Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) showed no mercy to his adversaries in the second straight bunch kick of the 2015 Tour of Norway in the charming coastal city of Langesund after a long day in the saddle due to the headwind in the first part of the race.

Kristoff outsprinted Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge), who collected another second place in two days, and Andrew Fenn (Team Sky), who moved up to take over from Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) in the top three.

"We had a good lead out all the way here," Kristoff enjoyed. "Sven [-Erik Bystrøm] put me in a perfect position for the last k, Marco [Haller] was in the lead at 400 metres, then Jacopo [Guarnieri] started the sprint and at 150, so my turn came. At 70km/h, I thought it should be enough to win with no problem. I didn't want to bring the breakaway back too close because I knew of the hard climb in the finale. It was quite controlled. In the end, many teams were interested in a sprint finish. I had it more under control today than yesterday."

The breakaway, composed of Angel Madrazo (Caja Rural-RGA), Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Anders Skaarseth (Joker), Ole Forfang (Ringeriks-Kraft) and Vegard Bugge (Sparenbanken Sør) after 30km of racing, came to an end with 6.5km to go when Trek and Sky tried to disturb the sprinters' trains with Bob Jungels and David Lopez on the attack.

Earlier on, with 35km to go, the Roompot-Oranje squad initiated echelons but only managed to disorganise the chase led by Katusha, Orica-GreenEdge and MTN-Qhubeka successively.

Just like on day 1, Ewan was the main threat for Kristoff and possibly even more.

"We probably went to the front a little bit too early," the Australian told Cyclingnews. "Adam [Blythe] and I dropped back a little bit, then inside a k to go, Adam dropped me off maybe a few wheels back from Kristoff and then I just hit out, maybe 200 to go and I just dragged racing Kristoff till the line and he beat me in the end.

"It's always disappointing to lose by such a little margin but I can't be really too disappointed to lose to a guy like Kristoff who's one of the best sprinters in the world. He was super strong again today. I was very happy with how the team rode and I was happy with my sprint but I was just weaker."

Kristoff said his new opponent, Ewan, had a lot of speed.

"He has won a few races already this year and he's a first year pro," Kristoff said. "We'll see a lot more from him in years to come."

The Norwegian reached the record number of victories that Mark Cavendish was holding alone with thirteen for the current season and it happened on the Manxman's 30th birthday.

"OK, it's today that we're equal but I don't think it's so important neither for me nor for him," Kristoff commented. "It also depends on which races you are doing and how big your wins are, not only how many."

The Tour of Flanders winner was aware that his second win at the Tour of Norway might have been the last one for this year.

"The next two days will be tough [with an unprecedented 11km long climb and temperatures expected to being below 10° with some rain this Saturday," Kristoff warned. "The last stage is the same I won last year but it's also a tough one so I don't really expect to win it but there's still a chance."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 5:05:33 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 4 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 5 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 7 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 8 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 10 Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker 11 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 13 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 14 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 15 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 17 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 18 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 19 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 20 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 21 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 22 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 25 Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 26 Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 27 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 28 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 29 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 30 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 31 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 32 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 34 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 35 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 Morten Ollegaard (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 37 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 38 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 39 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 40 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 41 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 42 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 43 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 44 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 45 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 46 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 47 James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 48 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 49 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 50 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 51 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 52 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 53 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 54 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 55 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 56 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 57 Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 58 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 59 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 60 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker 61 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 62 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 63 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 64 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 65 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 66 Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no 67 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 68 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 69 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 70 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot 71 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 72 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no 73 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 74 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 75 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 76 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 77 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker 78 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 79 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 80 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 81 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 82 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 83 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 84 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 85 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 86 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 87 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker 88 Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 89 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 90 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 91 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 92 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 93 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 94 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 95 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 96 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 97 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no 98 Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 99 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 100 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 101 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:18 102 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:29 103 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:57 104 Morten Mørland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 105 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 106 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 107 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:03:02 108 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 109 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:40 110 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:53 111 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:54 112 Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 113 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no 114 Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 115 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 116 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 117 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 118 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 119 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 120 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:55 121 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 122 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk

General Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 9:47:18 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:08 3 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:14 4 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:00:15 6 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:16 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 8 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:17 9 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:20 10 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 12 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 14 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 15 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 16 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 18 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 20 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 21 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 22 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 23 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 28 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 29 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 30 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 31 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 32 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot 34 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 36 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 37 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 38 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 39 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 40 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:30 41 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 42 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:33 43 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 44 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 45 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 46 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 47 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 48 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 49 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 50 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 51 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 52 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 53 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker 54 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 55 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 56 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 57 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker 58 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 60 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 61 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 62 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 63 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 64 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:51 65 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:59 66 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:01:05 67 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:01:07 68 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:09 69 Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 70 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 71 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 72 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 73 Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker 0:01:19 74 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:01:23 75 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:27 76 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 77 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 78 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:01:29 79 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:01:32 80 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 81 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 82 Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 83 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 84 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:37 85 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:39 86 Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:02:35 87 Morten Ollegaard (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:02:38 88 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 89 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 90 Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 91 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 92 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no 93 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 94 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no 95 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:02:59 96 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:33 97 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:40 98 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:04:14 99 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 100 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:48 101 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:59 102 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:03 103 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:27 104 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:32 105 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:06:33 106 James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 107 Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 108 Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:06:39 109 Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:08:26 110 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:08:29 111 Morten Mørland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:08:30 112 Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:09:32 113 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 114 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:09:55 115 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:24 116 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 117 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:27 118 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 119 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:13:35 120 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:28 121 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 122 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:27:38

Points Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 30 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 28 3 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 25 4 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 20 6 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 7 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 12 8 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 10 9 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 10 10 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 9 11 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 9 12 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 13 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 14 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 7 15 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 7 16 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 17 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 18 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 6 19 Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker 6 20 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 5 21 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 22 Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 3 23 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker 3 24 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 3 25 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 2 26 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 2 27 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 28 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 29 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 1 30 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 1

Mountains Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 8 pts 2 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker 5 3 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 4 4 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 3 5 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 6 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 7 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 8 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 1 9 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 1

Best Young Rider

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 9:47:26 2 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:00:07 3 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:09 4 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:00:12 5 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 6 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:22 8 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:25 9 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 10 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 11 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 12 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker 13 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:00:59 14 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:01 15 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 17 Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker 0:01:11 18 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:01:24 19 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 20 Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:02:30 21 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 22 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:04:06 23 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:06:25 24 Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 25 Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:06:31 26 Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:09:24 27 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:27:30

Team Classification