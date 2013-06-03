Trending

Askari opens account in Singkarak

Pujol out-paced in opening stage

Image 1 of 46

The podium for the leaders at stage1, Tour de Singkara 2013

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 2 of 46

A lot of local chirdren gathered up for team area

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 3 of 46

The finish line was set up on the Equator

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 4 of 46

Tour de Singkarak 2013 kicked off at Padang, Smatra island in Indonesia

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 5 of 46

The GC leader, Hossein Askari (Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team) with his team maneger

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 6 of 46

Hossein Askari (Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team) got the green point leader jersey from Mr.Jean-Etienne Amaury who the president of A.S.O

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 7 of 46

Hossein Askari (Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team) in the polka-dot, mountain leader jersey

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 8 of 46

The podium for stage winners, second place for Oscar Pujol Munoz (Polygon Sweet Nice ), the winner Hossein Askari (Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team) and third place for Alireza Asgharzadeh (Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 9 of 46

Iranean guys congratulated their stage win after stage1

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 10 of 46

The diffending champion Oscar Pujol Munoz (Polygon Sweet Nice ) finished second behind Hossein Askari (Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 11 of 46

Hossein Askari (Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team) won the first stage of Tour de Singkarak 2013

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 12 of 46

Hossein Askari (Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team) and Oscar Pujol Munoz (Polygon Sweet Nice ) powerd to the finish line

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team2:27:15
2Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Polygon Sweet Nice
3Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:11
4Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:20
5Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Team Differdange-Losch
6Cal Britten (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:01:42
7Bambang Suryadi (Ina)
8Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:02
9Robin Manulang (Ina)
10Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice
11Ronnel Hualda (Phi) Team 7 Eleven p/b Roadbike Philippines0:02:20
12Angus Tobin (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
13Thành Tâm Nguyên (Vie)
14Nguyen Hung Mai (Vie)
15Chien-Liang Chen (Tpe)
16Yoshihiro Itabashi (Jpn)
17Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina)
18Minh Thuy Bul (Vie)
19Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Polygon Sweet Nice
20Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe)
21Van Duan Le (Vie)
22Harm Van Der Sanden (Ned)
23Chelly Aristya (Ina)
24Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team
25Hamed Ebadi (IRI) Ayandeh Continental Team
26Jhon Mark Camingao (Phi) Team 7 Eleven p/b Roadbike Philippines
27Ryan Ariehan (Ina)
28Baler Ravina (Phi) Team 7 Eleven p/b Roadbike Philippines
29Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
30Marc Williams (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
31Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina)
32Patria Rastra (Ina)
33Shun Yamamoto (Jpn)
34Keisuke Kimura (Jpn)
35Idris Purnama Kasih (Ina)
36Aiman Cahyadi (Ina)
37Dadi Suryadi (Ina)
38Tonton Susanto (Ina)
39Karl Evans (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
40Kurniawan (Ina)
41Jerry Jr. Aquino (Phi) Team 7 Eleven p/b Roadbike Philippines0:03:26
42Arin Iswanna (Ina)
43Ronald Oranza (Phi) LBC MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
44Abdul Gani (Ina)
45Jemico Brioso (Phi) LBC MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
46Eko Bayu Nur (Ina)
47Firman Hidayat (Ina)
48Ari Pratama (Ina)
49Herwin Jaya (Ina)
50Iman Suparman (Ina)
51Rochmat Nugraha (Ina)0:03:32
52Tom Donald (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:03:34
53Yong Li Ng (Mas) Indonesia
54Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Azad University Giant Team
55Alex Wohler (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
56Elmer Navarro (Phi) LBC MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
57Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
58Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
59Harvey Sicam (Phi) Team 7 Eleven p/b Roadbike Philippines
60Ryan Tugawin (Phi) Team 7 Eleven p/b Roadbike Philippines
61Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
62Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
63Elan Sutomo Riyadi (Ina)
64Jeroen Breewel (Ned)
65Maarten Mandemakers (Ned)
66Nandra Eko Wahyudi (Ina)
67Wataru Mutsumine (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
68Suherman Suherman (Ina)0:04:17
69Chikara Wada (Jpn)0:02:20
70Myron Simpson (NZl) Team Differdange-Losch0:08:08
71Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange-Losch
72Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
73Rustom Lim (Phi) LBC MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
74Yuya Akimaru (Jpn)
75Truòng Tài Nguyên (Vie)
76Bayu Satrio (Ina)
77Teguh Mintaraga (Ina)
78Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
79Selamat Juangga (Ina)
80Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe)0:08:42
81Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:08:46
82Mohammad Rajablou (IRI) Ayandeh Continental Team0:08:48
83Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed (Mas)
84Iwan Setiawan (Ina)
85El Joshua Carino (Phi) LBC MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas0:11:05
86Aldi Apriani (Ina)0:11:16
87Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:12:51
88Wu Hsin Yang (Tpe)0:13:59
89Hasan Muhamed Basrahil (Ina)0:14:32
90Jefri Irawan (Ina)
91Chih Feng Liu (Tpe)
92Dealton Nur Arif Prayogo (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
93Mohammad Seyedghalichi (IRI)
94Blair Windsor (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
95Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
96Fito Bakdo Prilanji (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
97Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
98Caleb James Jones (Aus) CCN Cycling Team
99Yin-Chih Wang (Tpe) CCN Cycling Team
100Junrey A. Navarra (Phi)
101Francisco Bombarda Ramos (Phi) LBC MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
102Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
103Agung Riyanto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
104Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
105Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
106Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch
107Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch
108Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch
109Muhammad Zulhilmie Afif Ahmad Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
110Cheng-Yin Hsieh (Tpe)
111Warseno (Ina)
112Endra Wijaya (Ina)
113Agung Sahbana (Ina)
114Muhamad Nur Fatoni (Ina)
115Bram Immink (Ned)
116Samai Samai (Ina)
117Matnur Matnur (Ina)
118Ahamad Ghamari (IRI) Ayandeh Continental Team0:14:43
OTLTeddy Adrian Saputra (Ina)
OTLRyo Otaguchi (Jpn)
OTLÐúc Tâm Trinh (Vie)
OTLMohammed Nazri Muhamad (Mas)
OTLSuhardi Hassan (Mas)
OTLHariff Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
OTLRakhmadani (Ina)
OTLAli Ahmad Fallanie (Mas)
OTLMuhammad Taufik (Ina)
OTLFraser Young (Can)
OTLBudi Santoso (Ina)
OTLEko Setiawan (Ina)
OTLTijl Van Der Steeg (Ned)
OTLHossaini Reza (IRI) Ayandeh Continental Team
DNFAli Ashkbous (IRI) Ayandeh Continental Team
DNFEka Jonnaidi (Ina)

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team2:27:02
2Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Polygon Sweet Nice0:00:07
3Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:18
4Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:33
5Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Team Differdange-Losch
6Cal Britten (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:01:55
7Bambang Suryadi (Ina)
8Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice0:02:14
9Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:15
10Robin Manulang (Ina)
11Ryan Ariehan (Ina)0:02:32
12Ronnel Hualda (Phi) Team 7 Eleven p/b Roadbike Philippines0:02:33
13Angus Tobin (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
14Thành Tâm Nguyên (Vie)
15Nguyen Hung Mai (Vie)
16Chien-Liang Chen (Tpe)
17Yoshihiro Itabashi (Jpn)
18Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina)
19Minh Thuy Bul (Vie)
20Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Polygon Sweet Nice
21Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe)
22Van Duan Le (Vie)
23Harm Van Der Sanden (Ned)
24Chelly Aristya (Ina)
25Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team
26Hamed Ebadi (IRI) Ayandeh Continental Team
27Jhon Mark Camingao (Phi) Team 7 Eleven p/b Roadbike Philippines
28Baler Ravina (Phi) Team 7 Eleven p/b Roadbike Philippines
29Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
30Marc Williams (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
31Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina)
32Patria Rastra (Ina)
33Shun Yamamoto (Jpn)
34Keisuke Kimura (Jpn)
35Idris Purnama Kasih (Ina)
36Aiman Cahyadi (Ina)
37Dadi Suryadi (Ina)
38Tonton Susanto (Ina)
39Karl Evans (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
40Kurniawan (Ina)
41Chikara Wada (Jpn)
42Jerry Jr. Aquino (Phi) Team 7 Eleven p/b Roadbike Philippines0:03:39
43Arin Iswanna (Ina)
44Ronald Oranza (Phi) LBC MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
45Abdul Gani (Ina)
46Jemico Brioso (Phi) LBC MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
47Eko Bayu Nur (Ina)
48Firman Hidayat (Ina)
49Ari Pratama (Ina)
50Herwin Jaya (Ina)
51Iman Suparman (Ina)
52Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:44
53Rochmat Nugraha (Ina)0:03:45
54Tom Donald (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:03:47
55Yong Li Ng (Mas) Indonesia
56Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Azad University Giant Team
57Alex Wohler (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
58Elmer Navarro (Phi) LBC MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
59Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
60Harvey Sicam (Phi) Team 7 Eleven p/b Roadbike Philippines
61Ryan Tugawin (Phi) Team 7 Eleven p/b Roadbike Philippines
62Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
63Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
64Elan Sutomo Riyadi (Ina)
65Jeroen Breewel (Ned)
66Maarten Mandemakers (Ned)
67Nandra Eko Wahyudi (Ina)
68Wataru Mutsumine (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
69Suherman Suherman (Ina)0:04:30
70Myron Simpson (NZl) Team Differdange-Losch0:08:21
71Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange-Losch
72Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
73Rustom Lim (Phi) LBC MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
74Yuya Akimaru (Jpn)
75Truòng Tài Nguyên (Vie)
76Bayu Satrio (Ina)
77Teguh Mintaraga (Ina)
78Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
79Selamat Juangga (Ina)
80Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe)0:08:55
81Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:08:57
82Mohammad Rajablou (IRI) Ayandeh Continental Team0:09:01
83Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed (Mas)
84Iwan Setiawan (Ina)
85El Joshua Carino (Phi) LBC MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas0:11:18
86Aldi Apriani (Ina)0:11:29
87Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:13:04
88Wu Hsin Yang (Tpe)0:14:12
89Hasan Muhamed Basrahil (Ina)0:14:45
90Jefri Irawan (Ina)
91Chih Feng Liu (Tpe)
92Dealton Nur Arif Prayogo (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
93Mohammad Seyedghalichi (IRI)
94Blair Windsor (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
95Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
96Fito Bakdo Prilanji (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
97Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
98Caleb James Jones (Aus) CCN Cycling Team
99Yin-Chih Wang (Tpe) CCN Cycling Team
100Junrey A. Navarra (Phi)
101Francisco Bombarda Ramos (Phi) LBC MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
102Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
103Agung Riyanto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
104Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
105Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
106Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch
107Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch
108Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch
109Muhammad Zulhilmie Afif Ahmad Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
110Cheng-Yin Hsieh (Tpe)
111Warseno (Ina)
112Endra Wijaya (Ina)
113Agung Sahbana (Ina)
114Muhamad Nur Fatoni (Ina)
115Bram Immink (Ned)
116Samai Samai (Ina)
117Matnur Matnur (Ina)
118Ahamad Ghamari Iran Ayandeh Continental Team0:14:56

