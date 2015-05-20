Trending

Kristoff is back in business, Boasson Hagen too

One more promising second place for Caleb Ewan

Image 1 of 18

Jacopo Guarnieri and Alex Kristoff (Katusha)

Jacopo Guarnieri and Alex Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 18

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 1 of the 2015 Tour of Norway.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 1 of the 2015 Tour of Norway.
(Image credit: Tour of Norway)
Image 3 of 18

Best young rider, Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)

Best young rider, Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 18

Kristoff earned the green points jersey fro his stage 1 win.

Kristoff earned the green points jersey fro his stage 1 win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 18

Kristoff on the podium in yellow.

Kristoff on the podium in yellow.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 18

Kristoff collects his podium kisses.

Kristoff collects his podium kisses.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 18

Kristoff hoists the stage trophy.

Kristoff hoists the stage trophy.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 18

Kristoff on the stage 1 podium.

Kristoff on the stage 1 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 18

Kristoff crosses the line for the win.

Kristoff crosses the line for the win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 18

Kristoff easily outsprinted Caleb Ewan for the win.

Kristoff easily outsprinted Caleb Ewan for the win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 18

kristoff after crossing the line.

kristoff after crossing the line.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 18

Team Katusha leads the chase during stage 1.

Team Katusha leads the chase during stage 1.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 18

Team katusha contolled the peloton for Kristoff.

Team katusha contolled the peloton for Kristoff.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 18

Team Katusha leads the chase during stage 1.

Team Katusha leads the chase during stage 1.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 18

Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk)

Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 18

Kristoff crosses the line for the stage 1 win.

Kristoff crosses the line for the stage 1 win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 18

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in yellow after stage 1.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in yellow after stage 1.
(Image credit: Tour of Norway)
Image 18 of 18

The day's breakaway almost made it stick.

The day's breakaway almost made it stick.
(Image credit: Tour of Norway)

Away from racing since Paris-Roubaix, Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) showed no loss in shape and sprinting expertise as he clinched stage 1 in the Tour of Norway. He outsprinted Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka), the other Norwegian back after a long break.

Related Articles

Kristoff signs contract extension with Katusha

Tour of Turkey: Confidence boosting second place for Ewan behind Cavendish

Gallery: Wind tunnel testing with Alexander Kristoff

"Even though I felt a bit heavy today, I knew from last year when I won in Frankfurt that I was able to win again after a break and a good training but no racing in my legs," Kristoff told Cyclingnews in Sarpsborg where he already won stage 1 two years ago.

This slightly uphill final stretch in Korsgata street obviously suits him but he was also aware of the difficulty to catch the breakaway riders.

He remembered very well that one year ago, UnitedHealthcare’s Marc de Maar and eventual overall winner Maciej Paterski of CCC stayed away. This time around, the last survivor, Vegard Stake Laengen (Joker), got caught with only 400 metres to go.

He was part of a five-man breakaway group that took off after 25km of racing, comprising Antonio Molina (Caja Rural), Nikola Aistrup (Riwal), Sebastian Balck (Tre Berg-Bianchi) and Oscar Landa (Coop-Øster Hus). They got a maximum lead of 7:30. Their initiative was invigorated by the input of a Lotto-Soudal duo formed of Pim Ligthart and Sean de Bie as they approached the final circuit.

"We almost didn’t catch them," Kristoff said. "Had we let them up the road for 10 more seconds we wouldn’t have come across. To do that, we had to use all the guys although we would have preferred to keep Sven-Erik Bystrøm for the overall classification. We had considered those two options at the pre race meeting as we knew it’s always difficult to close the gap on such a technical circuit."

Runner-up Ewan noted that the peloton nearly brought the break back several times, but then let the escapees go again.

"It was almost too late in the end," Ewan said. "We caught them just before the line. The sprint was a bit messy. I thought I had a pretty good sprint but Kristoff was always going to be hard to beat in a finish like that. Boasson Hagen went a bit early and I went behind him. It was quite an ideal scenario but I probably wasn’t strong enough.

"Obviously I can’t come into my first year as a professional and be beating guys who are the best in the world, like [Mark] Cavendish in Turkey and Kristoff here, but it’s a good sign that I’m close to them so when I’ll get a bit stronger, I should be able to win," Ewan said.

Possibly the biggest news of the day was Boasson Hagen’s return to a winning shape at his come-back race after he fractured his right collarbone at Gent-Wevelgem.

"I opened my sprint too early," said the fast man from Lillehammer whose hometown isn’t on the course of the Tour of Norway this year at the difference of the past few editions. "It’s hard with the timing at the first race back but I’m pretty happy with my form. I’m back so I’m hoping to get some good results by the end of the week."

Kristoff added that he was particularly hungry for winning because Cavendish had passed him on the tally of the most successful pro cyclists this year. At the Tour of California, the Manxman reached thirteen successes on Sunday. With twelve now, the hero of the Tour of Flanders looks like he’s likely to catch up very quickly.


Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha4:42:05
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
4Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:00:02
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
7Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
8Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
10Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
11Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
13Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
14David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
15Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
18Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
19Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
20Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
21Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
24Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
25August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
26Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
27Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
28Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
29Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
30Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
33Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
34Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
36Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker0:00:10
37Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:13
38Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
39Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
40Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
41Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
43Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
44Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
45Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
46Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
47Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
48Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
49Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
50Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
51Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
52Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
53Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker
54Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
55Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
56Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
57Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:20
58Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
59Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
60Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
61Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:31
62Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:39
63Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:00:42
64Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:00:45
65Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:00:47
66Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:49
67Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
68Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
69André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
70Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
71Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:00:53
72Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker0:00:59
73Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:01:03
74Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
75Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:01:07
76Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
77Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:09
79Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:01:12
80Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
81Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
82Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
83Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
84Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
85Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:17
86Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:19
87Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
88Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:01:33
89Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:18
90Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
91Morten Ollegaard (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
92Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
93Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
94Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
95Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
96Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
97Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no
98Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
99Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
100Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:02:41
101Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
102Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:43
103Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:20
104Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:39
105Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:03:49
106Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:03:54
107Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:10
108Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
109Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
110Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
111Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
112Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:05:03
113Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:13
114James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
115Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
116Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
117Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
118Morten Mørland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
119Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
120Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
121Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
122Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
123Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:06:19
124Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:06:21
DNFAsmund Lovik (Nor) Team Fixit.no

Sprint 1 - km 49.1 - Bjørkelangen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi3pts
2Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker2
3Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus1

Sprint 2 - km 128.4 - Skiptvet/Meieribyen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus3pts
2Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker2
3Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - km 169.3 - Sarpsborg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker2
3Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha15pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge14
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka13
4Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky12
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
6Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo10
7Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling9
8Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
9Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky7
10Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus6
11Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
12Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker4
13Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team3
14David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky2
15Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 1 - km 101.6 - Mysen/Momarken
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus4pts
2Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker3
3Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
4Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky14:06:15
2Lotto Soudal
3Tinkoff - Saxo
4CULT Energy Pro Cycling
5Team Coop-Øster Hus
6Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
7Team Joker0:00:10
8CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:13
9Orica Greenedge
10Team Sparebanken Sør
11Trek Factory Team0:00:26
12Roompot Oranje Peloton
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:01:11
16MTN-Qhubeka0:01:19
17Team Katusha0:01:22
18Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:01:53
19Riwal Platform C.T.0:03:07
20Team FixIT.no0:05:48
21Team Novo Nordisk0:12:41

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha4:41:55
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:04
3Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
4Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:00:05
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:06
6Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:00:10
7Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
10Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
12Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
13Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
15David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
16Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
19Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
20Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
21Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
22Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
25Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
26August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
27Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
28Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
29Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
30Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
31Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
34Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
35Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
36Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
37Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
39Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
40Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker0:00:20
41Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
42Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:23
43Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
44Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
45Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
46Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
48Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
49Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
50Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
51Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
52Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
53Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
54Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
55Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
56Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
57Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker
58Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
59Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
60Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
61Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
62Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
63Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
64Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
65Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:41
66Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:49
67Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:00:52
68Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:00:55
69Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:00:57
70Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:59
71Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
72Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
73André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
74Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
75Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:01:03
76Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker0:01:09
77Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:01:13
78Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
79Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:01:17
80Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
81Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:19
83Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:01:22
84Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
85Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
86Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
87Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
88Max Emil Kørner (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
89Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:27
90Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:29
91Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
92Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:02:25
93Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:28
94Morten Ollegaard (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
95Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
96Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
97Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
98Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
99Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
100Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team Fixit.no
101Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
102Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
103Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:02:51
104Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
105Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:30
106Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:04:04
107Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:20
108Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
109Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
110Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
111Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
112Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:06:22
113Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:23
114James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
115Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
116Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
117Morten Mørland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
118Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
119Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
120Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
121Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
122Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:06:29
123Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:06:31
124Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:17:33

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha15pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge14
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka13
4Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky12
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
6Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker10
7Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo10
8Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling9
9Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
10Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky7
11Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus6
12Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus5
13Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
14Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
15Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi3
16Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team3
17David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky2
18Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
19Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus4pts
2Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker3
3Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
4Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:41:59
2Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:00:01
3Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:06
4Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
5Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
6Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
7Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker0:00:16
8Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:00:19
9Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
10Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
11Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
12Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
13Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:00:53
14Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:55
15André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
16Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
17Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:00:59
18Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker0:01:05
19Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:01:18
20Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
21Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:02:24
22Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
23Gustav Hoog (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
24Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:06:19
25Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
26Even Rege (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:06:25
27Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:17:29

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky14:06:15
2Lotto Soudal
3Tinkoff - Saxo
4CULT Energy Pro Cycling
5Team Coop-Øster Hus
6Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
7Team Joker0:00:10
8CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:13
9Orica Greenedge
10Team Sparebanken Sør
11Trek Factory Team0:00:26
12Roompot Oranje Peloton
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:01:11
16MTN-Qhubeka0:01:19
17Team Katusha0:01:22
18Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:01:53
19Riwal Platform C.T.0:03:07
20Team FixIT.no0:05:48
21Team Novo Nordisk0:12:41

 

Latest on Cyclingnews