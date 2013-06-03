Askari opens account in Singkarak
Pujol out-paced in opening stage
Stage 1: Bukittinggi - Bonjol
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|2:27:15
|2
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Polygon Sweet Nice
|3
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:20
|5
|Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Team Differdange-Losch
|6
|Cal Britten (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|7
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina)
|8
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:02
|9
|Robin Manulang (Ina)
|10
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice
|11
|Ronnel Hualda (Phi) Team 7 Eleven p/b Roadbike Philippines
|0:02:20
|12
|Angus Tobin (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|13
|Thành Tâm Nguyên (Vie)
|14
|Nguyen Hung Mai (Vie)
|15
|Chien-Liang Chen (Tpe)
|16
|Yoshihiro Itabashi (Jpn)
|17
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina)
|18
|Minh Thuy Bul (Vie)
|19
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Polygon Sweet Nice
|20
|Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe)
|21
|Van Duan Le (Vie)
|22
|Harm Van Der Sanden (Ned)
|23
|Chelly Aristya (Ina)
|24
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team
|25
|Hamed Ebadi (IRI) Ayandeh Continental Team
|26
|Jhon Mark Camingao (Phi) Team 7 Eleven p/b Roadbike Philippines
|27
|Ryan Ariehan (Ina)
|28
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Team 7 Eleven p/b Roadbike Philippines
|29
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Polygon Sweet Nice
|30
|Marc Williams (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|31
|Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina)
|32
|Patria Rastra (Ina)
|33
|Shun Yamamoto (Jpn)
|34
|Keisuke Kimura (Jpn)
|35
|Idris Purnama Kasih (Ina)
|36
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina)
|37
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina)
|38
|Tonton Susanto (Ina)
|39
|Karl Evans (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|40
|Kurniawan (Ina)
|41
|Jerry Jr. Aquino (Phi) Team 7 Eleven p/b Roadbike Philippines
|0:03:26
|42
|Arin Iswanna (Ina)
|43
|Ronald Oranza (Phi) LBC MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|44
|Abdul Gani (Ina)
|45
|Jemico Brioso (Phi) LBC MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|46
|Eko Bayu Nur (Ina)
|47
|Firman Hidayat (Ina)
|48
|Ari Pratama (Ina)
|49
|Herwin Jaya (Ina)
|50
|Iman Suparman (Ina)
|51
|Rochmat Nugraha (Ina)
|0:03:32
|52
|Tom Donald (Aus) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|53
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Indonesia
|54
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Azad University Giant Team
|55
|Alex Wohler (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|56
|Elmer Navarro (Phi) LBC MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|57
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|58
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|59
|Harvey Sicam (Phi) Team 7 Eleven p/b Roadbike Philippines
|60
|Ryan Tugawin (Phi) Team 7 Eleven p/b Roadbike Philippines
|61
|Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|62
|Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|63
|Elan Sutomo Riyadi (Ina)
|64
|Jeroen Breewel (Ned)
|65
|Maarten Mandemakers (Ned)
|66
|Nandra Eko Wahyudi (Ina)
|67
|Wataru Mutsumine (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|68
|Suherman Suherman (Ina)
|0:04:17
|69
|Chikara Wada (Jpn)
|0:02:20
|70
|Myron Simpson (NZl) Team Differdange-Losch
|0:08:08
|71
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange-Losch
|72
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|73
|Rustom Lim (Phi) LBC MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|74
|Yuya Akimaru (Jpn)
|75
|Truòng Tài Nguyên (Vie)
|76
|Bayu Satrio (Ina)
|77
|Teguh Mintaraga (Ina)
|78
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|79
|Selamat Juangga (Ina)
|80
|Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe)
|0:08:42
|81
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:08:46
|82
|Mohammad Rajablou (IRI) Ayandeh Continental Team
|0:08:48
|83
|Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed (Mas)
|84
|Iwan Setiawan (Ina)
|85
|El Joshua Carino (Phi) LBC MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|0:11:05
|86
|Aldi Apriani (Ina)
|0:11:16
|87
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:12:51
|88
|Wu Hsin Yang (Tpe)
|0:13:59
|89
|Hasan Muhamed Basrahil (Ina)
|0:14:32
|90
|Jefri Irawan (Ina)
|91
|Chih Feng Liu (Tpe)
|92
|Dealton Nur Arif Prayogo (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|93
|Mohammad Seyedghalichi (IRI)
|94
|Blair Windsor (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|95
|Kristian Juel (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|96
|Fito Bakdo Prilanji (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
|97
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) CCN Cycling Team
|98
|Caleb James Jones (Aus) CCN Cycling Team
|99
|Yin-Chih Wang (Tpe) CCN Cycling Team
|100
|Junrey A. Navarra (Phi)
|101
|Francisco Bombarda Ramos (Phi) LBC MVPSF Cycling Pilipinas
|102
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|103
|Agung Riyanto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|104
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|105
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|106
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch
|107
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch
|108
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch
|109
|Muhammad Zulhilmie Afif Ahmad Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|110
|Cheng-Yin Hsieh (Tpe)
|111
|Warseno (Ina)
|112
|Endra Wijaya (Ina)
|113
|Agung Sahbana (Ina)
|114
|Muhamad Nur Fatoni (Ina)
|115
|Bram Immink (Ned)
|116
|Samai Samai (Ina)
|117
|Matnur Matnur (Ina)
|118
|Ahamad Ghamari (IRI) Ayandeh Continental Team
|0:14:43
|OTL
|Teddy Adrian Saputra (Ina)
|OTL
|Ryo Otaguchi (Jpn)
|OTL
|Ðúc Tâm Trinh (Vie)
|OTL
|Mohammed Nazri Muhamad (Mas)
|OTL
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas)
|OTL
|Hariff Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|OTL
|Rakhmadani (Ina)
|OTL
|Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas)
|OTL
|Muhammad Taufik (Ina)
|OTL
|Fraser Young (Can)
|OTL
|Budi Santoso (Ina)
|OTL
|Eko Setiawan (Ina)
|OTL
|Tijl Van Der Steeg (Ned)
|OTL
|Hossaini Reza (IRI) Ayandeh Continental Team
|DNF
|Ali Ashkbous (IRI) Ayandeh Continental Team
|DNF
|Eka Jonnaidi (Ina)
