Tour of Norway: Ethan Hayter delivers sprint win on stage 2
By Cyclingnews published
Tobias Johannessen takes slim GC lead over Hayter and Evenepoel
Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) sprinted to the victory on stage 2 of the Tour of Norway on Wednesday.
From the flamme rouge, Jumbo-Visma battled at the front of a 25-rider lead group on a slight uphill to the finish. The Briton surged around runner-up Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) in the final 50 metres.
Tobias Johannessen finished third on the stage, and takes over the GC lead, with Hayter in second place overall and tied with one-second deficit with third-placed Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl).
More to come.
