Evenepoel earns trifecta at Tour of Norway with stage 5 victory

Remco Evenepoel has won three stages at the Tour of Norway

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) strengthened his overall lead with a sprint victory on stage 5 of the Tour of Norway, his third stage win in five days.

The three riders closest to the Belgian in the GC battle finished in the five-rider bunch sprint to gain any bonus seconds remaining, Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X Pro Cycling) taking second and Luke Plapp finishing third. Jay Vine, second overall in GC, was fourth.

Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost), who went on the attack from the breakaway on the first climb of the category 2 Oltedal, with the final circuit approaching, finished fifth. He was caught by the chasers in the closing kilometre, but surged again to make a valiant effort in the bunch sprint.

With his third victory, Evenepoel extended his GC lead over Vine another 10 seconds, now a 56-second advantage with one day remaining. Plapp is 1:30 back in third while Johannessen tightened his margin for a place on the podium by gaining two seconds on Plapp, and he is 1:34 off the GC lead.

