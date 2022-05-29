Kristoff wins stage 6 while Evenepoel takes overall title at Tour of Norway
By Jackie Tyson published
Norwegian sprints to victory in hometown of Stavenger
Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) won the sprint in his hometown of Stavenger on the final stage of the Tour of Norway.
Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), who won three stages at the six-day stage race, held on to the overall title. It was his ninth GC career victory, and second of the season, having won Volta ao Algarve earlier in 2022.
Kristoff launched his sprint early and was never challenged on the closing 150 metres. Ethan Vernon (Ineos Grenadiers) came around Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) to take secure second place, the Dane taking third.
A double dose of strong winds and a crash have blown the peloton to pieces. The crosswinds with 51.7km to go seemed to be the cause of a large pileup at the front of the peloton and created a big split. Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) was involved, as well as Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) and Uno-X Pro Cycling riders Tobias Johannessen and Anders Johannessen, all put into chase mode after being caught in the crash, while Evenepoel escaped in the front group.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Kristoff wins stage 6 while Evenepoel takes overall title at Tour of NorwayNorwegian sprints to victory in hometown of Stavenger
-
Giro d'Italia stage 21 - Live coverageRace concludes with 17.4km time trial in Verona
-
Wheelies, giant flags, selfie sticks - Van der Poel soaks up Giro atmosphereDutchman entertains himself and the fans on the Passo Fedaia
-
Start times - Giro d'Italia stage 21 time trialKluge first off at 14:00, race leader Hindley last off at 16:48