Trentin, Dainese and Storer join Tudor Pro Cycling for 2024

Matteo Trentin, Alberto Dainese and Michael Storer will all join Tudor Pro Cycling in 2024 as the Swiss outfit strengthens its roster for its second season as a ProTeam.

On Wednesday morning, Tudor Pro Cycling announced no fewer than seven new arrivals for 2024, with six of the signings joining from WorldTour teams.

“I am thrilled; these new riders will supercharge the team,” said owner Fabian Cancellara. “But first and foremost, we are adding some great human beings to what is already a great group of guys.”

The former European champion Trentin joins from UAE Team Emirates, where he has spent the past three seasons. The Italian has won stages in all three Grand Tours and placed second at the 2019 World Championships in Yorkshire. He will lead the Italian team alongside Alberto Bettiol at the Glasgow World Championships on Sunday.

“I am thrilled to be part of it in the next three years, to help this young team with my experience and fight for some great results in the world's biggest bike races,” 34-year-old Trentin said.

Dainese arrives after four seasons at Team dsm-firmenich. The Italian sprinter has claimed a victory in each of the past two editions of the Giro d’Italia, but Team dsm-firmenich are believed to be poised to sign Fabio Jakobsen from Soudal-QuickStep as their lead sprinter in 2024.

Storer’s arrival adds considerably to Tudor’s stage racing potential. The 26-year-old Australian claimed a pair of mountain stages at the 2021 Vuelta a España as well as overall victory at that year’s Tour de l’Ain. He arrives at Tudor after two seasons with Groupama-FDJ. Storer crashed beyond the finish of stage 2 of the Tour de L'Ain on Tuesday after he made contact with eventual winner Cepeda.

The other arrivals confirmed on Wednesday are Marius Mayerhofer and Florian Stork, who join from Team dsm-firmenich, Alexander Krieger, who arrives from Alpecin-Deceuninck, and Hannes Wilksch, who will be promoted from Tudor’s U23 squad. Mayerhofer won this year's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Australia.

Tudor Pro Cycling moved up to ProTeam level in 2023, though the squad deliberately shied away from seeking invitations to the Grand Tours at this early stage in its development. In the longer term, however, CEO Raphael Meyer indicated that the squad’s ambition was to gain promotion to the WorldTour in 2026 when the three-year licences become available.

“The fact that we are able to attract that level of talent proves that our approach is working, and our values are shared within the peloton,” Meyer said.

“These riders will allow us to compete on all terrains on the highest level and enable us to attract invitations to WorldTour races.”

The arrival of the new signings brings Tudor's confirmed 2024 roster to 27 riders. The squad has also been linked with a move for sprinter Sam Bennett, whose contract with Bora-Hansgrohe expires at the end of this season.