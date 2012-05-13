Cieslik takes the win and overall lead
Tight battle looming for GC honours with one stage remaining
Stage 2: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|4:03:58
|2
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|3
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|0:02:26
|4
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:03:09
|5
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team
|6
|David Bartl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:07:08
|7
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|8
|Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|0:08:49
|9
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool Author
|10
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|0:11:13
|11
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|0:13:09
|12
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|13
|Kamil Migdol (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|14
|Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:13:53
|15
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|16
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Polish National Team
|17
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|18
|Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:15:00
|19
|Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|20
|Jakub Foltyn (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|21
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Legia
|22
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:15:14
|23
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
|0:15:20
|24
|Rivas Macia (Esp) Bolmet Trek Legnica
|0:15:24
|25
|Tore Bjelland (Nor) Sandnes Sk
|26
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|27
|Lukasz Osiecki (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|28
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|29
|Simas Kondrotas (Ltu) Warmia I Mazury
|30
|Peter Claus (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
|0:16:50
|31
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|32
|Pawel Krzywania (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
|33
|Nico Heslisch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|34
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author
|35
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|36
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
|37
|Damian Pinczuk (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
|38
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|39
|Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
|40
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia
|41
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|42
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia
|0:17:29
|43
|Jostein Sandve (Nor) Sandnes Sk
|0:17:58
|44
|Kornel Sójka (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
|45
|Michal Kasperek (Pol) Sokól Kety
|46
|Jakub Papierz (Pol) Sokól Kety
|47
|Michal Malejka (Pol) Sokól Kety
|48
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team
|49
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
|50
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|51
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|52
|Radostin Yordanov (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
|53
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|54
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|55
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Polish National Team
|56
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team
|57
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|58
|Felix Donath (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|59
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|60
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|61
|Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|62
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|63
|Stanislaw Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|DNF
|Michael Humbert (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|DNF
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Tusnad Cycling Team
|DNF
|Carlo Eduardo Novak (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team
|DNF
|Arnold Lukacs (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nandor Csaba Lazar (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jiri Hudecek (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|DNF
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polish National Team
|DNF
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia
|DNF
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|DNF
|Damian Ziemianin (Pol) Sokól Kety
|DNF
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
|DNF
|Mochmil Robov (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
|DNF
|Philip Schulz (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
|DNF
|Joachim Tolles (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
|DNF
|Henner Rodel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
|DNF
|Tor Inge Espeland (Nor) Sandnes Sk
|DNF
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Sandnes Sk
|DNF
|Martin Ole (Nor) Sandnes Sk
|DNF
|Christian Ziesler (Nor) Sandnes Sk
|DNF
|Pawel Skrzeszewski (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
|DNF
|Przemyslaw Sobieraj (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
|DNF
|Damian Miela (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
|DNF
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
|DNF
|Adam Dudziak (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
|DNF
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
|DNF
|Piotr Wojciechowski (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
|DNF
|Adrian Marciniak (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
|DNS
|Michal Bestwina (Pol) Sokól Kety
|DNS
|Andrzej Jarosz (Pol) Sokól Kety
|DNS
|Sali Sali (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|2
|3
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Sandnes Sk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team
|2
|3
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|2
|3
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team
|2
|3
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|2
|3
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|2
|3
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|2
|3
|Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|2
|3
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool Author
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|2
|3
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Bartl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|4:11:06
|2
|Kamil Migdol (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|0:06:01
|3
|Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:06:45
|4
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|5
|Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:07:52
|6
|Jakub Foltyn (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|7
|Rivas Macia (Esp) Bolmet Trek Legnica
|0:08:16
|8
|Lukasz Osiecki (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|9
|Pawel Krzywania (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
|0:09:42
|10
|Nico Heslisch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|11
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author
|12
|Jostein Sandve (Nor) Sandnes Sk
|0:10:50
|13
|Kornel Sójka (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
|14
|Michal Kasperek (Pol) Sokól Kety
|15
|Michal Malejka (Pol) Sokól Kety
|16
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team
|17
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
|18
|Radostin Yordanov (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
|19
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Polish National Team
|20
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team
|21
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|22
|Felix Donath (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|23
|Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bank Bgz Team
|12:27:29
|2
|Polish National Team
|0:04:36
|3
|Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:57
|4
|Bdc - Marcpol Team
|0:17:36
|5
|Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:20:26
|6
|Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|0:26:27
|7
|Whirlpool Author
|0:28:02
|8
|Warmia I Mazury
|0:31:59
|9
|Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:32:37
|10
|Legia
|0:33:44
|11
|Ktk Kalisz
|0:37:11
|12
|Sokól Kety
|0:38:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|7:59:56
|2
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:05
|3
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|0:02:36
|4
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:03:22
|5
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:03:23
|6
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:19
|7
|David Bartl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:07:22
|8
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool Author
|0:09:02
|9
|Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|0:09:03
|10
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|0:11:27
|11
|Kamil Migdol (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|0:13:23
|12
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|13
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|14
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:13:57
|15
|Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:14:05
|16
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|0:14:07
|17
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|18
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Legia
|0:15:12
|19
|Jakub Foltyn (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|0:15:14
|20
|Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|21
|Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|22
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:15:28
|23
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
|0:15:34
|24
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|0:15:35
|25
|Simas Kondrotas (Ltu) Warmia I Mazury
|0:15:38
|26
|Lukasz Osiecki (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|27
|Rivas Macia (Esp) Bolmet Trek Legnica
|28
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|29
|Tore Bjelland (Nor) Sandnes Sk
|30
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|0:16:58
|31
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:17:04
|32
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author
|33
|Damian Pinczuk (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
|34
|Pawel Krzywania (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
|35
|Nico Heslisch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|36
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|37
|Peter Claus (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
|38
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia
|39
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
|40
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|41
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia
|0:17:43
|42
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|0:18:08
|43
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:18:12
|44
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|45
|Michal Kasperek (Pol) Sokól Kety
|46
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|47
|Felix Donath (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|48
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|49
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
|50
|Jakub Papierz (Pol) Sokól Kety
|51
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team
|52
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|53
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|54
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Polish National Team
|55
|Jostein Sandve (Nor) Sandnes Sk
|56
|Radostin Yordanov (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
|57
|Kornel Sójka (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
|58
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team
|59
|Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|60
|Stanislaw Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|61
|Michal Malejka (Pol) Sokól Kety
|62
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|63
|Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
|0:21:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|15
|pts
|2
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|8
|3
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team
|6
|4
|Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|4
|5
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|3
|6
|Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
|3
|7
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|1
|8
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
|10
|pts
|2
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|4
|3
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|3
|4
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|3
|5
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|3
|6
|Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|2
|7
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Legia
|2
|8
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|9
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool Author
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Bartl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|8:07:18
|2
|Kamil Migdol (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|0:06:01
|3
|Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:06:43
|4
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|0:06:45
|5
|Jakub Foltyn (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|0:07:52
|6
|Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|7
|Lukasz Osiecki (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|0:08:16
|8
|Rivas Macia (Esp) Bolmet Trek Legnica
|9
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author
|0:09:42
|10
|Pawel Krzywania (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
|11
|Nico Heslisch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|12
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|0:10:50
|13
|Michal Kasperek (Pol) Sokól Kety
|14
|Felix Donath (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|15
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
|16
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team
|17
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Polish National Team
|18
|Jostein Sandve (Nor) Sandnes Sk
|19
|Radostin Yordanov (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
|20
|Kornel Sójka (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
|21
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team
|22
|Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|23
|Michal Malejka (Pol) Sokól Kety
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bank Bgz Team
|24:16:05
|2
|Polish National Team
|0:04:36
|3
|Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:57
|4
|Bdc - Marcpol Team
|0:17:36
|5
|Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:20:26
|6
|Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|0:26:27
|7
|Whirlpool Author
|0:28:02
|8
|Warmia I Mazury
|0:31:59
|9
|Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:32:37
|10
|Legia
|0:33:44
|11
|Ktk Kalisz
|0:37:11
|12
|Sokól Kety
|0:38:19
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy