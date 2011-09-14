Trending

Hushovd the big cheese in Caerphilly

World champion shows his form on late climb

Image 1 of 13

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) wins stage 4 at the Tour of Britain

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) wins stage 4 at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 13

Team buses at start by Powis Castle

Team buses at start by Powis Castle
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 13

Sean Yates of Team Sky at the start

Sean Yates of Team Sky at the start
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 13

Tom Murray of Sigma Sport signs for a fan

Tom Murray of Sigma Sport signs for a fan
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 5 of 13

Motorpoint Pro Cycling signs in under Powis Castle

Motorpoint Pro Cycling signs in under Powis Castle
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 6 of 13

Ben Swift goes to sign in

Ben Swift goes to sign in
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 7 of 13

Sprints leader Pieter Ghyllebert goes to sign in

Sprints leader Pieter Ghyllebert goes to sign in
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 13

Michael Rogers has only recently returned to competition after several months off the bike with a recurrence of his CFS.

Michael Rogers has only recently returned to competition after several months off the bike with a recurrence of his CFS.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 9 of 13

Liam Holohan and Raleigh go to sign in

Liam Holohan and Raleigh go to sign in
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 10 of 13

Lars Boom in the leader's jersey

Lars Boom in the leader’s jersey
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 11 of 13

The breakaway, including Kristian House, Jack Bauer, Pieter Ghyllebert, on Brecon

The breakaway, including Kristian House, Jack Bauer, Pieter Ghyllebert, on Brecon
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 12 of 13

Swift leads the Sky chase on Brecon Beacon

Swift leads the Sky chase on Brecon Beacon
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 13 of 13

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his stage 4 win at the Tour of Britain

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his stage 4 win at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Road race world champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) won stage 4 of the Tour of Britain in the Welsh town of Caerphilly and became only the second rider to win a stage of the race wearing a rainbow jersey, following Tom Boonen's win in London in 2007. The Norwegian is out of contention for the overall, but second place Lars Boom (Rabobank) strengthened his lead on the yellow jersey by 12 seconds to Geraint Thomas (Sky) who moved up from third yesterday, to second today. Meanwhile fellow Brit Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) finished 44th on the stage and is now effectively off the short list for the overall.

"I am disappointed I got second to Hushovd, but he's a good winner, and I'm really happy with the team," said Boom. "The plan was to survive the day because it's maybe one of the most difficult stages of this race."

The race started with 93 men under the shadow the imposing Powis Castle, and attacks were as fast and furious as they were futile. A break of three riders did eventually get away and built up a lead of nearly six minutes while the peloton was clearly sitting up and admiring the stunning countryside of Wales. The trio consisted of Kristian House (Rapha Condor-Sharp), Jack Bauer (Endura Racing) and Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post-Sean Kelly).

The 114-mile stage 4 took in the highest point of this year's Tour of Britain in the shape of the Brecon Beacons, of which there is a local Welsh saying, "If you can't see your hand at the top of the Brecon Beacons, then it means its raining. If you can see your hand at the top of the Brecon Beacons, then it means its about to start raining."

Fortunately, for the trio and the thousands of fans on Brecon Beacon, the mountains were in glorious sunshine. As they reached the start of the category 1 King of the Mountains climb, the threesome had a lead of 5:40, but by the time they got to the top, it had dwindled by three minutes to the peloton, which was still all together and being led by Team Sky and Rabobank. Russell Hampton (Sigma Sport) jumped away to mop up the remaining KoM points to extend his lead in the competition.

Overall leader Boom and his team had clear tactics before the start of the race. "We let the breakaway of three go so that Sky had to chase down the guys for the win, because I think [Geraint] Thomas lives round here."

The lead of the breakaway yo-yoed before being swallowed up by the bunch with four miles to go and a the stage was set for a bunch gallop which was won by the the Garmin-Cervelo rider Hushovd, who swept round the finishing corner with race leader Boom on his wheel and the relatively unknown Italian Cesare Benedetti of Team NetApp taking third. Despite increasing his lead today, Lars Boom was dealt a blow to his GC chances with the abandonment of Rabobank teammate Theo Bos.

Asked after the race if he thought that it would now be a battle between his Rabobank team and Sky, Boom replied pragmatically, "Maybe, because [Geraint] Thomas is a favourite for the GC."

The bizarre moment of the day came during the podium presentations when best young rider on GC Michael Matthews of Rabobank was presented with the King of the Mountains jersey, followed shortly after by Russell Hampton who was also, and correctly, presented with the spotty green jersey. Still, no one except a number of the attendant press seemed to notice the error.

Full Results
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo4:32:22
2Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
3Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
4Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
5Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
7Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
9Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
10Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
12Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
15Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
17Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
18Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
19Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
22Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
23Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:06
24Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
25Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:20
26Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
27Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
29Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
30Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
31Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
32Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
33Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
34Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
35Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
36Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
37Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
38Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
39Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
40Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
41Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
42Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
43Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
44Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:00:31
45Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
46Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
47Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
48Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
49Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
50Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
51Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
52Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh0:00:37
53Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:01:17
54Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
56James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
57Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
58Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
59Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
60Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
61William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
62Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
63Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
64Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
65Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
66Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing0:02:11
67Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
68Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
69James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
70Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
71Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
72Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
73Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
74Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
75Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:03:02
76Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:12
77Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
78Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:03:32
79Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
80Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
81Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:03:35
82Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
83Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
84Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
85Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
86Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh0:04:25
87Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:04:27
88Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
89Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
90Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
91Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:04:58
DNFTheo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFMartijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Points
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo15pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14
3Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp13
4Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint12
5Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11
6Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp10
7Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator9
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp8
9Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing7
10Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek6
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
12Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
14Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2
15Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 1 - Newtown, 23.7km
1Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly5pts
2Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing3
3Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp2
4Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly1

Sprint 2 - Llandrindod Wells, 67.9km
1Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly5pts
2Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing3
3Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp2
4Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly1

Sprint 3 - Mountain Ash, 155.8km
1Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly5pts
2Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing3
3Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp2
4Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Llyswen Hill (Cat. 3) 100.4km
1Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing4pts
2Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp3
3Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
4Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1

Mountain 2 - Brecon Beacons (Cat. 1) 126.2km
1Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing10pts
2Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp9
3Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly8
4Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized7
5Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp6
6Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
7Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
8Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing3
9Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized2
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountain 3 - Caerphilly Mountain (Cat. 1) 178.9km
1Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp10pts
2Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling9
3Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp8
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
5Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek6
6Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing5
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling4
8Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
9Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Most combative
1Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp

Teams
1Team NetApp13:37:06
2Team Garmin - Cervelo0:00:06
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:20
4Sky Proycling
5Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
6UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:37
7Leopard Trek0:00:40
8Endura Racing
9Team Europcar
10Team Raleigh
11Motorpoint0:00:51
12Rapha Condor - Sharp
13Sigma Sport-Specialized0:01:11
14An Post - Sean Kelly
15Rabobank0:01:17
16HTC-Highroad0:01:48

General classification after stage 4
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team12:36:51
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:12
3Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:14
4Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint0:00:19
5Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
6Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
7Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
10Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
13Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
14Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:34
15Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:37
16Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
17Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:00:39
18Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
19Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:00:40
20Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:46
21Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:48
22Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:01:05
23Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:30
24Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:02:46
25Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:06
26Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:16
27Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
28Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:18
29Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:45
30Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:00
31Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:06:10
32Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:20
33Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:07:50
34Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:54
35Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:08:04
36Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
37Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:10
38Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:08:18
39Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint0:08:24
40Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
41Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
42Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
43Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
44Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
45Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
46Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:08:35
47Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
48Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
49Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
50Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh0:08:57
51Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint0:09:00
52Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:21
53Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
54Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint0:10:15
55Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:10:23
56Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:10:25
57Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:11:06
58Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:11:16
59Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:11:19
60Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:11:49
61Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:12:27
62Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:31
63Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
64Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:12:38
65Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:12:51
66Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:56
67Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:13:02
68Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh0:13:08
69Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:13:29
70Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:13:42
71Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:13:48
72Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
73Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:55
74Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
75William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:14:06
76Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:13
77James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint0:14:21
78Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
79Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint0:14:41
80Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing0:14:42
81Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
82Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
83Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
84Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:15:03
85James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh0:15:07
86Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:16:03
87Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:06
88Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:16:27
89Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:17:29
90Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh
91Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:18:02

Points classification
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team37pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling29
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad26
4Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint25
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo15
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team14
7Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad14
8Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek13
9Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp13
10Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling12
11Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp12
12Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling11
13Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp10
14Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10
15Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
16Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
17Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp9
18Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing9
19Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling9
20Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
21Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
22Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly6
23Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing6
24Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling5
25Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling4
26Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek3
27Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
28Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
29Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2
30Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint2
31Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad-5

Sprint classification
1Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly32pts
2Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized13
3Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly10
4Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing9
5Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
6Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
7Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp6
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
9Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling3
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling2
11Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint2
12Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad1
13Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
14Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly1

Mountains classification
1Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized39pts
2Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp32
3Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling21
4Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly19
5Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing14
6Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
7Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly12
8Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp12
9Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling10
10Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp8
11Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing7
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
13Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek6
14Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling4
16Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
17Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad4
18Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
19Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad3
20Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly3
21Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing3
22Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
23Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
24Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2
25Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling2
26Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized2
27Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh2
28Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad2
29Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
30Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek1
31Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1
32Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1
33Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh1

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling13:51:57
2Leopard Trek0:00:13
3Rabobank0:00:50
4Rapha Condor - Sharp0:04:32
5HTC-Highroad0:05:33
6Team NetApp0:07:18
7Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:02
8UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:07
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:11:35
10Team Garmin - Cervelo0:15:09
11Endura Racing0:15:43
12Motorpoint0:15:54
13An Post - Sean Kelly0:16:14
14Sigma Sport-Specialized0:16:48
15Team Raleigh0:23:28
16Team Europcar0:24:09

 

