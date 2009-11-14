Ventoso dominates Hainan
Stage win, classification lead for Spaniard
Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro A-Style) took out the sprint for stage 4 and gained enough bonus bonuses to be the yellow jersey wearer. Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) is in second place with Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) holding on only one second back.
The 156.8Km stage 4 from Wenchang to Haikou was held under comfortable conditions on a fairly flat course promising a group sprint once again.
The first half of the stage was on undulating hills, and like previous stages many break attempts were thwarted. With time bonuses building in importance the pressure was on as the race approached each sprint. Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) won the first of three intermediate sprints followed by Jaan Kirsipu (Le Tua) and Hui Guo (China) respectively for the remaining two sprints.
The second half of the stage was on dual lane motorway and head winds made it tough for any break to succeed. The last 15Km were raced through the modern and ever growing city of Haikou. Thousands lined the streets to watch the action speed by, and in the end it was Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro A-Style) with the strongest legs.
Stage 5 heads west along the north side of Hainan Island. The 158Km stage looks undulating again with a steep pitch 15Km from the finish. Possibly a chance to gain a few seconds for the close runners and grab the yellow jersey.
|1
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|3:39:32
|2
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|3
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
|4
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|5
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|6
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|7
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|8
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
|9
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|10
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|11
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|12
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|13
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|14
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|15
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
|16
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|17
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|18
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|19
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|20
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|21
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|22
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|23
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|24
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|25
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|26
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|27
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|28
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|29
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|30
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|31
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
|32
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|33
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|34
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|35
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
|36
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|37
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|38
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
|39
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|40
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|41
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team
|42
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|43
|Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
|44
|Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|45
|Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|46
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|47
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|48
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|49
|Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
|50
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|51
|Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|52
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|53
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|54
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|55
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|56
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|57
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|58
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|59
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|60
|Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team
|61
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|62
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|63
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
|64
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|65
|Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|66
|Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
|67
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
|68
|Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|69
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|70
|Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia
|71
|Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
|72
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|73
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style
|74
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|75
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly
|76
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|77
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|78
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|79
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|80
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|81
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|82
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|83
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|84
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|85
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
|86
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|87
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|88
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|89
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|90
|Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|91
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|92
|Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|93
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia
|94
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|95
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|96
|Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
|97
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|98
|Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
|99
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|100
|William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|101
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
|102
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|103
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|104
|Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|105
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|106
|Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine
|3:39:45
|107
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|3:39:48
|108
|James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|3:39:56
|109
|Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands
|3:40:05
|110
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|3:40:06
|111
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|3:40:21
|112
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|3:40:25
|113
|Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|3:41:06
|114
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia
|3:41:10
|115
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|3:41:14
|116
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|3:41:47
|117
|Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|3:43:39
|118
|Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|119
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|120
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|121
|Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
|3:43:43
|DNF
|Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|5
|pts
|2
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|3
|3
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|1
|1
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|3
|3
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|1
|1
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|5
|pts
|2
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|3
|3
|Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
|1
|1
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|16
|pts
|2
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|14
|3
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|12
|5
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|11
|6
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|10
|7
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|9
|8
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
|8
|9
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|7
|10
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|6
|11
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|5
|12
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|2
|15
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
|1
|1
|SLO
|10:58:36
|2
|UKR
|3
|ELK
|4
|KAZ
|5
|CMO
|6
|L2A
|7
|CHN
|8
|MRZ
|9
|MPC
|10
|JBC
|11
|TSP
|12
|SCT
|13
|RUS
|14
|ASP
|15
|NED
|16
|HKG
|17
|GNT
|18
|PSN
|19
|SWA
|20
|SLV
|1
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|14:47:59
|2
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|3
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|14:48:00
|4
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|14:48:10
|5
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|14:48:11
|6
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|14:48:14
|7
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|14:48:20
|8
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|14:48:21
|9
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|10
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|11
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
|12
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly
|13
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|14:48:22
|14
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|15
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|16
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|14:48:23
|17
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|18
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|19
|Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
|20
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|21
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|14:48:24
|22
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|23
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|24
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|25
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|26
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|27
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|28
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|29
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|30
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team
|31
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|32
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|33
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|34
|Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|35
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|36
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|37
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|38
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|39
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|40
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|41
|Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
|42
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|43
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|44
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|45
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|46
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|47
|Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|48
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|49
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
|50
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
|51
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|52
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|53
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|54
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|55
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
|56
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
|57
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|58
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|59
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|60
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
|61
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|62
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|63
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|64
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|65
|Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
|66
|James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|14:48:48
|67
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|14:48:56
|68
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|14:48:57
|69
|Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|14:49:04
|70
|Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
|14:49:19
|71
|Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine
|14:49:24
|72
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|14:49:26
|73
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia
|14:50:02
|74
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|14:50:05
|75
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|14:50:33
|76
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style
|14:50:41
|77
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|14:51:20
|78
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|14:52:29
|79
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|15:10:26
|80
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
|15:10:29
|81
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
|15:10:36
|82
|Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team
|83
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|84
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|85
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia
|86
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|87
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|88
|Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|89
|Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|15:11:34
|90
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|15:14:43
|91
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|15:22:40
|92
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|15:22:44
|93
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|94
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|95
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|96
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|97
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|98
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
|99
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|100
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|101
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|102
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|103
|Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|104
|Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia
|105
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
|106
|Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
|107
|William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|108
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|15:23:18
|109
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|15:23:33
|110
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|15:23:37
|111
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|15:23:38
|112
|Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|15:24:18
|113
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|15:25:48
|114
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|15:26:45
|115
|Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|15:26:51
|116
|Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
|15:26:55
|117
|Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|15:39:54
|118
|Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
|119
|Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands
|15:40:27
|120
|Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|15:40:41
|121
|Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|15:44:01
|1
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|68
|pts
|2
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|56
|3
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|39
|4
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|37
|5
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|34
|6
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
|30
|7
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|26
|8
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|23
|9
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|23
|10
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|22
|11
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|18
|12
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|18
|13
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|15
|14
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|12
|15
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|12
|16
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|10
|17
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|10
|18
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|10
|19
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|9
|20
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|9
|21
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|8
|22
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
|8
|23
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|7
|24
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|7
|25
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|6
|26
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|6
|27
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|5
|28
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|5
|29
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
|5
|30
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly
|5
|31
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|5
|32
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|5
|33
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|4
|34
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|4
|35
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|4
|36
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|3
|37
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|3
|38
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team
|3
|39
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|2
|40
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|2
|41
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|1
|42
|Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
|1
|43
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|1
|44
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
|1
|45
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|16
|pts
|2
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly
|5
|4
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|5
|5
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|3
|6
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|3
|7
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|8
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|2
|9
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|1
|10
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|1
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|14:48:21
|2
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|14:48:22
|3
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|4
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|14:48:23
|5
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|6
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|14:48:24
|7
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|8
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|9
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|10
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|11
|Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|12
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|13
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|14
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|15
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|16
|Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|17
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|18
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|19
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|20
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|21
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|22
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|23
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|24
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
|25
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|26
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|27
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|14:50:33
|28
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|14:52:29
|29
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|15:10:36
|30
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|31
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|32
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|15:14:43
|33
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|15:22:40
|34
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|15:22:44
|35
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|36
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|37
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|38
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|39
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|15:23:18
|40
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|15:23:33
|41
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|15:23:37
|1
|UKR
|44:24:56
|2
|SWA
|44:25:05
|3
|ELK
|44:25:12
|4
|KAZ
|5
|CMO
|6
|L2A
|7
|CHN
|8
|MRZ
|9
|JBC
|10
|TSP
|11
|SCT
|12
|RUS
|13
|NED
|14
|HKG
|15
|GNT
|16
|SLV
|17
|MPC
|44:26:07
|18
|SLO
|44:26:14
|19
|PSN
|44:47:24
|20
|ASP
|44:59:32
