Hushovd the big cheese in Caerphilly
World champion shows his form on late climb
Road race world champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) won stage 4 of the Tour of Britain in the Welsh town of Caerphilly and became only the second rider to win a stage of the race wearing a rainbow jersey, following Tom Boonen's win in London in 2007. The Norwegian is out of contention for the overall, but second place Lars Boom (Rabobank) strengthened his lead on the yellow jersey by 12 seconds to Geraint Thomas (Sky) who moved up from third yesterday, to second today. Meanwhile fellow Brit Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) finished 44th on the stage and is now effectively off the short list for the overall.
Related Articles
"I am disappointed I got second to Hushovd, but he's a good winner, and I'm really happy with the team," said Boom. "The plan was to survive the day because it's maybe one of the most difficult stages of this race."
The race started with 93 men under the shadow the imposing Powis Castle, and attacks were as fast and furious as they were futile. A break of three riders did eventually get away and built up a lead of nearly six minutes while the peloton was clearly sitting up and admiring the stunning countryside of Wales. The trio consisted of Kristian House (Rapha Condor-Sharp), Jack Bauer (Endura Racing) and Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post-Sean Kelly).
The 114-mile stage 4 took in the highest point of this year's Tour of Britain in the shape of the Brecon Beacons, of which there is a local Welsh saying, "If you can't see your hand at the top of the Brecon Beacons, then it means its raining. If you can see your hand at the top of the Brecon Beacons, then it means its about to start raining."
Fortunately, for the trio and the thousands of fans on Brecon Beacon, the mountains were in glorious sunshine. As they reached the start of the category 1 King of the Mountains climb, the threesome had a lead of 5:40, but by the time they got to the top, it had dwindled by three minutes to the peloton, which was still all together and being led by Team Sky and Rabobank. Russell Hampton (Sigma Sport) jumped away to mop up the remaining KoM points to extend his lead in the competition.
Overall leader Boom and his team had clear tactics before the start of the race. "We let the breakaway of three go so that Sky had to chase down the guys for the win, because I think [Geraint] Thomas lives round here."
The lead of the breakaway yo-yoed before being swallowed up by the bunch with four miles to go and a the stage was set for a bunch gallop which was won by the the Garmin-Cervelo rider Hushovd, who swept round the finishing corner with race leader Boom on his wheel and the relatively unknown Italian Cesare Benedetti of Team NetApp taking third. Despite increasing his lead today, Lars Boom was dealt a blow to his GC chances with the abandonment of Rabobank teammate Theo Bos.
Asked after the race if he thought that it would now be a battle between his Rabobank team and Sky, Boom replied pragmatically, "Maybe, because [Geraint] Thomas is a favourite for the GC."
The bizarre moment of the day came during the podium presentations when best young rider on GC Michael Matthews of Rabobank was presented with the King of the Mountains jersey, followed shortly after by Russell Hampton who was also, and correctly, presented with the spotty green jersey. Still, no one except a number of the attendant press seemed to notice the error.
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4:32:22
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|4
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
|5
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|7
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|9
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|10
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|15
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|18
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|22
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|23
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:06
|24
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|25
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:20
|26
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|27
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|29
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|30
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|31
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|32
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|33
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|35
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|36
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|37
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|38
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|39
|Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
|40
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|42
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|43
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|44
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:31
|45
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
|46
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|47
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|48
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|49
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|51
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|52
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:00:37
|53
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|0:01:17
|54
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|56
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
|57
|Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|58
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|59
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|61
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|62
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|63
|Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|64
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|65
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|66
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:02:11
|67
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
|69
|James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
|70
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|71
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|72
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
|73
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|74
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|75
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:03:02
|76
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:12
|77
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|78
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:03:32
|79
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|80
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|81
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:35
|82
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|83
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|85
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|86
|Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh
|0:04:25
|87
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:04:27
|88
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|89
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|90
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|91
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:04:58
|DNF
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|13
|4
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
|12
|5
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|6
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|10
|7
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|8
|9
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|7
|10
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|6
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|12
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|2
|15
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|pts
|2
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|3
|3
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|2
|4
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|1
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|pts
|2
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|3
|3
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|2
|4
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|1
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|pts
|2
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|3
|3
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|2
|4
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|4
|pts
|2
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|3
|3
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|4
|Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|1
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|10
|pts
|2
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|9
|3
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8
|4
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|7
|5
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|6
|6
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|7
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|3
|9
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|2
|10
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|10
|pts
|2
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|3
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|8
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|6
|6
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|5
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|8
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|10
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|1
|Team NetApp
|13:37:06
|2
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:06
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:20
|4
|Sky Proycling
|5
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|6
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:37
|7
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:40
|8
|Endura Racing
|9
|Team Europcar
|10
|Team Raleigh
|11
|Motorpoint
|0:00:51
|12
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|13
|Sigma Sport-Specialized
|0:01:11
|14
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|Rabobank
|0:01:17
|16
|HTC-Highroad
|0:01:48
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12:36:51
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:12
|3
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|4
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:00:19
|5
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|6
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|10
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|13
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|14
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:34
|15
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:37
|16
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|17
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:00:39
|18
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|19
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:40
|20
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:46
|21
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:48
|22
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:01:05
|23
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|24
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:46
|25
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:06
|26
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:16
|27
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|28
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|29
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:45
|30
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:00
|31
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:10
|32
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:20
|33
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:07:50
|34
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:54
|35
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:08:04
|36
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|37
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:10
|38
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|0:08:18
|39
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:08:24
|40
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|41
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|43
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|44
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|45
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|46
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:08:35
|47
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|48
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|49
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:08:57
|51
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
|0:09:00
|52
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:21
|53
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|54
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:10:15
|55
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:10:23
|56
|Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:10:25
|57
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:11:06
|58
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:11:16
|59
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:11:19
|60
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:11:49
|61
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:12:27
|62
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:31
|63
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|64
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:12:38
|65
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:12:51
|66
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:56
|67
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:13:02
|68
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:13:08
|69
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:13:29
|70
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:13:42
|71
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|0:13:48
|72
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|73
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:55
|74
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|75
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:14:06
|76
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:13
|77
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:14:21
|78
|Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|79
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:14:41
|80
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:14:42
|81
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|82
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|83
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:15:03
|85
|James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
|0:15:07
|86
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:03
|87
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:06
|88
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:16:27
|89
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:17:29
|90
|Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh
|91
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:18:02
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|29
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|26
|4
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
|25
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|7
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|14
|8
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|13
|9
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|13
|10
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|11
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|12
|12
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|13
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|10
|14
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|15
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|16
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|17
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|9
|18
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|9
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|20
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|21
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|22
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|6
|23
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|6
|24
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|25
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|26
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|27
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|28
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|29
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|2
|30
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|2
|31
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|-5
|1
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|32
|pts
|2
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|13
|3
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|10
|4
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|9
|5
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|6
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|9
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|10
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|11
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
|2
|12
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|1
|13
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|14
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|1
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|39
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|32
|3
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|4
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|19
|5
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|14
|6
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|7
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|12
|8
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|12
|9
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|10
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|8
|11
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|7
|12
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|13
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|6
|14
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|16
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|17
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|4
|18
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|3
|20
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|21
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|3
|22
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|23
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|24
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|25
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|26
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|2
|27
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|2
|28
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|29
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|30
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|1
|31
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|32
|Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|33
|Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh
|1
|1
|Sky Procycling
|13:51:57
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:13
|3
|Rabobank
|0:00:50
|4
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:04:32
|5
|HTC-Highroad
|0:05:33
|6
|Team NetApp
|0:07:18
|7
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:02
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:08:07
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:11:35
|10
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:15:09
|11
|Endura Racing
|0:15:43
|12
|Motorpoint
|0:15:54
|13
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:16:14
|14
|Sigma Sport-Specialized
|0:16:48
|15
|Team Raleigh
|0:23:28
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:24:09
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy