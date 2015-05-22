Image 1 of 20 Jesper Hansen wins stage 3 of the Tour of Norway. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 20 Best young rider Anders Skaarseth. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 20 Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 20 Jesper Hansen rides alone toward the finish. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 20 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 20 Jseper Hansen takes the stage 3 win in Norway. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 20 Jesper Hansen in yellow. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 20 Jesper Hansen on the stage 3 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 20 Robinson Vegard Bugge in polka dots. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 20 Novo Nordisk riders in the bunch. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 20 The bunch rides by some of the Norwegian scenery. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 20 Alexander Kristoff had to give up Norway's yellow jersey today. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 20 The bunch rides by some of the Norwegian scenery. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 20 Alexander Kristoff had to give up Norway's yellow jersey today. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 20 Marco Haller (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 20 Marco Haller chats with the Katusha team car. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 20 Alexander Kristoff held onto the green jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 20 Tinkoff-Saxo's Jesper Hansen in the white jersey (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 19 of 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen finished second on stage 3 at the Tour of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 20 An icy day in Norway for stage 3. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jesper Hansen of Tinkoff-Saxo claimed the first triumph of his pro career as he soloed to victory with 23km to go while climbing to Flisetjønn between walls of snow. The temperature was 2° at the top but it didn’t prevent the 24-year-old Dane from keeping his momentum downhill, although he was chased down by Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka), who confirmed his return to an excellent level ahead of the Tour de France.

"I rode both according to our plan and following my instinct as well," Hansen told Cyclingnews at the finish. “I decided to go alone after coming across to [Sky’s David] Lopez. I was feeling good uphill. That feeling made me decide to attack. This is my first victory but it’s also the first time I manage to ride away solo. I had to go solo because I don’t have a good sprint. Last year I tried as well but I wasn’t strong enough."

Hansen’s best personal result up to date was a second place in the queen stage of the 2014 Tour of Norway behind Bauke Mollema in Lillehammer. "To be the best young rider (and sixth overall) in this race one year ago as a neo pro was a satisfaction but I feel stronger now," he said. Following a downhill in which he made no mistake, he entered the flat section leading to the city of Rjukan in the middle of the mountains with less than a minute lead over two strong time trialists, Gustav Larsson (Cult Energy) and Boasson Hagen, but he kept a high tempo.

It looked like a fully Scandinavian top 3 in the making with a Dane, a Norwegian and a Swedish but Boasson Hagen dropped Larsson off and gave everything he had left.

"I’m satisfied with my race and the shape I have now, but I’m not surprised, I expected that," Boasson Hagen commented. "Uphill I couldn’t keep up with the highest pace of the Danish rider so I let him go. I couldn’t catch up but I’ve done my best to try and reduce the gap in the downhill. It wasn’t enough though but it’s not over yet."

As the Tour of Norway features a different route than in previous years when the overall classification was mostly shaped around Boasson Hagen’s hometown of Rudsbygd near Lillehammer, it was unclear whether the queen stage would be the third or the fourth one. Saturday’s short uphill finish keeps the suspense high as Boasson Hagen is 38 seconds down on Hansen on GC.

"I hope to keep the jersey," Hansen said. "I know there’s a small but hard climb of 2.5km to finish tomorrow. I’ll do my best to win my first stage race overall as well. I’d like to because the Tour of Norway has always been my favourite race since I first took part in it two years ago (7th on GC while riding for Cult Energy)."

Hansen gained the confidence of his teammates, who took control of the peloton from far out after Marcus Fåglum Karlsson (Tre Berg Bianchi), Sindre Lunke (Joker), Adrian Gjølberg (FixIT.no), Ole Forfang (Ringeriks-Kraft) and Vegard Bugge (Sparenbanken Sør) broke away after 20 kilometers of racing. Forfang and Bugge did it for the second straight day, on the hunt for the polka dot jersey that remained on Bugge’s shoulders.

Norwegian up-and-coming riders showed they weren’t only racing to appear on TV in the early part of the coverage as Andreas Vangstad (Sparenbanken Sør) and Odd Christian Eiking (Joker) played a big role in the crucial moments of the race. Another rider from Joker, Anders Skaarseth, became the best young rider, only showing that there are more cycling talents emerging in Scandinavia.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:46:30 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:38 3 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:05 4 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 5 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 6 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 7 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 0:01:30 8 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 11 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker 12 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 13 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 16 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 17 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 18 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 19 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 20 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 21 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 24 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 25 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 26 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 27 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 28 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 29 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 30 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 31 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 32 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 34 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 35 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:01:36 36 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 37 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 38 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker 40 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 41 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 42 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:01:58 43 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:08 44 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:46 45 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:05:04 46 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 47 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 0:05:59 48 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:06:08 49 Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 50 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 0:07:29 51 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:45 52 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:08:37 53 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 54 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 55 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 56 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker 57 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 58 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 59 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 60 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:10:58 62 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 63 Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:11:21 64 Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 65 Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:11:44 66 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot 67 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:12 68 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 69 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 71 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 72 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no 73 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 74 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 75 Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 76 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 77 Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker 78 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 79 Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 80 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 81 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 82 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 83 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:12:52 84 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:32 85 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:15:33 86 James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 87 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 88 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 89 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 90 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 91 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 92 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 93 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 94 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:16:49 95 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 96 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 97 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 98 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 99 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 100 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 101 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 102 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 103 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 104 Morten Ollegaard (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 105 Morten Mørland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 106 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 107 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 108 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 109 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 110 Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 111 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 112 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no 113 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 114 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 115 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 116 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:24 117 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 118 Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:21:24 119 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no 120 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:22:24 121 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 122 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:25:17

General Cassifiction

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 14:33:58 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:38 3 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:15 4 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 5 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:01:20 7 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:24 8 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 0:01:34 9 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:40 11 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 12 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 13 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 14 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 16 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 17 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 18 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 19 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 23 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 25 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker 0:01:43 26 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:46 27 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 28 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 0:01:50 29 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:53 30 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 31 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 32 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker 33 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 34 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 35 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 36 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:01:59 37 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 38 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:31 39 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:47 40 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:57 41 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:03:17 42 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:04 43 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:14 44 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 0:06:22 45 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:06:26 46 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:06:49 47 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:55 48 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:16 49 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 0:08:28 50 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:47 51 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 52 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker 0:08:55 53 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:00 54 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 55 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 56 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 57 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:09:32 58 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot 0:11:54 59 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:11:55 60 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:57 61 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:18 62 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:12:22 63 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 65 Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:12:31 66 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:12:32 67 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:12:35 68 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:01 69 Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:13:06 70 Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:13:11 71 Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker 0:13:21 72 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:41 73 Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:13:46 74 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:14:14 75 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:30 76 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:40 77 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no 78 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:31 79 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:15:38 80 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:15:56 81 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 82 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:16:16 83 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:16:46 84 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:50 85 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:16:59 86 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 0:17:12 87 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 88 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 0:17:48 89 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 90 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:17:54 91 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:18:11 92 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 93 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:18:22 94 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:18:29 95 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:19:15 96 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no 97 Morten Ollegaard (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:19:17 98 Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 99 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 100 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:19:34 101 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:12 102 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:20:21 103 Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:20:28 104 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:34 105 Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:20:43 106 James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:21:56 107 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:11 108 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:23:12 109 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:41 110 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:02 111 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:25:08 112 Morten Mørland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:25:09 113 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:26:11 114 Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:27:53 115 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:28:03 116 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 117 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:28:30 118 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:30:06 119 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 120 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:31:09 121 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:38:42 122 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:49:52

Mountains Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 13 pts 2 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 3 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 9 4 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 8 5 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 7 6 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no 6 7 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 5 9 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker 5 10 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 4 11 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 4 12 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker 4 13 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 4 14 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 3 15 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 16 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 3 17 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 18 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 2 19 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 20 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 2 21 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 1 22 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1 23 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 1

Points Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 36 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 34 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 28 4 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 25 5 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 6 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 17 7 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 8 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 9 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 14 10 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 13 11 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 12 12 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 11 13 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 11 14 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 10 15 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 10 16 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 10 17 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 9 18 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 9 19 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 20 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 21 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 22 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 23 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 7 24 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 6 25 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 26 Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker 6 27 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker 5 28 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 5 29 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker 5 30 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 4 31 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 32 Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 3 33 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 34 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker 3 35 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 3 36 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 2 37 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 2 38 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no 2 39 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 40 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 41 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 1

Youth Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker 14:35:41 2 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:07 3 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:00:16 4 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 0:04:39 5 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:04:43 6 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker 0:07:12 7 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:07:17 8 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:10:12 9 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:10:14 10 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:10:39 11 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:10:48 13 Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker 0:11:38 14 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:12:31 15 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:48 16 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:13:55 17 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:15:16 18 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 0:15:29 19 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 0:16:05 20 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:17:32 22 Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:17:34 23 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:17:51 24 Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:19:00 25 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:21:29 26 Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:26:10 27 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:48:09

Team Classification