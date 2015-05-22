Trending

Image 1 of 20

Jesper Hansen wins stage 3 of the Tour of Norway.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 20

Best young rider Anders Skaarseth.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 20

Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 20

Jesper Hansen rides alone toward the finish.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 20

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 20

Jseper Hansen takes the stage 3 win in Norway.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 20

Jesper Hansen in yellow.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 20

Jesper Hansen on the stage 3 podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 20

Robinson Vegard Bugge in polka dots.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 20

Novo Nordisk riders in the bunch.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 20

The bunch rides by some of the Norwegian scenery.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 20

Alexander Kristoff had to give up Norway's yellow jersey today.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 20

The bunch rides by some of the Norwegian scenery.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 20

Alexander Kristoff had to give up Norway's yellow jersey today.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 20

Marco Haller (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 20

Marco Haller chats with the Katusha team car.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 20

Alexander Kristoff held onto the green jersey.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 20

Tinkoff-Saxo's Jesper Hansen in the white jersey

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 19 of 20

Edvald Boasson Hagen finished second on stage 3 at the Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 20

An icy day in Norway for stage 3.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jesper Hansen of Tinkoff-Saxo claimed the first triumph of his pro career as he soloed to victory with 23km to go while climbing to Flisetjønn between walls of snow. The temperature was 2° at the top but it didn’t prevent the 24-year-old Dane from keeping his momentum downhill, although he was chased down by Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka), who confirmed his return to an excellent level ahead of the Tour de France.

"I rode both according to our plan and following my instinct as well," Hansen told Cyclingnews at the finish. “I decided to go alone after coming across to [Sky’s David] Lopez. I was feeling good uphill. That feeling made me decide to attack. This is my first victory but it’s also the first time I manage to ride away solo. I had to go solo because I don’t have a good sprint. Last year I tried as well but I wasn’t strong enough."

Hansen’s best personal result up to date was a second place in the queen stage of the 2014 Tour of Norway behind Bauke Mollema in Lillehammer. "To be the best young rider (and sixth overall) in this race one year ago as a neo pro was a satisfaction but I feel stronger now," he said. Following a downhill in which he made no mistake, he entered the flat section leading to the city of Rjukan in the middle of the mountains with less than a minute lead over two strong time trialists, Gustav Larsson (Cult Energy) and Boasson Hagen, but he kept a high tempo.

It looked like a fully Scandinavian top 3 in the making with a Dane, a Norwegian and a Swedish but Boasson Hagen dropped Larsson off and gave everything he had left.

"I’m satisfied with my race and the shape I have now, but I’m not surprised, I expected that," Boasson Hagen commented. "Uphill I couldn’t keep up with the highest pace of the Danish rider so I let him go. I couldn’t catch up but I’ve done my best to try and reduce the gap in the downhill. It wasn’t enough though but it’s not over yet."

As the Tour of Norway features a different route than in previous years when the overall classification was mostly shaped around Boasson Hagen’s hometown of Rudsbygd near Lillehammer, it was unclear whether the queen stage would be the third or the fourth one. Saturday’s short uphill finish keeps the suspense high as Boasson Hagen is 38 seconds down on Hansen on GC.

"I hope to keep the jersey," Hansen said. "I know there’s a small but hard climb of 2.5km to finish tomorrow. I’ll do my best to win my first stage race overall as well. I’d like to because the Tour of Norway has always been my favourite race since I first took part in it two years ago (7th on GC while riding for Cult Energy)."

Hansen gained the confidence of his teammates, who took control of the peloton from far out after Marcus Fåglum Karlsson (Tre Berg Bianchi), Sindre Lunke (Joker), Adrian Gjølberg (FixIT.no), Ole Forfang (Ringeriks-Kraft) and Vegard Bugge (Sparenbanken Sør) broke away after 20 kilometers of racing. Forfang and Bugge did it for the second straight day, on the hunt for the polka dot jersey that remained on Bugge’s shoulders.

Norwegian up-and-coming riders showed they weren’t only racing to appear on TV in the early part of the coverage as Andreas Vangstad (Sparenbanken Sør) and Odd Christian Eiking (Joker) played a big role in the crucial moments of the race. Another rider from Joker, Anders Skaarseth, became the best young rider, only showing that there are more cycling talents emerging in Scandinavia.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo4:46:30
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:38
3Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:01:05
4David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
5Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
6Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
7Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker0:01:30
8Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
11Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker
12Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
13Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
14Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
16Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
17Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
18Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
19Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
20Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
21Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
24Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
25Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
26Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
27Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
28August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
29Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
30Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
31Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
32Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
34Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
35Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:01:36
36Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
37Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
38Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
40Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
41Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
42Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:58
43Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:08
44Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:46
45Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:05:04
46Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
47Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot0:05:59
48Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:08
49Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
50Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot0:07:29
51Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:45
52Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:08:37
53Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
54Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
55Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
56Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
57Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
58Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
59Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
60Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:10:58
62Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
63Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:11:21
64Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
65Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:11:44
66Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
67Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:12
68Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
69Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
71Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
72Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no
73Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
74Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
75Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
76Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
77Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
78Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
80Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
81Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
82Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
83Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:12:52
84Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:15:32
85Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:15:33
86James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
87Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
88Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
89Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
90Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
91Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
92Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
93Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
94Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:16:49
95Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
96Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
97Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
98Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
99André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
100Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
101Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
102Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
103Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
104Morten Ollegaard (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
105Morten Mørland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
106Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
107Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
108Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
109Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
110Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
111Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
112Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
113Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
114Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
115Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
116Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:24
117Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
118Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:21:24
119Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no
120Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:22:24
121Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
122Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:25:17

General Cassifiction

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo14:33:58
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:38
3Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:15
4David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
5Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:01:20
7Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:01:24
8Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker0:01:34
9Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:40
11Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
12Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
13Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
14Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
16August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
17Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
18Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
19Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
22Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
23Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
25Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker0:01:43
26Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:46
27Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
28Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker0:01:50
29Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:53
30Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
31Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
32Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker
33Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
36Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:01:59
37Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
38Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:31
39Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:47
40Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:57
41Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:03:17
42Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:04
43Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:14
44Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot0:06:22
45Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:06:26
46Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:49
47Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:55
48Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:16
49Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot0:08:28
50Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:47
51Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker0:08:55
53Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:00
54Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
55Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
56Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
57Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:09:32
58Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot0:11:54
59Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:11:55
60Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:57
61Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:12:18
62Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:12:22
63Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:12:31
66Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:12:32
67Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:35
68Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:01
69Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:13:06
70Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:13:11
71Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker0:13:21
72Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:13:41
73Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:13:46
74Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:14:14
75Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:14:30
76Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:14:40
77Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no
78Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:15:31
79Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:15:38
80Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:56
81Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
82Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:16:16
83Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:16:46
84Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:16:50
85Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:16:59
86Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot0:17:12
87Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
88André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot0:17:48
89Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
90Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:17:54
91Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:18:11
92Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
93Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:18:22
94Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:18:29
95Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:19:15
96Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
97Morten Ollegaard (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:19:17
98Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
99Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
100Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:19:34
101Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:12
102Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:20:21
103Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:20:28
104Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:34
105Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:20:43
106James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:21:56
107Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:11
108Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:23:12
109Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:23:41
110Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:02
111Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:25:08
112Morten Mørland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:25:09
113Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:26:11
114Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:27:53
115Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:28:03
116Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
117Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:28:30
118Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:30:06
119Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
120Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:31:09
121Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:38:42
122Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:49:52

Mountains Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør13pts
2Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo10
3David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky9
4Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge8
5Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling7
6Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no6
7Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka5
9Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker5
10Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus4
11Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør4
12Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker4
13Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft4
14Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker3
15Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
16Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker3
17Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
18Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft2
19Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
20Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi2
21Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky1
22Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1
23Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team1

Points Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha36pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka34
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge28
4Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky25
5Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo21
6Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker17
7Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
8Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo15
9David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky14
10Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge13
11André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot12
12Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør11
13Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky11
14Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling10
15Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling10
16Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling10
17Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker9
18Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha9
19Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
20Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
21Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
22Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
23Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team7
24Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus6
25Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
26Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker6
27Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker5
28Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus5
29Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker5
30Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft4
31Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
32Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi3
33Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3
34Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker3
35Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot3
36Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling2
37Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi2
38Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no2
39Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
40Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
41Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team1

Youth Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker14:35:41
2Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker0:00:07
3Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:00:16
4Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot0:04:39
5Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:04:43
6Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker0:07:12
7Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:07:17
8Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:10:12
9Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:14
10Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:10:39
11Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:10:48
13Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker0:11:38
14Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:12:31
15Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:13:48
16Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:13:55
17Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:15:16
18Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot0:15:29
19André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot0:16:05
20Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
21Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:17:32
22Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:17:34
23Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:17:51
24Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:19:00
25Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:21:29
26Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:26:10
27Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:48:09

Team Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CULT Energy Pro Cycling43:36:29
2Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:25
3Team Joker0:00:35
4CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:38
5Team Katusha0:01:53
6Tinkoff - Saxo0:02:11
7Orica Greenedge0:07:20
8Team Sparebanken Sør0:07:26
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:58
10Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:08:49
11Team Sky0:10:42
12Team Coop-Øster Hus0:11:07
13Roompot Oranje Peloton0:11:19
14MTN-Qhubeka0:11:34
15Trek Factory Team0:11:39
16Topsport Vlaanderen - Balois0:12:36
17Lotto Soudal0:18:14
18Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:22:00
19Riwal Platform C.T.0:34:11
20Team FixIT.no0:35:48
21Team Novo Nordisk1:11:35

