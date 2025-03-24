Tour of Flanders 2025 route

The 268.9-kilometre Tour of Flanders route shifts back to a start in Brugge after beginning in Antwerp last year. Following a flat roll-out, the peloton hits the 1,650 metre section of cobbles after 109km of racing, then tackle the Oude Kwaremont 19km later.

While last year the next climb was the Kapelleberg, this season the riders hit the Eikenberg before heading onto the Wolvenberg via the Holleweg and Karel Martelstraat cobble sectors. 

HillLengthAve. GradeMaxKm racedKm to go
Oude Kwaremont2200m4%11.60%126.8142.1
Eikenberg1200m5.20%10%140.8128.1
Wolvenberg645m7.90%17.30%147.9121
Molenberg463m7%14.20%157.9111
Berendries940m7%12.30%172.396.6
Valkenberg540m8.10%12.80%174.994
Berg Ten Houte1100m6%21%195.273.7
Nieuwe Kruisberg/Hotond2700m4%8.50%204.764.2
Oude Kwaremont2200m4%11.60%210.158.8
Paterberg360m12.90%20.30%214.654.3
Koppenberg600m11.60%22%220.148.8
Steenbeekdries1100m3.10%7.60%228.340.6
Taaienberg530m6.60%15.80%232.136.8
Oude Kruisberg/Hotond2700m4.10%9.40%242.426.5
Oude Kwaremont2200m4%11.60%252.216.7
Paterberg360m12.90%20.30%255.613.3
Cobble sectorDistanceKm racedKm to go
Doorn1650m109.0 km159.9 km
Holleweg1100m148.0 km120.9 km
Karel Martelstraat1200m149.2 km119.7 km
Jagerij800m152.0 km116.9 km
Paddestraat2300m162.8 km106.1 km
Mariaborrestraat400m228.3 km40.6 km
Stationsberg700m230.2 km38.7 km
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

