Tour of California: Stage 4 highlights - Video

Evan Huffman drives the breakaway with Rally teammate Rob Britton on his wheel

Continental team Rally Cycling upstaged their WorldTour and Pro-Continental rivals in Santa Clarita at the Tour of California as Evan Huffman and Rob Britton outwitted their breakaway companions for a one-two finish. The breakaway held off the fast finishing peloton by 13 seconds to foil the aims of Peter Sagan, John Degenkolb, Marcel Kittel et al. The decisive breakaway formed early in the stage on another warm and sunny day for racing in California. The peloton was controlled by the sprint teams, sharing the pace making to keep the break in check. With 3.5km to race, the break still had one minute over the peloton which continued to chase hard,and once under the flamme rouge it became clear the quintet would survive.

It was a day off of sorts for the GC men with Rafa Majka holding onto his second advantage over George Bennett and 14 second lead over Ian Boswell ahead of tomorrow's Mt Baldly climb and the stage 6 Big Bear time trial.

