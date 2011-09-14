Image 1 of 13 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) wins stage 4 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 13 Team buses at start by Powis Castle (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 13 Sean Yates of Team Sky at the start (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 13 Tom Murray of Sigma Sport signs for a fan (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 13 Motorpoint Pro Cycling signs in under Powis Castle (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 13 Ben Swift goes to sign in (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 13 Sprints leader Pieter Ghyllebert goes to sign in (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 13 Michael Rogers has only recently returned to competition after several months off the bike with a recurrence of his CFS. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 13 Liam Holohan and Raleigh go to sign in (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 13 Lars Boom in the leader’s jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 13 The breakaway, including Kristian House, Jack Bauer, Pieter Ghyllebert, on Brecon (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 12 of 13 Swift leads the Sky chase on Brecon Beacon (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 13 of 13 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his stage 4 win at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Road race world champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) won stage 4 of the Tour of Britain in the Welsh town of Caerphilly and became only the second rider to win a stage of the race wearing a rainbow jersey, following Tom Boonen's win in London in 2007. The Norwegian is out of contention for the overall, but second place Lars Boom (Rabobank) strengthened his lead on the yellow jersey by 12 seconds to Geraint Thomas (Sky) who moved up from third yesterday, to second today. Meanwhile fellow Brit Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) finished 44th on the stage and is now effectively off the short list for the overall.

"I am disappointed I got second to Hushovd, but he's a good winner, and I'm really happy with the team," said Boom. "The plan was to survive the day because it's maybe one of the most difficult stages of this race."

The race started with 93 men under the shadow the imposing Powis Castle, and attacks were as fast and furious as they were futile. A break of three riders did eventually get away and built up a lead of nearly six minutes while the peloton was clearly sitting up and admiring the stunning countryside of Wales. The trio consisted of Kristian House (Rapha Condor-Sharp), Jack Bauer (Endura Racing) and Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post-Sean Kelly).



The 114-mile stage 4 took in the highest point of this year's Tour of Britain in the shape of the Brecon Beacons, of which there is a local Welsh saying, "If you can't see your hand at the top of the Brecon Beacons, then it means its raining. If you can see your hand at the top of the Brecon Beacons, then it means its about to start raining."



Fortunately, for the trio and the thousands of fans on Brecon Beacon, the mountains were in glorious sunshine. As they reached the start of the category 1 King of the Mountains climb, the threesome had a lead of 5:40, but by the time they got to the top, it had dwindled by three minutes to the peloton, which was still all together and being led by Team Sky and Rabobank. Russell Hampton (Sigma Sport) jumped away to mop up the remaining KoM points to extend his lead in the competition.

Overall leader Boom and his team had clear tactics before the start of the race. "We let the breakaway of three go so that Sky had to chase down the guys for the win, because I think [Geraint] Thomas lives round here."

The lead of the breakaway yo-yoed before being swallowed up by the bunch with four miles to go and a the stage was set for a bunch gallop which was won by the the Garmin-Cervelo rider Hushovd, who swept round the finishing corner with race leader Boom on his wheel and the relatively unknown Italian Cesare Benedetti of Team NetApp taking third. Despite increasing his lead today, Lars Boom was dealt a blow to his GC chances with the abandonment of Rabobank teammate Theo Bos.

Asked after the race if he thought that it would now be a battle between his Rabobank team and Sky, Boom replied pragmatically, "Maybe, because [Geraint] Thomas is a favourite for the GC."

The bizarre moment of the day came during the podium presentations when best young rider on GC Michael Matthews of Rabobank was presented with the King of the Mountains jersey, followed shortly after by Russell Hampton who was also, and correctly, presented with the spotty green jersey. Still, no one except a number of the attendant press seemed to notice the error.

Full Results 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4:32:22 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 4 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint 5 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 7 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 9 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 10 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 15 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 18 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 19 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 20 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 22 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 23 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:06 24 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 25 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:20 26 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 27 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 29 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 30 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 31 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 32 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 33 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 34 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 35 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 36 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 37 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 38 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 39 Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh 40 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 42 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 43 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 44 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:31 45 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint 46 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 47 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 48 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 49 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 51 Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 52 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:00:37 53 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:01:17 54 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 56 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint 57 Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 58 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 59 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 60 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 61 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 62 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 63 Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 64 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 65 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 66 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 0:02:11 67 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint 69 James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh 70 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 71 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 72 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint 73 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 74 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 75 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:03:02 76 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:12 77 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 78 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:03:32 79 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 80 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 81 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:03:35 82 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 83 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 84 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 85 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 86 Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh 0:04:25 87 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:04:27 88 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 89 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 90 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 91 Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:04:58 DNF Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Points 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 3 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 13 4 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint 12 5 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 6 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 10 7 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 8 9 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 7 10 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 6 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 12 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2 15 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 - Newtown, 23.7km 1 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 pts 2 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 3 3 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 2 4 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 1

Sprint 2 - Llandrindod Wells, 67.9km 1 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 pts 2 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 3 3 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 2 4 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 1

Sprint 3 - Mountain Ash, 155.8km 1 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 pts 2 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 3 3 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 2 4 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Llyswen Hill (Cat. 3) 100.4km 1 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 4 pts 2 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 3 3 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 4 Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1

Mountain 2 - Brecon Beacons (Cat. 1) 126.2km 1 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 10 pts 2 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 9 3 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 8 4 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 7 5 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 6 6 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 7 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 3 9 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 2 10 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 3 - Caerphilly Mountain (Cat. 1) 178.9km 1 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 10 pts 2 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 3 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 8 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 5 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 6 6 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 5 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 8 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 9 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 10 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Most combative 1 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp

Teams 1 Team NetApp 13:37:06 2 Team Garmin - Cervelo 0:00:06 3 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:20 4 Sky Proycling 5 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 6 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:37 7 Leopard Trek 0:00:40 8 Endura Racing 9 Team Europcar 10 Team Raleigh 11 Motorpoint 0:00:51 12 Rapha Condor - Sharp 13 Sigma Sport-Specialized 0:01:11 14 An Post - Sean Kelly 15 Rabobank 0:01:17 16 HTC-Highroad 0:01:48

General classification after stage 4 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12:36:51 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:12 3 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:14 4 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint 0:00:19 5 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 6 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 10 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 13 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 14 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:34 15 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:37 16 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 17 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:00:39 18 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 19 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:40 20 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:46 21 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:00:48 22 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:01:05 23 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:30 24 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:02:46 25 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:06 26 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:16 27 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 28 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:18 29 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:45 30 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:00 31 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:06:10 32 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:20 33 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:07:50 34 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:54 35 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:08:04 36 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 37 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:10 38 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:08:18 39 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 0:08:24 40 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 41 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 42 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 43 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 44 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 45 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 46 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:08:35 47 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 48 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 49 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:08:57 51 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint 0:09:00 52 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:21 53 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 54 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint 0:10:15 55 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:10:23 56 Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:10:25 57 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:11:06 58 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:11:16 59 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:11:19 60 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:11:49 61 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:12:27 62 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:31 63 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 64 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:12:38 65 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:12:51 66 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:56 67 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:13:02 68 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:13:08 69 Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:13:29 70 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:13:42 71 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:13:48 72 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 73 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:55 74 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 75 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:14:06 76 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:13 77 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint 0:14:21 78 Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 79 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint 0:14:41 80 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 0:14:42 81 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 82 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 83 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 84 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:15:03 85 James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh 0:15:07 86 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:16:03 87 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:06 88 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:16:27 89 Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:17:29 90 Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh 91 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:18:02

Points classification 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 29 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 26 4 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint 25 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 7 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 14 8 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 13 9 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 13 10 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 11 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 12 12 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 13 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 10 14 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 15 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 16 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 17 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 9 18 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 9 19 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 20 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 21 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 22 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 6 23 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 6 24 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 25 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 26 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 27 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 28 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 29 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2 30 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 2 31 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad -5

Sprint classification 1 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 32 pts 2 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 13 3 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 10 4 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 9 5 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 6 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 7 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 6 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 9 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 10 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 11 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint 2 12 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 1 13 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 14 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 1

Mountains classification 1 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 39 pts 2 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 32 3 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 4 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 19 5 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 14 6 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 7 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 12 8 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 12 9 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 10 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 8 11 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 7 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 13 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 6 14 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 16 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 17 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 4 18 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 19 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 3 20 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 21 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 3 22 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 23 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 24 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 25 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 26 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 2 27 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 2 28 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 29 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 30 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 1 31 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 32 Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1 33 Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh 1