Kristoff is back in business, Boasson Hagen too
One more promising second place for Caleb Ewan
Stage 1: Årnes - Sarpsborg
Away from racing since Paris-Roubaix, Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) showed no loss in shape and sprinting expertise as he clinched stage 1 in the Tour of Norway. He outsprinted Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka), the other Norwegian back after a long break.
"Even though I felt a bit heavy today, I knew from last year when I won in Frankfurt that I was able to win again after a break and a good training but no racing in my legs," Kristoff told Cyclingnews in Sarpsborg where he already won stage 1 two years ago.
This slightly uphill final stretch in Korsgata street obviously suits him but he was also aware of the difficulty to catch the breakaway riders.
He remembered very well that one year ago, UnitedHealthcare’s Marc de Maar and eventual overall winner Maciej Paterski of CCC stayed away. This time around, the last survivor, Vegard Stake Laengen (Joker), got caught with only 400 metres to go.
He was part of a five-man breakaway group that took off after 25km of racing, comprising Antonio Molina (Caja Rural), Nikola Aistrup (Riwal), Sebastian Balck (Tre Berg-Bianchi) and Oscar Landa (Coop-Øster Hus). They got a maximum lead of 7:30. Their initiative was invigorated by the input of a Lotto-Soudal duo formed of Pim Ligthart and Sean de Bie as they approached the final circuit.
"We almost didn’t catch them," Kristoff said. "Had we let them up the road for 10 more seconds we wouldn’t have come across. To do that, we had to use all the guys although we would have preferred to keep Sven-Erik Bystrøm for the overall classification. We had considered those two options at the pre race meeting as we knew it’s always difficult to close the gap on such a technical circuit."
Runner-up Ewan noted that the peloton nearly brought the break back several times, but then let the escapees go again.
"It was almost too late in the end," Ewan said. "We caught them just before the line. The sprint was a bit messy. I thought I had a pretty good sprint but Kristoff was always going to be hard to beat in a finish like that. Boasson Hagen went a bit early and I went behind him. It was quite an ideal scenario but I probably wasn’t strong enough.
"Obviously I can’t come into my first year as a professional and be beating guys who are the best in the world, like [Mark] Cavendish in Turkey and Kristoff here, but it’s a good sign that I’m close to them so when I’ll get a bit stronger, I should be able to win," Ewan said.
Possibly the biggest news of the day was Boasson Hagen’s return to a winning shape at his come-back race after he fractured his right collarbone at Gent-Wevelgem.
"I opened my sprint too early," said the fast man from Lillehammer whose hometown isn’t on the course of the Tour of Norway this year at the difference of the past few editions. "It’s hard with the timing at the first race back but I’m pretty happy with my form. I’m back so I’m hoping to get some good results by the end of the week."
Kristoff added that he was particularly hungry for winning because Cavendish had passed him on the tally of the most successful pro cyclists this year. At the Tour of California, the Manxman reached thirteen successes on Sunday. With twelve now, the hero of the Tour of Flanders looks like he’s likely to catch up very quickly.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|4:42:05
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:02
|5
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|8
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|10
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|11
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
|13
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|14
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|15
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|20
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|21
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|24
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|25
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|26
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|28
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|29
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|30
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
|33
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|34
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|36
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:10
|37
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:13
|38
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|39
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|40
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|43
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|44
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|45
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|46
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|47
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|48
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|49
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|50
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|51
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|52
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|53
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker
|54
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
|55
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|56
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:20
|58
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|59
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|61
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:31
|62
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:39
|63
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:00:42
|64
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:00:45
|65
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:00:47
|66
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:49
|67
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|68
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|69
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|70
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|71
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:00:53
|72
|Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:59
|73
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:01:03
|74
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|75
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:07
|76
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|77
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:01:09
|79
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:01:12
|80
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|81
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|82
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|83
|Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|84
|Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|85
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:17
|86
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:19
|87
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|88
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:01:33
|89
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:18
|90
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|91
|Morten Ollegaard (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|92
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|93
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|94
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|95
|Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|96
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|97
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|98
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|99
|Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|100
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:02:41
|101
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|102
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:43
|103
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:20
|104
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:39
|105
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:03:49
|106
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:03:54
|107
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:10
|108
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|109
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|110
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|111
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|112
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:03
|113
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:13
|114
|James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|115
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|116
|Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|117
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|118
|Morten Mørland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|119
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|120
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|121
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|122
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|123
|Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:06:19
|124
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:06:21
|DNF
|Asmund Lovik (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|3
|pts
|2
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
|2
|3
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|3
|pts
|2
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
|2
|3
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
|2
|3
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|4
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|5
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|6
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|7
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|9
|8
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|9
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|7
|10
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|6
|11
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|12
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
|4
|13
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|3
|14
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|4
|pts
|2
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
|3
|3
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|4
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|14:06:15
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|4
|CULT Energy Pro Cycling
|5
|Team Coop-Øster Hus
|6
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|Team Joker
|0:00:10
|8
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:13
|9
|Orica Greenedge
|10
|Team Sparebanken Sør
|11
|Trek Factory Team
|0:00:26
|12
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:01:11
|16
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:19
|17
|Team Katusha
|0:01:22
|18
|Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:01:53
|19
|Riwal Platform C.T.
|0:03:07
|20
|Team FixIT.no
|0:05:48
|21
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|4:41:55
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:04
|3
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
|4
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:00:05
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:06
|6
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:10
|7
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|10
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|12
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|13
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|15
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|16
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|21
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|22
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|25
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|26
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|27
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|29
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|30
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|31
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
|34
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|35
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|36
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|37
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|39
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|40
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:20
|41
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:23
|43
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|44
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|45
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|46
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|48
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|49
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|50
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|51
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|52
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|53
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|54
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|55
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|56
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker
|58
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
|59
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|60
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|62
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|63
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|64
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|65
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:41
|66
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:49
|67
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:00:52
|68
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:00:55
|69
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:00:57
|70
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:59
|71
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|72
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|73
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|74
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|75
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:01:03
|76
|Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
|0:01:09
|77
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:01:13
|78
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|79
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:17
|80
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|81
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:01:19
|83
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:01:22
|84
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|85
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|86
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|87
|Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|88
|Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|89
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:27
|90
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:29
|91
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|92
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:02:25
|93
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:28
|94
|Morten Ollegaard (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|95
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|96
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|97
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|98
|Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|99
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|100
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|101
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|102
|Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|103
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:02:51
|104
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|105
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:30
|106
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:04:04
|107
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:20
|108
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|109
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|110
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|111
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|112
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:06:22
|113
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:23
|114
|James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|115
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|116
|Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|117
|Morten Mørland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|118
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|119
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|120
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|121
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|122
|Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:06:29
|123
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:06:31
|124
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:17:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|4
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|5
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|6
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
|10
|7
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|8
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|9
|9
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|10
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|7
|11
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|6
|12
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|5
|13
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|14
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3
|15
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|3
|16
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|3
|17
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|18
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|19
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|4
|pts
|2
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
|3
|3
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|4
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4:41:59
|2
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:00:01
|3
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:06
|4
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|5
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|6
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
|7
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:16
|8
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:00:19
|9
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|10
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
|11
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|12
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|13
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:00:53
|14
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:55
|15
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|16
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|17
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:00:59
|18
|Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
|0:01:05
|19
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:01:18
|20
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|21
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:02:24
|22
|Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|23
|Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|24
|Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:06:19
|25
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|26
|Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:06:25
|27
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:17:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|14:06:15
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|4
|CULT Energy Pro Cycling
|5
|Team Coop-Øster Hus
|6
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|Team Joker
|0:00:10
|8
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:13
|9
|Orica Greenedge
|10
|Team Sparebanken Sør
|11
|Trek Factory Team
|0:00:26
|12
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:01:11
|16
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:19
|17
|Team Katusha
|0:01:22
|18
|Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:01:53
|19
|Riwal Platform C.T.
|0:03:07
|20
|Team FixIT.no
|0:05:48
|21
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:41
