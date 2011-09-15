Image 1 of 16 HTC-Highroad finished 1-2 at the finish of stage 5 with Mark Renshaw, right, taking the win followed by Mark Cavendish in second. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 16 Bernhard Eisel signs for fans (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 16 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke attacks alone on Haytor Rocks (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 16 Thor Hushovd signs autographs for fans (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 16 The bunch on Haytor Rocks with yellow jersey Lars Boom in middle (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 16 The bunch climbs Haytor Rocks (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 16 Sky staff wait to hand off food at the feed zone (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 16 The day's main break approaches the feed zone. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 16 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) takes a musette bag (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 16 The peloton on the lanes of Dartmoor (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 16 Mark Renshaw (HTC Highroad) wins in Exeter (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 12 of 16 Mark Renshaw (HTC Highroad) with the stage winner's trophy (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 13 of 16 Lars Boom (Rabobank) is still in yellow (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 14 of 16 Mark Renshaw (HTC Highroad) in the press conference) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 15 of 16 Mark Renshaw (HTC Highroad) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 16 of 16 Lars Boom signs on by Exeter Cathedral (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

A stage of the Tour of Britain that many thought would provide the big sort out did nothing to change the general classification but did throw up an unlikely but very worthy winner. After 112 miles of hard racing, which took in the climbs of Dartmoor, Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) sprinted to victory in the seaside town of Exmouth ahead of his teammate Mark Cavendish.

Renshaw has been the faithful lead out man at HTC for Cavendish, but today it was the turn of the quiet Australian to take the plaudits in front of large crowds enjoying the Indian summer in Britain. Whether or not the Manx Missile gifted the stage to Renshaw will be not doubt be debated by cycling fans, but Renshaw was philosophical about his win as he laughed. "I dare say he (Cavendish) wasn't giving it 110 percent, but that's bike racing. There's a lot of times when I've given him victories, so it's great to help me find a stage win."

"That's been the best part of HTC, because we share the wins around, and I think that's why we win so many races. He's been a good friend over the years and he understands the decision I've taken for next year." Renshaw went on to say that next year at Rabobank he would "be able to try my own hand."

As the 90 riders headed out under the gaze of Exeter Cathedral in glorious sunshine, the usual attacks went, but nothing really hit the radar until Jonathan Tiernan Locke of Rapha Condor Sharp attacked at the bottom of the category one climb of Haytor Rocks after 26 miles. The move by the 26-year-old Devon home boy was the catalyst for the main breakaway of the day which brought across another 12 riders who would gain a maximum of 6:30 over the bunch and which would put Tiernan Locke into the KoM jersey at the finish in Exmouth.

The break began to loose momentum and with 15 miles to go, the French rider Damien Gaudin of Team Europcar decided it would be a good time to jump off the front and battled bravely until he was caught with two miles to go. With the bunch all back together the full up sprint was won with seeming ease by 28-year-old Renshaw.

After the finish, Renshaw gave his account of the day's racing. "It was a really fast run in. Actually, it was fast from the start of the day with lots of attacks for the first hour until the group got away. I wasn't sure if it would come back to be a sprint, then 10 or 15km out when we started riding with the team on the front, it was a downhill run and the last few kilometres were difficult. The plan was to work for Cav, like all the time, and through the final two kilometres, I tried to keep Cav in front and made sure I was first through the corner at 250 metres and put the head down and went from there. I think I was lucky and maybe put one or two lengths into Cav through the corner plus he probably hesitated a second to give me an extra few metres advantage, and from there they just passed me after the line. I'm really happy with the victory and extremely happy to get a win here with Cav and the team, especially as the team stops this year."

Asked if he thought it could be HTC's final ever victory, Renshaw replied, "I dare say it won't be. Knowing this team and the riders they'll fight to end and it wouldn't surprise me if we win another five or six races before the end of the season."

Although it was HTC's second victory of this year's Tour of Britain, it was not all good news for the team as Alex Rasmussen did not take the start today after his contract was terminated when the team was informed that the Danish rider had missed three out of competition anti-doping tests this year, which means he may be subjected to a two-year ban on competition.

Lars Boom of Rabobank still leads the race with a 12-second advantage over Geraint Thomas of Team Sky with Boy Van Poppel of UnitedHealthcare a further two seconds behind. Tomorrow's stage from Taunton to Wells might be the last chance for a big shake up in the general classification.

The Tour of Britain stays in the southwest on Friday for stage 6 from Taunton to Wells.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 4:17:38 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 3 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 6 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 7 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 8 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 11 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 13 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 15 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 17 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 19 Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 20 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 21 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 22 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 24 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint 25 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 26 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 27 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 28 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 29 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 30 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint 31 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 32 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 34 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 35 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 37 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 39 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint 41 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 42 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 43 Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh 44 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 45 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 46 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 47 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 48 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 49 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 50 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 51 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 52 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 54 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint 55 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 56 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 57 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 58 Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 59 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 60 Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 61 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 62 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 64 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 65 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 66 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 67 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 68 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 69 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint 70 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 71 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 72 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 73 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 0:00:16 74 James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh 0:00:17 75 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 77 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 78 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 79 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 80 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:28 81 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:46 82 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:31 83 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:03:10 84 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 85 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:30 86 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:32 87 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 88 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling DNS Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad DNF Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh DNF Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp

Sprint 1: Cheriton Bishop, 7.5 miles # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 2 4 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 1

Sprint 2: Crediton, 77.7 miles # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 pts 2 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 3 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 4 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Sprint 3: Rockbeare 96.1 miles # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 5 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 1

Mountain 1: Haytor Rocks (Cat 1), 29.9 miles # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 10 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 3 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 8 4 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 7 5 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 6 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 5 7 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 8 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 3 9 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 10 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 1

Mountain 2: Coffin Stone (Cat 2), 35.9 miles # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 6 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 4 4 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 5 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 6 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 1

Mountain 3: Huccaby Tor (Cat 2), 37.1 miles # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 6 pts 2 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 5 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 5 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 6 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 15 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 14 3 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 5 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 11 6 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 7 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 9 8 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 9 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 7 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 6 11 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 12 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 4 13 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 14 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 2 15 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare 12:52:54 2 Sky ProCycling 3 An Post - Sean Kelly 4 Endura Racing 5 Team Garmin - Cervelo 6 Motorpoint 7 HTC Highroad 8 Leopard Trek 9 Team NetApp 10 Rabobank 11 Topsport Vlaanderen 12 Rapha Condor - Sharp 13 Sigma Sport-Specialized 14 Team Europcar 15 Team Raleigh 16 Vacansoleil - DCM 0:00:17

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16:54:29 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:12 3 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:14 4 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:16 5 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:17 6 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint 0:00:19 7 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 12 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 13 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 14 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:34 15 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 16 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 0:00:37 17 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 18 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:00:39 19 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 20 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:43 21 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:00:48 22 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:30 23 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:02:46 24 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:04:15 25 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:16 26 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 27 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:34 28 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:45 29 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:00 30 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:37 31 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:07:50 32 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:54 33 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:08:04 34 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 35 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:10 36 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:08:18 37 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:23 38 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 0:08:24 39 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 40 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 41 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 42 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 43 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 44 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:08:35 45 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 46 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:45 47 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:52 48 Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:08:57 49 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint 0:09:00 50 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:09:20 51 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:21 52 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 53 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 54 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint 0:10:15 55 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:10:23 56 Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:10:25 57 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:11:06 58 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:11:12 59 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:11:36 60 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:11:49 61 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:12:27 62 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:31 63 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:12:51 64 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:12:55 65 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:13:01 66 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:13:08 67 Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:13:29 68 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:13:32 69 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:13:45 70 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:13:48 71 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:53 72 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:55 73 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:14:06 74 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:13 75 Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:14:21 76 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint 77 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint 0:14:41 78 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:14:42 79 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 80 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 81 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 0:14:58 82 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:15:20 83 James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh 0:15:24 84 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:16:27 85 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:03 86 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:28 87 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:37 88 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:22:34

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 33 pts 2 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 13 3 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 10 4 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 9 5 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 6 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 7 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 6 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 9 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 10 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 11 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 5 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 13 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 14 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 15 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 16 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 17 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 18 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 2 19 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint 2 20 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 1 21 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 1 22 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 1 23 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 54 pts 2 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 44 3 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 5 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 20 6 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 19 7 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 16 8 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 14 9 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 10 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 12 11 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 12 12 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 12 13 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 8 14 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 15 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 7 16 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 18 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 19 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 20 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 4 21 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 22 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 3 23 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 3 24 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 25 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 3 26 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 27 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 28 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 2 29 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 2 30 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 31 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 32 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 1 33 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 1 34 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 35 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 36 Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1 37 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 41 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 40 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 29 5 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint 25 6 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 7 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 8 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 17 9 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 10 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 11 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 15 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 13 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 13 14 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 13 15 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 16 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 12 17 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 18 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 10 19 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 20 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 9 21 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 9 22 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 23 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 9 24 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 25 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 7 26 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 6 27 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 6 28 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 6 29 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 30 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 31 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 32 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 33 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2 34 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 2 35 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 36 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad -5