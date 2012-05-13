Trending

Rutkiewicz wins final stage to snatch overall victory

Cieslik, Witecki make up the podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice3:37:19
2Stanislaw Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool Author0:00:43
3Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice0:01:35
4Frantisek Padour (Cze) Whirlpool Author
5Lukasz Osiecki (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
6Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
7Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Polish National Team
8Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
9Josef Cerny (Cze) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
10Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Bank Bgz Team0:01:50
11David Bartl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:02:02
12Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool Author0:02:05
13Damian Walczak (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team0:02:10
14Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska0:02:46
15Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Bank Bgz Team0:03:01
16Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:03:12
17Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team0:03:26
18Rivas Macia (Esp) Bolmet Trek Legnica0:03:28
19Kornel Sójka (Pol) Ktk Kalisz0:03:41
20Jakub Foltyn (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
21Robert Radosz (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team0:03:49
22Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Bank Bgz Team0:03:52
23Damian Pinczuk (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica0:03:59
24Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:04:02
25Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Ktk Kalisz0:04:07
26Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Polish National Team0:04:13
27Simas Kondrotas (Ltu) Warmia I Mazury
28Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:04:27
29Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team0:04:54
30Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team0:04:59
31Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
32Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author
33Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice0:05:24
34Tore Bjelland (Nor) Sandnes Sk0:05:31
35Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool Author0:05:59
36Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team0:06:33
37Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
38Kamil Migdol (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
39Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank Bgz Team0:08:35
40Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen0:08:39
41Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia0:08:52
42Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Warmia I Mazury0:09:37
43Pawel Charucki (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice0:09:45
44Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:09:52
45Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:11:11
46Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice0:12:47
47Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
48Felix Donath (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
DNFJaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
DNFNico Heslisch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
DNFTomasz Smolen (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
DNFSzabolcs Sebestyen (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team
DNFMarek Cichosz (Pol) Legia
DNFWojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Legia
DNFMichal Kasperek (Pol) Sokól Kety
DNFMichal Malejka (Pol) Sokól Kety
DNFJakub Papierz (Pol) Sokól Kety
DNFRadostin Yordanov (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
DNFPeter Claus (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
DNFJostein Sandve (Nor) Sandnes Sk
DNFPawel Krzywania (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
DNFJakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
DNSLukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Polish National Team

Mountain 1: 23km Cat 1 Gruszowiec
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author3pts
2Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice2
3Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team1

Mountain 2: 54km Cat 1 Ostra
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team3pts
2Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author2
3Damian Walczak (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team1

Mountain 3: 92km Cat 1 Przełęcz Knurowska
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team3pts
2Stanislaw Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool Author2
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice1

Mountain 4: 121km Cat 1 Skrzypne Górne
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stanislaw Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool Author3pts
2Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice2
3Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice1

Mountain 5: 123km Cat 1 Sierockie
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stanislaw Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool Author3pts
2Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice2
3Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice1

Mountain 6: 134km Cat 1 Gliczarów
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Stanislaw Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool Author2
3Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice1

Sprint 1: 14km Mszana Dolna
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen3pts
2Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team2
3Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek1

Sprint 2: 43km Limanowa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team3pts
2Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author2
3Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek1

Sprint 3: 80km Ochotnica Dolna
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stanislaw Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool Author3pts
2Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team2
3Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool Author1

U23
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Osiecki (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska3:38:54
2Josef Cerny (Cze) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
3David Bartl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:00:27
4Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska0:01:11
5Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:01:37
6Rivas Macia (Esp) Bolmet Trek Legnica0:01:53
7Kornel Sójka (Pol) Ktk Kalisz0:02:06
8Jakub Foltyn (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
9Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team0:03:19
10Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author0:03:24
11Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool Author0:04:24
12Kamil Migdol (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska0:04:58
13Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:09:36
14Felix Donath (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:11:12

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Whirlpool Author10:56:20
2Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska0:01:33
3Bank Bgz Team0:02:03
4Ccc Polsat Polkowice0:02:36
5Polish National Team0:04:51
6Dukla Trencin Trek0:05:41
7Bdc - Marcpol Team0:06:35
8Lkt Team Brandenburg0:12:02

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice11:37:10
2Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team0:01:40
3Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Bank Bgz Team0:04:31
4Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Polish National Team0:05:03
5Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team0:06:53
6David Bartl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:09:29
7Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool Author0:11:11
8Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice0:12:48
9Robert Radosz (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team0:15:21
10Josef Cerny (Cze) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska0:15:47
11Damian Walczak (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team0:16:22
12Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:17:08
13Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice0:17:14
14Lukasz Osiecki (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska0:17:18
15Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Bank Bgz Team0:17:20
16Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:17:22
17Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Polish National Team0:18:15
18Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Bank Bgz Team0:18:41
19Stanislaw Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool Author0:18:51
20Jakub Foltyn (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska0:19:00
21Rivas Macia (Esp) Bolmet Trek Legnica0:19:11
22Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:19:44
23Frantisek Padour (Cze) Whirlpool Author0:19:52
24Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team0:19:54
25Simas Kondrotas (Ltu) Warmia I Mazury0:19:56
26Kamil Migdol (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska0:20:01
27Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska0:21:03
28Damian Pinczuk (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica0:21:08
29Tore Bjelland (Nor) Sandnes Sk0:21:14
30Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Ktk Kalisz0:21:16
31Kornel Sójka (Pol) Ktk Kalisz0:21:58
32Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author0:22:06
33Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team0:22:08
34Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
35Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:22:19
36Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team0:23:11
37Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool Author0:24:16
38Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team0:24:50
39Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Warmia I Mazury0:25:16
40Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia0:26:01
41Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:26:30
42Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank Bgz Team0:26:52
43Pawel Charucki (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice0:28:02
44Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek0:28:09
45Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice0:29:56
46Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen0:30:37
47Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice0:31:00
48Felix Donath (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:31:04

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice23pts
2Stanislaw Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool Author10
3Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team8
4Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team7
5Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team6
6Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author5
7Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice5
8Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg4
9Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice3
10Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen3
11Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Bank Bgz Team1
12Damian Walczak (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team1
13Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank Bgz Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen13pts
2Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team7
3Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team4
4Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice3
5Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice3
6Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Bank Bgz Team3
7Stanislaw Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool Author3
8Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool Author2
9Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg2
10Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek2
11Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author2
12Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Bartl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg11:46:39
2Josef Cerny (Cze) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska0:06:18
3Lukasz Osiecki (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska0:07:49
4Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:07:53
5Jakub Foltyn (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska0:09:31
6Rivas Macia (Esp) Bolmet Trek Legnica0:09:42
7Kamil Migdol (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska0:10:32
8Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska0:11:34
9Kornel Sójka (Pol) Ktk Kalisz0:12:29
10Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author0:12:37
11Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team0:13:42
12Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool Author0:14:47
13Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:17:01
14Felix Donath (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:21:35

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bank Bgz Team35:14:28
2Polish National Team0:07:24
3Ccc Polsat Polkowice0:07:30
4Bdc - Marcpol Team0:22:08
5Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska0:25:57
6Whirlpool Author0:25:59
7Lkt Team Brandenburg0:30:25
8Dukla Trencin Trek0:36:15

Latest on Cyclingnews