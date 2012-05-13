Wiesiak claims opening honours for Poland
Bunch sprint decides stage 1
Stage 1: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Polish National Team
|3:56:12
|2
|Tomasz Smolen (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|3
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|4
|Michel Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|5
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|6
|Simas Kondrotas (Ltu) Warmia I Mazury
|7
|Martin Ole (Nor) Sandnes Sk
|8
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|9
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Sandnes Sk
|10
|Jakub Foltyn (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|11
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|12
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol) Legia
|13
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|14
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia
|15
|Adrian Marciniak (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
|16
|Lukasz Osiecki (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|17
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|18
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Tusnad Cycling Team
|19
|Michael Humbert (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|20
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Polish National Team
|21
|Damian Walczak (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|22
|Yuriy Vasyliv (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|23
|David Bartl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|24
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|25
|Joachim Tolles (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
|26
|Felix Donath (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|27
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool Author
|28
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool Author
|29
|Damian Pinczuk (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
|30
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|31
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|32
|Michal Kasperek (Pol) Sokól Kety
|33
|Rivas Macia (Esp) Bolmet Trek Legnica
|34
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
|35
|Przemyslaw Sobieraj (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
|36
|Mochmil Robov (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
|37
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|38
|Pawel Krzywania (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
|39
|Jiri Hudecek (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|40
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|41
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
|42
|Nico Heslisch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|43
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Polish National Team
|44
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|45
|Tor Inge Espeland (Nor) Sandnes Sk
|46
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
|47
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|48
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Polish National Team
|49
|Damian Miela (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
|50
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team
|51
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|52
|Jakub Papierz (Pol) Sokól Kety
|53
|Pawel Skrzeszewski (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
|54
|Radostin Yordanov (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
|55
|Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|56
|Philip Schulz (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
|57
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Warmia I Mazury
|58
|Stanislaw Kozubek (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|59
|Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool Author
|60
|Roman Bronis (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|61
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Polish National Team
|62
|Christian Ziesler (Nor) Sandnes Sk
|63
|Jostein Sandve (Nor) Sandnes Sk
|64
|Kamil Migdol (Pol) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|65
|Robert Radosz (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|66
|Peter Claus (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
|67
|Kornel Sójka (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
|68
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|69
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|70
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Legia
|71
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Bank Bgz Team
|72
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia
|73
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|74
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Polish National Team
|75
|Michal Malejka (Pol) Sokól Kety
|76
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|77
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Wibatech - Lmgk Ziemia Brzeska
|78
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|79
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
|80
|Piotr Wojciechowski (Pol) Ktk Kalisz
|81
|Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Bdc - Marcpol Team
|82
|Tore Bjelland (Nor) Sandnes Sk
|83
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
|84
|Carlo Eduardo Novak (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|85
|Arnold Lukacs (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:04:40
|86
|Adam Dudziak (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
|87
|Henner Rodel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
|0:05:02
|88
|Stefan Gaebel (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
|89
|Nandor Csaba Lazar (Rou) Tusnad Cycling Team
|90
|Michal Bestwina (Pol) Sokól Kety
|91
|Sali Sali (Bul) Nessebar Shockblaze
|92
|Andrzej Jarosz (Pol) Sokól Kety
|0:07:32
|93
|Damian Ziemianin (Pol) Sokól Kety
|0:12:33
|DNF
|Pawel Wdowiak (Pol) Bolmet Trek Legnica
|DNS
|Michal Glowatzki (Ger) Team Lv Sachsen
