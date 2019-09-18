Tour of Slovakia: Stefan Küng wins stage 1b
Yves Lampaert takes race lead after finishing second
Stage 1b: Bardejov - Bardejov
Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) won stage 1b of the Tour of Slovakia. The Swiss time trial champion's time of 9:04 beat out the Deceuninck-QuickStep duo of Yves Lampaert and Bob Jungels by three and eight seconds on the 7.4km course in Bardejov.
Former Belgian TT champion Lampaert takes over the race lead after he finished six seconds up on Küng on stage 1a. Lampaert now lies three seconds up on Küng heading into stage 2, while Jungels is 11 seconds down.
Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) who sprinted to victory on the morning stage, crashed during his effort, losing 54 seconds to Küng at the finish.
QuickStep's Elia Viviani, third on stage 1a, finishing 24 seconds down on the winner, five seconds up on Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) who was provisional leader before Jungels and then Küng shot to the top of the leaderboard.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel predicts a challenging day at European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsDutchman going for third straight title in Italy on Sunday
-
American Kim Geist retires from world-class track racingThe two-time world champion won 32 National Championships across her 23-year career
-
Trek-Segafredo announce complete 2020 men's rosterVincenzo Nibali headlines nine new arrivals on 27-man squad
-
Calmejane looks to new year after disappointing 2019Frenchman excited about riding 2020 WorldTour calendar with Total Direct Energie
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy