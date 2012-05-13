Trending

Cieslik takes the win and overall lead

Tight battle looming for GC honours with one stage remaining

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team4:03:58
2Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
3Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Bank Bgz Team0:02:26
4Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Polish National Team0:03:09
5Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team
6David Bartl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:07:08
7Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
8Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team0:08:49
9Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool Author
10Robert Radosz (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team0:11:13
11Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team0:13:09
12Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
13Kamil Migdol (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
14Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:13:53
15Damian Walczak (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
16Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Polish National Team
17Josef Cerny (Cze) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
18Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:15:00
19Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
20Jakub Foltyn (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
21Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Legia
22Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:15:14
23Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Warmia I Mazury0:15:20
24Rivas Macia (Esp) Bolmet Trek Legnica0:15:24
25Tore Bjelland (Nor) Sandnes Sk
26Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
27Lukasz Osiecki (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
28Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
29Simas Kondrotas (Ltu) Warmia I Mazury
30Peter Claus (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen0:16:50
31Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
32Pawel Krzywania (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
33Nico Heslisch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
34Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author
35Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
36Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
37Damian Pinczuk (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
38Tomasz Smolen (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
39Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
40Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia
41Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
42Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia0:17:29
43Jostein Sandve (Nor) Sandnes Sk0:17:58
44Kornel Sójka (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
45Michal Kasperek (Pol) Sokól Kety
46Jakub Papierz (Pol) Sokól Kety
47Michal Malejka (Pol) Sokól Kety
48Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team
49Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
50Pawel Charucki (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
51Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
52Radostin Yordanov (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
53Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
54Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
55Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Polish National Team
56Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team
57Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
58Felix Donath (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
59Frantisek Padour (Cze) Whirlpool Author
60Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
61Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool Author
62Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
63Stanislaw Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool Author
DNFMichael Humbert (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
DNFKrisztian Lovassy (Hun) Tusnad Cycling Team
DNFCarlo Eduardo Novak (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team
DNFArnold Lukacs (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team
DNFNandor Csaba Lazar (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team
DNFJiri Hudecek (Cze) Whirlpool Author
DNFKamil Gradek (Pol) Polish National Team
DNFPiotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia
DNFMartin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
DNFDamian Ziemianin (Pol) Sokól Kety
DNFValentin Stoenchev (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
DNFMochmil Robov (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
DNFPhilip Schulz (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
DNFJoachim Tolles (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
DNFHenner Rodel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
DNFTor Inge Espeland (Nor) Sandnes Sk
DNFDaniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Sandnes Sk
DNFMartin Ole (Nor) Sandnes Sk
DNFChristian Ziesler (Nor) Sandnes Sk
DNFPawel Skrzeszewski (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
DNFPrzemyslaw Sobieraj (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
DNFDamian Miela (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
DNFMarcin Urbanowski (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
DNFAdam Dudziak (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
DNFTomasz Lisowicz (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
DNFPiotr Wojciechowski (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
DNFAdrian Marciniak (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
DNSMichal Bestwina (Pol) Sokól Kety
DNSAndrzej Jarosz (Pol) Sokól Kety
DNSSali Sali (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze

Mountain 1: 65km Cat 1 Mogilany
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg2
3Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Sandnes Sk1

Mountain 2: 105km Cat 1 Góra Jana
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team2
3Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team1

Mountain 3: 113km Cat 1 Wilkowisko
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team2
3Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team1

Mountain 4: 126km Cat 1 Kostrza
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team2
3Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team1

Mountain 5: 138km Cat 1 Wilkowisko
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team2
3Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team1

Mountain 6: 151km Cat 1 Kostrza
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team2
3Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Bank Bgz Team1

Sprint 1: 4km Libiąż
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Bank Bgz Team3pts
2Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg2
3Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen1

Sprint 2: 30km Spytkowice
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team2
3Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool Author1

Sprint 3: 98km Raciechowice
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team2
3Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team1

U23
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Bartl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg4:11:06
2Kamil Migdol (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska0:06:01
3Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:06:45
4Josef Cerny (Cze) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
5Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:07:52
6Jakub Foltyn (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
7Rivas Macia (Esp) Bolmet Trek Legnica0:08:16
8Lukasz Osiecki (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
9Pawel Krzywania (Pol) Warmia I Mazury0:09:42
10Nico Heslisch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
11Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author
12Jostein Sandve (Nor) Sandnes Sk0:10:50
13Kornel Sójka (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
14Michal Kasperek (Pol) Sokól Kety
15Michal Malejka (Pol) Sokól Kety
16Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team
17Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
18Radostin Yordanov (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
19Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Polish National Team
20Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team
21Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
22Felix Donath (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
23Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool Author

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bank Bgz Team12:27:29
2Polish National Team0:04:36
3Ccc Polsat Polkowice0:06:57
4Bdc - Marcpol Team0:17:36
5Lkt Team Brandenburg0:20:26
6Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska0:26:27
7Whirlpool Author0:28:02
8Warmia I Mazury0:31:59
9Dukla Trencin Trek0:32:37
10Legia0:33:44
11Ktk Kalisz0:37:11
12Sokól Kety0:38:19

General classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team7:59:56
2Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice0:00:05
3Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Bank Bgz Team0:02:36
4Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team0:03:22
5Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Polish National Team0:03:23
6Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice0:07:19
7David Bartl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:07:22
8Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool Author0:09:02
9Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team0:09:03
10Robert Radosz (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team0:11:27
11Kamil Migdol (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska0:13:23
12Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
13Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
14Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Polish National Team0:13:57
15Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:14:05
16Damian Walczak (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team0:14:07
17Josef Cerny (Cze) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
18Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Legia0:15:12
19Jakub Foltyn (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska0:15:14
20Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
21Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
22Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:15:28
23Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Warmia I Mazury0:15:34
24Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Bank Bgz Team0:15:35
25Simas Kondrotas (Ltu) Warmia I Mazury0:15:38
26Lukasz Osiecki (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
27Rivas Macia (Esp) Bolmet Trek Legnica
28Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
29Tore Bjelland (Nor) Sandnes Sk
30Tomasz Smolen (Pol) Bank Bgz Team0:16:58
31Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team0:17:04
32Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author
33Damian Pinczuk (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
34Pawel Krzywania (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
35Nico Heslisch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
36Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
37Peter Claus (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
38Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia
39Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
40Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
41Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia0:17:43
42Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice0:18:08
43Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:18:12
44Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
45Michal Kasperek (Pol) Sokól Kety
46Frantisek Padour (Cze) Whirlpool Author
47Felix Donath (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
48Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
49Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
50Jakub Papierz (Pol) Sokól Kety
51Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team
52Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
53Pawel Charucki (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
54Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Polish National Team
55Jostein Sandve (Nor) Sandnes Sk
56Radostin Yordanov (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
57Kornel Sójka (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
58Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team
59Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool Author
60Stanislaw Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool Author
61Michal Malejka (Pol) Sokól Kety
62Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
63Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen0:21:56

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice15pts
2Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team8
3Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team6
4Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg4
5Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice3
6Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen3
7Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Bank Bgz Team1
8Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank Bgz Team1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen10pts
2Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team4
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice3
4Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice3
5Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Bank Bgz Team3
6Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg2
7Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Legia2
8Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team1
9Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool Author1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Bartl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg8:07:18
2Kamil Migdol (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska0:06:01
3Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:06:43
4Josef Cerny (Cze) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska0:06:45
5Jakub Foltyn (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska0:07:52
6Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
7Lukasz Osiecki (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska0:08:16
8Rivas Macia (Esp) Bolmet Trek Legnica
9Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author0:09:42
10Pawel Krzywania (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
11Nico Heslisch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
12Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska0:10:50
13Michal Kasperek (Pol) Sokól Kety
14Felix Donath (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
15Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
16Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team
17Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Polish National Team
18Jostein Sandve (Nor) Sandnes Sk
19Radostin Yordanov (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
20Kornel Sójka (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
21Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team
22Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool Author
23Michal Malejka (Pol) Sokól Kety

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bank Bgz Team24:16:05
2Polish National Team0:04:36
3Ccc Polsat Polkowice0:06:57
4Bdc - Marcpol Team0:17:36
5Lkt Team Brandenburg0:20:26
6Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska0:26:27
7Whirlpool Author0:28:02
8Warmia I Mazury0:31:59
9Dukla Trencin Trek0:32:37
10Legia0:33:44
11Ktk Kalisz0:37:11
12Sokól Kety0:38:19

Latest on Cyclingnews