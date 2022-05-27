Tour of Norway: Marco Haller wins stage 4
By Kirsten Frattini published
Vernon second, Kristoff third in Kristiansand
Marco Haller (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 4 at the Tour of Norway. The Austrian captured the victory from a bunch sprint ahead of Ethan Vernon (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) in Kristiansand.
"It was a dangerous final. I don't know why there was no asphalt in the last three kilometres. In my opinion it was way too dangerous to race there. Thankfully, the peloton was a little bit stretched out and I had my teammate keeping me up in front and out of trouble, and I made the best out of it."
It was Haller's first victory since 2015 when he won the overall title at the Tour des Fjords and the Austrian road race title. "The last time I won was here at Tour des Fjords in 2015 so I'm super happy," Haller said. "Obviously Norway is good soil for me."
Tour of Norway's fourth stage was a 232.1km race from Hovden to Kristiansand that was predominantly downhill from the start until undulating final 50km with climbs over Klomra and Gimlekollen.
More to follow...
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Schmid, Vendrame fuming after corner debacle in Giro d'Italia finaleQuickStep rider says Bouwman's sprint was 'not fair'
-
Tour of Norway: Marco Haller wins stage 4Vernon second, Kristoff third in Kristiansand
-
Giro d'Italia: GC standings after stage 19A day in the mountains and dramatic final corner didn't shake Carapaz's 3-second lead on the maglia rosa
-
Rapha deals: Save on pro kit, jackets, bib shorts, summer jerseys and moreWe've picked out the best Rapha deals from the iconic brand's archive sale and seasonal promos