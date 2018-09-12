Trending

Jungels takes narrow win in Tour of Slovakia prologue

Lampaert, Laporte within fractions of a second

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:02:02
2Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:00
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:00
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:01
5Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:00:02
6Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:02
7Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:03
8Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:00:03
9Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil0:00:03
10Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:03
11Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:03
12Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:03
13Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:03
14Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:04
15Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:04
16Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:04
17Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
18Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:04
19Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:00:04
20Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:05
21Josef Cerny (Cze) Elkov - Author0:00:05
22Jan Barta (Cze) Elkov - Author0:00:05
23Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:06
24Tobias S. Foss (Nor) Uno-x Norwegian Development0:00:06
25Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:06
26Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-x Norwegian Development0:00:06
27Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:00:06
28Steff Cras (Bel) Belgium0:00:06
29Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:06
30Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:06
31Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:00:06
32Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed0:00:06
33Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:07
34Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:07
35Brent Van Moer (Bel) Belgium0:00:07
36Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:07
37Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Germany0:00:07
38Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-x Norwegian Development0:00:08
39Josip Rumac (Cro) Adria Mobil0:00:08
40Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:08
41Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Martin Mortensen (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed0:00:08
43Jodok Salzmann (Aut) WSA Pushbikers0:00:08
44Adrian Babic (Svk) Slovakia0:00:08
45Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Team Hurom0:00:08
46Aljaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:08
47Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:08
49Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:08
50Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Team Novak0:00:08
51Ziga Groselj (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:09
52Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:09
53Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:09
54Matus Stocek (Svk) Slovakia0:00:09
55Julian Mertens (Bel) Belgium0:00:09
56Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:09
57Piotr Konwa (Pol) Elkov - Author0:00:09
58Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:09
59Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:09
60Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:09
61Marek Canecky (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:00:10
62Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:10
63Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov - Author0:00:10
64Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-x Norwegian Development0:00:10
65Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Team Hurom0:00:10
66Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:00:10
67Attila Valter (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team0:00:10
68Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Belgium0:00:10
69Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Belgium0:00:10
70Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Team Hurom0:00:10
71Felix Ritzinger (Aut) WSA Pushbikers0:00:10
72Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:10
73Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:10
74Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:11
75Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Elkov - Author0:00:11
76Márton Dina (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team0:00:11
77Anton Lavrentyev (Kaz) Apple Team
78Patrick Clausen (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed0:00:11
79Stefan Kolb (Aut) WSA Pushbikers0:00:11
80Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:11
81Serge Pauwels (Bel) Belgium0:00:11
82Jan Hugger (Ger) Germany0:00:11
83Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:11
84Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:00:11
85Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA Pushbikers0:00:11
86Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed0:00:12
87Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
88Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-x Norwegian Development0:00:12
89Florian Stork (Ger) Germany0:00:12
90Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:12
91Matej Zahalka (Cze) Elkov - Author0:00:12
92Dániel Dina (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team0:00:12
93Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov - Author0:00:12
94Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:12
95Robert Malik (Svk) Slovakia0:00:12
96Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:00:12
97Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Team Novak0:00:12
98Juraj Michalicka (Svk) Slovakia0:00:12
99Ben Hermans (Bel) Belgium0:00:13
100Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Germany0:00:13
101Juraj Karas (Svk) Slovakia0:00:13
102Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:13
103Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Team Hurom0:00:13
104Martin Haring (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:00:13
105Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed0:00:13
106Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:13
107Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-x Norwegian Development0:00:14
108Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:14
109Stefan Nota (Svk) Slovakia0:00:14
110András Szatmáry (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team0:00:14
111Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Germany0:00:14
112Botond Holló (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team0:00:14
113Miklos Szabo (Svk) Pannon Cycling Team0:00:14
114Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:14
115Péter Simon (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team0:00:14
116Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:15
117Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Apple Team0:00:15
118Dániel Móricz (Hun) Kobanya Cycling Team0:00:15
119Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-x Norwegian Development0:00:15
120Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:00:15
121Nurgali Turebekov (Kaz) Apple Team0:00:16
122Sebastian Lander (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed0:00:16
123Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) Team Novak0:00:16
124Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Team Novak0:00:16
125Juraj Lajcha (Svk) Slovakia0:00:16
126Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Team Hurom0:00:16
127Zsolt Istlstekker (Hun) Kobanya Cycling Team0:00:17
128Jesper Mørkøv (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed0:00:17
129Samuele Oliveto (Ita) Kobanya Cycling Team0:00:17
130Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Apple Team0:00:17
131Stefan Pöll (Aut) WSA Pushbikers0:00:17
132Alberto Marengo (Ita) Kobanya Cycling Team0:00:18
133Paul Taebling (Ger) Germany0:00:18
134Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Apple Team0:00:18
135Lorant Balazsi (Rom) Team Novak0:00:18
136Ahmed Amine Galdoune (Mar) Kobanya Cycling Team0:00:18
137Mateusz Manowski (Pol) Team Hurom0:00:18
138Péter Laszlo (Rom) Team Novak0:00:19
139Sultan Khalel (Kaz) Apple Team0:00:21
140Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Apple Team0:00:21
141Rostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Kobanya Cycling Team0:00:28
142Paul Rudys (Ger) Germany0:00:29

