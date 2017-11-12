Trending

Tour of Fuzhou: Jai Hindley takes his first pro stage race

Bogdanovics wins the last stage

Jai Hindley moved into the race lead

(Image credit: Jean Francois Quenet)
The final stage podium at Tour of Fuzhou

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Jai Hindley (Mitchelton-Scott) meets the press

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Jai Hindley (Mitchelton-Scott) on the final podium at Tour de Fuzhou

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Jai Hindley (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Jai Hindley (Mitchelton-Scott) on the final podium at Tour de Fuzhou

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Riders ready for the start of the final stage

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Jersey winners on the final Tour de Fuzhou podium

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Final stage winner Maris Bogdanovics (Rietumu Banka - Riga) in interviewed

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Maris Bogdanovics (Rietumu Bank) left the Tour of Fuzhou with a second stage win as he outsprinted the Ukrainian duo of Andriy Kulyk and Mykhaylo Kononenko (Kolss), depriving the latter of the green jersey the day after he lost the yellow one to Jai Hindley (Mitchelton-Scott) who won the sixth edition of the race in the Fujian province. Hong Kong climbing sensation Fung Ka Hoo remained second overall.

“But the guys did their best to cover all the moves. They did a really good job and many other teams also wanted to have a sprint finish today so we knew we weren’t the only ones to have to ride at the front. There were a lot of riders to watch, within a minute on GC, that made me nervous but we went through it. I got caught up in a crash and I was sure to win only when I crossed the line and I couldn’t see the polka dot [third placed Stanislau Bazhkou of Minsk] or the guy from Hong Kong [Fung]. That was a big relief.”

Breakaway riders Oleksandr Prevar (Kolss) and Kevin Rios Quintana (Hainan Jilun) were caught during the last of the six 18.2km laps. “We knew about the corners before the finish,” Bogdanovics explained. “We took them as the first team [at the head of the peloton]. That was great. I started sprinting too early. I thought maybe somebody would come out my wheel because there was a headwind. But I had good legs and I’m glad I could win my last race of the year, which is also the last race for the team. I was also targeting the green jersey. It’s good that I was second in the first intermediate sprint. Then I just needed to beat Kononenko on the finishing line.”

The world of cycling will also keep an eye on 20-year -old Fung who is an amazing climber but also a good time trialist. “I’m not a good sprinter so I didn’t try to go for the intermediate sprint,” Hong Kong’s new star said. “Second of the Tour of Fuzhou is a fantastic result for me but I don’t know if I’ll improve my cycling in the future or not.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga2:44:10
2Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
3Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
4Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
5Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
6Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
7Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team
8Muhammad Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia
9Daniele Colli (Ita) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
10Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
11Lianshan Zhang (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape - Taishan Pardus
12Meron Abraham (Eri) Eritrea
13Sora Nomoto (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
14Kai Guo (Chn) People's Republic Of China
15Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
16Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea
17Altansukh Altanzul (Mgl) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team
18Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
19Wenjie Li (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape - Taishan Pardus
20Deins Kanepejs (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
21Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
22Drew Morey (Aus) Terengganu Cycling Team
23Chien Hsien Yu (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
24Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
25Tianxiang Zhi (Chn) People's Republic Of China
26Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
27Mingliang Song (Chn) China Continental Team Of Gansu Bank
28Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team
29Kuan Lin Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
30Junshan Qi (Chn) China Continental Team Of Gansu Bank
31Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
32Anatoliy Budyak (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team
33Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto
34Edwin Arnulfo Parra Bustamante (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team
35Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
36Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
37Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
38Munkhtulga Erdenesuren (Mgl) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team
39Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
40Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
41Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
42Vladimir Yesid Lopez Gil (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team
43Zhishan Zhang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
44Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team
45Marcus Culey (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
46Million Amanuel (Eri) Eritrea
47Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
48Bolor-Erdene Enkhtaivan (Mgl) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team
49Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Rts - Monton Racing Team
50Yupeng Sun (Chn) China Continental Team Of Gansu Bank
51Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team
52Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) Hong Kong, China
53Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
54Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
55Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
56Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
57Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
58Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team
59Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
60Muhammad Izat Tolha (Mas) Malaysia
61Riqiang Zhao (Chn) People's Republic Of China
62Micheal Habtom (Eri) Eritrea
63Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
64Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
65Yulei Qiao (Chn) People's Republic Of China
66Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
67Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
68Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi)
69Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team
70Rostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team
71Raman Ramanau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
72Mykyta Zubenko (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team
73Zisen Li (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
74Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong, China
75Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
76Wan Yau Vincent Lau (HKg) Hong Kong, China
77Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
78Muhammad Ameen Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia
79Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
80Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
81Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott
82Fugui Yang (Chn) China Continental Team Of Gansu Bank
83Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
84Anton Muzychkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
85Morgan Smith (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
86Zhong Zirong (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape - Taishan Pardus
87Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
88Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Malaysia
89Kevin Daniel Rios Quintana (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
90Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
91Rinat Udod (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team
92Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
93Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
94Hayato Okamoto (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
95Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
96Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
97Juntao Meng (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape - Taishan Pardus
98Yonnatta Alejandro Monsalve Pertsinidis (Ven) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
99Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
100Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
101Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
102Daniel Habtemicheal (Eri) Eritrea
103Roman Seliversov (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team0:01:56
104Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
105Tao Yang (Chn) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team0:01:59
106Ho San Chiu (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:02:26
107Zemenfes Selemun (Eri) Eritrea0:02:44
108Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott0:03:45
109Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:04:15
110Hsuan Ping Hsu (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
111Jiancai Wang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:07:29
112King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:09:33

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Hindley (Aus) Mitchelton Scott14:18:33
2Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:04
3Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:00:15
4Drew Morey (Aus) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:33
5Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team0:00:37
6Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:41
7Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:59
8Anatoliy Budyak (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team0:01:48
9Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:01:49
10Million Amanuel (Eri) Eritrea0:01:54
11Martin Lavric (Slo) Attaque Team Gusto0:02:21
12Yonnatta Alejandro Monsalve Pertsinidis (Ven) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:02:22
13Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:02:56
14Meron Abraham (Eri) Eritrea0:02:58
15Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:00
16Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton Scott0:03:04
17Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:05
18Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
19Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:03:09
20Muhsin Al Redha Misbah (Mas) Malaysia0:03:16
21Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:03:32
22Juan Jose De Jesus Carrero Acosta (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team0:03:39
23Hayato Okamoto (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:04:08
24Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:04:17
25Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga0:04:19
26Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team0:04:30
27Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Rts - Monton Racing Team0:04:32
28Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:04:57
29Radoslav Konstantinov (Bul) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team0:05:24
30Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:05:30
31Micheal Habtom (Eri) Eritrea0:05:40
32Marcus Culey (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:05:54
33Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:06:00
34Sora Nomoto (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:06:25
35Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto0:06:37
36Edwin Arnulfo Parra Bustamante (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team0:07:16
37Vladimir Yesid Lopez Gil (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team0:07:25
38Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:08:11
39Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia0:08:18
40Wen Chao Li (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:08:35
41Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:08:56
42Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:08:59
43Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:09:06
44Kuan Lin Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:09:18
45Tianhao Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:09:22
46Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea0:10:11
47Ching Yin Mow (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:10:46
48Lianshan Zhang (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape - Taishan Pardus0:10:53
49Zemenfes Selemun (Eri) Eritrea0:10:55
50Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:11:08
51Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:11:52
52Akmal Hakim Zakaria (Mas) Malaysia0:12:14
53Hsuan Ping Hsu (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:12:49
54Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team
55Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:12:55
56Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:13:05
57Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:13:32
58Tianxiang Zhi (Chn) People's Republic Of China0:13:39
59Wan Yau Vincent Lau (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:13:40
60Kai Guo (Chn) People's Republic Of China0:13:51
61Mykyta Zubenko (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team0:14:05
62Wenjie Li (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape - Taishan Pardus0:14:22
63Riqiang Zhao (Chn) People's Republic Of China0:14:34
64Chien Hsien Yu (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:15:04
65Muhammad Ameer Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia0:15:08
66Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:15:50
67Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team0:15:53
68Carmelo Franco Martinez (Phi)
69Kevin Daniel Rios Quintana (Col) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team0:15:56
70Daniel Habtemicheal (Eri) Eritrea0:17:02
71Mingliang Song (Chn) China Continental Team Of Gansu Bank0:17:03
72Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:17:09
73Ho San Chiu (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:17:33
74Muhammad Izat Tolha (Mas) Malaysia0:18:01
75Yupeng Sun (Chn) China Continental Team Of Gansu Bank0:18:20
76Morgan Smith (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:18:22
77Bolor-Erdene Enkhtaivan (Mgl) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team0:18:32
78Haiwang Liu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:19:32
79Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto0:20:18
80Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:20:22
81Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:20:30
82Muhammad Ameen Ahmad Kamal (Mas) Malaysia0:20:35
83Arjay Peralta (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:20:46
84Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team0:20:47
85Junshan Qi (Chn) China Continental Team Of Gansu Bank0:21:09
86Zhishan Zhang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:21:16
87Rostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team0:21:18
88Zisen Li (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:21:20
89Jiancai Wang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:22:16
90Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:22:56
91Raman Ramanau (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:24:06
92Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Rts - Monton Racing Team0:24:30
93Anton Muzychkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:24:41
94Rinat Udod (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team
95Aliaksei Shnyrko (Blr) Rts - Monton Racing Team0:25:23
96Altansukh Altanzul (Mgl) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team0:25:54
97Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Rts - Monton Racing Team0:26:02
98Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott0:27:25
99King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:27:42
100Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga0:27:44
101Deins Kanepejs (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga0:27:50
102Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga0:28:23
103Daniele Colli (Ita) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:28:39
104Roman Seliversov (Ukr) Isd - Jorbi Continental Team0:28:55
105Juntao Meng (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape - Taishan Pardus0:28:59
106Chaohua Xue (Chn) Mitchelton Scott0:30:14
107Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga0:32:48
108Yulei Qiao (Chn) People's Republic Of China0:35:29
109Zhong Zirong (Chn) Yunnan Lvshan Landscape - Taishan Pardus0:43:08
110Fugui Yang (Chn) China Continental Team Of Gansu Bank0:43:55
111Munkhtulga Erdenesuren (Mgl) Ningxia Sports Lottery - Livall Cycling Team0:51:00
112Tao Yang (Chn) Hainan Jilun Cycling Team1:05:26

