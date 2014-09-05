Location: London

Distance: 8.8km (ITT); 89km

This year’s Tour finishes with an individual time trial followed by a circuit stage, after which the winner will be crowned in front of tens of thousands of cycling fans. The individual time trial consists of one lap of the city circuit, while the final stage takes in 10 laps of the same course. Having an individual time trial so late in the race offers specialist clock chasers the chance to claw back significant chunks of time in the overall GC if they have fallen behind, or to put daylight between themselves and the pack if they are already well positioned going into the final day. The route is the same as last year’s, stretching out alongside the Thames and taking in some of London’s most recognisable sights before a sprint finish on The Mall.

Best place to watch

Record crowds are expected. It will be exciting anywhere but, if you can get there early, head to The Mall so you can see the stage, and the race, come to a thrilling conclusion.