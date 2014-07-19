Trending

Davidenok wins the Tour of Qinghai Lake

Gavazzi claims finale sprint in Lanzhou

New race leader Ilya Davidenok (Continental Team Astana)

(Image credit: 7Cycling)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP1:51:28
2Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
3Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
4Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
5Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Esp) Euskadi
6Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
7Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
8Meron Amanuel Mengstab (Eri) Bike Aid - Ride For Help
9Riccardo Stacchiotto (Ita)
10Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 15

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana51:39:58
2Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:42
3Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 160:00:43
4Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:01:07
5Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura0:01:49
6Jose Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 210:01:56
7Víctor Martín Hernandez (Esp) Burgos-BH0:02:39
8Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:02:44
9Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura0:03:47
10Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:04:55

