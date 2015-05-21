Trending

Tour of Norway: Kristoff wins stage 2

Kristoff makes it two in a row, while Caleb Ewan gets closer and closer

Alexander Kristoff will spend another day in yellow.

Alexander Kristoff will spend another day in yellow.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexander Kristoff wins stage 2 of the Tour of Norway.

Alexander Kristoff wins stage 2 of the Tour of Norway.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kristoff also leads the points competition

Kristoff also leads the points competition
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vergard Robinson Bugge leads the mountains classification.

Vergard Robinson Bugge leads the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Twice second so far this week, Caleb Ewan wears the jersey for best young rider.

Twice second so far this week, Caleb Ewan wears the jersey for best young rider.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) showed no mercy to his adversaries in the second straight bunch kick of the 2015 Tour of Norway in the charming coastal city of Langesund after a long day in the saddle due to the headwind in the first part of the race.

Kristoff outsprinted Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge), who collected another second place in two days, and Andrew Fenn (Team Sky), who moved up to take over from Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) in the top three.

"We had a good lead out all the way here," Kristoff enjoyed. "Sven [-Erik Bystrøm] put me in a perfect position for the last k, Marco [Haller] was in the lead at 400 metres, then Jacopo [Guarnieri] started the sprint and at 150, so my turn came. At 70km/h, I thought it should be enough to win with no problem. I didn't want to bring the breakaway back too close because I knew of the hard climb in the finale. It was quite controlled. In the end, many teams were interested in a sprint finish. I had it more under control today than yesterday."

The breakaway, composed of Angel Madrazo (Caja Rural-RGA), Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Anders Skaarseth (Joker), Ole Forfang (Ringeriks-Kraft) and Vegard Bugge (Sparenbanken Sør) after 30km of racing, came to an end with 6.5km to go when Trek and Sky tried to disturb the sprinters' trains with Bob Jungels and David Lopez on the attack.

Earlier on, with 35km to go, the Roompot-Oranje squad initiated echelons but only managed to disorganise the chase led by Katusha, Orica-GreenEdge and MTN-Qhubeka successively.

Just like on day 1, Ewan was the main threat for Kristoff and possibly even more.

"We probably went to the front a little bit too early," the Australian told Cyclingnews. "Adam [Blythe] and I dropped back a little bit, then inside a k to go, Adam dropped me off maybe a few wheels back from Kristoff and then I just hit out, maybe 200 to go and I just dragged racing Kristoff till the line and he beat me in the end.

"It's always disappointing to lose by such a little margin but I can't be really too disappointed to lose to a guy like Kristoff who's one of the best sprinters in the world. He was super strong again today. I was very happy with how the team rode and I was happy with my sprint but I was just weaker."

Kristoff said his new opponent, Ewan, had a lot of speed.

"He has won a few races already this year and he's a first year pro," Kristoff said. "We'll see a lot more from him in years to come."

The Norwegian reached the record number of victories that Mark Cavendish was holding alone with thirteen for the current season and it happened on the Manxman's 30th birthday.

"OK, it's today that we're equal but I don't think it's so important neither for me nor for him," Kristoff commented. "It also depends on which races you are doing and how big your wins are, not only how many."

The Tour of Flanders winner was aware that his second win at the Tour of Norway might have been the last one for this year.

"The next two days will be tough [with an unprecedented 11km long climb and temperatures expected to being below 10° with some rain this Saturday," Kristoff warned. "The last stage is the same I won last year but it's also a tough one so I don't really expect to win it but there's still a chance."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha5:05:33
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
3Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
4André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
5Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
7Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
8Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
10Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
11Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
13Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
14Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
15Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
17Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
18Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
19Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
20Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
21Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
22Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
25Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
26Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
27Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
28August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
29Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
30Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
31Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
32Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
33Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
34Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
35Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Morten Ollegaard (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
37Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
38Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
39Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
40Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
41Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
42Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
43Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
45Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
46Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
47James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
48Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
49Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
50Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
51Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
52Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
53Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
54Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
55Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
56Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
57Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
58Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
59Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
60Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker
61Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
62Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
63Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
64Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
65Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
66Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no
67Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
69Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
70Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
71Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
72Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
73David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
74Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
75Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
76Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
77Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
78Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
79Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
80Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
81Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
82Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
83Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
84Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
85Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
86Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
87Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
88Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
89Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
90Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
91Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
92Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
93Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
94Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
95Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
96Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
97Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no
98Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
99Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
100Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
101Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:18
102Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:29
103Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:57
104Morten Mørland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
105Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
106Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
107Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:03:02
108Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
109Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:40
110Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:53
111Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:54
112Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
113Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no
114Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
115Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
116Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
117Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
118Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
119Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
120Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:55
121Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
122Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk

General Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha9:47:18
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:08
3Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker0:00:14
4Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:00:15
6Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:00:16
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
8Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker0:00:17
9Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:20
10Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
12Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
14Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
15Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
16Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
18Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
20Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
21August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
22Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
23Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
28Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
29Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
30Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
31David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
32Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
33Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
34Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
36Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
37Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
39Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
40Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker0:00:30
41Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
42Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:33
43Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
45Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
46Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
47Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
48Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
49Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
50Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
51Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
52Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
53Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker
54Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
55Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
56Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
57Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
58Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
60Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
61Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
62Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
63Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
64Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:51
65Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:59
66Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:01:05
67Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:01:07
68André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:09
69Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
70Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
71Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
72Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
73Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker0:01:19
74Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:01:23
75Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:01:27
76Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
77Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
78Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:29
79Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:01:32
80Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
81Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
82Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
83Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
84Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:37
85Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:01:39
86Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:02:35
87Morten Ollegaard (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:02:38
88Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
90Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
91Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
92Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
93Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
94Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no
95Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:02:59
96Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:33
97Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:40
98Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:04:14
99Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
100Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:48
101Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:04:59
102Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:03
103Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:27
104Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:32
105Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:06:33
106James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
107Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
108Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:06:39
109Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:08:26
110Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:08:29
111Morten Mørland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:08:30
112Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:09:32
113Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
114Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:09:55
115Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:24
116Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
117Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:27
118Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
119Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:13:35
120Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:28
121Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
122Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:27:38

Points Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha30pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge28
3Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky25
4Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo21
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka20
6Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
7André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot12
8Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker10
9Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling10
10Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling9
11Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha9
12Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
13Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
14Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team7
15Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky7
16Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
17Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
18Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus6
19Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker6
20Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus5
21Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
22Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi3
23Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker3
24Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot3
25Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling2
26David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky2
27Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
28Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
29Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft1
30Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team1

Mountains Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør8pts
2Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker5
3Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus4
4Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker3
5Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
6Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
7Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
8Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft1
9Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team1

Best Young Rider

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge9:47:26
2Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:00:07
3Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker0:00:09
4Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:00:12
5Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
6Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker0:00:22
8Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:25
9Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
10Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
11Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
12Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
13Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:00:59
14André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:01
15Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
16Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
17Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker0:01:11
18Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:01:24
19Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
20Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:02:30
21Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
22Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:04:06
23Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:06:25
24Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
25Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:06:31
26Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:09:24
27Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:27:30

Team Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky29:22:54
2CULT Energy Pro Cycling
3Lotto Soudal
4Team Coop-Øster Hus
5Tinkoff - Saxo
6Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
7Team Joker0:00:10
8CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:13
9Team Sparebanken Sør
10Orica Greenedge
11Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:26
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Trek Factory Team
14Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:01:11
16MTN-Qhubeka0:01:19
17Team Katusha0:01:22
18Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:01:53
19Riwal Platform C.T.0:03:07
20Team FixIT.no0:05:48
21Team Novo Nordisk0:26:29

 

