Evenepoel earns trifecta at Tour of Norway with stage 5 victory
By Jackie Tyson published
QuickStep-AlphaVinyl rider extends GC lead on Jay Vine to 56 seconds
Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) strengthened his overall lead with a sprint victory on stage 5 of the Tour of Norway, his third stage win in five days.
The three riders closest to the Belgian in the GC battle finished in the five-rider bunch sprint to gain any bonus seconds remaining, Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X Pro Cycling) taking second and Luke Plapp finishing third. Jay Vine, second overall in GC, was fourth.
Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost), who went on the attack from the breakaway on the first climb of the category 2 Oltedal, with the final circuit approaching, finished fifth. He was caught by the chasers in the closing kilometre, but surged again to make a valiant effort in the bunch sprint.
With his third victory, Evenepoel extended his GC lead over Vine another 10 seconds, now a 56-second advantage with one day remaining. Plapp is 1:30 back in third while Johannessen tightened his margin for a place on the podium by gaining two seconds on Plapp, and he is 1:34 off the GC lead.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Evenepoel earns trifecta at Tour of Norway with stage 5 victoryQuickStep-AlphaVinyl rider extends GC lead on Jay Vine to 56 seconds
-
Boucles de la Mayenne: Capiot wins stage 3Benjamin retains leader's jersey headed to Sunday finale
-
Giro d'Italia: GC standings after stage 20Hindley takes pink jersey and leads Carapaz by 1:25 ahead of final time trial
-
Hindley cracks Carapaz to seize control of Giro d'Italia on stage 20Covi wins from the break as Hindley takes pink jersey and 1:25 lead into final time trial