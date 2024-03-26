The second Monument of the year has arrived with the Tour of Flanders just days away and the scene set for an intriguing battle over the 270km from Antwerp to Oudenaarde.

There has been a reshuffling of the contenders after the testing of the waters at the run-in races, with some potential favourites have fallen down, or even off, the list while others have made it clear that their rightful place is right near the very top. Mads Pedersen and his Lidl-Trek team, for one, delivered a reminder of the power in team strength with his impressive Gent-Wevelgem victory over Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

The spotlight will of course largely be focussed on the regular rivals of Van der Poel and Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) who will be facing off for only the second time this road season at the cobbled Classic. However, as Pedersen made clear, that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of others in the field that could pose a threat.

Many have named the Tour of Flanders as a key focus for the year, though do they have what it takes to land a shot in the centre of the target? Cyclingnews runs the ruler over key favourites for the 2024 edition of the eagerly anticipated cobbled Classic.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The world champion has a record at the Tour of Flanders that makes him the most clear-cut of favourites plus he has delivered a run in that has done plenty to bolster his claim. The 29-year-old may have just started his road season in mid-March but it began on a strong note with a powerful showing at Milan San-Remo, where he may have come tenth but had utilised his clear strength to shepherd teammate Jasper Philipsen toward a sprint victory. Then there was a win at E3 Saxo Classic – a key pre-Flanders test given it uses many of the same climbs and cobbles – and a second at Gent-Wevelgem so there is no doubt he has already built back to formidable form after his post-cyclocross season break. Still, the fact that he didn't win in Wevelgem, admitting he was still paying for the efforts at E3, has left his rivals with at least a glimmer of hope.

Still, a reminder of his history at the race could quickly dull that glimmer. His worst result from five starts is a fourth in his debut year, 2019. Since then Van der Poel hasn’t once budged from the top two steps of the podium. Wins came in 2020 and 2022, with the rider who kept him out of the top spot most recently – Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) – not taking to the start line on Sunday while 2021 winner Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-QuickStep) hasn’t exactly had flying form so far this season. Plus, if Van der Poel keeps up his pattern of the last four years – alternating second place and first – 2024 is the year he will celebrate his third victory.

Still, it's not just Van der Poel's rivals that could contribute to a break in the pattern, given the Alpecin-Deceuninck squad he'll have assembled alongside him on the start line. Philipsen's victory at the first Monument of the season, Milan-San Remo, is the perfect example as the rainbow jersey-clad Van der Poel switched from contender mode to become the most impressive domestique a sprinter could hope for. Still, it's hard to imagine the team could throw their weight behind any other option than Van der Poel in the Tour of Flanders.

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the two riders so often mentioned in the same breath, it will probably come as no surprise to see Van der Poel's name quickly followed on the favourites list by Wout van Aert. The Ronde, however, is one race where the powerful Dutch rider definitely has the upper hand on long-time rival Van Aert. Plus the Belgian's Visma-Lease a Bike squad may not have had quite as powerful a start to the Classics season it would have hoped for. Still, perhaps that could even drive them even harder in the chase victory in Oudenaarde.

The team, which already had Christophe Laporte out with illness, will be determined to make sure Tour of Flanders is not a repeat of E3 Saxo Classic. There was a string of crashes that weighed on their chances and left a number of riders, including Van Aert, with some recovering to do before the Tour of Flanders. Still, with the team pointing to a quick recovery from the injuries, and a more than respectable third place from Van Aert at the race regardless, there should be little cause for concern ahead of Sunday.

Van Aert's path through the season so far has been vastly different from Van der Poel's, with an earlier start and a Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne win in late February before the rider headed off to train at altitude in preparation for the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. He then returned to racing at the E3 Saxo Classic and will also take on Wednesday's Dwars door Vlaanderen, a race Van der Poel is sitting out.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider has not been out of the top six in the past three editions of the Tour of Flanders he has taken part in, with his best result being a second in 2020 and in 2023 he delivered fourth. He will be hoping his post-altitude training upswing kicks in and helps lift the level in 2024. Plus, while crashes and illness may have recently taken a toll there is still plenty of strength in the team, including the experience of 2022 runner-up Dylan van Baarle and Matteo Jorgenson, who came ninth on his debut at the race last year, won Paris-Nice in February and came fifth at E3 last week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen may have given every single one of Van der Poel's rivals hope as he proved the world champion was beatable at Gent-Wevelgem, but perhaps also at the same time instilled a little concern as the Lidl-Trek rider simultaneously proved just how big a challenge it may be to beat him. The cleverly played two-way duel with Van der Poel on the road to Wevelgem certainly showcased the power of Pedersen but also, once again, the Lidl-Trek team.

“You know Mathieu is one of the biggest stars in cycling. Without criticising my own team, none of us is on that level,” Pedersen said after the race. “If we want to beat guys like him or Wout [van Aert] or even [Tadej] Pogačar, we have to be with numbers and put pressure on them."

At the E3 Saxo Classic Lidl-Trek ended up with four riders in the top 11 and Jasper Stuyven in second before Pedersen worked his way up to the top step following the same strength-in-numbers battle plan at Gent-Wevelgem. There is little doubt given the success of the powerful teamwork – also often a winning difference in the women's squad – that applying the pressure will once again be a crucial component of the team plan. With riders like Stuyven, Jonathan Milan and Toms Skujins on the squad alongside Pedersen they have the cards to play that could just help them deliver another successful hand.

As Fabian Cancellara mused in his Cyclingnews column this week, Lidl-Trek are real contenders.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to the Tour of Flanders, it's difficult to choose between EF Education-EasyPost teammates Nielson Powless and Alberto Bettiol.

Powless has only competed in nine Classics during his career, but his eighth place at Liège-Bastogne-Liège two years ago, combined with a seventh at Milan-San Remo and fifth at the Tour of Flanders last year, make him a serious contender for a podium spot.

There is only one rider on the EF Education-EasyPost line-up who, based on experience, knows exactly what it takes to win the Tour of Flanders, and that is Alberto Bettiol. The Italian soloed to a victory in the 2019 edition after he surprised his rivals by riding away on the final climb of the Oude Kwaremont with 17km and then holding off all the big-name chasers. He has had a run of success this early season with a win at Milano-Torino and fifth place at Milan-San Remo, results that could bode well for him at the Tour of Flanders.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Biniam Girmay took a different approach to his season this year, starting in Australia to see if it would be a better run toward his key Classics goals. He hasn't had a lot to show for it so far in terms of spring results but last weekend's Gent-Wevelgem did deliver some hope that the Classics form he was hoping for is starting to show. The 23-year-old Intermarché-Wanty rider came seventh at the race where he won the title in 2022, finishing near the front of the reduced peloton that came over the line behind the break of Pedersen and Van der Poel.

Girmay made his Tour of Flanders debut last season but he will be hoping for a much better ending in 2024. A heavy crash and a concussion put an end to his chances not only at that race, but also saw him miss a planned Paris-Roubaix debut. The plan is to make that debut this year instead.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever since that spectacular Milan-San Remo victory in 2022, aided by a dropper post descent, Mohorič is a name that regularly pops up as one to consider in the favourites list. Still, longshot is definitely a fitting description for the rider at Tour of Flanders as it isn't exactly a race where he has form, still his record on the long race to the Ligurian coastal town wasn't staggering either in the editions before he went on to take victory.

Milan-San Remo is just one example of just what the rider can deliver at high-stakes priority events and on the run into this season the current Gravel World Champion had slated Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix as two targets he had his mind set on for 2024.

The Slovenian's best finish at Ronde van Vlaanderen from his three participations has been 21st. However, he has come closer to the podium in the race which has much in common with Sunday's event, E3 Saxo Classic, where he came fourth in 2022 and seventh last year. That said, he was 15th this time in what turned out to be a chaotic crash-heavy edition. That was followed by a 13th at Gent-Wevelgem, so the build-up hasn't been spectacular but the spark of a fifth at Strade Bianche and sixth at Milan-San Remo may yet be rekindled.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Off to a strong season's start, Tim Wellens has two podiums and five top-five finishes since he began racing at Vuelta Ciclista a la Region de Murcia "Costa Calida" in early February. It is his second place at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, fourth at this week's E3 Classic and even his 12th at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and 13th at Strade Bianche that show his ability to contest the biggest one-day races with the best.

Racing on home soil during Belgium's cobbled Classics, Wellens has never quite pulled it together for the big show at the Tour of Flanders. His best finish in the 2021 edition was 25th. That's not to say he won't be among the contenders this year, even if he is among the second-tier behind the out-right favourites Van Aert, Van der Poel, and Pedersen.

He lines up with Marc Hirschi, who, like himself, tends to favour the other Monuments: Milan-San-Remo, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and Il Lombardia. The team also has a powerful rider in Mikkel Berg, António Morgado, who was recently second at Le Samyn. Of course, there is also Nils Politt, who has already performed well this spring, with a second at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and seventh at E3 Classic.

Matteo Trentin (Tudor Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Trentin gives the second-tier Tudor Pro Cycling team a real contender at the Tour of Flanders. Last year, he finished in the top 10, his highest-placed finish of the 11 editions he has raced.

Signing with Tudor through 2026, Trentin is a mentor and leader of the team but still brings his ambition to every race. During the Classics campaign, he finished ninth at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and, more recently, tenth at Gent-Wevelgem.

The challenging terrain moves up a notch at the Tour of Flanders, but Trentin has never shied away from difficult one-day races. More often than not, these routes are where he has shown his best career performances. Look no further than his fifth place at the Wollongong Worlds, second place at the Yorkshire Worlds, and fourth place at the Bergen Worlds.

He appears to be performing stronger as he races into the later years of his career, and he is the type of rider who can use his strength and experience to land on the podium in a race like the Tour of Flanders.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Soudal-QuickStep - the Wolfpack - was once the ruler of the Classics, and now steps into Tour of Flanders with some possibilities, but it's certainly no longer the stand-out option. Still, it's hard to write off riders like Kasper Asgreen, even when he has had a so-so run into the race with his best result of the season so far a 16th at Milan-San Remo – he hadn't exactly lit up the early season leaderboard either in 2021, before taking the top step at both E3 and Flanders. Even while still on the build after injury he came seventh in Oudenaarde last year too.

Asgreen, as a former winner, may have a strong claim but Julian Alaphilippe has unfinished business. The two-time world champion hit a motorbike on his debut while out front with Van Aert and Van der Poel in 2020. Since then he has raced the Belgian Monument twice, finishing 42nd in 2021 and 51st in 2023 after being caught up in a massive crash. This year he has put a big target on the race and his recent ninth at Milan-San Remo will provide some encouragement as he strives to turn his record at the race, along with his season, around.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour of Flanders last year was a race better forgotten for Michael Matthews, as while he entered with hope after coming back with building form following COVID-19 he was quickly out of the action again due to crashes at the cobbled Classic. After that, the Australian commented on social media "Tour of Flanders I love you but sometimes you can be brutal, but I'll be back."

Now he is returning in 2024 with a far more promising spring and plenty of incentive to grasp a top result, having missed out by the narrowest of margins at Milan-San Remo in his photo finish sprint with Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck). Matthews' best result at the race so far is in the year of his debut, with sixth, but his performance at Milan-San Remo indicates that if things fall his way in 2024 the podium could perhaps be within grasp.