Image 1 of 9 Jai Hindley moved into the race lead (Image credit: Jean Francois Quenet) Image 2 of 9 The final stage podium at Tour of Fuzhou (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 3 of 9 Jai Hindley (Mitchelton-Scott) meets the press (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 4 of 9 Jai Hindley (Mitchelton-Scott) on the final podium at Tour de Fuzhou (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 5 of 9 Jai Hindley (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 6 of 9 Jai Hindley (Mitchelton-Scott) on the final podium at Tour de Fuzhou (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 7 of 9 Riders ready for the start of the final stage (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 8 of 9 Jersey winners on the final Tour de Fuzhou podium (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 9 of 9 Final stage winner Maris Bogdanovics (Rietumu Banka - Riga) in interviewed (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Maris Bogdanovics (Rietumu Bank) left the Tour of Fuzhou with a second stage win as he outsprinted the Ukrainian duo of Andriy Kulyk and Mykhaylo Kononenko (Kolss), depriving the latter of the green jersey the day after he lost the yellow one to Jai Hindley (Mitchelton-Scott) who won the sixth edition of the race in the Fujian province. Hong Kong climbing sensation Fung Ka Hoo remained second overall.





“But the guys did their best to cover all the moves. They did a really good job and many other teams also wanted to have a sprint finish today so we knew we weren’t the only ones to have to ride at the front. There were a lot of riders to watch, within a minute on GC, that made me nervous but we went through it. I got caught up in a crash and I was sure to win only when I crossed the line and I couldn’t see the polka dot [third placed Stanislau Bazhkou of Minsk] or the guy from Hong Kong [Fung]. That was a big relief.”

Breakaway riders Oleksandr Prevar (Kolss) and Kevin Rios Quintana (Hainan Jilun) were caught during the last of the six 18.2km laps. “We knew about the corners before the finish,” Bogdanovics explained. “We took them as the first team [at the head of the peloton]. That was great. I started sprinting too early. I thought maybe somebody would come out my wheel because there was a headwind. But I had good legs and I’m glad I could win my last race of the year, which is also the last race for the team. I was also targeting the green jersey. It’s good that I was second in the first intermediate sprint. Then I just needed to beat Kononenko on the finishing line.”





The world of cycling will also keep an eye on 20-year -old Fung who is an amazing climber but also a good time trialist. “I’m not a good sprinter so I didn’t try to go for the intermediate sprint,” Hong Kong’s new star said. “Second of the Tour of Fuzhou is a fantastic result for me but I don’t know if I’ll improve my cycling in the future or not.”

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 2:44:10 2 Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 3 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 4 Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 5 Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 6 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 7 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team 8 Muhammad Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia 9 Daniele Colli (Ita) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 10 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 11 Lianshan Zhang (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape - Taishan Pardus 12 Meron Abraham (Eri) Eritrea 13 Sora Nomoto (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 14 Kai Guo (Chn) People's Republic Of China 15 Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 16 Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea 17 Altansukh Altanzul (Mgl) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team 18 Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 19 Wenjie Li (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape - Taishan Pardus 20 Deins Kanepejs (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 21 Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 22 Drew Morey (Aus) Terengganu Cycling Team 23 Chien Hsien Yu (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 24 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 25 Tianxiang Zhi (Chn) People's Republic Of China 26 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 27 Mingliang Song (Chn) China Continental Team Of Gansu Bank 28 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team 29 Kuan Lin Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 30 Junshan Qi (Chn) China Continental Team Of Gansu Bank 31 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 32 Anatoliy Budyak (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team 33 Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto 34 Edwin Arnulfo Parra Bustamante (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team 35 Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 36 Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 37 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 38 Munkhtulga Erdenesuren (Mgl) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team 39 Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 40 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 41 Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 42 Vladimir Yesid Lopez Gil (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team 43 Zhishan Zhang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 44 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team 45 Marcus Culey (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 46 Million Amanuel (Eri) Eritrea 47 Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 48 Bolor-Erdene Enkhtaivan (Mgl) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team 49 Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Rts - Monton Racing Team 50 Yupeng Sun (Chn) China Continental Team Of Gansu Bank 51 Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team 52 Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) Hong Kong, China 53 Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 54 Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 55 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 56 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 57 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 58 Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team 59 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 60 Muhammad Izat Tolha (Mas) Malaysia 61 Riqiang Zhao (Chn) People's Republic Of China 62 Micheal Habtom (Eri) Eritrea 63 Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 64 Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 65 Yulei Qiao (Chn) People's Republic Of China 66 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 67 Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 68 Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi) 69 Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team 70 Rostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team 71 Raman Ramanau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 72 Mykyta Zubenko (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team 73 Zisen Li (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 74 Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong, China 75 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 76 Wan Yau Vincent Lau (HKg) Hong Kong, China 77 Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 78 Muhammad Ameen Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia 79 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 80 Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 81 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 82 Fugui Yang (Chn) China Continental Team Of Gansu Bank 83 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 84 Anton Muzychkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 85 Morgan Smith (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 86 Zhong Zirong (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape - Taishan Pardus 87 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia 88 Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Malaysia 89 Kevin Daniel Rios Quintana (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 90 Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 91 Rinat Udod (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team 92 Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga 93 Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 94 Hayato Okamoto (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 95 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 96 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 97 Juntao Meng (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape - Taishan Pardus 98 Yonnatta Alejandro Monsalve Pertsinidis (Ven) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 99 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 100 Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 101 Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 102 Daniel Habtemicheal (Eri) Eritrea 103 Roman Seliversov (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team 0:01:56 104 Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 105 Tao Yang (Chn) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team 0:01:59 106 Ho San Chiu (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:02:26 107 Zemenfes Selemun (Eri) Eritrea 0:02:44 108 Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott 0:03:45 109 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team 0:04:15 110 Hsuan Ping Hsu (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 111 Jiancai Wang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:07:29 112 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:09:33