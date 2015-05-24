Trending

Tour of Norway: Vangstad solos to victory on final day

Hansen wins overall

Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads the overall at the Tour of Norway

Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads the overall at the Tour of Norway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the points competition

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the points competition
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andreas Vangstad (Team Sparebanken Sør) wins stage 5

Andreas Vangstad (Team Sparebanken Sør) wins stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andreas Vangstad (Team Sparebanken Sør) wins stage 5

Andreas Vangstad (Team Sparebanken Sør) wins stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andreas Vangstad (Team Sparebanken Sør) wins finale stage 5 in Norway

Andreas Vangstad (Team Sparebanken Sør) wins finale stage 5 in Norway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Tour of Norway will remain in Jesper Hansen's career as the first-ever victory at the age of 24. On a wet finale with a stage finish on the runway of Eggemoen airport in the Ringerike region, the Dane came home safely in the bunch that couldn't catch lone attacker Andras Vangstad, 23, of the Sparenbanken Sør team run by Thor Hushovd and Atle Kvålsvoll.

"It's a very good feeling," Hansen told Cyclingnews. "This is the first big race I've won. It went all well in the last stage. [Runner-up Edvald] Boasson Hagen attacked in the final climb but I was not scared. I had 47 seconds lead on GC. I could let him go and make sure we weren't far behind. We went full gas, so did Katusha because they wanted a bunch sprint for Kristoff."

Eight riders went clear after 30km of racing: Yaroslav Popovych (Trek), Vegard Breen (Lotto-Soudal), Michael Reihs (Cult), Tim Kerkhof (Roompot), Arthur Vanoverberghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Alexander Wetterhall (Tre Berg-Bianchi), Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Joker) and Marius Hafsås (FixIT.no). They didn’t get more than three minutes of a lead. Only the three Norwegians believed there was a chance to win: Grøndahl Jansen, Breen and Hafsås. Another Norwegian entered in action with just 15km to go. He bridged the gap by himself and soloed to victory two kilometres before the end.

"This is absolutely fantastic," said the young rider from Kristiansand. "It's amazing that I managed to stay away. I didn't dare to look back to see how far behind the peloton was. It means a lot to me to win this race. Now I hope that people will know who I am."

As an experienced rider, Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) has warned on the very first day of the Tour of Norway that although he had won that conclusive stage last year on the same runway, he knew it would always be difficult to get a bunch sprint finish.

"I was hoping to win," said the Tour of Flanders champion who took third place behind Frederik Galta (Coop-Øster Hus). "Compared to last year, the distance between the last climb and the finishing line was shorter. I'm quite happy with third actually because at the top of the climb, I was pretty far behind but I managed to come back. What Vangstad did today was impressive, especially from a young rider who hasn't been cycling for a long time."

Boasson Hagen and David Lopez (Team Sky) completed the final podium of the Tour of Norway.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør4:10:29
2Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:00:11
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:14
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
5Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
7Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
9Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker
11Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
12Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
13Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
14Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
15Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
18David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
19Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:00:19
20Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
21Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:26
22Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
24August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
25Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
26Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
28Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:36
30Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
31Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
32Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
33Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:45
34Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
35Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:00:47
37Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:00:51
38Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:01:00
39Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:02
41Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
43Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:12
44Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
45Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
46Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
47Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:38
48Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:01:48
49Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:02:16
50Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:24
51Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
52Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:36
53Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:02:47
54Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
55Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:09
56Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:03:19
57Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker0:03:21
58Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:04:22
59Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:25
60Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:31
61Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
62Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:08
63Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:04
64Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
65Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:32
66Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
67Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
68Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
69Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
70Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:57
71Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:08:13
72Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
73Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
74Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
75Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
76Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
77Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
78Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
79Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:08:51
80Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
81Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
82Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:13:36
83André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot0:15:03
84Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:48
85Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
86James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi3pts
2Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker2
3Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi3pts
2Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker2
3Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør15pts
2Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus14
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha13
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal12
5Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling11
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing10
7Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
8Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker8
9Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
10Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker6
11Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling5
12Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker4
13Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge3
14Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
15Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal4pts
2Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no3
3Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker2
4Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi1

Final general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo23:14:57
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:47
3David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:01:05
4Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:01:31
5Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:01:32
6Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:01:33
7Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:36
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:01:43
9Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:46
10Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:01:51
11Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker0:01:53
12Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker0:01:56
13Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:59
14Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:08
15Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:11
16Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:15
19August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:02:23
20Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker
21Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:02:35
22Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:40
23Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:46
24Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:59
25Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:06
26Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:03:08
27Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker0:03:16
28Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:59
29Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:05:37
30Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:15
31Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:06:46
32Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:07:01
33Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:08
34Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:30
35Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:52
36Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:09:16
37Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:31
38Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:10:20
39Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot0:10:27
40Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:28
41Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:36
42Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:31
43Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:11:47
44Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:13:20
45Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:13:47
46Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:24
47Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:16:21
48Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:18:11
49Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:19:07
50Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:19:28
51Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:32
52Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:19:51
53Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:20:41
54Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:04
55Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:12
56Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:21:34
57Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker0:22:11
58Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:22:13
59Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:22:15
60Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:22:49
61Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:23:26
62Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:24:18
63Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:24:25
64Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:25:04
65Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:25:11
66Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:27:23
67Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:28:31
68Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:29:14
69Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:29:35
70Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:30:24
71Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:30:50
72Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:35:21
73Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:36:22
74Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:39:01
75Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker0:39:07
76Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:40:41
77André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot0:40:48
78Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
79Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:41:51
80Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:43:28
81Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:44:13
82Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:47:29
83Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:52:00
84Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:53:12
85Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:53:51
86James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk1:00:12

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha53pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka39
3Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus33
4David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky29
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge28
6Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo27
7Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker27
8Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør26
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
10Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky25
11Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA22
12Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge22
13Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky21
14Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker21
15Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling21
16Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal17
17Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
18Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling13
19André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot12
20Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker11
21Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling10
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing10
23Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker10
24Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
25Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha9
26Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
27Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
28Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
29Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
30Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing7
31Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling7
32Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
33Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team7
34Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi6
35Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker5
36Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
37Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft4
38Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo4
39Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker3
40Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
41Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi2
42Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
43Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør28pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal20
3Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker18
4David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky14
5Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo13
6Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo9
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka8
8Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge8
9Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
10Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling7
11Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
12Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
13Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør6
14Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker5
15Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka5
16Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal4
17Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør4
18Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
19Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
20Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker4
21Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft4
22Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker3
23Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker3
24Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
25Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
26Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no3
27Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo3
28Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus2
29Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky2
30Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
31Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker2
32Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi2
33Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi1
34Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker23:16:53
2Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker0:01:20
3Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:08:24
4Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:09:51
5Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:11:51
6Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:16:15
7Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:17:55
8Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:08
9Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker0:20:15
10Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:22:29
11Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:23:15
12Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:28:28
13Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:34:26
14Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker0:37:11
15André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot0:38:52
16Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
17Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:45:33

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CULT Energy Pro Cycling69:50:35
2Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:14
3Team Joker0:00:21
4Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:57
5Team Katusha0:09:01
6Tinkoff - Saxo0:11:09
7Orica Greenedge0:14:15
8Team Sparebanken Sør0:14:26
9Team Coop-Øster Hus0:16:29
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:49
11Trek Factory Team0:20:11
12Team Sky0:20:12
13MTN-Qhubeka0:24:15
14Lotto Soudal0:25:23
15Roompot Oranje Peloton0:29:17
16Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:32:43
17Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:47:40
18Riwal Platform C.T.1:16:31
19Team Novo Nordisk2:28:37

