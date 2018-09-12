Jungels takes narrow win in Tour of Slovakia prologue
Lampaert, Laporte within fractions of a second
Prologue: Poprad (ITT) -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:02
|2
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:00
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:00
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:01
|5
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:02
|6
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:02
|7
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:03
|8
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:03
|9
|Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil
|0:00:03
|10
|Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:03
|11
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:03
|12
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:03
|13
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:03
|14
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:04
|15
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:04
|16
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:04
|17
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|18
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:04
|19
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:04
|20
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:05
|21
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Elkov - Author
|0:00:05
|22
|Jan Barta (Cze) Elkov - Author
|0:00:05
|23
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:06
|24
|Tobias S. Foss (Nor) Uno-x Norwegian Development
|0:00:06
|25
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:06
|26
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-x Norwegian Development
|0:00:06
|27
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:00:06
|28
|Steff Cras (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:06
|29
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:06
|30
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:06
|31
|Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:00:06
|32
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed
|0:00:06
|33
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:07
|34
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:07
|35
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:07
|36
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:07
|37
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Germany
|0:00:07
|38
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-x Norwegian Development
|0:00:08
|39
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:00:08
|40
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:08
|41
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed
|0:00:08
|43
|Jodok Salzmann (Aut) WSA Pushbikers
|0:00:08
|44
|Adrian Babic (Svk) Slovakia
|0:00:08
|45
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Team Hurom
|0:00:08
|46
|Aljaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:08
|47
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:08
|49
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:08
|50
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Team Novak
|0:00:08
|51
|Ziga Groselj (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:09
|52
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:09
|53
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:09
|54
|Matus Stocek (Svk) Slovakia
|0:00:09
|55
|Julian Mertens (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:09
|56
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:09
|57
|Piotr Konwa (Pol) Elkov - Author
|0:00:09
|58
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:09
|59
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:09
|60
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:09
|61
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:00:10
|62
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:10
|63
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov - Author
|0:00:10
|64
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-x Norwegian Development
|0:00:10
|65
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Team Hurom
|0:00:10
|66
|Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:00:10
|67
|Attila Valter (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|68
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:10
|69
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:10
|70
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Team Hurom
|0:00:10
|71
|Felix Ritzinger (Aut) WSA Pushbikers
|0:00:10
|72
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:10
|73
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:10
|74
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:11
|75
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Elkov - Author
|0:00:11
|76
|Márton Dina (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|77
|Anton Lavrentyev (Kaz) Apple Team
|78
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed
|0:00:11
|79
|Stefan Kolb (Aut) WSA Pushbikers
|0:00:11
|80
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:11
|81
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:11
|82
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Germany
|0:00:11
|83
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:11
|84
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:00:11
|85
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA Pushbikers
|0:00:11
|86
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed
|0:00:12
|87
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|88
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-x Norwegian Development
|0:00:12
|89
|Florian Stork (Ger) Germany
|0:00:12
|90
|Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:12
|91
|Matej Zahalka (Cze) Elkov - Author
|0:00:12
|92
|Dániel Dina (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|93
|Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov - Author
|0:00:12
|94
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:12
|95
|Robert Malik (Svk) Slovakia
|0:00:12
|96
|Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:00:12
|97
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Team Novak
|0:00:12
|98
|Juraj Michalicka (Svk) Slovakia
|0:00:12
|99
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:13
|100
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Germany
|0:00:13
|101
|Juraj Karas (Svk) Slovakia
|0:00:13
|102
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:13
|103
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Team Hurom
|0:00:13
|104
|Martin Haring (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:00:13
|105
|Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed
|0:00:13
|106
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:13
|107
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-x Norwegian Development
|0:00:14
|108
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:14
|109
|Stefan Nota (Svk) Slovakia
|0:00:14
|110
|András Szatmáry (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|111
|Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Germany
|0:00:14
|112
|Botond Holló (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|113
|Miklos Szabo (Svk) Pannon Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|114
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:14
|115
|Péter Simon (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|116
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:15
|117
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Apple Team
|0:00:15
|118
|Dániel Móricz (Hun) Kobanya Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|119
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-x Norwegian Development
|0:00:15
|120
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:00:15
|121
|Nurgali Turebekov (Kaz) Apple Team
|0:00:16
|122
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed
|0:00:16
|123
|Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) Team Novak
|0:00:16
|124
|Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Team Novak
|0:00:16
|125
|Juraj Lajcha (Svk) Slovakia
|0:00:16
|126
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Team Hurom
|0:00:16
|127
|Zsolt Istlstekker (Hun) Kobanya Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|128
|Jesper Mørkøv (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed
|0:00:17
|129
|Samuele Oliveto (Ita) Kobanya Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|130
|Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Apple Team
|0:00:17
|131
|Stefan Pöll (Aut) WSA Pushbikers
|0:00:17
|132
|Alberto Marengo (Ita) Kobanya Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|133
|Paul Taebling (Ger) Germany
|0:00:18
|134
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Apple Team
|0:00:18
|135
|Lorant Balazsi (Rom) Team Novak
|0:00:18
|136
|Ahmed Amine Galdoune (Mar) Kobanya Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|137
|Mateusz Manowski (Pol) Team Hurom
|0:00:18
|138
|Péter Laszlo (Rom) Team Novak
|0:00:19
|139
|Sultan Khalel (Kaz) Apple Team
|0:00:21
|140
|Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Apple Team
|0:00:21
|141
|Rostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Kobanya Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|142
|Paul Rudys (Ger) Germany
|0:00:29
