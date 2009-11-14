Trending

Ventoso dominates Hainan

Stage win, classification lead for Spaniard

Image 1 of 25

Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro A-Style) makes his way to the interview area.

Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro A-Style) makes his way to the interview area.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 25

The China team feeling relaxed before the start of the fourth stage.

The China team feeling relaxed before the start of the fourth stage.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 25

G'Day mate, the Aussie boys pose for a quick photo.

G'Day mate, the Aussie boys pose for a quick photo.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 25

A local TV presenter prior to the commencement of the stage.

A local TV presenter prior to the commencement of the stage.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 25

The riders in the neutral zone.

The riders in the neutral zone.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 25

The peloton during stage 4.

The peloton during stage 4.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 25

Jonathan Lovelock (Savings and Loans) puts in a big effort on the front.

Jonathan Lovelock (Savings and Loans) puts in a big effort on the front.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 25

The peloton during stage 4. rode in cooler temperatures today.

The peloton during stage 4. rode in cooler temperatures today.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 25

The first half of the stage was through some rolling country.

The first half of the stage was through some rolling country.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 25

Mateusz Taciak (Mroz) goes on the attack approaching the first sprint.

Mateusz Taciak (Mroz) goes on the attack approaching the first sprint.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 25

Turn right!

Turn right!
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 25

The riders all stayed together for stage 4.

The riders all stayed together for stage 4.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 25

Looking comfortable in the bunch was yellow jersey wearer Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine).

Looking comfortable in the bunch was yellow jersey wearer Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine).
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 25

Blaz Furdi (Slovenia) and Jiao Pengda (China) took there chances with 25Km to go.

Blaz Furdi (Slovenia) and Jiao Pengda (China) took there chances with 25Km to go.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 25

Jiao Pengda (China) continued on his own while Furdi (Slovenia) dropped back to the closing peloton.

Jiao Pengda (China) continued on his own while Furdi (Slovenia) dropped back to the closing peloton.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 25

The peloton strings out as the finally becons.

The peloton strings out as the finally becons.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 25

Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro A-Style) wins the bunch sprint into Haikou.

Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro A-Style) wins the bunch sprint into Haikou.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 25

The Jelly Belly guys needed a had getting there car under the low trees.

The Jelly Belly guys needed a had getting there car under the low trees.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 25

Carmiooro A-Style were all smiles after the finish.

Carmiooro A-Style were all smiles after the finish.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 25

The place getters and usual champagne spray.

The place getters and usual champagne spray.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 21 of 25

The new Asian leader is Hui Guo (China).

The new Asian leader is Hui Guo (China).
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 22 of 25

Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) in the polka dot jersey.

Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) in the polka dot jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 23 of 25

Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro A-Style) enjoying his time on the podium in the sprinters jersey.

Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro A-Style) enjoying his time on the podium in the sprinters jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 24 of 25

Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro A-Style) and a happy presenter.

Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro A-Style) and a happy presenter.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 25 of 25

Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro A-Style) wins the bunch sprint into Haikou.

Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro A-Style) wins the bunch sprint into Haikou.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro A-Style) took out the sprint for stage 4 and gained enough bonus bonuses to be the yellow jersey wearer. Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) is in second place with Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) holding on only one second back.

The 156.8Km stage 4 from Wenchang to Haikou was held under comfortable conditions on a fairly flat course promising a group sprint once again.
The first half of the stage was on undulating hills, and like previous stages many break attempts were thwarted. With time bonuses building in importance the pressure was on as the race approached each sprint. Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) won the first of three intermediate sprints followed by Jaan Kirsipu (Le Tua) and Hui Guo (China) respectively for the remaining two sprints.

The second half of the stage was on dual lane motorway and head winds made it tough for any break to succeed. The last 15Km were raced through the modern and ever growing city of Haikou. Thousands lined the streets to watch the action speed by, and in the end it was Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro A-Style) with the strongest legs.

Stage 5 heads west along the north side of Hainan Island. The 158Km stage looks undulating again with a steep pitch 15Km from the finish. Possibly a chance to gain a few seconds for the close runners and grab the yellow jersey.

Results
1Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style3:39:32
2Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
3Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
4Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
5Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
6Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
7Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
8Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
9Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
10Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
11Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
12Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
13Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
14Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
15Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
16Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
17Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
18Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
19Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
20Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
21Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
22Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
23Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
24Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
25Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
26Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
27Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
28Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
29Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
30Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
31Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
32Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
33Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
34Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
35Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
36Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
37Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
38Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
39Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
40Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
41Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team
42Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
43Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
44Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
45Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
46Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
47Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
48Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
49Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
50Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
51Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
52Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
53Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
54James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
55Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
56Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
57Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
58Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
59David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
60Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team
61Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
62Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
63Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
64Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
65Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
66Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
67Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
68Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
69Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
70Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia
71Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
72Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
73Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style
74Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
75Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly
76Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
77Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
78Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
79Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
80Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
81Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
82Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
83Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
84Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
85Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
86Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
87Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
88Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
89Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
90Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
91Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
92Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
93Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia
94Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
95Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
96Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
97Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
98Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
99Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
100William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
101Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
102Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
103Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
104Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
105Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
106Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine3:39:45
107Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse3:39:48
108James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team3:39:56
109Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands3:40:05
110Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team3:40:06
111Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team3:40:21
112Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling3:40:25
113Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team3:41:06
114Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia3:41:10
115Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus3:41:14
116Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia3:41:47
117Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team3:43:39
118Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
119Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
120Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
121Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands3:43:43
DNFYuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Sprint 1
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia5pts
2Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style3
3Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China1

Sprint 2
1Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team5pts
2Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style3
3Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus1

Sprint 3
1Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China5pts
2Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling3
3Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style1

Finish
1Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style16pts
2Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia14
3Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team13
4Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style12
5Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine11
6Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia10
7Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan9
8Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus8
9Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia7
10Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China6
11Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling5
12Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team4
13Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team3
14Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team2
15Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus1

Teams
1SLO10:58:36
2UKR
3ELK
4KAZ
5CMO
6L2A
7CHN
8MRZ
9MPC
10JBC
11TSP
12SCT
13RUS
14ASP
15NED
16HKG
17GNT
18PSN
19SWA
20SLV

General classification after stage 4
1Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style14:47:59
2Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
3Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine14:48:00
4Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine14:48:10
5Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team14:48:11
6Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia14:48:14
7Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine14:48:20
8Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China14:48:21
9Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
10Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
11Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
12Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly
13Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling14:48:22
14Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
15Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
16Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China14:48:23
17Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
18Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
19Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
20Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
21Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse14:48:24
22Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
23Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
24Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
25Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
26Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
27Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
28Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
29Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
30Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team
31Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
32Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
33Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
34Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
35Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
36James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
37Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
38Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
39David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
40Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
41Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
42Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
43Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
44Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
45Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
46Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
47Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
48Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
49Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
50Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
51Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
52Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
53Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
54Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
55Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
56Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
57Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
58Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
59Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
60Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
61Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
62Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
63Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
64Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
65Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
66James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team14:48:48
67Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style14:48:56
68Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team14:48:57
69Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha14:49:04
70Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly14:49:19
71Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine14:49:24
72Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia14:49:26
73Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia14:50:02
74Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus14:50:05
75Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team14:50:33
76Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style14:50:41
77Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team14:51:20
78Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team14:52:29
79Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine15:10:26
80Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team15:10:29
81Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus15:10:36
82Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team
83Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
84Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
85Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia
86Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
87Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
88Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
89Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse15:11:34
90Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling15:14:43
91Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team15:22:40
92Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China15:22:44
93Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
94Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
95Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
96Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
97Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
98Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
99Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
100Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
101Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
102Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
103Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
104Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia
105Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
106Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
107William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
108Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team15:23:18
109Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team15:23:33
110Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling15:23:37
111Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse15:23:38
112Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team15:24:18
113Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia15:25:48
114Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team15:26:45
115Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team15:26:51
116Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands15:26:55
117Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team15:39:54
118Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
119Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands15:40:27
120Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team15:40:41
121Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team15:44:01

Points classification
1Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style68pts
2Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia56
3Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia39
4Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine37
5Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine34
6Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team30
7Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine26
8Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse23
9Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling23
10Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus22
11Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team18
12Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team18
13Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team15
14Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team12
15Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style12
16Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China10
17Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly10
18Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team10
19Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan9
20David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team9
21Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China8
22Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus8
23Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China7
24Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia7
25Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine6
26Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team6
27Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus5
28Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse5
29Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly5
30Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly5
31Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China5
32Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling5
33Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling4
34Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team4
35Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse4
36Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team3
37Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling3
38Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team3
39Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team2
40Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan2
41Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia1
42Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style1
43Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team1
44Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus1
45Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine16pts
2Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team8
3Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly5
4Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine5
5Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan3
6Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team3
7Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China2
8Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China2
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly1
10Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands1

Asian classification
1Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China14:48:21
2Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling14:48:22
3Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
4Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China14:48:23
5Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
6Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan14:48:24
7Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
8Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
9Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
10Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
11Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
12Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
13Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
14Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
15Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
16Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
17Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
18Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
19Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
20Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
21Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
22Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
23Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
24Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
25Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
26Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
27Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team14:50:33
28Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team14:52:29
29Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling15:10:36
30Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
31Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
32Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling15:14:43
33Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team15:22:40
34Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China15:22:44
35Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
36Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
37Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
38Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
39Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team15:23:18
40Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team15:23:33
41Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling15:23:37

Teams classification
1UKR44:24:56
2SWA44:25:05
3ELK44:25:12
4KAZ
5CMO
6L2A
7CHN
8MRZ
9JBC
10TSP
11SCT
12RUS
13NED
14HKG
15GNT
16SLV
17MPC44:26:07
18SLO44:26:14
19PSN44:47:24
20ASP44:59:32

 

Latest on Cyclingnews