Tour of Norway: Kristoff wins stage 2
Kristoff makes it two in a row, while Caleb Ewan gets closer and closer
Stage 2: Drammen - Langesund
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) showed no mercy to his adversaries in the second straight bunch kick of the 2015 Tour of Norway in the charming coastal city of Langesund after a long day in the saddle due to the headwind in the first part of the race.
Kristoff outsprinted Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge), who collected another second place in two days, and Andrew Fenn (Team Sky), who moved up to take over from Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) in the top three.
"We had a good lead out all the way here," Kristoff enjoyed. "Sven [-Erik Bystrøm] put me in a perfect position for the last k, Marco [Haller] was in the lead at 400 metres, then Jacopo [Guarnieri] started the sprint and at 150, so my turn came. At 70km/h, I thought it should be enough to win with no problem. I didn't want to bring the breakaway back too close because I knew of the hard climb in the finale. It was quite controlled. In the end, many teams were interested in a sprint finish. I had it more under control today than yesterday."
The breakaway, composed of Angel Madrazo (Caja Rural-RGA), Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Anders Skaarseth (Joker), Ole Forfang (Ringeriks-Kraft) and Vegard Bugge (Sparenbanken Sør) after 30km of racing, came to an end with 6.5km to go when Trek and Sky tried to disturb the sprinters' trains with Bob Jungels and David Lopez on the attack.
Earlier on, with 35km to go, the Roompot-Oranje squad initiated echelons but only managed to disorganise the chase led by Katusha, Orica-GreenEdge and MTN-Qhubeka successively.
Just like on day 1, Ewan was the main threat for Kristoff and possibly even more.
"We probably went to the front a little bit too early," the Australian told Cyclingnews. "Adam [Blythe] and I dropped back a little bit, then inside a k to go, Adam dropped me off maybe a few wheels back from Kristoff and then I just hit out, maybe 200 to go and I just dragged racing Kristoff till the line and he beat me in the end.
"It's always disappointing to lose by such a little margin but I can't be really too disappointed to lose to a guy like Kristoff who's one of the best sprinters in the world. He was super strong again today. I was very happy with how the team rode and I was happy with my sprint but I was just weaker."
Kristoff said his new opponent, Ewan, had a lot of speed.
"He has won a few races already this year and he's a first year pro," Kristoff said. "We'll see a lot more from him in years to come."
The Norwegian reached the record number of victories that Mark Cavendish was holding alone with thirteen for the current season and it happened on the Manxman's 30th birthday.
"OK, it's today that we're equal but I don't think it's so important neither for me nor for him," Kristoff commented. "It also depends on which races you are doing and how big your wins are, not only how many."
The Tour of Flanders winner was aware that his second win at the Tour of Norway might have been the last one for this year.
"The next two days will be tough [with an unprecedented 11km long climb and temperatures expected to being below 10° with some rain this Saturday," Kristoff warned. "The last stage is the same I won last year but it's also a tough one so I don't really expect to win it but there's still a chance."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|5:05:33
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|5
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|7
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|8
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
|11
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|13
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|14
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|15
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|17
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|18
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|20
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|21
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|22
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|25
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|26
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|27
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|28
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|29
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|30
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|31
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|32
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|34
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|35
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Morten Ollegaard (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|37
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|39
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|40
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|41
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|42
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|43
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|45
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|46
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|47
|James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|48
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|49
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|50
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|51
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|52
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|54
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|55
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|56
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|58
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|59
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker
|61
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|62
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|63
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|64
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|65
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
|66
|Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|67
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|69
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|70
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|71
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|72
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|73
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|74
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|75
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|76
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|77
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
|78
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|79
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|80
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|81
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|82
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|83
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|84
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|85
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|87
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
|88
|Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|89
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|90
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|91
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|92
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|93
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|94
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|95
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|96
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|97
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|98
|Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|99
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|100
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|101
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:18
|102
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:29
|103
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:57
|104
|Morten Mørland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|105
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|106
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|107
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:03:02
|108
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|109
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:40
|110
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:53
|111
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:54
|112
|Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|113
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|114
|Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|115
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|116
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|117
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|118
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|119
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|120
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:55
|121
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|122
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
General Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|9:47:18
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:08
|3
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:14
|4
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:00:15
|6
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:16
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:17
|9
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:20
|10
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|12
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|14
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|15
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|16
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|18
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|20
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|21
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|22
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|23
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|28
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|29
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|30
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|31
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|32
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|34
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|36
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|37
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|39
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|40
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:30
|41
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:33
|43
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|45
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|46
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|47
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|48
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|49
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|50
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|51
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|52
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|53
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker
|54
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|56
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|57
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
|58
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|60
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|61
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|62
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|64
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:51
|65
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:59
|66
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:01:05
|67
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:01:07
|68
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:09
|69
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|70
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|71
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|72
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|73
|Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
|0:01:19
|74
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:01:23
|75
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:27
|76
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|78
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:01:29
|79
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:01:32
|80
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|81
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|82
|Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|83
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|84
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:37
|85
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:39
|86
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:02:35
|87
|Morten Ollegaard (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|88
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|89
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|90
|Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|91
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|92
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|93
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|94
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|95
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:02:59
|96
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:33
|97
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:40
|98
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:04:14
|99
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|100
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:48
|101
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:59
|102
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:03
|103
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:27
|104
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:32
|105
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:06:33
|106
|James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|107
|Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|108
|Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:06:39
|109
|Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:08:26
|110
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:08:29
|111
|Morten Mørland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:08:30
|112
|Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:09:32
|113
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|114
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:09:55
|115
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:24
|116
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|117
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:27
|118
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|119
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:13:35
|120
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:28
|121
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|122
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:27:38
Points Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|30
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|3
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|4
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|6
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|7
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|12
|8
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
|10
|9
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|10
|10
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|9
|11
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|9
|12
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|13
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|14
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|7
|16
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|17
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|18
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|6
|19
|Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
|6
|20
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|5
|21
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3
|22
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|3
|23
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
|3
|24
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|3
|25
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|2
|26
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|27
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|28
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|29
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|1
|30
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|1
Mountains Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|8
|pts
|2
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
|5
|3
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|4
|4
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
|3
|5
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|6
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|7
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|8
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|1
|9
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|1
Best Young Rider
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|9:47:26
|2
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:00:07
|3
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:09
|4
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|6
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:22
|8
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:25
|9
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|10
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|11
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|12
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
|13
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:00:59
|14
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:01
|15
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|17
|Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
|0:01:11
|18
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:01:24
|19
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|20
|Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|21
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|22
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:04:06
|23
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:06:25
|24
|Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|25
|Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:06:31
|26
|Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:09:24
|27
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:27:30
Team Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|29:22:54
|2
|CULT Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|Team Coop-Øster Hus
|5
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|6
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|Team Joker
|0:00:10
|8
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:13
|9
|Team Sparebanken Sør
|10
|Orica Greenedge
|11
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:26
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Trek Factory Team
|14
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:01:11
|16
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:19
|17
|Team Katusha
|0:01:22
|18
|Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:01:53
|19
|Riwal Platform C.T.
|0:03:07
|20
|Team FixIT.no
|0:05:48
|21
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:26:29
