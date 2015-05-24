Tour of Norway: Vangstad solos to victory on final day
Hansen wins overall
Stage 5: Flå - Hønefoss
The Tour of Norway will remain in Jesper Hansen's career as the first-ever victory at the age of 24. On a wet finale with a stage finish on the runway of Eggemoen airport in the Ringerike region, the Dane came home safely in the bunch that couldn't catch lone attacker Andras Vangstad, 23, of the Sparenbanken Sør team run by Thor Hushovd and Atle Kvålsvoll.
"It's a very good feeling," Hansen told Cyclingnews. "This is the first big race I've won. It went all well in the last stage. [Runner-up Edvald] Boasson Hagen attacked in the final climb but I was not scared. I had 47 seconds lead on GC. I could let him go and make sure we weren't far behind. We went full gas, so did Katusha because they wanted a bunch sprint for Kristoff."
Eight riders went clear after 30km of racing: Yaroslav Popovych (Trek), Vegard Breen (Lotto-Soudal), Michael Reihs (Cult), Tim Kerkhof (Roompot), Arthur Vanoverberghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Alexander Wetterhall (Tre Berg-Bianchi), Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Joker) and Marius Hafsås (FixIT.no). They didn’t get more than three minutes of a lead. Only the three Norwegians believed there was a chance to win: Grøndahl Jansen, Breen and Hafsås. Another Norwegian entered in action with just 15km to go. He bridged the gap by himself and soloed to victory two kilometres before the end.
"This is absolutely fantastic," said the young rider from Kristiansand. "It's amazing that I managed to stay away. I didn't dare to look back to see how far behind the peloton was. It means a lot to me to win this race. Now I hope that people will know who I am."
As an experienced rider, Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) has warned on the very first day of the Tour of Norway that although he had won that conclusive stage last year on the same runway, he knew it would always be difficult to get a bunch sprint finish.
"I was hoping to win," said the Tour of Flanders champion who took third place behind Frederik Galta (Coop-Øster Hus). "Compared to last year, the distance between the last climb and the finishing line was shorter. I'm quite happy with third actually because at the top of the climb, I was pretty far behind but I managed to come back. What Vangstad did today was impressive, especially from a young rider who hasn't been cycling for a long time."
Boasson Hagen and David Lopez (Team Sky) completed the final podium of the Tour of Norway.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|4:10:29
|2
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:00:11
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:14
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
|9
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker
|11
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|12
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|13
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|19
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:00:19
|20
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|21
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:26
|22
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|24
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|25
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|28
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:36
|30
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
|31
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|32
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:45
|34
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|35
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:00:47
|37
|Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|38
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:01:00
|39
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:02
|41
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|43
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:12
|44
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|45
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|47
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:38
|48
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:01:48
|49
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:16
|50
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:24
|51
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|52
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:36
|53
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:02:47
|54
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|55
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:09
|56
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:19
|57
|Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
|0:03:21
|58
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:22
|59
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:25
|60
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:31
|61
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|62
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:08
|63
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:04
|64
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|65
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:32
|66
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|67
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|68
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|69
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|70
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:57
|71
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:08:13
|72
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|73
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|74
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|75
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
|76
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|77
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|78
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|79
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:08:51
|80
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|81
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|82
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:13:36
|83
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:15:03
|84
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:48
|85
|Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|86
|James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|3
|pts
|2
|Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
|2
|3
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|3
|pts
|2
|Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
|2
|3
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|15
|pts
|2
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|14
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|13
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|12
|5
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|11
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|7
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|8
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
|8
|9
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|10
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker
|6
|11
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|4
|13
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|14
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|15
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|4
|pts
|2
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|3
|3
|Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
|2
|4
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23:14:57
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:47
|3
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:05
|4
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:01:31
|5
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:01:32
|6
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:33
|7
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:36
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:01:43
|9
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:46
|10
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:01:51
|11
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
|0:01:53
|12
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|0:01:56
|13
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:59
|14
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:08
|15
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:11
|16
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:15
|19
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:02:23
|20
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker
|21
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:02:35
|22
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:40
|23
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:46
|24
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:59
|25
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:06
|26
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:03:08
|27
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
|0:03:16
|28
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:59
|29
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:05:37
|30
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:15
|31
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:46
|32
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:07:01
|33
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:08
|34
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:30
|35
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:52
|36
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:09:16
|37
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:31
|38
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:10:20
|39
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:10:27
|40
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:28
|41
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:36
|42
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:31
|43
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:11:47
|44
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:20
|45
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:13:47
|46
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:15:24
|47
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:16:21
|48
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:18:11
|49
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:07
|50
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:19:28
|51
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:32
|52
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:51
|53
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:41
|54
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:04
|55
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:12
|56
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:21:34
|57
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
|0:22:11
|58
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:13
|59
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:15
|60
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:22:49
|61
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:23:26
|62
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:24:18
|63
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:24:25
|64
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:25:04
|65
|Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:25:11
|66
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:27:23
|67
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:28:31
|68
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:14
|69
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:29:35
|70
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:30:24
|71
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:30:50
|72
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:35:21
|73
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:36:22
|74
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:39:01
|75
|Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
|0:39:07
|76
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:40:41
|77
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:40:48
|78
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|79
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:41:51
|80
|Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:43:28
|81
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:44:13
|82
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:47:29
|83
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:52:00
|84
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:53:12
|85
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:53:51
|86
|James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:00:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|53
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|39
|3
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|33
|4
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|29
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|6
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|7
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
|27
|8
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|26
|9
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|10
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|11
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|12
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|22
|13
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|21
|14
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|21
|15
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|21
|16
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|17
|17
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|18
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|13
|19
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|12
|20
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker
|11
|21
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|10
|22
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|23
|Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
|10
|24
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|25
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|9
|26
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|27
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|28
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|29
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|30
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|31
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|7
|32
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|33
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|7
|34
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|6
|35
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
|5
|36
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|37
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|4
|38
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|39
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
|3
|40
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|41
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|2
|42
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|43
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|28
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|20
|3
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
|18
|4
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|14
|5
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|6
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|8
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|9
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|10
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|7
|11
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|12
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|13
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|6
|14
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker
|5
|15
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|16
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|4
|17
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|4
|18
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|19
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|20
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
|4
|21
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|4
|22
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
|3
|23
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|3
|24
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|25
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|26
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|3
|27
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|28
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|2
|29
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|2
|30
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|31
|Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
|2
|32
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|2
|33
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|1
|34
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|23:16:53
|2
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
|0:01:20
|3
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:08:24
|4
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:09:51
|5
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:11:51
|6
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:16:15
|7
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:55
|8
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:08
|9
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
|0:20:15
|10
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:22:29
|11
|Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:23:15
|12
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:28:28
|13
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:34:26
|14
|Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
|0:37:11
|15
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:38:52
|16
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|17
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:45:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CULT Energy Pro Cycling
|69:50:35
|2
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:14
|3
|Team Joker
|0:00:21
|4
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:57
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:09:01
|6
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:11:09
|7
|Orica Greenedge
|0:14:15
|8
|Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:14:26
|9
|Team Coop-Øster Hus
|0:16:29
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:49
|11
|Trek Factory Team
|0:20:11
|12
|Team Sky
|0:20:12
|13
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:24:15
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:25:23
|15
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:29:17
|16
|Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:32:43
|17
|Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:47:40
|18
|Riwal Platform C.T.
|1:16:31
|19
|Team Novo Nordisk
|2:28:37
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Fominykh signs up for another season at AstanaFormer Kazakh time trial champion heads into seventh year with WorldTour team
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy