Tour of Norway: Marco Haller wins stage 4

Marco Haller (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 4 at the Tour of Norway. The Austrian captured the victory from a bunch sprint ahead of Ethan Vernon (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) in Kristiansand.

"It was a dangerous final. I don't know why there was no asphalt in the last three kilometres. In my opinion it was way too dangerous to race there. Thankfully, the peloton was a little bit stretched out and I had my teammate keeping me up in front and out of trouble, and I made the best out of it."

It was Haller's first victory since 2015 when he won the overall title at the Tour des Fjords and the Austrian road race title. "The last time I won was here at Tour des Fjords in 2015 so I'm super happy," Haller said. "Obviously Norway is good soil for me."

Tour of Norway's fourth stage was a 232.1km race from Hovden to Kristiansand that was predominantly downhill from the start until undulating final 50km with climbs over Klomra and Gimlekollen.

