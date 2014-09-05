Location: Worcester to Bristol

Distance:185km

After two days in Wales the Tour crosses back into England, the stage begins with laps of Worester. The peloton will then head south west towards Great Malvern and the first KoM of the day at Wyche Cutting in the Malverns. The route then winds east into the splendour of the Cotswolds and another climbing test at Snowshill, overlooking Broadway, before starting the journey south to Bristol, where the stage finishes. It’s the first time a major bike race has visited Bristol since the 1999 PruTour and the finale on Clifton Downs will provide a stern finale for the riders that includes a punishing KoM just 3km from the finish. That showpiece finish line, with a view across to the suspension bridge, promises to be spectacular.

Best place to watch

Bristol will attract big crowds and a great atmosphere, but for scenery, picnic opportunities and a snippet of the English countryside at its finest, head for Snowshill.