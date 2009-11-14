Image 1 of 25 Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro A-Style) makes his way to the interview area. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 25 The China team feeling relaxed before the start of the fourth stage. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 25 G'Day mate, the Aussie boys pose for a quick photo. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 25 A local TV presenter prior to the commencement of the stage. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 25 The riders in the neutral zone. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 25 The peloton during stage 4. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 25 Jonathan Lovelock (Savings and Loans) puts in a big effort on the front. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 25 The peloton during stage 4. rode in cooler temperatures today. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 25 The first half of the stage was through some rolling country. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 25 Mateusz Taciak (Mroz) goes on the attack approaching the first sprint. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 25 Turn right! (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 25 The riders all stayed together for stage 4. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 25 Looking comfortable in the bunch was yellow jersey wearer Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine). (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 25 Blaz Furdi (Slovenia) and Jiao Pengda (China) took there chances with 25Km to go. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 25 Jiao Pengda (China) continued on his own while Furdi (Slovenia) dropped back to the closing peloton. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 25 The peloton strings out as the finally becons. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 25 Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro A-Style) wins the bunch sprint into Haikou. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 25 The Jelly Belly guys needed a had getting there car under the low trees. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 25 Carmiooro A-Style were all smiles after the finish. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 25 The place getters and usual champagne spray. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 21 of 25 The new Asian leader is Hui Guo (China). (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 22 of 25 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) in the polka dot jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 23 of 25 Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro A-Style) enjoying his time on the podium in the sprinters jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 24 of 25 Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro A-Style) and a happy presenter. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 25 of 25 Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro A-Style) wins the bunch sprint into Haikou. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro A-Style) took out the sprint for stage 4 and gained enough bonus bonuses to be the yellow jersey wearer. Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) is in second place with Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) holding on only one second back.

The 156.8Km stage 4 from Wenchang to Haikou was held under comfortable conditions on a fairly flat course promising a group sprint once again.

The first half of the stage was on undulating hills, and like previous stages many break attempts were thwarted. With time bonuses building in importance the pressure was on as the race approached each sprint. Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) won the first of three intermediate sprints followed by Jaan Kirsipu (Le Tua) and Hui Guo (China) respectively for the remaining two sprints.

The second half of the stage was on dual lane motorway and head winds made it tough for any break to succeed. The last 15Km were raced through the modern and ever growing city of Haikou. Thousands lined the streets to watch the action speed by, and in the end it was Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro A-Style) with the strongest legs.

Stage 5 heads west along the north side of Hainan Island. The 158Km stage looks undulating again with a steep pitch 15Km from the finish. Possibly a chance to gain a few seconds for the close runners and grab the yellow jersey.

Results 1 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 3:39:32 2 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 3 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team 4 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 5 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 6 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 7 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 8 Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus 9 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 10 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 11 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 12 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 13 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 14 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 15 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus 16 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 17 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 18 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 19 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 20 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 21 Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 22 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 23 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 24 Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 25 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 26 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 27 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 28 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 29 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 30 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 31 Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus 32 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 33 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 34 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China 35 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly 36 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 37 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 38 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia 39 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 40 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 41 Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team 42 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 43 Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus 44 Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 45 Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China 46 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 47 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 48 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 49 Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly 50 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 51 Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 52 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 53 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 54 James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 55 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 56 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 57 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 58 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 59 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 60 Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team 61 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 62 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 63 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style 64 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 65 Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 66 Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style 67 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands 68 Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine 69 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 70 Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia 71 Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands 72 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 73 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style 74 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 75 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly 76 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 77 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 78 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 79 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 80 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 81 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 82 Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 83 Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 84 Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 85 Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style 86 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 87 Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 88 Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China 89 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 90 Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 91 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 92 Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 93 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia 94 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 95 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 96 Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia 97 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 98 Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia 99 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 100 William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 101 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China 102 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 103 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 104 Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 105 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 106 Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine 3:39:45 107 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 3:39:48 108 James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 3:39:56 109 Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands 3:40:05 110 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 3:40:06 111 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 3:40:21 112 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling 3:40:25 113 Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 3:41:06 114 Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia 3:41:10 115 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 3:41:14 116 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 3:41:47 117 Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 3:43:39 118 Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 119 Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling 120 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 121 Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands 3:43:43 DNF Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Sprint 1 1 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 5 pts 2 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 3 3 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 1

Sprint 2 1 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 3 3 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 1

Sprint 3 1 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 5 pts 2 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 3 3 Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style 1

Finish 1 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 16 pts 2 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 14 3 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team 13 4 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 12 5 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 11 6 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 10 7 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 9 8 Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus 8 9 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 7 10 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 6 11 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 5 12 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 4 13 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 3 14 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 2 15 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus 1

Teams 1 SLO 10:58:36 2 UKR 3 ELK 4 KAZ 5 CMO 6 L2A 7 CHN 8 MRZ 9 MPC 10 JBC 11 TSP 12 SCT 13 RUS 14 ASP 15 NED 16 HKG 17 GNT 18 PSN 19 SWA 20 SLV

General classification after stage 4 1 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 14:47:59 2 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 3 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 14:48:00 4 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 14:48:10 5 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 14:48:11 6 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 14:48:14 7 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 14:48:20 8 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 14:48:21 9 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 10 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 11 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly 12 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly 13 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 14:48:22 14 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 15 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 16 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 14:48:23 17 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 18 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 19 Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style 20 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 21 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 14:48:24 22 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 23 Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 24 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 25 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 26 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 27 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 28 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 29 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 30 Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team 31 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 32 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 33 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 34 Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China 35 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 36 James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 37 Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 38 Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China 39 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 40 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 41 Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands 42 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 43 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 44 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 45 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 46 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 47 Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 48 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 49 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands 50 Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus 51 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 52 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 53 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 54 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 55 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia 56 Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style 57 Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 58 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 59 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 60 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China 61 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 62 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 63 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 64 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 65 Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia 66 James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 14:48:48 67 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 14:48:56 68 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 14:48:57 69 Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 14:49:04 70 Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly 14:49:19 71 Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine 14:49:24 72 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 14:49:26 73 Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia 14:50:02 74 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 14:50:05 75 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 14:50:33 76 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style 14:50:41 77 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 14:51:20 78 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 14:52:29 79 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 15:10:26 80 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team 15:10:29 81 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus 15:10:36 82 Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team 83 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 84 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 85 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia 86 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 87 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 88 Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine 89 Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 15:11:34 90 Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling 15:14:43 91 Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 15:22:40 92 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 15:22:44 93 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 94 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 95 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 96 Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 97 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 98 Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus 99 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China 100 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 101 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 102 Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 103 Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 104 Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia 105 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style 106 Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus 107 William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 108 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 15:23:18 109 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 15:23:33 110 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling 15:23:37 111 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 15:23:38 112 Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 15:24:18 113 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 15:25:48 114 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 15:26:45 115 Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 15:26:51 116 Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands 15:26:55 117 Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 15:39:54 118 Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia 119 Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands 15:40:27 120 Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 15:40:41 121 Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 15:44:01

Points classification 1 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 68 pts 2 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 56 3 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 39 4 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 37 5 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 34 6 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team 30 7 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 26 8 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 23 9 Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling 23 10 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 22 11 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 18 12 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 18 13 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 15 14 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 12 15 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 12 16 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 10 17 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 10 18 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 10 19 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 9 20 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 9 21 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 8 22 Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus 8 23 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 7 24 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 7 25 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 6 26 Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 6 27 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 5 28 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 5 29 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly 5 30 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly 5 31 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 5 32 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 5 33 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 4 34 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 4 35 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 4 36 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 3 37 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 3 38 Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team 3 39 Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 2 40 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 2 41 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 1 42 Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style 1 43 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 1 44 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus 1 45 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 16 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 8 3 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly 5 4 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 5 5 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 3 6 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 3 7 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 2 8 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 2 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 1 10 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 1

Asian classification 1 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 14:48:21 2 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 14:48:22 3 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 4 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 14:48:23 5 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 6 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 14:48:24 7 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 8 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 9 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 10 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 11 Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China 12 Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China 13 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 14 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 15 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 16 Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 17 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 18 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 19 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 20 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 21 Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 22 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 23 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 24 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China 25 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 26 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 27 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 14:50:33 28 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 14:52:29 29 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 15:10:36 30 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 31 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 32 Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling 15:14:43 33 Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 15:22:40 34 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 15:22:44 35 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 36 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China 37 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 38 Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 39 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 15:23:18 40 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 15:23:33 41 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling 15:23:37