Renshaw shows his form in Exmouth

Cavendish second behind HTC-Highroad teammate

Image 1 of 16

HTC-Highroad finished 1-2 at the finish of stage 5 with Mark Renshaw, right, taking the win followed by Mark Cavendish in second.

HTC-Highroad finished 1-2 at the finish of stage 5 with Mark Renshaw, right, taking the win followed by Mark Cavendish in second.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 16

Bernhard Eisel signs for fans

Bernhard Eisel signs for fans
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 16

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke attacks alone on Haytor Rocks

Jonathan Tiernan-Locke attacks alone on Haytor Rocks
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 16

Thor Hushovd signs autographs for fans

Thor Hushovd signs autographs for fans
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 5 of 16

The bunch on Haytor Rocks with yellow jersey Lars Boom in middle

The bunch on Haytor Rocks with yellow jersey Lars Boom in middle
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 6 of 16

The bunch climbs Haytor Rocks

The bunch climbs Haytor Rocks
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 7 of 16

Sky staff wait to hand off food at the feed zone

Sky staff wait to hand off food at the feed zone
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 16

The day's main break approaches the feed zone.

The day's main break approaches the feed zone.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 9 of 16

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) takes a musette bag

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) takes a musette bag
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 10 of 16

The peloton on the lanes of Dartmoor

The peloton on the lanes of Dartmoor
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 11 of 16

Mark Renshaw (HTC Highroad) wins in Exeter

Mark Renshaw (HTC Highroad) wins in Exeter
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 12 of 16

Mark Renshaw (HTC Highroad) with the stage winner's trophy

Mark Renshaw (HTC Highroad) with the stage winner's trophy
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 13 of 16

Lars Boom (Rabobank) is still in yellow

Lars Boom (Rabobank) is still in yellow
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 14 of 16

Mark Renshaw (HTC Highroad) in the press conference)

Mark Renshaw (HTC Highroad) in the press conference)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 15 of 16

Mark Renshaw (HTC Highroad)

Mark Renshaw (HTC Highroad)
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 16 of 16

Lars Boom signs on by Exeter Cathedral

Lars Boom signs on by Exeter Cathedral
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

A stage of the Tour of Britain that many thought would provide the big sort out did nothing to change the general classification but did throw up an unlikely but very worthy winner. After 112 miles of hard racing, which took in the climbs of Dartmoor, Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) sprinted to victory in the seaside town of Exmouth ahead of his teammate Mark Cavendish.

Renshaw has been the faithful lead out man at HTC for Cavendish, but today it was the turn of the quiet Australian to take the plaudits in front of large crowds enjoying the Indian summer in Britain. Whether or not the Manx Missile gifted the stage to Renshaw will be not doubt be debated by cycling fans, but Renshaw was philosophical about his win as he laughed. "I dare say he (Cavendish) wasn't giving it 110 percent, but that's bike racing. There's a lot of times when I've given him victories, so it's great to help me find a stage win."

"That's been the best part of HTC, because we share the wins around, and I think that's why we win so many races. He's been a good friend over the years and he understands the decision I've taken for next year." Renshaw went on to say that next year at Rabobank he would "be able to try my own hand."

As the 90 riders headed out under the gaze of Exeter Cathedral in glorious sunshine, the usual attacks went, but nothing really hit the radar until Jonathan Tiernan Locke of Rapha Condor Sharp attacked at the bottom of the category one climb of Haytor Rocks after 26 miles. The move by the 26-year-old Devon home boy was the catalyst for the main breakaway of the day which brought across another 12 riders who would gain a maximum of 6:30 over the bunch and which would put Tiernan Locke into the KoM jersey at the finish in Exmouth.

The break began to loose momentum and with 15 miles to go, the French rider Damien Gaudin of Team Europcar decided it would be a good time to jump off the front and battled bravely until he was caught with two miles to go. With the bunch all back together the full up sprint was won with seeming ease by 28-year-old Renshaw.

After the finish, Renshaw gave his account of the day's racing. "It was a really fast run in. Actually, it was fast from the start of the day with lots of attacks for the first hour until the group got away. I wasn't sure if it would come back to be a sprint, then 10 or 15km out when we started riding with the team on the front, it was a downhill run and the last few kilometres were difficult. The plan was to work for Cav, like all the time, and through the final two kilometres, I tried to keep Cav in front and made sure I was first through the corner at 250 metres and put the head down and went from there. I think I was lucky and maybe put one or two lengths into Cav through the corner plus he probably hesitated a second to give me an extra few metres advantage, and from there they just passed me after the line. I'm really happy with the victory and extremely happy to get a win here with Cav and the team, especially as the team stops this year."

Asked if he thought it could be HTC's final ever victory, Renshaw replied, "I dare say it won't be. Knowing this team and the riders they'll fight to end and it wouldn't surprise me if we win another five or six races before the end of the season."

Although it was HTC's second victory of this year's Tour of Britain, it was not all good news for the team as Alex Rasmussen did not take the start today after his contract was terminated when the team was informed that the Danish rider had missed three out of competition anti-doping tests this year, which means he may be subjected to a two-year ban on competition.

Lars Boom of Rabobank still leads the race with a 12-second advantage over Geraint Thomas of Team Sky with Boy Van Poppel of UnitedHealthcare a further two seconds behind. Tomorrow's stage from Taunton to Wells might be the last chance for a big shake up in the general classification.

The Tour of Britain stays in the southwest on Friday for stage 6 from Taunton to Wells.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad4:17:38
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
3Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
5Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
6Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
7Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
8Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
11Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
12Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
13Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
15Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
16Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
17Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
18Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
19Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
20Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
21Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
22Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
24Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
25Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
26Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
27Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
28Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
29Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
30Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
31Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
32Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
33Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
34Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
35Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
36Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
37Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
38Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
39Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
41Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
42Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
43Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
44Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
45Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
46Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
47Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
48Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
49Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
50William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
51Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
52Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
53Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
54Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
55Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
56Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
57Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
58Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
59Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
60Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
61Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
62Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
63Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
64Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
65Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
66Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
67Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
68Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
69James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
70Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
71Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
72Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
73Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:16
74James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh0:00:17
75Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
77Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
78Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
79Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
80Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:28
81Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:46
82Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:31
83Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:03:10
84Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
85Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:30
86Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:32
87Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
88Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNSAlex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
DNFJeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh
DNFGraham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp

Sprint 1: Cheriton Bishop, 7.5 miles
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo5pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized2
4Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh1

Sprint 2: Crediton, 77.7 miles
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling5pts
2Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek3
3Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
4Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Sprint 3: Rockbeare 96.1 miles
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing5pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly1

Mountain 1: Haytor Rocks (Cat 1), 29.9 miles
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp10pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
3Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek8
4Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp7
5Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
6Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized5
7Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling4
8Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh3
9Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
10Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp1

Mountain 2: Coffin Stone (Cat 2), 35.9 miles
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp6pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
3Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp4
4Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek3
5Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling2
6Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing1

Mountain 3: Huccaby Tor (Cat 2), 37.1 miles
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp6pts
2Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp5
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
4Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek3
5Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
6Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad15pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad14
3Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling12
5Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly11
6Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling10
7Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp9
8Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
9Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp7
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek6
11Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
12Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint4
13Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
14Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing2
15Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare12:52:54
2Sky ProCycling
3An Post - Sean Kelly
4Endura Racing
5Team Garmin - Cervelo
6Motorpoint
7HTC Highroad
8Leopard Trek
9Team NetApp
10Rabobank
11Topsport Vlaanderen
12Rapha Condor - Sharp
13Sigma Sport-Specialized
14Team Europcar
15Team Raleigh
16Vacansoleil - DCM0:00:17

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16:54:29
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:12
3Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:14
4Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:16
5Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:17
6Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint0:00:19
7Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
9Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
12Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
13Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
14Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:00:34
15Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
16Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing0:00:37
17Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
18Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:00:39
19Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
20Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:43
21Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:48
22Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:30
23Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:02:46
24Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:04:15
25Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:16
26Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
27Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:34
28Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:45
29Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:00
30Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:37
31Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:07:50
32Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:54
33Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:08:04
34Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
35Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:10
36Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:08:18
37Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:23
38Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint0:08:24
39Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
40Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
41Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
42Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
43Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
44Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:08:35
45Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
46Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:45
47Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:52
48Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh0:08:57
49Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint0:09:00
50Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:09:20
51Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:21
52Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
53Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
54Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint0:10:15
55Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:10:23
56Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:10:25
57Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:11:06
58Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:11:12
59Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:11:36
60Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:11:49
61Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:12:27
62Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:31
63Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:12:51
64Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:12:55
65Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:13:01
66Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh0:13:08
67Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:13:29
68Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:13:32
69Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:13:45
70Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:13:48
71Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:53
72Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:55
73William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:14:06
74Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:13
75Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:14:21
76James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
77Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint0:14:41
78Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:14:42
79Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
80Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
81Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing0:14:58
82Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:15:20
83James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh0:15:24
84Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:16:27
85Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:03
86Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:28
87Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:37
88Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:22:34

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly33pts
2Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized13
3Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly10
4Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing9
5Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
6Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
7Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp6
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
9Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
10Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling5
11Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing5
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
13Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
14Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek3
15Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling3
16Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling2
17Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
18Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized2
19Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint2
20Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad1
21Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh1
22Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly1
23Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp54pts
2Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized44
3Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling25
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
5Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek20
6Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly19
7Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp16
8Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing14
9Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
10Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly12
11Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling12
12Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp12
13Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp8
14Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
15Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing7
16Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling4
18Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
19Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
20Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad4
21Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
22Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad3
23Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh3
24Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly3
25Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing3
26Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2
27Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling2
28Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized2
29Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh2
30Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
31Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
32Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp1
33Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek1
34Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1
35Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
36Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1
37Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling41pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad40
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team37
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad29
5Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint25
6Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling23
7Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator18
8Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly17
9Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling16
10Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo15
11Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling15
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team14
13Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek13
14Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp13
15Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling12
16Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp12
17Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator11
18Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp10
19Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
20Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp9
21Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing9
22Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling9
23Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp9
24Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
25Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp7
26Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint6
27Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek6
28Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing6
29Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling4
30Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek3
31Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
32Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
33Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2
34Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing2
35Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
36Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad-5

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky ProCycling2:44:51
2Leopard Trek0:00:13
3Rabobank0:00:50
4Rapha Condor - Sharp0:04:32
5HTC Highroad0:05:33
6Team NetApp0:07:18
7UnitedHealthcare0:08:07
8Vacansoleil - DCM0:08:19
9Topsport Vlaanderen0:11:35
10Team Garmin - Cervelo0:15:09
11Endura Racing0:15:43
12Motorpoint0:15:54
13An Post - Sean Kelly0:16:14
14Sigma Sport-Specialized0:16:48
15Team Raleigh0:23:28
16Team Europcar0:24:09

 

