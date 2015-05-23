Image 1 of 7 Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) on the stage 4 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 7 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Team Sparebanken Sør) leads the mountain classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) leads the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 7 Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads the overall at the Tour of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 7 Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) takes the stage 4 win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) wins stage 4 at the Tour of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full of confidence after he claimed the first win of his career the previous day, Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff-Saxo) tried to double up at Geilo, stage 4, in the only uphill finish of the Tour of Norway but Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-RGA) counter-attacked in the last 300 metres to secure win. Fourth on the line, the Danish rider maintained his overall lead with one day to go and even increased it by nine seconds over runner up Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka), who was the local favourite for that stage.

"I’m very happy," Txurruka reacted at the finish. "I knew I came to the Tour of Norway with good form but yesterday, I didn’t feel good. I was disappointed with my performance [46th]. I was up there uphill with David Lopez but I suffered in the cold and I punctured downhill. I was avid for a revenge. Maybe the adrenaline helped me in today’s final rush. I was hoping to ride for GC at this race. Fortunately I have a stage win to compensate my disillusion. May is usually my period of form. I have to profit from it."

Since Peio Bilbao won stage 1 of the Vuelta Castilla y Leon in April ahead of his brilliant success at the Tour of Turkey in the uphill finish of Selçuk, that made him another potential stage winner in Norway. The wheels of fortune have been overturned in the Caja Rural-RGA team with six victories in one month including prestigious ones by Lluis Mas at the Tour of Turkey and Omar Fraile at the Four Days of Dunkirk.

Txurruka was smart to mark another Basque rider, Lopez, whose state of form was no secret since he attacked strongly in the high mountains on Friday. Hansen followed his move closely and realised he had a chance to not only defend his jersey but also win a second stage in a row.

"Maybe I attacked a bit too early," the Dane told Cyclingnews. "I seriously tried to win but I like longer climbs than this one. During the race, I was never completely sure that we’d manage to catch Bob Jungels. He was still 6:30 ahead with 40km to go and he’s a very strong guy."

The Luxembourger’s heroic attack was launched with Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Soudal) after 30km of racing. With 47km to go, the Trek rider decided to continue on his own but ran out of gas on a cold but sunny day on a Norwegian plateau. He gave a hard time to the Tinkoff-Saxo and MTN-Qhubeka teams that worked at the front of the race.

Another young rider emerged in the final climb, 20-year-old Odd Christian Eiking (Joker), who crossed the line ahead of the likes of Fränk Schleck and Boasson Hagen after starting the hill in the last positions of the peloton. "I was sleeping," he admitted. "The race was not what we expected. Because of the wind, it was an easy riding towards the final climb and a lot of riders were still there. I got the white jersey but the competition for the best young rider isn’t very high here. I’m a bit disappointed. I was aiming for a higher result overall (11th) but there’s one more chance tomorrow."

The grand finale on the airport of Eggemoen isn’t an easy one. Alexander Kristoff won there a year ago but reckoned it might not be a sprint finish. Hansen agreed: "I know the last climb from last year. Different things can happen but I hope to keep the yellow jersey."

Maciej Paterski (CCC) took over from race leader Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) one year ago on the last day in the Ringerike region.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:30:11 2 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:02 3 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:05 4 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:00:07 6 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:00:11 7 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 9 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:14 10 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 12 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:21 13 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:24 14 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 15 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 17 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 18 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:28 19 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:35 20 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:00:36 21 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 22 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:00:40 24 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 25 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:00:46 26 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:49 27 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 28 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:00 31 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 32 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker 0:01:16 33 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 34 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 35 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 36 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 37 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:20 38 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 39 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:01:24 40 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:01:26 41 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:30 42 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 43 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:37 44 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 45 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:57 46 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:16 47 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:37 48 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:45 49 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:49 50 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:09 52 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:16 53 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:54 54 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 55 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 56 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 57 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 58 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:04:46 59 Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:05:22 60 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker 61 Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 62 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 63 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 64 Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 65 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 66 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 67 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:05:26 68 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:06:00 69 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:06:41 70 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:31 71 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 72 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 73 Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 74 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 75 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:16 76 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 77 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 78 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 79 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 80 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 81 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 82 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 83 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 84 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 85 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 86 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 87 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 89 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no 90 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 92 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 93 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:21 94 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 95 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:50 96 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:50 97 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:51 98 Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:18:34 99 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:22:36 100 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 101 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:38 102 James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:22:47 103 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 104 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:22:48 105 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 106 Morten Ollegaard (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 107 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 108 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 109 Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker 110 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no 111 Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:22:52 112 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 2 3 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 pts 2 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 14 3 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 4 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 5 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 11 6 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 10 7 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 8 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 8 9 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 7 10 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 6 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 5 12 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 13 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 14 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 2 15 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 9 3 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 4 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 7 5 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker 6 6 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker 5 7 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 8 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 9 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 9 3 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 8 4 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker 7 5 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 6 6 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 7 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 8 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 2 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 pts 2 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 5 3 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 4 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 5 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 2 6 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 1

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 19:04:14 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:47 3 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:05 4 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:33 5 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:34 6 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:36 7 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:01:40 8 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:01:46 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:01:47 10 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 0:01:53 11 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 0:01:56 12 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 14 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:59 15 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 16 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:03 19 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:08 20 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:02:11 21 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker 0:02:23 22 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:24 23 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:28 24 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 25 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:29 26 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:02:30 27 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:37 28 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:02:48 29 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:51 30 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker 0:02:54 31 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:03:04 32 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:03:10 33 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:18 34 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:44 35 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:59 36 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:08 37 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:29 38 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:54 39 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:07:01 40 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:07:06 41 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:07:47 42 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 0:07:54 43 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:04 44 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:08:22 45 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:31 46 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 0:09:39 47 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:31 48 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:16 49 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:49 50 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:13:14 51 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:13:54 52 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker 0:14:12 53 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:17 54 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:26 55 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot 56 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:14:49 57 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:21 58 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:16:26 59 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:17:11 60 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:05 61 Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:18:28 62 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:40 63 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:02 64 Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:19:03 65 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:07 66 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:20 67 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:19:44 68 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:19:46 69 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:20:05 70 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:08 71 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:28 72 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:33 73 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:20:41 75 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:46 76 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:21:53 77 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:57 78 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:22:25 79 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:22:41 80 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:51 81 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:24:06 82 Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:24:34 83 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 0:25:23 84 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 0:25:59 85 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:40 86 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:27:26 87 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:27:38 88 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:27:45 89 Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:27:54 90 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:28:32 91 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:50 92 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:28:58 93 Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:31:00 94 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:32:19 95 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:35:47 96 Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:35:53 97 Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker 0:36:04 98 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:36:14 99 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:37:27 100 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:38:17 101 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:39:20 102 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:39:28 103 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:39:30 104 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:40:53 105 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:41:58 106 Morten Ollegaard (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:42:00 107 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 108 James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:44:38 109 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:45:54 110 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:47:51 111 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:48:54 112 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:50:36

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 40 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 39 3 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 29 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 28 5 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 6 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 25 7 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 8 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 21 9 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 10 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 19 11 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 19 12 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 19 13 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 17 14 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 15 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 13 16 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 17 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 12 18 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 11 19 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 10 20 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 10 21 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 22 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 9 23 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 24 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 25 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 26 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 27 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 7 28 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 7 29 Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker 6 30 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker 5 31 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 5 32 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 33 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker 5 34 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 4 35 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 36 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 37 Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 3 38 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker 3 39 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 3 40 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 2 41 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 2 42 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 43 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no 2 44 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 28 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 20 3 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker 18 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 18 5 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 14 6 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 7 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 8 9 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 8 10 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 11 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 7 12 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 13 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no 6 14 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 15 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 6 16 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker 5 17 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 5 18 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 19 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 4 20 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker 4 21 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 22 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 4 23 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 3 24 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 3 25 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 26 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 27 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 28 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 2 29 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 2 30 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 2 31 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 32 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 2 33 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 1 34 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1 35 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 1