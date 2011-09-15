Renshaw shows his form in Exmouth
Cavendish second behind HTC-Highroad teammate
A stage of the Tour of Britain that many thought would provide the big sort out did nothing to change the general classification but did throw up an unlikely but very worthy winner. After 112 miles of hard racing, which took in the climbs of Dartmoor, Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) sprinted to victory in the seaside town of Exmouth ahead of his teammate Mark Cavendish.
Renshaw has been the faithful lead out man at HTC for Cavendish, but today it was the turn of the quiet Australian to take the plaudits in front of large crowds enjoying the Indian summer in Britain. Whether or not the Manx Missile gifted the stage to Renshaw will be not doubt be debated by cycling fans, but Renshaw was philosophical about his win as he laughed. "I dare say he (Cavendish) wasn't giving it 110 percent, but that's bike racing. There's a lot of times when I've given him victories, so it's great to help me find a stage win."
"That's been the best part of HTC, because we share the wins around, and I think that's why we win so many races. He's been a good friend over the years and he understands the decision I've taken for next year." Renshaw went on to say that next year at Rabobank he would "be able to try my own hand."
As the 90 riders headed out under the gaze of Exeter Cathedral in glorious sunshine, the usual attacks went, but nothing really hit the radar until Jonathan Tiernan Locke of Rapha Condor Sharp attacked at the bottom of the category one climb of Haytor Rocks after 26 miles. The move by the 26-year-old Devon home boy was the catalyst for the main breakaway of the day which brought across another 12 riders who would gain a maximum of 6:30 over the bunch and which would put Tiernan Locke into the KoM jersey at the finish in Exmouth.
The break began to loose momentum and with 15 miles to go, the French rider Damien Gaudin of Team Europcar decided it would be a good time to jump off the front and battled bravely until he was caught with two miles to go. With the bunch all back together the full up sprint was won with seeming ease by 28-year-old Renshaw.
After the finish, Renshaw gave his account of the day's racing. "It was a really fast run in. Actually, it was fast from the start of the day with lots of attacks for the first hour until the group got away. I wasn't sure if it would come back to be a sprint, then 10 or 15km out when we started riding with the team on the front, it was a downhill run and the last few kilometres were difficult. The plan was to work for Cav, like all the time, and through the final two kilometres, I tried to keep Cav in front and made sure I was first through the corner at 250 metres and put the head down and went from there. I think I was lucky and maybe put one or two lengths into Cav through the corner plus he probably hesitated a second to give me an extra few metres advantage, and from there they just passed me after the line. I'm really happy with the victory and extremely happy to get a win here with Cav and the team, especially as the team stops this year."
Asked if he thought it could be HTC's final ever victory, Renshaw replied, "I dare say it won't be. Knowing this team and the riders they'll fight to end and it wouldn't surprise me if we win another five or six races before the end of the season."
Although it was HTC's second victory of this year's Tour of Britain, it was not all good news for the team as Alex Rasmussen did not take the start today after his contract was terminated when the team was informed that the Danish rider had missed three out of competition anti-doping tests this year, which means he may be subjected to a two-year ban on competition.
Lars Boom of Rabobank still leads the race with a 12-second advantage over Geraint Thomas of Team Sky with Boy Van Poppel of UnitedHealthcare a further two seconds behind. Tomorrow's stage from Taunton to Wells might be the last chance for a big shake up in the general classification.
The Tour of Britain stays in the southwest on Friday for stage 6 from Taunton to Wells.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|4:17:38
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|3
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|6
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|7
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|8
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|11
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|13
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|15
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|17
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|19
|Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|20
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|21
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|22
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|24
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
|25
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|26
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|27
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|28
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|29
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|30
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
|31
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|34
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|35
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|37
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|39
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
|41
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|42
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|43
|Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
|44
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|45
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|46
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|47
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|48
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|49
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|50
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|51
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|52
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|54
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
|55
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|56
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|57
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|58
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|59
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|60
|Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|61
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|62
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|64
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|65
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|66
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|67
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|68
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|69
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
|70
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|71
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|72
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|73
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:00:16
|74
|James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
|0:00:17
|75
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|77
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|78
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|79
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|80
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:28
|81
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|82
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:31
|83
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:03:10
|84
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|85
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|86
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:32
|87
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|88
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh
|DNF
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|2
|4
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|3
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|4
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|3
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|8
|4
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|7
|5
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|5
|7
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|8
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|3
|9
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|10
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|4
|4
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|5
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|6
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|6
|pts
|2
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|5
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|5
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|6
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|14
|3
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|5
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|11
|6
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|7
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|9
|8
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|9
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|7
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|6
|11
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|4
|13
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|14
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|2
|15
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare
|12:52:54
|2
|Sky ProCycling
|3
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|4
|Endura Racing
|5
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|6
|Motorpoint
|7
|HTC Highroad
|8
|Leopard Trek
|9
|Team NetApp
|10
|Rabobank
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen
|12
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|13
|Sigma Sport-Specialized
|14
|Team Europcar
|15
|Team Raleigh
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:00:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16:54:29
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:12
|3
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|4
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:16
|5
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:17
|6
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:00:19
|7
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|12
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|13
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|14
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:34
|15
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|16
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:00:37
|17
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|18
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:00:39
|19
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|20
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:43
|21
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:48
|22
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|23
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:46
|24
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:04:15
|25
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:16
|26
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|27
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:34
|28
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:45
|29
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:00
|30
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:37
|31
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:07:50
|32
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:54
|33
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:08:04
|34
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|35
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:10
|36
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|0:08:18
|37
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:23
|38
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:08:24
|39
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|40
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|41
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|42
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|43
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|44
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:08:35
|45
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|46
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:45
|47
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:52
|48
|Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:08:57
|49
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
|0:09:00
|50
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:09:20
|51
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:21
|52
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|53
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|54
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:10:15
|55
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:10:23
|56
|Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:10:25
|57
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:11:06
|58
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:11:12
|59
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:11:36
|60
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:11:49
|61
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:12:27
|62
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:31
|63
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:12:51
|64
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:12:55
|65
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:13:01
|66
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:13:08
|67
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:13:29
|68
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:13:32
|69
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|0:13:45
|70
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:13:48
|71
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:53
|72
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:55
|73
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:14:06
|74
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:13
|75
|Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:14:21
|76
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
|77
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:14:41
|78
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:14:42
|79
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|80
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|81
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:14:58
|82
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:15:20
|83
|James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
|0:15:24
|84
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:16:27
|85
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:03
|86
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:28
|87
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:37
|88
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:22:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|33
|pts
|2
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|13
|3
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|10
|4
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|9
|5
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|6
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|9
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|10
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|11
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|5
|12
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|13
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|14
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|15
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|16
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|17
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|18
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|2
|19
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
|2
|20
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|1
|21
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|1
|22
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|23
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|54
|pts
|2
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|44
|3
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|5
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|20
|6
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|19
|7
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|16
|8
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|14
|9
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|10
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|12
|11
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|12
|12
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|12
|13
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|8
|14
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|15
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|7
|16
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|18
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|19
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|20
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|4
|21
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|22
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|3
|23
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|3
|24
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|25
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|3
|26
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|27
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|28
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|2
|29
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|2
|30
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|31
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|32
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|1
|33
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|1
|34
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|35
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|36
|Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|37
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|41
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|40
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|29
|5
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
|25
|6
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|7
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|8
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|17
|9
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|10
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|11
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|15
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|13
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|13
|14
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|13
|15
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|16
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|12
|17
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|18
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|10
|19
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|20
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|9
|21
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|9
|22
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|23
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|9
|24
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|25
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|7
|26
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|6
|27
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|6
|28
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|6
|29
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|30
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|31
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|32
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|33
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|2
|34
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|2
|35
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|36
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky ProCycling
|2:44:51
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:13
|3
|Rabobank
|0:00:50
|4
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:04:32
|5
|HTC Highroad
|0:05:33
|6
|Team NetApp
|0:07:18
|7
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:08:07
|8
|Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:08:19
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen
|0:11:35
|10
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:15:09
|11
|Endura Racing
|0:15:43
|12
|Motorpoint
|0:15:54
|13
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:16:14
|14
|Sigma Sport-Specialized
|0:16:48
|15
|Team Raleigh
|0:23:28
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:24:09
