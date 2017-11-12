Tour of Fuzhou: Jai Hindley takes his first pro stage race
Bogdanovics wins the last stage
Stage 5: Yong Tai -
Maris Bogdanovics (Rietumu Bank) left the Tour of Fuzhou with a second stage win as he outsprinted the Ukrainian duo of Andriy Kulyk and Mykhaylo Kononenko (Kolss), depriving the latter of the green jersey the day after he lost the yellow one to Jai Hindley (Mitchelton-Scott) who won the sixth edition of the race in the Fujian province. Hong Kong climbing sensation Fung Ka Hoo remained second overall.
“But the guys did their best to cover all the moves. They did a really good job and many other teams also wanted to have a sprint finish today so we knew we weren’t the only ones to have to ride at the front. There were a lot of riders to watch, within a minute on GC, that made me nervous but we went through it. I got caught up in a crash and I was sure to win only when I crossed the line and I couldn’t see the polka dot [third placed Stanislau Bazhkou of Minsk] or the guy from Hong Kong [Fung]. That was a big relief.”
Breakaway riders Oleksandr Prevar (Kolss) and Kevin Rios Quintana (Hainan Jilun) were caught during the last of the six 18.2km laps. “We knew about the corners before the finish,” Bogdanovics explained. “We took them as the first team [at the head of the peloton]. That was great. I started sprinting too early. I thought maybe somebody would come out my wheel because there was a headwind. But I had good legs and I’m glad I could win my last race of the year, which is also the last race for the team. I was also targeting the green jersey. It’s good that I was second in the first intermediate sprint. Then I just needed to beat Kononenko on the finishing line.”
The world of cycling will also keep an eye on 20-year -old Fung who is an amazing climber but also a good time trialist. “I’m not a good sprinter so I didn’t try to go for the intermediate sprint,” Hong Kong’s new star said. “Second of the Tour of Fuzhou is a fantastic result for me but I don’t know if I’ll improve my cycling in the future or not.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|2:44:10
|2
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|3
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|4
|Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|5
|Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|6
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|7
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|8
|Muhammad Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia
|9
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|10
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|11
|Lianshan Zhang (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape - Taishan Pardus
|12
|Meron Abraham (Eri) Eritrea
|13
|Sora Nomoto (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|14
|Kai Guo (Chn) People's Republic Of China
|15
|Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|16
|Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea
|17
|Altansukh Altanzul (Mgl) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team
|18
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|19
|Wenjie Li (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape - Taishan Pardus
|20
|Deins Kanepejs (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|21
|Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|22
|Drew Morey (Aus) Terengganu Cycling Team
|23
|Chien Hsien Yu (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|24
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|25
|Tianxiang Zhi (Chn) People's Republic Of China
|26
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|27
|Mingliang Song (Chn) China Continental Team Of Gansu Bank
|28
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team
|29
|Kuan Lin Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|30
|Junshan Qi (Chn) China Continental Team Of Gansu Bank
|31
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|32
|Anatoliy Budyak (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team
|33
|Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
|34
|Edwin Arnulfo Parra Bustamante (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team
|35
|Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|36
|Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|37
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|38
|Munkhtulga Erdenesuren (Mgl) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team
|39
|Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|40
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|41
|Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|42
|Vladimir Yesid Lopez Gil (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team
|43
|Zhishan Zhang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|44
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team
|45
|Marcus Culey (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|46
|Million Amanuel (Eri) Eritrea
|47
|Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|48
|Bolor-Erdene Enkhtaivan (Mgl) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team
|49
|Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|50
|Yupeng Sun (Chn) China Continental Team Of Gansu Bank
|51
|Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team
|52
|Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|53
|Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|54
|Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|55
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|56
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|57
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|58
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|59
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|60
|Muhammad Izat Tolha (Mas) Malaysia
|61
|Riqiang Zhao (Chn) People's Republic Of China
|62
|Micheal Habtom (Eri) Eritrea
|63
|Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|64
|Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|65
|Yulei Qiao (Chn) People's Republic Of China
|66
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|67
|Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|68
|Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi)
|69
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|70
|Rostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team
|71
|Raman Ramanau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|72
|Mykyta Zubenko (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team
|73
|Zisen Li (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|74
|Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|75
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|76
|Wan Yau Vincent Lau (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|77
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|78
|Muhammad Ameen Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia
|79
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|80
|Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|81
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|82
|Fugui Yang (Chn) China Continental Team Of Gansu Bank
|83
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|84
|Anton Muzychkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|85
|Morgan Smith (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|86
|Zhong Zirong (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape - Taishan Pardus
|87
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
|88
|Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Malaysia
|89
|Kevin Daniel Rios Quintana (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|90
|Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|91
|Rinat Udod (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team
|92
|Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|93
|Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|94
|Hayato Okamoto (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|95
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|96
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|97
|Juntao Meng (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape - Taishan Pardus
|98
|Yonnatta Alejandro Monsalve Pertsinidis (Ven) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|99
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|100
|Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|101
|Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|102
|Daniel Habtemicheal (Eri) Eritrea
|103
|Roman Seliversov (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team
|0:01:56
|104
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|105
|Tao Yang (Chn) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|106
|Ho San Chiu (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:02:26
|107
|Zemenfes Selemun (Eri) Eritrea
|0:02:44
|108
|Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|0:03:45
|109
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:04:15
|110
|Hsuan Ping Hsu (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|111
|Jiancai Wang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:07:29
|112
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:09:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|14:18:33
|2
|Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:04
|3
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:00:15
|4
|Drew Morey (Aus) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|5
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|6
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|7
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|8
|Anatoliy Budyak (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team
|0:01:48
|9
|Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:01:49
|10
|Million Amanuel (Eri) Eritrea
|0:01:54
|11
|Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:02:21
|12
|Yonnatta Alejandro Monsalve Pertsinidis (Ven) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|13
|Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|14
|Meron Abraham (Eri) Eritrea
|0:02:58
|15
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|16
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|0:03:04
|17
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:05
|18
|Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|19
|Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|20
|Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|0:03:16
|21
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|22
|Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|23
|Hayato Okamoto (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:04:08
|24
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:04:17
|25
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|0:04:19
|26
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|27
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|0:04:32
|28
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:04:57
|29
|Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|0:05:24
|30
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:05:30
|31
|Micheal Habtom (Eri) Eritrea
|0:05:40
|32
|Marcus Culey (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:05:54
|33
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:06:00
|34
|Sora Nomoto (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:06:25
|35
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:06:37
|36
|Edwin Arnulfo Parra Bustamante (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team
|0:07:16
|37
|Vladimir Yesid Lopez Gil (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team
|0:07:25
|38
|Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:08:11
|39
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
|0:08:18
|40
|Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:08:35
|41
|Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:08:56
|42
|Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:08:59
|43
|Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:09:06
|44
|Kuan Lin Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:09:18
|45
|Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:09:22
|46
|Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea
|0:10:11
|47
|Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:10:46
|48
|Lianshan Zhang (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape - Taishan Pardus
|0:10:53
|49
|Zemenfes Selemun (Eri) Eritrea
|0:10:55
|50
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:11:08
|51
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:11:52
|52
|Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Malaysia
|0:12:14
|53
|Hsuan Ping Hsu (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:12:49
|54
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|55
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:12:55
|56
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:13:05
|57
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:13:32
|58
|Tianxiang Zhi (Chn) People's Republic Of China
|0:13:39
|59
|Wan Yau Vincent Lau (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:13:40
|60
|Kai Guo (Chn) People's Republic Of China
|0:13:51
|61
|Mykyta Zubenko (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team
|0:14:05
|62
|Wenjie Li (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape - Taishan Pardus
|0:14:22
|63
|Riqiang Zhao (Chn) People's Republic Of China
|0:14:34
|64
|Chien Hsien Yu (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:15:04
|65
|Muhammad Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia
|0:15:08
|66
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:15:50
|67
|Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team
|0:15:53
|68
|Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi)
|69
|Kevin Daniel Rios Quintana (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|0:15:56
|70
|Daniel Habtemicheal (Eri) Eritrea
|0:17:02
|71
|Mingliang Song (Chn) China Continental Team Of Gansu Bank
|0:17:03
|72
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:17:09
|73
|Ho San Chiu (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:17:33
|74
|Muhammad Izat Tolha (Mas) Malaysia
|0:18:01
|75
|Yupeng Sun (Chn) China Continental Team Of Gansu Bank
|0:18:20
|76
|Morgan Smith (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:18:22
|77
|Bolor-Erdene Enkhtaivan (Mgl) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team
|0:18:32
|78
|Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:19:32
|79
|Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:20:18
|80
|Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:20:22
|81
|Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:20:30
|82
|Muhammad Ameen Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia
|0:20:35
|83
|Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:20:46
|84
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|0:20:47
|85
|Junshan Qi (Chn) China Continental Team Of Gansu Bank
|0:21:09
|86
|Zhishan Zhang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:21:16
|87
|Rostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team
|0:21:18
|88
|Zisen Li (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:21:20
|89
|Jiancai Wang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:22:16
|90
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:22:56
|91
|Raman Ramanau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:24:06
|92
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|0:24:30
|93
|Anton Muzychkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:24:41
|94
|Rinat Udod (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team
|95
|Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|0:25:23
|96
|Altansukh Altanzul (Mgl) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team
|0:25:54
|97
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team
|0:26:02
|98
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|0:27:25
|99
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:27:42
|100
|Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|0:27:44
|101
|Deins Kanepejs (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|0:27:50
|102
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|0:28:23
|103
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:28:39
|104
|Roman Seliversov (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team
|0:28:55
|105
|Juntao Meng (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape - Taishan Pardus
|0:28:59
|106
|Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
|0:30:14
|107
|Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|0:32:48
|108
|Yulei Qiao (Chn) People's Republic Of China
|0:35:29
|109
|Zhong Zirong (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape - Taishan Pardus
|0:43:08
|110
|Fugui Yang (Chn) China Continental Team Of Gansu Bank
|0:43:55
|111
|Munkhtulga Erdenesuren (Mgl) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team
|0:51:00
|112
|Tao Yang (Chn) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
|1:05:26
