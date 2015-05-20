Image 1 of 18 Jacopo Guarnieri and Alex Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 18 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 1 of the 2015 Tour of Norway. (Image credit: Tour of Norway) Image 3 of 18 Best young rider, Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 18 Kristoff earned the green points jersey fro his stage 1 win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 18 Kristoff on the podium in yellow. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 18 Kristoff collects his podium kisses. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 18 Kristoff hoists the stage trophy. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 18 Kristoff on the stage 1 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 18 Kristoff crosses the line for the win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 18 Kristoff easily outsprinted Caleb Ewan for the win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 18 kristoff after crossing the line. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 18 Team Katusha leads the chase during stage 1. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 18 Team katusha contolled the peloton for Kristoff. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 18 Team Katusha leads the chase during stage 1. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 18 Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 18 Kristoff crosses the line for the stage 1 win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 18 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in yellow after stage 1. (Image credit: Tour of Norway) Image 18 of 18 The day's breakaway almost made it stick. (Image credit: Tour of Norway)

Away from racing since Paris-Roubaix, Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) showed no loss in shape and sprinting expertise as he clinched stage 1 in the Tour of Norway. He outsprinted Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka), the other Norwegian back after a long break.

"Even though I felt a bit heavy today, I knew from last year when I won in Frankfurt that I was able to win again after a break and a good training but no racing in my legs," Kristoff told Cyclingnews in Sarpsborg where he already won stage 1 two years ago.

This slightly uphill final stretch in Korsgata street obviously suits him but he was also aware of the difficulty to catch the breakaway riders.

He remembered very well that one year ago, UnitedHealthcare’s Marc de Maar and eventual overall winner Maciej Paterski of CCC stayed away. This time around, the last survivor, Vegard Stake Laengen (Joker), got caught with only 400 metres to go.

He was part of a five-man breakaway group that took off after 25km of racing, comprising Antonio Molina (Caja Rural), Nikola Aistrup (Riwal), Sebastian Balck (Tre Berg-Bianchi) and Oscar Landa (Coop-Øster Hus). They got a maximum lead of 7:30. Their initiative was invigorated by the input of a Lotto-Soudal duo formed of Pim Ligthart and Sean de Bie as they approached the final circuit.

"We almost didn’t catch them," Kristoff said. "Had we let them up the road for 10 more seconds we wouldn’t have come across. To do that, we had to use all the guys although we would have preferred to keep Sven-Erik Bystrøm for the overall classification. We had considered those two options at the pre race meeting as we knew it’s always difficult to close the gap on such a technical circuit."

Runner-up Ewan noted that the peloton nearly brought the break back several times, but then let the escapees go again.

"It was almost too late in the end," Ewan said. "We caught them just before the line. The sprint was a bit messy. I thought I had a pretty good sprint but Kristoff was always going to be hard to beat in a finish like that. Boasson Hagen went a bit early and I went behind him. It was quite an ideal scenario but I probably wasn’t strong enough.

"Obviously I can’t come into my first year as a professional and be beating guys who are the best in the world, like [Mark] Cavendish in Turkey and Kristoff here, but it’s a good sign that I’m close to them so when I’ll get a bit stronger, I should be able to win," Ewan said.

Possibly the biggest news of the day was Boasson Hagen’s return to a winning shape at his come-back race after he fractured his right collarbone at Gent-Wevelgem.

"I opened my sprint too early," said the fast man from Lillehammer whose hometown isn’t on the course of the Tour of Norway this year at the difference of the past few editions. "It’s hard with the timing at the first race back but I’m pretty happy with my form. I’m back so I’m hoping to get some good results by the end of the week."

Kristoff added that he was particularly hungry for winning because Cavendish had passed him on the tally of the most successful pro cyclists this year. At the Tour of California, the Manxman reached thirteen successes on Sunday. With twelve now, the hero of the Tour of Flanders looks like he’s likely to catch up very quickly.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 4:42:05 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 4 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:02 5 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 8 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 10 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 11 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 13 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 14 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 15 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 18 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 19 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 20 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 21 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 24 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 25 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 26 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 27 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot 28 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 29 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 30 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker 33 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 34 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 35 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 36 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:10 37 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:13 38 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 39 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 40 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 41 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 42 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 43 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 44 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 45 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 46 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 47 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 48 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 49 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 50 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 51 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 52 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 53 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker 54 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker 55 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 56 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 57 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:20 58 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 59 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 60 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 61 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:31 62 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:39 63 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:00:42 64 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:00:45 65 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:00:47 66 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:49 67 Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 68 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 69 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 70 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 71 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:00:53 72 Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:59 73 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:01:03 74 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 75 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:07 76 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 77 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 78 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:01:09 79 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:01:12 80 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 81 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 82 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 83 Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 84 Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 85 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:17 86 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:19 87 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 88 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:01:33 89 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:18 90 Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 91 Morten Ollegaard (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 92 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 93 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 94 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 95 Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 96 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 97 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no 98 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no 99 Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 100 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:02:41 101 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 102 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:43 103 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:20 104 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:39 105 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:03:49 106 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:03:54 107 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:10 108 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 109 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 110 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 111 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 112 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:03 113 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:13 114 James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 115 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 116 Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 117 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 118 Morten Mørland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 119 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 120 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 121 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 122 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 123 Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:06:19 124 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:06:21 DNF Asmund Lovik (Nor) Team Fixit.no

Sprint 1 - km 49.1 - Bjørkelangen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 3 pts 2 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 2 3 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 1

Sprint 2 - km 128.4 - Skiptvet/Meieribyen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 3 pts 2 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 2 3 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - km 169.3 - Sarpsborg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 2 3 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 14 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 13 4 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 12 5 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 6 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 7 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 9 8 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 9 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 7 10 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 6 11 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 12 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 4 13 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 3 14 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 2 15 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 1 - km 101.6 - Mysen/Momarken # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 4 pts 2 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 3 3 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 4 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 14:06:15 2 Lotto Soudal 3 Tinkoff - Saxo 4 CULT Energy Pro Cycling 5 Team Coop-Øster Hus 6 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 Team Joker 0:00:10 8 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:13 9 Orica Greenedge 10 Team Sparebanken Sør 11 Trek Factory Team 0:00:26 12 Roompot Oranje Peloton 13 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:01:11 16 MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:19 17 Team Katusha 0:01:22 18 Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:01:53 19 Riwal Platform C.T. 0:03:07 20 Team FixIT.no 0:05:48 21 Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:41

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 4:41:55 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:04 3 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 4 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:00:05 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:06 6 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:10 7 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 10 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 12 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 13 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 15 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 16 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 21 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 22 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 25 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 26 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 27 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 28 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot 29 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 30 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 31 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker 34 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 35 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 36 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 37 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 38 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 39 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 40 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:20 41 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 42 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:23 43 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 44 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 45 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 46 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 47 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 48 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 49 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 50 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 51 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 52 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 53 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 54 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 55 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 56 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 57 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker 58 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker 59 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 60 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 61 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 62 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 63 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 64 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 65 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:41 66 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:49 67 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:00:52 68 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:00:55 69 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:00:57 70 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:59 71 Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 72 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 73 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 74 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 75 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:01:03 76 Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker 0:01:09 77 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:01:13 78 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 79 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:17 80 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 81 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:01:19 83 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:01:22 84 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 85 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 86 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 87 Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 88 Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 89 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:27 90 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:29 91 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 92 Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:02:25 93 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:28 94 Morten Ollegaard (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 95 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 96 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 97 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 98 Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 99 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 100 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no 101 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no 102 Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 103 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:02:51 104 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 105 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:30 106 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:04:04 107 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:20 108 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 109 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 110 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 111 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 112 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:06:22 113 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:23 114 James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 115 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 116 Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 117 Morten Mørland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 118 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 119 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 120 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 121 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 122 Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:06:29 123 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:06:31 124 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:17:33

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 14 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 13 4 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 12 5 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 6 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 10 7 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 8 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 9 9 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 10 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 7 11 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 6 12 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 5 13 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 14 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 15 Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 3 16 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 3 17 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 2 18 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 19 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 4 pts 2 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker 3 3 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 4 Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:41:59 2 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:00:01 3 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:06 4 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 5 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 6 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker 7 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:16 8 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:00:19 9 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 10 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker 11 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 12 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 13 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:00:53 14 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:55 15 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 16 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 17 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:00:59 18 Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker 0:01:05 19 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:01:18 20 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 21 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:02:24 22 Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 23 Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 24 Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team 0:06:19 25 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 26 Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:06:25 27 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:17:29