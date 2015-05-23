Trending

Tour of Norway: Txurruka wins in Geilo

Hansen maintains overall race lead

Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) on the stage 4 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vegard Robinson Bugge (Team Sparebanken Sør) leads the mountain classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) leads the points classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads the overall at the Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) takes the stage 4 win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) wins stage 4 at the Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full of confidence after he claimed the first win of his career the previous day, Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff-Saxo) tried to double up at Geilo, stage 4, in the only uphill finish of the Tour of Norway but Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-RGA) counter-attacked in the last 300 metres to secure win. Fourth on the line, the Danish rider maintained his overall lead with one day to go and even increased it by nine seconds over runner up Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka), who was the local favourite for that stage.

"I’m very happy," Txurruka reacted at the finish. "I knew I came to the Tour of Norway with good form but yesterday, I didn’t feel good. I was disappointed with my performance [46th]. I was up there uphill with David Lopez but I suffered in the cold and I punctured downhill. I was avid for a revenge. Maybe the adrenaline helped me in today’s final rush. I was hoping to ride for GC at this race. Fortunately I have a stage win to compensate my disillusion. May is usually my period of form. I have to profit from it."

Since Peio Bilbao won stage 1 of the Vuelta Castilla y Leon in April ahead of his brilliant success at the Tour of Turkey in the uphill finish of Selçuk, that made him another potential stage winner in Norway. The wheels of fortune have been overturned in the Caja Rural-RGA team with six victories in one month including prestigious ones by Lluis Mas at the Tour of Turkey and Omar Fraile at the Four Days of Dunkirk.

Txurruka was smart to mark another Basque rider, Lopez, whose state of form was no secret since he attacked strongly in the high mountains on Friday. Hansen followed his move closely and realised he had a chance to not only defend his jersey but also win a second stage in a row.

"Maybe I attacked a bit too early," the Dane told Cyclingnews. "I seriously tried to win but I like longer climbs than this one. During the race, I was never completely sure that we’d manage to catch Bob Jungels. He was still 6:30 ahead with 40km to go and he’s a very strong guy."

The Luxembourger’s heroic attack was launched with Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Soudal) after 30km of racing. With 47km to go, the Trek rider decided to continue on his own but ran out of gas on a cold but sunny day on a Norwegian plateau. He gave a hard time to the Tinkoff-Saxo and MTN-Qhubeka teams that worked at the front of the race.

Another young rider emerged in the final climb, 20-year-old Odd Christian Eiking (Joker), who crossed the line ahead of the likes of Fränk Schleck and Boasson Hagen after starting the hill in the last positions of the peloton. "I was sleeping," he admitted. "The race was not what we expected. Because of the wind, it was an easy riding towards the final climb and a lot of riders were still there. I got the white jersey but the competition for the best young rider isn’t very high here. I’m a bit disappointed. I was aiming for a higher result overall (11th) but there’s one more chance tomorrow."

The grand finale on the airport of Eggemoen isn’t an easy one. Alexander Kristoff won there a year ago but reckoned it might not be a sprint finish. Hansen agreed: "I know the last climb from last year. Different things can happen but I hope to keep the yellow jersey."

Maciej Paterski (CCC) took over from race leader Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) one year ago on the last day in the Ringerike region.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:30:11
2David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:00:02
3Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:05
4Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:00:07
6Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:00:11
7Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
9Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:14
10Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
12Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:21
13Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:24
14Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
15Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
16Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
17Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
18Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:28
19Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker0:00:35
20August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:00:36
21Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
22Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:00:40
24Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
25Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:00:46
26Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:49
27Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
28Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:00
31Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
32Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker0:01:16
33Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
34Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
35Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
36Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
37Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:01:20
38Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
39Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:01:24
40Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:01:26
41Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:30
42Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
43Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:37
44Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
45Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:57
46Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:16
47Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:37
48Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:45
49Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:49
50Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
51Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:03:09
52Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:03:16
53Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:54
54Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
55Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
56Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
57Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
58Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:04:46
59Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:05:22
60Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
61Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
62Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
63Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
64Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
65Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
66Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
67Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:05:26
68Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:06:00
69Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:06:41
70Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:31
71Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
72Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
73Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
74Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
75Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:16
76Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
77Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
78Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
79Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
80André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
81Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
82Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
83Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
84Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
85Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
86Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
87Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
89Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no
90Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
92Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
93Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:08:21
94Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
95Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:50
96Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:50
97Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:51
98Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:18:34
99Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:22:36
100Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
101Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:38
102James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:22:47
103Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
104Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:22:48
105Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
106Morten Ollegaard (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
107Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
108Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
109Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
110Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
111Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:22:52
112Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3pts
2Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus2
3David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing3pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal2
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15pts
2David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky14
3Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice13
4Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo12
5Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus11
6Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky10
7Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
8Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker8
9Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing7
10Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge6
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka5
12Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
13Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
14Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker2
15Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing9
3Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
4Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør7
5Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker6
6Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker5
7Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
8Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo3
9Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing9
3Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør8
4Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker7
5Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør6
6Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo5
7Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
8Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka2
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6pts
2David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky5
3Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
4Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3
5Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus2
6Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky1

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo19:04:14
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:47
3David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:01:05
4Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:01:33
5Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:34
6Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:36
7Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:01:40
8Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:01:46
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:01:47
10Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker0:01:53
11Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker0:01:56
12Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
14Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:59
15Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
16Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:03
19Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:08
20August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:02:11
21Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker0:02:23
22Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:24
23Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:28
24Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
25Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:29
26Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:02:30
27Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:37
28Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:02:48
29Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:51
30Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker0:02:54
31Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:03:04
32Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:03:10
33Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:18
34Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:04:44
35Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:59
36Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:08
37Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:29
38Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:06:54
39Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:07:01
40Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:07:06
41Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:07:47
42Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot0:07:54
43Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:04
44Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:08:22
45Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:31
46Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot0:09:39
47Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:31
48Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:16
49Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:12:49
50Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:13:14
51Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:13:54
52Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker0:14:12
53Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:17
54Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:26
55Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
56Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:14:49
57Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:21
58Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:16:26
59Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:17:11
60Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:18:05
61Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:18:28
62Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:40
63Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:02
64Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:19:03
65Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:19:07
66Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:19:20
67Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:19:44
68Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:19:46
69Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:20:05
70Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:08
71Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:28
72Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:33
73Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:20:41
75Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:46
76Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:21:53
77Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:21:57
78Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:22:25
79Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:22:41
80Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:51
81Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:24:06
82Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:24:34
83Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot0:25:23
84André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot0:25:59
85Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:40
86Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:27:26
87Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:27:38
88Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:27:45
89Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:27:54
90Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:28:32
91Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:50
92Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:28:58
93Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:31:00
94Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:32:19
95Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:35:47
96Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:35:53
97Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker0:36:04
98Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:36:14
99Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:37:27
100Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:38:17
101Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:39:20
102Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:39:28
103Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:39:30
104Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:40:53
105Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:41:58
106Morten Ollegaard (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:42:00
107Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
108James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:44:38
109Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:45:54
110Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:47:51
111Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:48:54
112Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:50:36

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha40pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka39
3David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky29
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge28
5Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo27
6Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky25
7Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA21
8Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky21
9Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo21
10Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge19
11Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus19
12Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker19
13Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker17
14Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
15Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling13
16Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice13
17André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot12
18Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør11
19Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling10
20Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling10
21Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
22Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha9
23Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
24Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
25Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
26Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
27Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing7
28Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team7
29Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker6
30Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker5
31Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal5
32Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
33Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker5
34Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft4
35Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo4
36Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing3
37Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi3
38Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker3
39Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot3
40Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling2
41Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi2
42Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
43Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no2
44Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør28pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal20
3Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker18
4Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing18
5David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky14
6Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo13
7Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo9
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka8
9Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge8
10Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
11Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling7
12Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
13Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no6
14Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
15Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør6
16Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker5
17Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka5
18Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
19Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør4
20Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker4
21Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
22Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft4
23Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker3
24Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker3
25Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
26Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
27Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo3
28Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus2
29Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky2
30Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft2
31Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
32Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi2
33Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka1
34Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1
35Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CULT Energy Pro Cycling57:18:14
2Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:02
3Team Joker0:00:33
4Team Katusha0:04:30
5CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:32
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:35
7Tinkoff - Saxo0:08:59
8Team Coop-Øster Hus0:12:15
9Orica Greenedge0:13:25
10Roompot Oranje Peloton0:13:40
11Team Sparebanken Sør0:13:49
12Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:14:55
13Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:03
14Trek Factory Team0:15:17
15Team Sky0:17:14
16MTN-Qhubeka0:20:08
17Lotto Soudal0:25:13
18Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:30:43
19Riwal Platform C.T.1:02:17
20Team FixIT.no1:07:06
21Team Novo Nordisk1:49:42

 

