Bennett secures breakthrough win in Tour of Qatar

Irishman looks for more success at upcoming Tour of Oman

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) wins stage 6 at Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sam Bennett and Shane Archbold test their lead out

(Image credit: Argon 18)
Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) wins the final Tour of Qatar stage

(Image credit: QCF/Paumer/B.Bade)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) took a breakthrough win on the final stage of the Tour of Qatar ahead of Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) on Friday and pinpointed a repeat in next week’s Tour of Oman as his next target.

