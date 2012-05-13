Rutkiewicz wins final stage to snatch overall victory
Cieslik, Witecki make up the podium
Stage 3: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|3:37:19
|2
|Stanislaw Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|0:00:43
|3
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:35
|4
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|5
|Lukasz Osiecki (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|6
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|7
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Polish National Team
|8
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|9
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|10
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|0:01:50
|11
|David Bartl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:02:02
|12
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool Author
|0:02:05
|13
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|0:02:10
|14
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|0:02:46
|15
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|0:03:01
|16
|Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:03:12
|17
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:03:26
|18
|Rivas Macia (Esp) Bolmet Trek Legnica
|0:03:28
|19
|Kornel Sójka (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
|0:03:41
|20
|Jakub Foltyn (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|21
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|0:03:49
|22
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|0:03:52
|23
|Damian Pinczuk (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
|0:03:59
|24
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:04:02
|25
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
|0:04:07
|26
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:04:13
|27
|Simas Kondrotas (Ltu) Warmia I Mazury
|28
|Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:04:27
|29
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:04:54
|30
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:04:59
|31
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|32
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author
|33
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|0:05:24
|34
|Tore Bjelland (Nor) Sandnes Sk
|0:05:31
|35
|Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|0:05:59
|36
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|0:06:33
|37
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|38
|Kamil Migdol (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|39
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|0:08:35
|40
|Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
|0:08:39
|41
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia
|0:08:52
|42
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
|0:09:37
|43
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|0:09:45
|44
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:09:52
|45
|Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:11:11
|46
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|0:12:47
|47
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|48
|Felix Donath (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|DNF
|Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|DNF
|Nico Heslisch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|DNF
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|DNF
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia
|DNF
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Legia
|DNF
|Michal Kasperek (Pol) Sokól Kety
|DNF
|Michal Malejka (Pol) Sokól Kety
|DNF
|Jakub Papierz (Pol) Sokól Kety
|DNF
|Radostin Yordanov (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
|DNF
|Peter Claus (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
|DNF
|Jostein Sandve (Nor) Sandnes Sk
|DNF
|Pawel Krzywania (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
|DNF
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
|DNS
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Polish National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author
|3
|pts
|2
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|2
|3
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author
|2
|3
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Stanislaw Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|2
|3
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stanislaw Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|3
|pts
|2
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|2
|3
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stanislaw Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|3
|pts
|2
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|2
|3
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Stanislaw Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|2
|3
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
|3
|pts
|2
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|2
|3
|Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author
|2
|3
|Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stanislaw Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|3
|pts
|2
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|2
|3
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool Author
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Osiecki (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|3:38:54
|2
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|3
|David Bartl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:00:27
|4
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|0:01:11
|5
|Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:01:37
|6
|Rivas Macia (Esp) Bolmet Trek Legnica
|0:01:53
|7
|Kornel Sójka (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
|0:02:06
|8
|Jakub Foltyn (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|9
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:03:19
|10
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author
|0:03:24
|11
|Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|0:04:24
|12
|Kamil Migdol (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|0:04:58
|13
|Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:09:36
|14
|Felix Donath (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:11:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Whirlpool Author
|10:56:20
|2
|Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|0:01:33
|3
|Bank Bgz Team
|0:02:03
|4
|Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:36
|5
|Polish National Team
|0:04:51
|6
|Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:05:41
|7
|Bdc - Marcpol Team
|0:06:35
|8
|Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:12:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|11:37:10
|2
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|0:01:40
|3
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|0:04:31
|4
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:05:03
|5
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:06:53
|6
|David Bartl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:09:29
|7
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool Author
|0:11:11
|8
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|0:12:48
|9
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|0:15:21
|10
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|0:15:47
|11
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|0:16:22
|12
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:17:08
|13
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|0:17:14
|14
|Lukasz Osiecki (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|0:17:18
|15
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|0:17:20
|16
|Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:17:22
|17
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:18:15
|18
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|0:18:41
|19
|Stanislaw Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|0:18:51
|20
|Jakub Foltyn (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|0:19:00
|21
|Rivas Macia (Esp) Bolmet Trek Legnica
|0:19:11
|22
|Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:19:44
|23
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|0:19:52
|24
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|0:19:54
|25
|Simas Kondrotas (Ltu) Warmia I Mazury
|0:19:56
|26
|Kamil Migdol (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|0:20:01
|27
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|0:21:03
|28
|Damian Pinczuk (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
|0:21:08
|29
|Tore Bjelland (Nor) Sandnes Sk
|0:21:14
|30
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
|0:21:16
|31
|Kornel Sójka (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
|0:21:58
|32
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author
|0:22:06
|33
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:22:08
|34
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|35
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:22:19
|36
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:23:11
|37
|Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|0:24:16
|38
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|0:24:50
|39
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
|0:25:16
|40
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia
|0:26:01
|41
|Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:26:30
|42
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|0:26:52
|43
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|0:28:02
|44
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:28:09
|45
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|0:29:56
|46
|Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
|0:30:37
|47
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|0:31:00
|48
|Felix Donath (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:31:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|23
|pts
|2
|Stanislaw Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|10
|3
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|8
|4
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|7
|5
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team
|6
|6
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author
|5
|7
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|5
|8
|Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|4
|9
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|3
|10
|Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
|3
|11
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|1
|12
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|1
|13
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
|13
|pts
|2
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|7
|3
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|4
|4
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|3
|5
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|3
|6
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|3
|7
|Stanislaw Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|3
|8
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool Author
|2
|9
|Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|2
|10
|Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|2
|11
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author
|2
|12
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Bartl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|11:46:39
|2
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|0:06:18
|3
|Lukasz Osiecki (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|0:07:49
|4
|Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:07:53
|5
|Jakub Foltyn (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|0:09:31
|6
|Rivas Macia (Esp) Bolmet Trek Legnica
|0:09:42
|7
|Kamil Migdol (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|0:10:32
|8
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|0:11:34
|9
|Kornel Sójka (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
|0:12:29
|10
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author
|0:12:37
|11
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team
|0:13:42
|12
|Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|0:14:47
|13
|Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:17:01
|14
|Felix Donath (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:21:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bank Bgz Team
|35:14:28
|2
|Polish National Team
|0:07:24
|3
|Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:30
|4
|Bdc - Marcpol Team
|0:22:08
|5
|Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|0:25:57
|6
|Whirlpool Author
|0:25:59
|7
|Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:30:25
|8
|Dukla Trencin Trek
|0:36:15
