Milano-Torino 2021
Primoz Roglic: It's beautiful when you're capable of fighting with the bestJumbo-Visma rider favorite for Il Lombardia after defeating Deceuninck-QuickStep and Adam Yates to win Milano-Torino
Primoz Roglic claims victory at Milano-TorinoAdam Yates finishes second while Almeida out-kicks Pogacar for final podium spot
Milano-Torino 2021 - Live coverageThe build-up to Il Lombardia continues as an old Classic features double ascent of Superga
Milano-Torino 20216 October 2021 | Torino | 1.Pro
