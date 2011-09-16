Boom wins in Wells and extends overall lead
Rabobank rider sets up victory in London
Today was probably the last chance saloon for the general classification contenders in the sixth stage of the Tour of Britain, but at the end of the 91-mile outing Lars Boom not only increased his lead but also won the stage into the bargain.
Boom looked impressive as he jumped away from the lead group of 21 riders on the tree-lined finish in the historic city of Wells, in Somerset. While Boom increased his lead from 12 seconds to 28 seconds the rest of the general classification was turned on its head with Geraint Thomas slipping way down the order following a crash and the German Leopold Koenig of Team NetApp taking his place. Daniel Lloyd of Garmin-Cervelo replaced Boy Van Poppel for third spot.
At the start in Taunton the crowd were as interested in speaking to the legendary Sean Kelly, who was visiting his eponymous An-Post team, as they were to the 88 riders who were lining up to start the race. Asked what he thought Boom should be doing today Kelly said: "I think he has to keep control of the race and all the guys who are a bit further away on GC, and we've seen that where breaks go, to control with a single team is difficult and unless you have other teams that are interested to ride to close down breaks, then its dangerous and we've seen these breaks."
The first important break of the day saw Ben Swift (Sky), Mark McNally (An Post-Sean Kelly), Paul Voss (Endura) and Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad) crested the Cheddar Gorge clear of the bunch, which was still altogether for the first category climb. By the time they had reached the final climb of the day in the shape of the first category Old Bristol Hill with 15 miles to go they had been joined by the group that would stay clear to the finish.
Talking of his win Boom said, "It was a difficult stage. There were four guys, one was at 48 seconds, so we kept close to them. My guys worked really hard, They are so strong, I am really thankful. They worked so hard for me today, and for the rest of the last climb there were attacks from other riders and there was a small group going.
"In the last 20 kilometres there were attacks for the points at the King of the Mountains, (which has been wrapped up by British rider Jonathan Tiernan Locke) and some attacks from (Steve) Cummings and (Michael) Rogers. They went pretty hard I think, but I could keep the wheel and it was okay. After that there were a lot of guys for Garmin, and a lot of other guys that were pulling for the GC guys. I made an advantage of that and I'm really happy with the win."
Although tomorrow's stage is the longest of the this year's race at 124 miles it is mainly flat, so Boom's Rabobank team should be able to look after its leader once again. The Dutchman certainly thinks so: "My teammates are very strong and are going to work tomorrow, maybe with some of the sprinters teams. I am confident for the time trial – that is one of my favourite disciplines, so I am confident. But anything can happen, so I will try my best tomorrow. We will be alright I think."
Boom now wears both the leaders jersey and the blue Prostrate Cancer Charity Points jersey and looks likely to keep both until the final podium ceremony in London on Sunday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:19:02
|2
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
|4
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|5
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|7
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|8
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|10
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|11
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|12
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|13
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|15
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|17
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|18
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|19
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:24
|23
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|24
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|25
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|27
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|29
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|30
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|31
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|32
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|33
|Alex Wetterall (Swe) Endura Racing
|34
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
|35
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|36
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|37
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|38
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|39
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|40
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|41
|Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|42
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|43
|Andy Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|44
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|45
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
|46
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|47
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|48
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|49
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|50
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|51
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|52
|Jan-Bert Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|54
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
|55
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|56
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|57
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|58
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|59
|Gael Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
|60
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|61
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|62
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|63
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|65
|Will Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|66
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|67
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|70
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|71
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|72
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
|73
|Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|74
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|75
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:34
|77
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:08:52
|78
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
|79
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|80
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|81
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|82
|Rik Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:28
|83
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|84
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|85
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|3
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
|13
|4
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|12
|5
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|6
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|10
|7
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|9
|8
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|9
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|7
|10
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|6
|11
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|5
|12
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|13
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|14
|Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|2
|15
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|3
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|3
|Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|4
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|pts
|2
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|3
|3
|Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|4
|Rik Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|4
|pts
|2
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|3
|3
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|10
|pts
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|9
|3
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|8
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|5
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|6
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|5
|7
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|3
|9
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|2
|10
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|10
|pts
|2
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
|9
|3
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|8
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|6
|6
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|7
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|4
|8
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|3
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|2
|10
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team NetApp
|9:57:06
|2
|Team Europcar
|3
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|4
|Sky ProCycling
|0:01:24
|5
|Endura Racing
|6
|Leopard Trek
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen
|8
|Sigma Sport-Specialized
|9
|Rabobank
|0:02:48
|10
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|11
|HTC Highroad
|0:04:12
|12
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|13
|UnitedHealthcare
|14
|Motorpoint
|15
|Team Raleigh
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|20:13:18
|2
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:00:28
|3
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:29
|4
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:31
|5
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:32
|6
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|8
|Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|9
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:00:50
|10
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:00:52
|11
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:56
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:49
|13
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:51
|14
|Jan-Bert Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|15
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|16
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:11
|17
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|18
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:14
|19
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:02:16
|20
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:02:25
|21
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:07
|22
|Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:21
|23
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:04:28
|24
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:05:52
|25
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:53
|26
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:22
|27
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:50
|28
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|0:08:17
|29
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:23
|30
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|0:08:31
|31
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:08:37
|33
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|34
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:09:27
|35
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:31
|36
|Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:09:41
|37
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|0:09:59
|38
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:10:01
|39
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|40
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|41
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:10:12
|42
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:22
|43
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:29
|44
|Gael Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:10:34
|45
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
|0:10:37
|46
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:57
|47
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:58
|48
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|49
|Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|50
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:12:00
|51
|Andy Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:12:43
|52
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:44
|53
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:49
|54
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:26
|55
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:14:04
|56
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:14:06
|57
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:13
|58
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:14:28
|59
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:14:30
|60
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:14:38
|61
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:14:45
|62
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:15:06
|63
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:15:09
|64
|Alex Wetterall (Swe) Endura Racing
|0:15:22
|65
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|0:15:25
|66
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:15:32
|67
|Will Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:15:43
|68
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:50
|69
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:15:58
|70
|Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|71
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:16:18
|72
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|0:16:19
|73
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:16:35
|75
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:57
|76
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
|0:17:01
|77
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:17:34
|78
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:19:20
|79
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:19:30
|80
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:24
|81
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:23:47
|82
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:25:32
|83
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:44
|84
|Rik Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:27:09
|85
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:32:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|41
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|40
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|29
|5
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
|25
|6
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|23
|7
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|23
|8
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|9
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|22
|10
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|11
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|17
|12
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|13
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|14
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|15
|15
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|15
|16
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|17
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|18
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|13
|19
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|20
|Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|11
|21
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|22
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|9
|23
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|24
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|9
|25
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|9
|26
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|27
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|28
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|7
|29
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|6
|30
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|6
|31
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|6
|32
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|5
|33
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|34
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|35
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|36
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|37
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|38
|Jan-Bert Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|39
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|2
|40
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|36
|pts
|2
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|13
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|4
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|10
|5
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|10
|6
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|9
|7
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|8
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|6
|9
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|10
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|12
|Alex Wetterall (Swe) Endura Racing
|5
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|14
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|15
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|4
|16
|Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|4
|17
|Jan-Bert Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|20
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|2
|21
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|22
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|2
|23
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
|2
|24
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|2
|25
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|26
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|1
|27
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|28
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|29
|Rik Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|71
|pts
|2
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|48
|3
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|30
|4
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|28
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|6
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|20
|7
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|19
|8
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
|17
|9
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|16
|10
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|13
|11
|Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|12
|12
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|13
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|12
|14
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|12
|15
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|16
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|9
|17
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|18
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|8
|19
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|7
|20
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|21
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|22
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|23
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|5
|24
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|5
|25
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|26
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|27
|Jan-Bert Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|28
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|29
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|30
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|4
|31
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|3
|32
|Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|3
|33
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|34
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|3
|35
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|3
|36
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|2
|37
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|2
|38
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|2
|39
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|2
|40
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|41
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|2
|42
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|43
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|44
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|45
|Alex Wetterall (Swe) Endura Racing
|1
|46
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky ProCycling
|12:43:21
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:13
|3
|Rabobank
|0:02:14
|4
|Team NetApp
|0:05:54
|5
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:05:56
|6
|HTC Highroad
|0:08:21
|7
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:10:55
|8
|Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:11:07
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen
|0:11:35
|10
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:13:45
|11
|Endura Racing
|0:15:43
|12
|Sigma Sport-Specialized
|0:16:48
|13
|Motorpoint
|0:18:42
|14
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:19:02
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:22:45
|16
|Team Raleigh
|0:26:16
