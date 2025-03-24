Tour of Flanders 2025 route
The 268.9-kilometre Tour of Flanders route shifts back to a start in Brugge after beginning in Antwerp last year. Following a flat roll-out, the peloton hits the 1,650 metre section of cobbles after 109km of racing, then tackle the Oude Kwaremont 19km later.
While last year the next climb was the Kapelleberg, this season the riders hit the Eikenberg before heading onto the Wolvenberg via the Holleweg and Karel Martelstraat cobble sectors.
They skip the Marlboroughstraat climb and head to the Molenberg, Berendries and quickly after, the Valkenberg from there. A slightly longer route to the Berg Ten Houte brings the race onto the same final 74km with double ascents of the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg interspersed with the Koppenberg, Steenbeekdries, Taaienberg and Oude Kruisberg/Hotond climbs.
The 268.9km route concludes in Oudenaarde where the champion will be crowned.
Map and profile to come.
Tour of Flanders climbs
|Hill
|Length
|Ave. Grade
|Max
|Km raced
|Km to go
|Oude Kwaremont
|2200m
|4%
|11.60%
|126.8
|142.1
|Eikenberg
|1200m
|5.20%
|10%
|140.8
|128.1
|Wolvenberg
|645m
|7.90%
|17.30%
|147.9
|121
|Molenberg
|463m
|7%
|14.20%
|157.9
|111
|Berendries
|940m
|7%
|12.30%
|172.3
|96.6
|Valkenberg
|540m
|8.10%
|12.80%
|174.9
|94
|Berg Ten Houte
|1100m
|6%
|21%
|195.2
|73.7
|Nieuwe Kruisberg/Hotond
|2700m
|4%
|8.50%
|204.7
|64.2
|Oude Kwaremont
|2200m
|4%
|11.60%
|210.1
|58.8
|Paterberg
|360m
|12.90%
|20.30%
|214.6
|54.3
|Koppenberg
|600m
|11.60%
|22%
|220.1
|48.8
|Steenbeekdries
|1100m
|3.10%
|7.60%
|228.3
|40.6
|Taaienberg
|530m
|6.60%
|15.80%
|232.1
|36.8
|Oude Kruisberg/Hotond
|2700m
|4.10%
|9.40%
|242.4
|26.5
|Oude Kwaremont
|2200m
|4%
|11.60%
|252.2
|16.7
|Paterberg
|360m
|12.90%
|20.30%
|255.6
|13.3
Tour of Flanders cobbled sections
|Cobble sector
|Distance
|Km raced
|Km to go
|Doorn
|1650m
|109.0 km
|159.9 km
|Holleweg
|1100m
|148.0 km
|120.9 km
|Karel Martelstraat
|1200m
|149.2 km
|119.7 km
|Jagerij
|800m
|152.0 km
|116.9 km
|Paddestraat
|2300m
|162.8 km
|106.1 km
|Mariaborrestraat
|400m
|228.3 km
|40.6 km
|Stationsberg
|700m
|230.2 km
|38.7 km
