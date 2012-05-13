Trending

Wiesiak claims opening honours for Poland

Bunch sprint decides stage 1

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Polish National Team3:56:12
2Tomasz Smolen (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
3Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
4Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
5Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
6Simas Kondrotas (Ltu) Warmia I Mazury
7Martin Ole (Nor) Sandnes Sk
8Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
9Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Sandnes Sk
10Jakub Foltyn (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
11Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
12Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Legia
13Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
14Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia
15Adrian Marciniak (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
16Lukasz Osiecki (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
17Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
18Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Tusnad Cycling Team
19Michael Humbert (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
20Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team
21Damian Walczak (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
22Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
23David Bartl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
24Frantisek Padour (Cze) Whirlpool Author
25Joachim Tolles (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
26Felix Donath (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
27Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author
28Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool Author
29Damian Pinczuk (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
30Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
31Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
32Michal Kasperek (Pol) Sokól Kety
33Rivas Macia (Esp) Bolmet Trek Legnica
34Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
35Przemyslaw Sobieraj (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
36Mochmil Robov (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
37Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
38Pawel Krzywania (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
39Jiri Hudecek (Cze) Whirlpool Author
40Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
41Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
42Nico Heslisch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
43Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polish National Team
44Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
45Tor Inge Espeland (Nor) Sandnes Sk
46Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
47Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
48Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Polish National Team
49Damian Miela (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
50Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team
51Pawel Charucki (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
52Jakub Papierz (Pol) Sokól Kety
53Pawel Skrzeszewski (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
54Radostin Yordanov (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
55Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
56Philip Schulz (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
57Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
58Stanislaw Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool Author
59Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool Author
60Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
61Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team
62Christian Ziesler (Nor) Sandnes Sk
63Jostein Sandve (Nor) Sandnes Sk
64Kamil Migdol (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
65Robert Radosz (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
66Peter Claus (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
67Kornel Sójka (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
68Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
69Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
70Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia
71Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
72Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia
73Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
74Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Polish National Team
75Michal Malejka (Pol) Sokól Kety
76Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
77Josef Cerny (Cze) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
78Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
79Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
80Piotr Wojciechowski (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
81Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
82Tore Bjelland (Nor) Sandnes Sk
83Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
84Carlo Eduardo Novak (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:23
85Arnold Lukacs (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team0:04:40
86Adam Dudziak (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
87Henner Rodel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen0:05:02
88Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
89Nandor Csaba Lazar (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team
90Michal Bestwina (Pol) Sokól Kety
91Sali Sali (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
92Andrzej Jarosz (Pol) Sokól Kety0:07:32
93Damian Ziemianin (Pol) Sokól Kety0:12:33
DNFPawel Wdowiak (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
DNSMichal Glowatzki (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen

Mountain 1: 96km Cat 1 Góry Miechowskie
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen3pts
2Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg2
3Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank Bgz Team1

Sprint 1: 40km Szczurowa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen3pts
2Pawel Wdowiak (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica2
3Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Sandnes Sk1

Sprint 2: 48km Koszyce
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen3pts
2Pawel Wdowiak (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica2
3Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Sandnes Sk1

Sprint 3: 90km Racławice
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen3pts
2Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Legia2

U23
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg3:56:12
2Martin Ole (Nor) Sandnes Sk
3Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Sandnes Sk
4Jakub Foltyn (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
5Adrian Marciniak (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
6Lukasz Osiecki (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
7Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
8Michael Humbert (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
9Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
10David Bartl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
11Felix Donath (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
12Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author
13Michal Kasperek (Pol) Sokól Kety
14Rivas Macia (Esp) Bolmet Trek Legnica
15Przemyslaw Sobieraj (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
16Mochmil Robov (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
17Pawel Krzywania (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
18Nico Heslisch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
19Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polish National Team
20Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
21Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Polish National Team
22Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team
23Pawel Skrzeszewski (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
24Radostin Yordanov (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
25Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool Author
26Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team
27Christian Ziesler (Nor) Sandnes Sk
28Jostein Sandve (Nor) Sandnes Sk
29Kamil Migdol (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
30Kornel Sójka (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
31Michal Malejka (Pol) Sokól Kety
32Josef Cerny (Cze) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
33Piotr Wojciechowski (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
34Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
35Arnold Lukacs (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team0:04:40
36Adam Dudziak (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
37Nandor Csaba Lazar (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team0:05:02
38Sali Sali (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bank Bgz Team11:48:36
2Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
3Lkt Team Brandenburg
4Ccc Polsat Polkowice
5Sandnes Sk
6Polish National Team
7Warmia I Mazury
8Whirlpool Author
9Legia
10Bolmet Trek Legnica
11Tusnad Cycling Team
12Ktk Kalisz
13Dukla Trencin Trek
14Bdc - Marcpol Team
15Team Lv Sachsen
16Sokól Kety
17Nessebar Shockblaze

General classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Polish National Team3:56:02
2Tomasz Smolen (Pol) Bank Bgz Team0:00:04
3Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice0:00:06
4Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Sandnes Sk0:00:08
5Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Legia
6Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:00:10
7Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
8Simas Kondrotas (Ltu) Warmia I Mazury
9Martin Ole (Nor) Sandnes Sk
10Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
11Jakub Foltyn (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
12Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
13Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
14Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia
15Adrian Marciniak (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
16Lukasz Osiecki (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
17Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
18Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Tusnad Cycling Team
19Michael Humbert (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
20Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team
21Damian Walczak (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
22Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
23David Bartl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
24Frantisek Padour (Cze) Whirlpool Author
25Joachim Tolles (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
26Felix Donath (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
27Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author
28Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool Author
29Damian Pinczuk (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
30Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
31Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
32Michal Kasperek (Pol) Sokól Kety
33Rivas Macia (Esp) Bolmet Trek Legnica
34Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
35Przemyslaw Sobieraj (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
36Mochmil Robov (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
37Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
38Pawel Krzywania (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
39Jiri Hudecek (Cze) Whirlpool Author
40Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
41Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
42Nico Heslisch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
43Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polish National Team
44Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
45Tor Inge Espeland (Nor) Sandnes Sk
46Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
47Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
48Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Polish National Team
49Damian Miela (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
50Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team
51Pawel Charucki (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
52Jakub Papierz (Pol) Sokól Kety
53Pawel Skrzeszewski (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
54Radostin Yordanov (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
55Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
56Philip Schulz (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
57Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
58Stanislaw Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool Author
59Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool Author
60Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
61Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team
62Christian Ziesler (Nor) Sandnes Sk
63Jostein Sandve (Nor) Sandnes Sk
64Kamil Migdol (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
65Robert Radosz (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
66Peter Claus (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
67Kornel Sójka (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
68Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
69Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
70Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia
71Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
72Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia
73Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
74Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Polish National Team
75Michal Malejka (Pol) Sokól Kety
76Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
77Josef Cerny (Cze) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
78Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
79Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
80Piotr Wojciechowski (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
81Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
82Tore Bjelland (Nor) Sandnes Sk
83Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
84Carlo Eduardo Novak (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:33
85Arnold Lukacs (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team0:04:50
86Adam Dudziak (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
87Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen0:05:03
88Henner Rodel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen0:05:12
89Nandor Csaba Lazar (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team
90Michal Bestwina (Pol) Sokól Kety
91Sali Sali (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
92Andrzej Jarosz (Pol) Sokól Kety0:07:42
93Damian Ziemianin (Pol) Sokól Kety0:12:43

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen3pts
2Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg2
3Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank Bgz Team1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen9pts
2Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Sandnes Sk2
3Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Legia2

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Sandnes Sk3:56:10
2Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:00:02
3Martin Ole (Nor) Sandnes Sk
4Jakub Foltyn (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
5Adrian Marciniak (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
6Lukasz Osiecki (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
7Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
8Michael Humbert (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
9Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
10David Bartl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
11Felix Donath (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
12Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author
13Michal Kasperek (Pol) Sokól Kety
14Rivas Macia (Esp) Bolmet Trek Legnica
15Przemyslaw Sobieraj (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
16Mochmil Robov (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
17Pawel Krzywania (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
18Nico Heslisch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
19Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polish National Team
20Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
21Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Polish National Team
22Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team
23Pawel Skrzeszewski (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
24Radostin Yordanov (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
25Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool Author
26Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team
27Christian Ziesler (Nor) Sandnes Sk
28Jostein Sandve (Nor) Sandnes Sk
29Kamil Migdol (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
30Kornel Sójka (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
31Michal Malejka (Pol) Sokól Kety
32Josef Cerny (Cze) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
33Piotr Wojciechowski (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
34Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
35Arnold Lukacs (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team0:04:42
36Adam Dudziak (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
37Nandor Csaba Lazar (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team0:05:04
38Sali Sali (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bank Bgz Team11:48:36
2Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
3Lkt Team Brandenburg
4Ccc Polsat Polkowice
5Sandnes Sk
6Polish National Team
7Warmia I Mazury
8Whirlpool Author
9Legia
10Bolmet Trek Legnica
11Tusnad Cycling Team
12Ktk Kalisz
13Dukla Trencin Trek
14Bdc - Marcpol Team
15Team Lv Sachsen
16Sokól Kety
17Nessebar Shockblaze

