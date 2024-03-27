Wout van Aert abandons Dwars door Vlaanderen due to nightmare crash

Wout van Aert’s participation at the Tour of Flanders is in severe doubt after he fell heavily in a mass crash 67km from the finish of Dwars door Vlaanderen.

Mads Pedersen, Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) also fell in the same crash, which took place shortly after the climb of Berg ten Houte.

Van Aert was in visible and audible pain as he sat on the roadside after the incident, with his ripped jersey and the abrasions on his back and shoulder clearly demonstrating the impact of the crash. The Visma-Lease a Bike rider was helped onto a stretcher shortly afterwards, his race over.

Stuyven sustained an apparent collarbone injury in the crash, and he also abandoned the race. His Lidl-Trek teammate Pedersen, another Tour of Flanders contender, was able to remount and continue, albeit after a long pause.

Girmay was also forced to abandon the race due to his injuries, and the Eritrean’s Tour of Flanders participation is also in doubt.

Sporza in-race reporter Renaat Schotte was among the first people to arrive on the scene of the crash. “This is one of the worst falls I have seen,” he said. “Not only because of the impact, but also because of the emotions afterwards.”

At least 10 riders came down in the crash, which took place at high speed on a wide stretch of road as the peloton of favourites approached the Kanarieberg.

Van Aert, Stuyven, Girmay and Michele Gazzoli (Astana-Qazaqstan) all abandoned the race, while Pedersen, Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Alex Kirsch (Lidl-Trek), Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies), Harry Sweeny (EF Education-EasyPost) and Brent Van Moer (Lotto-Dstny) also came down in the crash.

The incident looks set to change the complexion of the Tour of Flanders, given the doubts now cast over the participation of contenders Van Aert, Stuyven and Girmay.

Van Aert had tailored his preparation for the 2024 season expressly around the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. The Belgian had opted for a reduced cyclocross programme over the winter and he eschewed Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo in favour of a three-week training camp at Mount Teide.

On Friday, Van Aert returned to competition at E3 Harelbeke, placing third after suffering a crash on the Paterberg. He had opted for Dwars door Vlaanderen over Gent-Wevelgem as his final race before the Ronde.

Visma-Lease A Bike have endured an ill-starred week on the cobbles, with Christophe Laporte already ruled out of the Ronde due to illness. Dylan van Baarle’s participation is in doubt after illness forced him out of Dwars door Vlaanderen, while Jan Tratnik abandoned earlier on Wednesday, having already been forced out of Gent-Wevelgem by a crash.

Jasper Stuyven impressed in placing second at E3 Harelbeke, and his Lidl-Trek squad marked themselves out as top contenders for Tour of Flanders victory when Mads Pedersen outlasted Mathieu van der Poel to win Gent-Wevelgem.

After a difficult 2023 season, Biniam Girmay had been enjoying a return to form on the cobbles this week, with solid displays at both E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem.