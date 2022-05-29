Kristoff wins stage 6 while Evenepoel takes overall title at Tour of Norway

Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) won the sprint in his hometown of Stavenger on the final stage of the Tour of Norway.

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), who won three stages at the six-day stage race, held on to the overall title. It was his ninth GC career victory, and second of the season, having won Volta ao Algarve earlier in 2022.

Kristoff launched his sprint early and was never challenged on the closing 150 metres. Ethan Vernon (Ineos Grenadiers) came around Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) to take secure second place, the Dane taking third.

A double dose of strong winds and a crash have blown the peloton to pieces. The crosswinds with 51.7km to go seemed to be the cause of a large pileup at the front of the peloton and created a big split. Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) was involved, as well as Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) and Uno-X Pro Cycling riders Tobias Johannessen and Anders Johannessen, all put into chase mode after being caught in the crash, while Evenepoel escaped in the front group.

