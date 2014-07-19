Davidenok wins the Tour of Qinghai Lake
Gavazzi claims finale sprint in Lanzhou
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|1:51:28
|2
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|3
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|4
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|5
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Esp) Euskadi
|6
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|7
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|8
|Meron Amanuel Mengstab (Eri) Bike Aid - Ride For Help
|9
|Riccardo Stacchiotto (Ita)
|10
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|51:39:58
|2
|Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|3
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 16
|0:00:43
|4
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|5
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:01:49
|6
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 21
|0:01:56
|7
|Víctor Martín Hernandez (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:02:39
|8
|Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:02:44
|9
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:03:47
|10
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:04:55
