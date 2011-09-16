Trending

Boom wins in Wells and extends overall lead

Rabobank rider sets up victory in London

Image 1 of 16

Lars Boom (Rabobank) wins stage 6 of the Tour of Britain

Lars Boom (Rabobank) wins stage 6 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 16

Lars Boom (Rabobank)

Lars Boom (Rabobank)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 16

The yellow jersey group searches for the cheese in Cheddar Gorge

The yellow jersey group searches for the cheese in Cheddar Gorge
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 16

Lars Boom was well protected by his Rabobank teammates

Lars Boom was well protected by his Rabobank teammates
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 5 of 16

The peloton heads through Cheddar Gorge

The peloton heads through Cheddar Gorge
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 6 of 16

The breakaway of the day

The breakaway of the day
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 7 of 16

It's steep for the riders, but not rope and harness steep.

It's steep for the riders, but not rope and harness steep.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 16

Matthew Brammeier (HTC-Highroad) at the start

Matthew Brammeier (HTC-Highroad) at the start
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 9 of 16

Mark Cavendish greets the crowd

Mark Cavendish greets the crowd
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 10 of 16

This button controls Mark Cavendish's afterburners

This button controls Mark Cavendish's afterburners
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 11 of 16

Russell Hampton (Sigma Sport) gets a leg rub before the start

Russell Hampton (Sigma Sport) gets a leg rub before the start
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 12 of 16

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) at the sign on in Taunton

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) at the sign on in Taunton
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 13 of 16

Geraint Thomas (Sky) would have to give up his points jersey after stage 6

Geraint Thomas (Sky) would have to give up his points jersey after stage 6
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 14 of 16

Cycling legend Sean Kelly at the start in Taunton

Cycling legend Sean Kelly at the start in Taunton
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 15 of 16

The emcee gets birthday greetings from Cavendish

The emcee gets birthday greetings from Cavendish
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 16 of 16

Lars Boom (Rabobank) takes the win in Wells

Lars Boom (Rabobank) takes the win in Wells
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Today was probably the last chance saloon for the general classification contenders in the sixth stage of the Tour of Britain, but at the end of the 91-mile outing Lars Boom not only increased his lead but also won the stage into the bargain.

Boom looked impressive as he jumped away from the lead group of 21 riders on the tree-lined finish in the historic city of Wells, in Somerset. While Boom increased his lead from 12 seconds to 28 seconds the rest of the general classification was turned on its head with Geraint Thomas slipping way down the order following a crash and the German Leopold Koenig of Team NetApp taking his place. Daniel Lloyd of Garmin-Cervelo replaced Boy Van Poppel for third spot.

At the start in Taunton the crowd were as interested in speaking to the legendary Sean Kelly, who was visiting his eponymous An-Post team, as they were to the 88 riders who were lining up to start the race. Asked what he thought Boom should be doing today Kelly said: "I think he has to keep control of the race and all the guys who are a bit further away on GC, and we've seen that where breaks go, to control with a single team is difficult and unless you have other teams that are interested to ride to close down breaks, then its dangerous and we've seen these breaks."

The first important break of the day saw Ben Swift (Sky), Mark McNally (An Post-Sean Kelly), Paul Voss (Endura) and Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad) crested the Cheddar Gorge clear of the bunch, which was still altogether for the first category climb. By the time they had reached the final climb of the day in the shape of the first category Old Bristol Hill with 15 miles to go they had been joined by the group that would stay clear to the finish.

Talking of his win Boom said, "It was a difficult stage. There were four guys, one was at 48 seconds, so we kept close to them. My guys worked really hard, They are so strong, I am really thankful. They worked so hard for me today, and for the rest of the last climb there were attacks from other riders and there was a small group going.

"In the last 20 kilometres there were attacks for the points at the King of the Mountains, (which has been wrapped up by British rider Jonathan Tiernan Locke) and some attacks from (Steve) Cummings and (Michael) Rogers. They went pretty hard I think, but I could keep the wheel and it was okay. After that there were a lot of guys for Garmin, and a lot of other guys that were pulling for the GC guys. I made an advantage of that and I'm really happy with the win."

Although tomorrow's stage is the longest of the this year's race at 124 miles it is mainly flat, so Boom's Rabobank team should be able to look after its leader once again. The Dutchman certainly thinks so: "My teammates are very strong and are going to work tomorrow, maybe with some of the sprinters teams. I am confident for the time trial – that is one of my favourite disciplines, so I am confident. But anything can happen, so I will try my best tomorrow. We will be alright I think."

Boom now wears both the leaders jersey and the blue Prostrate Cancer Charity Points jersey and looks likely to keep both until the final podium ceremony in London on Sunday.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:19:02
2Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
3Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
4Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
5Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
6Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
7Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
8Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
9Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
10Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
11Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
12Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
13Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
15Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
17Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
18Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
19Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
20Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
21Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
22Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:24
23Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
24Matt Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
25Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
26Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
27Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
29Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
30Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
31Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
32Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
33Alex Wetterall (Swe) Endura Racing
34Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
35Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
36Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
37Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
38Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
39Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
40Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
41Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
42Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
43Andy Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
44Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
45James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
46Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
47Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
48Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
49Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
50Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
51Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
52Jan-Bert Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
53Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
54Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
55Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
56Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
57Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
58Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
59Gael Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
60Steve Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
61Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
62Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
63Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
64Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
65Will Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
66Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
67Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
69Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
70Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
71Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
72Jamie Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
73Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
74Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
75Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
76Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:34
77Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:08:52
78Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
79Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
80Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
81Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
82Rik Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:28
83Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
84Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
85Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFDominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFWillem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFIan Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15pts
2Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar14
3Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp13
4Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp12
5Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling11
6Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek10
7Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing9
8Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
9Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp7
10Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing6
11Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized5
12Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling4
13Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
14Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp2
15Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Sprint 1 - Langport, mi. 12.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5pts
2Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly3
3Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling2
4Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad1

Sprint 2 - Cheddar, mi. 50.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly5pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling3
3Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2
4Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing1

Sprint 3 - Wells, mi. 71.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly5pts
2Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing3
3Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2
4Rik Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Fivehead (Cat 3), mi. 6.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp4pts
2Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized3
3Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling2
4Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek1

Mountain 2 - Cheddar Gorge (Cat 1), mi. 54.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad10pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly9
3Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing8
4Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling7
5Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar6
6Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp5
7Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
8Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp3
9Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized2
10Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1

Mountain 3 - Old Bristol Hill (Cat 1), mi. 74.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp10pts
2Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp9
3Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek8
4Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
5Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing6
6Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling5
7Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp4
8Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp3
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek2
10Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jamie Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team NetApp9:57:06
2Team Europcar
3Team Garmin - Cervelo
4Sky ProCycling0:01:24
5Endura Racing
6Leopard Trek
7Topsport Vlaanderen
8Sigma Sport-Specialized
9Rabobank0:02:48
10Rapha Condor - Sharp
11HTC Highroad0:04:12
12An Post - Sean Kelly
13UnitedHealthcare
14Motorpoint
15Team Raleigh
16Vacansoleil - DCM

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank20:13:18
2Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp0:00:28
3Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:29
4Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:31
5Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:32
6Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
8Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
9Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing0:00:50
10Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:00:52
11Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:56
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:49
13Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:51
14Jan-Bert Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:54
15Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:56
16Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:02:11
17Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
18Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:14
19Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:02:16
20Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:02:25
21Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:07
22Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:04:21
23Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:04:28
24Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:05:52
25Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:53
26Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:22
27Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:50
28Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp0:08:17
29Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:23
30Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:08:31
31Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
32Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:08:37
33Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
34Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:09:27
35Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:31
36Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh0:09:41
37Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:09:59
38Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint0:10:01
39Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
40Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
41Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:10:12
42Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:22
43Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:29
44Gael Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh0:10:34
45Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint0:10:37
46Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:10:57
47Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:58
48Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
49Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
50Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:12:00
51Andy Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:12:43
52Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:44
53Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:49
54Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:26
55Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp0:14:04
56Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:14:06
57Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:14:13
58Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:14:28
59Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:14:30
60Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:14:38
61Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh0:14:45
62Steve Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:15:06
63Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:15:09
64Alex Wetterall (Swe) Endura Racing0:15:22
65Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp0:15:25
66Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:15:32
67Will Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:15:43
68Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:50
69James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint0:15:58
70Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
71Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint0:16:18
72Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp0:16:19
73Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
74Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing0:16:35
75Matt Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:16:57
76Jamie Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh0:17:01
77Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:17:34
78Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint0:19:20
79Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:19:30
80Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:24
81Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:23:47
82Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:25:32
83Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:44
84Rik Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:27:09
85Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:32:15

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team52pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling41
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad40
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad29
5Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp25
6Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek23
7Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling23
8Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling23
9Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp22
10Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator18
11Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly17
12Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling16
13Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo15
14Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing15
15Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling15
16Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team14
17Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar14
18Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp13
19Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator12
20Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp11
21Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
22Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp9
23Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
24Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing9
25Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp9
26Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling9
27Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
28Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp7
29Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint6
30Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek6
31Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing6
32Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized5
33Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling4
34Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling4
35Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek3
36Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
37Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
38Jan-Bert Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
39Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing2
40Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad-5

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly36pts
2Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized13
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
4Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly10
5Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly10
6Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing9
7Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
8Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp6
9Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
10Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling5
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
12Alex Wetterall (Swe) Endura Racing5
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
14Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling5
15Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing4
16Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad4
17Jan-Bert Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
18Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
19Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling3
20Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek2
21Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling2
22Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized2
23Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint2
24Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad2
25Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
26Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh1
27Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly1
28Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
29Rik Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp71pts
2Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized48
3Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling30
4Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek28
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
6Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing20
7Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly19
8Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp17
9Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp16
10Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling13
11Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad12
12Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
13Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly12
14Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp12
15Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
16Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly9
17Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
18Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing8
19Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing7
20Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling7
21Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar6
22Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
23Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp5
24Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp5
25Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
26Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling4
27Jan-Bert Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
28Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling4
29Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
30Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad4
31Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad3
32Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh3
33Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly3
34Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp3
35Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing3
36Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek2
37Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized2
38Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh2
39Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek2
40Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
41Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized2
42Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
43Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1
44Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
45Alex Wetterall (Swe) Endura Racing1
46Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky ProCycling12:43:21
2Leopard Trek0:00:13
3Rabobank0:02:14
4Team NetApp0:05:54
5Rapha Condor - Sharp0:05:56
6HTC Highroad0:08:21
7UnitedHealthcare0:10:55
8Vacansoleil - DCM0:11:07
9Topsport Vlaanderen0:11:35
10Team Garmin - Cervelo0:13:45
11Endura Racing0:15:43
12Sigma Sport-Specialized0:16:48
13Motorpoint0:18:42
14An Post - Sean Kelly0:19:02
15Team Europcar0:22:45
16Team Raleigh0:26:16

 

