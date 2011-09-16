Image 1 of 16 Lars Boom (Rabobank) wins stage 6 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 16 Lars Boom (Rabobank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 16 The yellow jersey group searches for the cheese in Cheddar Gorge (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 16 Lars Boom was well protected by his Rabobank teammates (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 16 The peloton heads through Cheddar Gorge (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 16 The breakaway of the day (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 16 It's steep for the riders, but not rope and harness steep. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 16 Matthew Brammeier (HTC-Highroad) at the start (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 16 Mark Cavendish greets the crowd (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 16 This button controls Mark Cavendish's afterburners (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 16 Russell Hampton (Sigma Sport) gets a leg rub before the start (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 12 of 16 Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) at the sign on in Taunton (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 13 of 16 Geraint Thomas (Sky) would have to give up his points jersey after stage 6 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 14 of 16 Cycling legend Sean Kelly at the start in Taunton (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 15 of 16 The emcee gets birthday greetings from Cavendish (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 16 of 16 Lars Boom (Rabobank) takes the win in Wells (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Today was probably the last chance saloon for the general classification contenders in the sixth stage of the Tour of Britain, but at the end of the 91-mile outing Lars Boom not only increased his lead but also won the stage into the bargain.

Boom looked impressive as he jumped away from the lead group of 21 riders on the tree-lined finish in the historic city of Wells, in Somerset. While Boom increased his lead from 12 seconds to 28 seconds the rest of the general classification was turned on its head with Geraint Thomas slipping way down the order following a crash and the German Leopold Koenig of Team NetApp taking his place. Daniel Lloyd of Garmin-Cervelo replaced Boy Van Poppel for third spot.

At the start in Taunton the crowd were as interested in speaking to the legendary Sean Kelly, who was visiting his eponymous An-Post team, as they were to the 88 riders who were lining up to start the race. Asked what he thought Boom should be doing today Kelly said: "I think he has to keep control of the race and all the guys who are a bit further away on GC, and we've seen that where breaks go, to control with a single team is difficult and unless you have other teams that are interested to ride to close down breaks, then its dangerous and we've seen these breaks."

The first important break of the day saw Ben Swift (Sky), Mark McNally (An Post-Sean Kelly), Paul Voss (Endura) and Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad) crested the Cheddar Gorge clear of the bunch, which was still altogether for the first category climb. By the time they had reached the final climb of the day in the shape of the first category Old Bristol Hill with 15 miles to go they had been joined by the group that would stay clear to the finish.

Talking of his win Boom said, "It was a difficult stage. There were four guys, one was at 48 seconds, so we kept close to them. My guys worked really hard, They are so strong, I am really thankful. They worked so hard for me today, and for the rest of the last climb there were attacks from other riders and there was a small group going.

"In the last 20 kilometres there were attacks for the points at the King of the Mountains, (which has been wrapped up by British rider Jonathan Tiernan Locke) and some attacks from (Steve) Cummings and (Michael) Rogers. They went pretty hard I think, but I could keep the wheel and it was okay. After that there were a lot of guys for Garmin, and a lot of other guys that were pulling for the GC guys. I made an advantage of that and I'm really happy with the win."

Although tomorrow's stage is the longest of the this year's race at 124 miles it is mainly flat, so Boom's Rabobank team should be able to look after its leader once again. The Dutchman certainly thinks so: "My teammates are very strong and are going to work tomorrow, maybe with some of the sprinters teams. I am confident for the time trial – that is one of my favourite disciplines, so I am confident. But anything can happen, so I will try my best tomorrow. We will be alright I think."

Boom now wears both the leaders jersey and the blue Prostrate Cancer Charity Points jersey and looks likely to keep both until the final podium ceremony in London on Sunday.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:19:02 2 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 3 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp 4 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 5 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 7 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 8 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 10 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 11 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 12 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 13 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 15 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 17 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 18 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 19 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 21 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 22 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:24 23 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 24 Matt Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 25 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 27 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 29 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 30 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 31 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 32 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 33 Alex Wetterall (Swe) Endura Racing 34 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint 35 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 36 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 37 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 38 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 39 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 40 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 41 Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 42 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 43 Andy Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 44 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 45 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint 46 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 47 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 48 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 49 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 50 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 51 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 52 Jan-Bert Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 54 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint 55 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 56 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 57 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 58 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 59 Gael Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh 60 Steve Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 61 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 62 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 63 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 64 Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 65 Will Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 66 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 67 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 68 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 69 Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 70 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 71 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 72 Jamie Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh 73 Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 74 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 75 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 76 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:34 77 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:08:52 78 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint 79 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 80 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 81 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 82 Rik Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:28 83 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 84 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 85 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 14 3 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp 13 4 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 12 5 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 6 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 10 7 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 9 8 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 9 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 7 10 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 6 11 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 5 12 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 13 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 14 Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 2 15 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Sprint 1 - Langport, mi. 12.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 3 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 4 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 1

Sprint 2 - Cheddar, mi. 50.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 3 Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 4 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 1

Sprint 3 - Wells, mi. 71.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 pts 2 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 3 3 Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 4 Rik Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Fivehead (Cat 3), mi. 6.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 4 pts 2 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 3 3 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 4 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 1

Mountain 2 - Cheddar Gorge (Cat 1), mi. 54.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 10 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 9 3 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 8 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 5 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 6 6 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 5 7 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 3 9 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 2 10 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1

Mountain 3 - Old Bristol Hill (Cat 1), mi. 74.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 10 pts 2 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp 9 3 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 8 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 5 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 6 6 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 7 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 4 8 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 3 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 2 10 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jamie Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team NetApp 9:57:06 2 Team Europcar 3 Team Garmin - Cervelo 4 Sky ProCycling 0:01:24 5 Endura Racing 6 Leopard Trek 7 Topsport Vlaanderen 8 Sigma Sport-Specialized 9 Rabobank 0:02:48 10 Rapha Condor - Sharp 11 HTC Highroad 0:04:12 12 An Post - Sean Kelly 13 UnitedHealthcare 14 Motorpoint 15 Team Raleigh 16 Vacansoleil - DCM

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 20:13:18 2 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp 0:00:28 3 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:29 4 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:31 5 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:32 6 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 8 Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 9 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 0:00:50 10 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:00:52 11 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:56 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:49 13 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:51 14 Jan-Bert Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:54 15 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:56 16 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:02:11 17 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 18 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:14 19 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:02:16 20 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:02:25 21 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:07 22 Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:04:21 23 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:04:28 24 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:05:52 25 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:53 26 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:22 27 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:50 28 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 0:08:17 29 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:23 30 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:08:31 31 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 32 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:08:37 33 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 34 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:09:27 35 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:31 36 Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:09:41 37 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 0:09:59 38 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 0:10:01 39 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 40 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 41 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:10:12 42 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:22 43 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:29 44 Gael Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:10:34 45 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint 0:10:37 46 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:10:57 47 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:58 48 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 49 Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 50 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:12:00 51 Andy Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:12:43 52 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:44 53 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:49 54 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:26 55 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:14:04 56 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:14:06 57 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:14:13 58 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:14:28 59 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:14:30 60 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:14:38 61 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:14:45 62 Steve Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:15:06 63 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:15:09 64 Alex Wetterall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:15:22 65 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 0:15:25 66 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:15:32 67 Will Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:15:43 68 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:50 69 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint 0:15:58 70 Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 71 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint 0:16:18 72 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 0:16:19 73 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 0:16:35 75 Matt Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:16:57 76 Jamie Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh 0:17:01 77 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:17:34 78 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint 0:19:20 79 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:19:30 80 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:24 81 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:23:47 82 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:25:32 83 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:26:44 84 Rik Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:27:09 85 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:32:15

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 41 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 40 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 29 5 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp 25 6 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 23 7 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 23 8 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 9 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 22 10 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 11 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 17 12 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 13 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 14 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 15 15 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 15 16 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 17 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 14 18 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 13 19 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 20 Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 11 21 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 22 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 9 23 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 24 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 9 25 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 9 26 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 27 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 28 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 7 29 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 6 30 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 6 31 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 6 32 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 5 33 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 34 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 35 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 36 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 37 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 38 Jan-Bert Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 39 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 2 40 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad -5

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 36 pts 2 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 13 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 4 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 10 5 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 10 6 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 9 7 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 8 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 6 9 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 10 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 12 Alex Wetterall (Swe) Endura Racing 5 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 14 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 15 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 4 16 Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 4 17 Jan-Bert Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 18 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 19 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 20 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 2 21 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 22 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 2 23 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint 2 24 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 2 25 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 26 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 1 27 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 1 28 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 29 Rik Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 71 pts 2 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 48 3 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 30 4 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 28 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 6 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 20 7 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 19 8 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp 17 9 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 16 10 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 13 11 Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 12 12 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 13 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 12 14 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 12 15 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 16 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 9 17 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 18 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 8 19 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 7 20 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 21 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 6 22 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 23 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 5 24 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 5 25 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 26 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 27 Jan-Bert Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 28 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 29 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 30 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 4 31 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 3 32 Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 3 33 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 34 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 3 35 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 3 36 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 2 37 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 2 38 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 2 39 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 2 40 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 41 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 2 42 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 43 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 44 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 45 Alex Wetterall (Swe) Endura Racing 1 46 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1