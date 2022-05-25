Tour of Norway: Ethan Hayter delivers sprint win on stage 2

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) sprinted to the victory on stage 2 of the Tour of Norway on Wednesday.

From the flamme rouge, Jumbo-Visma battled at the front of a 25-rider lead group on a slight uphill to the finish. The Briton surged around runner-up Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) in the final 50 metres.

Tobias Johannessen finished third on the stage, and takes over the GC lead, with Hayter in second place overall and tied with one-second deficit with third-placed Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl).

