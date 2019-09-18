Tour of Slovakia: Kristoff wins stage 1a
Norwegian beats Mørkøv and Viviani in opening sprint
Stage 1a: Bardejov - Bardejov
Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) took victory on the opening stage of the Tour of Slovakia, taking the race lead as he beat the Deceuninck-QuickStep duo of Michael Mørkøv and Elia Viviani in a bunch sprint.
Groupama-FDJ and Deceuninck-QuickStep controlled the stage, the first of two on Wednesday, for much of the day, ensuring that the early break wouldn't stay away to contest the finish.
The six-man break got away early on, with Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Riwal Readynez), Alexandre Delletre (Delko Marseille Provence), Erik Fetter (Pannon Cycling Team), Florian Kierner (Felbermayr-Simplon), Kenny Molly (Wallonie-Bruxelles), and Anders Skaarseth (Uno-X) making up the day's main break.
The sextet were brought back 10km before the finish, setting up a sprint finish on the cobbled streets of Bardejov. Despite Deceuninck-QuickStep's strength in numberes and fearsome lead-out train, it was Kristoff who powered to victory, his seventh of the season.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3:21:48
|2
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Erik Baška (Slo) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|Emils Liepinš (Lat) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|8
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:04
|9
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|10
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:08
