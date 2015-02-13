Bennett secures breakthrough win in Tour of Qatar
Irishman looks for more success at upcoming Tour of Oman
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) took a breakthrough win on the final stage of the Tour of Qatar ahead of Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) on Friday and pinpointed a repeat in next week’s Tour of Oman as his next target.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy