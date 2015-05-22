Tour of Norway: Hansen solos to stage 3 win
Boasson Hagen confirms his return to a good shape
Stage 3: Skien - Rjukan
Jesper Hansen of Tinkoff-Saxo claimed the first triumph of his pro career as he soloed to victory with 23km to go while climbing to Flisetjønn between walls of snow. The temperature was 2° at the top but it didn’t prevent the 24-year-old Dane from keeping his momentum downhill, although he was chased down by Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka), who confirmed his return to an excellent level ahead of the Tour de France.
"I rode both according to our plan and following my instinct as well," Hansen told Cyclingnews at the finish. “I decided to go alone after coming across to [Sky’s David] Lopez. I was feeling good uphill. That feeling made me decide to attack. This is my first victory but it’s also the first time I manage to ride away solo. I had to go solo because I don’t have a good sprint. Last year I tried as well but I wasn’t strong enough."
Hansen’s best personal result up to date was a second place in the queen stage of the 2014 Tour of Norway behind Bauke Mollema in Lillehammer. "To be the best young rider (and sixth overall) in this race one year ago as a neo pro was a satisfaction but I feel stronger now," he said. Following a downhill in which he made no mistake, he entered the flat section leading to the city of Rjukan in the middle of the mountains with less than a minute lead over two strong time trialists, Gustav Larsson (Cult Energy) and Boasson Hagen, but he kept a high tempo.
It looked like a fully Scandinavian top 3 in the making with a Dane, a Norwegian and a Swedish but Boasson Hagen dropped Larsson off and gave everything he had left.
"I’m satisfied with my race and the shape I have now, but I’m not surprised, I expected that," Boasson Hagen commented. "Uphill I couldn’t keep up with the highest pace of the Danish rider so I let him go. I couldn’t catch up but I’ve done my best to try and reduce the gap in the downhill. It wasn’t enough though but it’s not over yet."
As the Tour of Norway features a different route than in previous years when the overall classification was mostly shaped around Boasson Hagen’s hometown of Rudsbygd near Lillehammer, it was unclear whether the queen stage would be the third or the fourth one. Saturday’s short uphill finish keeps the suspense high as Boasson Hagen is 38 seconds down on Hansen on GC.
"I hope to keep the jersey," Hansen said. "I know there’s a small but hard climb of 2.5km to finish tomorrow. I’ll do my best to win my first stage race overall as well. I’d like to because the Tour of Norway has always been my favourite race since I first took part in it two years ago (7th on GC while riding for Cult Energy)."
Hansen gained the confidence of his teammates, who took control of the peloton from far out after Marcus Fåglum Karlsson (Tre Berg Bianchi), Sindre Lunke (Joker), Adrian Gjølberg (FixIT.no), Ole Forfang (Ringeriks-Kraft) and Vegard Bugge (Sparenbanken Sør) broke away after 20 kilometers of racing. Forfang and Bugge did it for the second straight day, on the hunt for the polka dot jersey that remained on Bugge’s shoulders.
Norwegian up-and-coming riders showed they weren’t only racing to appear on TV in the early part of the coverage as Andreas Vangstad (Sparenbanken Sør) and Odd Christian Eiking (Joker) played a big role in the crucial moments of the race. Another rider from Joker, Anders Skaarseth, became the best young rider, only showing that there are more cycling talents emerging in Scandinavia.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:46:30
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:38
|3
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:05
|4
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|6
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|7
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|0:01:30
|8
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|11
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker
|12
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|13
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|16
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|17
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|18
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|19
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|21
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|24
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|26
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|27
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|28
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|29
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|30
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|31
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|32
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|34
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|35
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:01:36
|36
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|37
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|38
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
|40
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|41
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|42
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:01:58
|43
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:08
|44
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:46
|45
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:05:04
|46
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|47
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:05:59
|48
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:08
|49
|Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|50
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:07:29
|51
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:45
|52
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:08:37
|53
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|54
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|56
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
|57
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|58
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|59
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|60
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:10:58
|62
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|63
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:11:21
|64
|Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|65
|Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:11:44
|66
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|67
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:12
|68
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|69
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|71
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|72
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|73
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|74
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|75
|Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|76
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
|78
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|80
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|81
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|82
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|83
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:12:52
|84
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:32
|85
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:15:33
|86
|James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|87
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|88
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|89
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|90
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|91
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|92
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|93
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|94
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:16:49
|95
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|97
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|98
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|99
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|100
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|101
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|102
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|103
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|104
|Morten Ollegaard (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|105
|Morten Mørland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|106
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|107
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|108
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|109
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|110
|Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|111
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|112
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|113
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|114
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|115
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|116
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:24
|117
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|118
|Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:21:24
|119
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|120
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:24
|121
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|122
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:25:17
General Cassifiction
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14:33:58
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:38
|3
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:15
|4
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:01:20
|7
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:24
|8
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
|0:01:34
|9
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:40
|11
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|12
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|13
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|14
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|16
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|17
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|22
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
|0:01:43
|26
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:46
|27
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|28
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|0:01:50
|29
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:53
|30
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|31
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|32
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker
|33
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|34
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|36
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:01:59
|37
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|38
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:31
|39
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:47
|40
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:57
|41
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:03:17
|42
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:04
|43
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:14
|44
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:06:22
|45
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:06:26
|46
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:49
|47
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:55
|48
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:16
|49
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:08:28
|50
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:47
|51
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
|0:08:55
|53
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:00
|54
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|55
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|56
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|57
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:09:32
|58
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:11:54
|59
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:11:55
|60
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:57
|61
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:18
|62
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:12:22
|63
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:12:31
|66
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:32
|67
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:35
|68
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:01
|69
|Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:13:06
|70
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:13:11
|71
|Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
|0:13:21
|72
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:41
|73
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:13:46
|74
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:14:14
|75
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:30
|76
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:40
|77
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|78
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:31
|79
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:15:38
|80
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:15:56
|81
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|82
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:16:16
|83
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:16:46
|84
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:50
|85
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:16:59
|86
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:17:12
|87
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|88
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:17:48
|89
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|90
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:17:54
|91
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:18:11
|92
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|93
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:18:22
|94
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:18:29
|95
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:19:15
|96
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|97
|Morten Ollegaard (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:19:17
|98
|Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|99
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|100
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:19:34
|101
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:12
|102
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:20:21
|103
|Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:20:28
|104
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:34
|105
|Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:20:43
|106
|James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:21:56
|107
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:11
|108
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:23:12
|109
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:41
|110
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:02
|111
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:25:08
|112
|Morten Mørland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:25:09
|113
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:26:11
|114
|Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:27:53
|115
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:28:03
|116
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|117
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:28:30
|118
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:30:06
|119
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|120
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:31:09
|121
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:38:42
|122
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:49:52
Mountains Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|13
|pts
|2
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|3
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|4
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|5
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|7
|6
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|6
|7
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|9
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
|5
|10
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|4
|11
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|4
|12
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
|4
|13
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|4
|14
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
|3
|15
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|16
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|3
|17
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|18
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|2
|19
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|20
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|2
|21
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|1
|22
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|23
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|1
Points Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|36
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|34
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|4
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|5
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|6
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
|17
|7
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|8
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|9
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|14
|10
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|11
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|12
|12
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|11
|13
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|11
|14
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|10
|15
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|10
|16
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|10
|17
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|9
|18
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|9
|19
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|20
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|21
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|22
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|23
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|7
|24
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|6
|25
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|26
|Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
|6
|27
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
|5
|28
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|5
|29
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker
|5
|30
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|4
|31
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3
|32
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|3
|33
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|34
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
|3
|35
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|3
|36
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|2
|37
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|2
|38
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|2
|39
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|40
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|41
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|1
Youth Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
|14:35:41
|2
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:07
|3
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:00:16
|4
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:04:39
|5
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:04:43
|6
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
|0:07:12
|7
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:07:17
|8
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:10:12
|9
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:10:14
|10
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:10:39
|11
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:10:48
|13
|Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
|0:11:38
|14
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:12:31
|15
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:48
|16
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:13:55
|17
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:15:16
|18
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:15:29
|19
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:16:05
|20
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:17:32
|22
|Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:17:34
|23
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:17:51
|24
|Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:19:00
|25
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:21:29
|26
|Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:26:10
|27
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:48:09
Team Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CULT Energy Pro Cycling
|43:36:29
|2
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:25
|3
|Team Joker
|0:00:35
|4
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:38
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:01:53
|6
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:02:11
|7
|Orica Greenedge
|0:07:20
|8
|Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:07:26
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:58
|10
|Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:08:49
|11
|Team Sky
|0:10:42
|12
|Team Coop-Øster Hus
|0:11:07
|13
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:11:19
|14
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:11:34
|15
|Trek Factory Team
|0:11:39
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Balois
|0:12:36
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:18:14
|18
|Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:22:00
|19
|Riwal Platform C.T.
|0:34:11
|20
|Team FixIT.no
|0:35:48
|21
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:11:35
