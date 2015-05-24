Image 1 of 5 Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads the overall at the Tour of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the points competition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Andreas Vangstad (Team Sparebanken Sør) wins stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Andreas Vangstad (Team Sparebanken Sør) wins stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Andreas Vangstad (Team Sparebanken Sør) wins finale stage 5 in Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Tour of Norway will remain in Jesper Hansen's career as the first-ever victory at the age of 24. On a wet finale with a stage finish on the runway of Eggemoen airport in the Ringerike region, the Dane came home safely in the bunch that couldn't catch lone attacker Andras Vangstad, 23, of the Sparenbanken Sør team run by Thor Hushovd and Atle Kvålsvoll.

"It's a very good feeling," Hansen told Cyclingnews. "This is the first big race I've won. It went all well in the last stage. [Runner-up Edvald] Boasson Hagen attacked in the final climb but I was not scared. I had 47 seconds lead on GC. I could let him go and make sure we weren't far behind. We went full gas, so did Katusha because they wanted a bunch sprint for Kristoff."

Eight riders went clear after 30km of racing: Yaroslav Popovych (Trek), Vegard Breen (Lotto-Soudal), Michael Reihs (Cult), Tim Kerkhof (Roompot), Arthur Vanoverberghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Alexander Wetterhall (Tre Berg-Bianchi), Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Joker) and Marius Hafsås (FixIT.no). They didn’t get more than three minutes of a lead. Only the three Norwegians believed there was a chance to win: Grøndahl Jansen, Breen and Hafsås. Another Norwegian entered in action with just 15km to go. He bridged the gap by himself and soloed to victory two kilometres before the end.

"This is absolutely fantastic," said the young rider from Kristiansand. "It's amazing that I managed to stay away. I didn't dare to look back to see how far behind the peloton was. It means a lot to me to win this race. Now I hope that people will know who I am."

As an experienced rider, Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) has warned on the very first day of the Tour of Norway that although he had won that conclusive stage last year on the same runway, he knew it would always be difficult to get a bunch sprint finish.

"I was hoping to win," said the Tour of Flanders champion who took third place behind Frederik Galta (Coop-Øster Hus). "Compared to last year, the distance between the last climb and the finishing line was shorter. I'm quite happy with third actually because at the top of the climb, I was pretty far behind but I managed to come back. What Vangstad did today was impressive, especially from a young rider who hasn't been cycling for a long time."

Boasson Hagen and David Lopez (Team Sky) completed the final podium of the Tour of Norway.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 4:10:29 2 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:00:11 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:14 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 5 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 7 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 9 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker 11 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 12 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 13 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 14 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 18 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 19 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:00:19 20 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 21 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:26 22 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 24 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 25 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 28 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 29 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:36 30 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker 31 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 32 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 33 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:45 34 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 35 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:00:47 37 Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:00:51 38 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:01:00 39 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:02 41 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 42 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 43 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:12 44 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 45 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 46 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 47 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:38 48 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:01:48 49 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:16 50 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:24 51 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 52 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:36 53 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:02:47 54 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 55 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:09 56 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:19 57 Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker 0:03:21 58 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:22 59 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:25 60 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:31 61 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 62 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:08 63 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:04 64 Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 65 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:32 66 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 67 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 68 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 69 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 70 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:57 71 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:08:13 72 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 73 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 74 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 75 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker 76 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 77 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 78 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 79 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:08:51 80 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 81 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 82 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:13:36 83 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 0:15:03 84 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:48 85 Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 86 James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 3 pts 2 Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker 2 3 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 3 pts 2 Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker 2 3 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 15 pts 2 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 14 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 13 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 12 5 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 11 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 10 7 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 8 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 8 9 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 10 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker 6 11 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 5 12 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 4 13 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 3 14 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 15 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 4 pts 2 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no 3 3 Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker 2 4 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 1

Final general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 23:14:57 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:47 3 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:05 4 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:01:31 5 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:01:32 6 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:33 7 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:36 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:01:43 9 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:46 10 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:01:51 11 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 0:01:53 12 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 0:01:56 13 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:59 14 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:08 15 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:11 16 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:15 19 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:02:23 20 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker 21 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:02:35 22 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:40 23 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:46 24 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:59 25 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:06 26 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:03:08 27 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker 0:03:16 28 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:59 29 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:05:37 30 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:15 31 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:46 32 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:07:01 33 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:08 34 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:30 35 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:52 36 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:09:16 37 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:31 38 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:10:20 39 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 0:10:27 40 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:28 41 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:36 42 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:31 43 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:11:47 44 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:20 45 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:13:47 46 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:15:24 47 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:16:21 48 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:18:11 49 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:07 50 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:19:28 51 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:32 52 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:51 53 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:20:41 54 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:04 55 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:12 56 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:21:34 57 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker 0:22:11 58 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:13 59 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:22:15 60 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:22:49 61 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:23:26 62 Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:24:18 63 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:24:25 64 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:25:04 65 Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:25:11 66 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:27:23 67 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:28:31 68 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:14 69 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:29:35 70 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:30:24 71 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:30:50 72 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:35:21 73 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:36:22 74 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:39:01 75 Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker 0:39:07 76 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:40:41 77 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 0:40:48 78 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 79 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:41:51 80 Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:43:28 81 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:44:13 82 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:47:29 83 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:52:00 84 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:53:12 85 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:53:51 86 James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 1:00:12

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 53 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 39 3 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 33 4 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 29 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 28 6 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 7 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 27 8 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 26 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 10 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 25 11 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 12 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 22 13 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 21 14 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 21 15 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 21 16 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 17 17 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 18 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 13 19 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 12 20 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker 11 21 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 10 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 10 23 Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker 10 24 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 25 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 9 26 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 27 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 28 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 29 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 30 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 7 31 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 7 32 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 33 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 7 34 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 6 35 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker 5 36 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 37 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 4 38 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 39 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker 3 40 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 41 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 2 42 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 43 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 28 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 20 3 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker 18 4 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 14 5 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 6 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 8 8 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 8 9 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 10 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 7 11 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 12 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 13 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 6 14 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker 5 15 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 5 16 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 4 17 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 4 18 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 19 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 20 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker 4 21 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 4 22 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 3 23 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 3 24 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 25 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 26 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no 3 27 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 28 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 2 29 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 2 30 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 31 Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker 2 32 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 2 33 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 1 34 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 23:16:53 2 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker 0:01:20 3 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:08:24 4 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:09:51 5 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:11:51 6 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:16:15 7 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:55 8 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:08 9 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker 0:20:15 10 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:22:29 11 Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:23:15 12 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:28:28 13 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:34:26 14 Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker 0:37:11 15 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 0:38:52 16 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 17 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:45:33