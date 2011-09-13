Image 1 of 14 Lars Boom (Rabobank) celebrates his victory in stage 3 at the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 14 The break of Andrew Fenn, Boy Van Poppel and Russell Hampton at 15 miles (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 14 Andrew Fenn, Boy Van Poppel and Russell Hampton (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 14 HTC-Highroad leads the chase (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 14 Andy Fenn checks behind as the chase group closes in (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 14 Four groups chase across the Moorlands (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 14 The race breaks up on the Staffordshire Moorlands (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 14 The yellow jersey group is chasing hard (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 14 The remainders of the bunch in the sunshine (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 14 Lars Boom (Rabobank) wins Stoke to Stoke stage (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 14 Russell Hampton gets another KoM yeti (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 12 of 14 Mark Cavendish is now wearing the blue Prostate Cancer Charity Points jersey. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 13 of 14 Lars Boom pulls on the leader’s yellow jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 14 of 14 Lars Boom (Rabobank) is the new leader of the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

The apocalyptic weather that forced the cancellation of stage 2 yesterday seemed a million miles away today in Stoke-on-Trent as Rabobank rider Lars Boom won a stage bathed in golden sunshine and also pulled on the golden jersey of race leader. The Dutch fast man sprinted away from all the major players on the tight uphill finish, led-out by his Australian teammate Michael Matthews, giving the Netherlands team first and second on the day.

Although the conditions were still on the windy side as the 94-rider bunch tackled the 86-mile stage it was no bother to the Dutch hard man Boom who said afterwards, "I know that it is always tricky with the wind when you are in England, but I’m from Holland, so I’m used to it."

The deceptively hard parcours and the nagging wind made it hard for breakaways, as the early trio of Andrew Fenn (An Post-Sean Kelly), Russell Hampton (Sigma Sport-Specialized) and Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) found out to their cost after slipping away shortly after the race left the start in Trentham Gardens.

The move gained a maximum of three minutes over the peloton while behind the race split up into four distinct groups. At the front of the chasing group was the HTC-Highroad team of race leader Mark Cavendish, who were assisted by Team Sky, hoping to launch one of their guys off the front. The enthusiasm of the British team was such that they didn’t even slow down for lunch at the feed station after 45 miles but carried on drilling the pace into the wind.

Boom was clearly aware of the tactics having watched HTC-Highroad and Sky working together on stage one and said, "We knew that you can't bring HTC and Cavendish or the Sky boys to the finish. We knew we would have to surprise them, and we managed to do that."

Meanwhile, the brave efforts of the breakaway threesome were over by the top of the category one climb of Gun Hill (after 53 miles) and a select group of 27 riders, including eventual winner Boom and race leader Cavendish, steamed on into Stoke, leaving the rest of the field in tatters.

That should have been that, in terms of further attacking, but no one told 22-year-old Alex Dowsett of Team Sky, who went off the front with over ten miles remaining. Despite an epic effort against the clock, the recently crowned British time trial champion was reeled in with a little over a mile to go, setting the stage for a bunch finish in The Potteries town of Hanley.

The finish in Stoke-on-Trent makes it hard to organise a lead-out but former cyclo-cross world champion Boom stuck to the wheel of teammate Matthews, a former U-23 World Road Race champion, and swung round the corner to the take victory. Home rider Geraint Thomas was third on the stage and goes into third place overall. Mark Cavendish finished fifth on the stage and loses his lead to go into second place with a deficit of three seconds.

After pulling on the leader's jersey 25-year-old Boom said of his win: "With 200 metres to go I managed to jump over [Steve] Cummings and [Geraint] Thomas and then the corners started, so they couldn't pass us anymore. My first aim was to pull for Michael [Matthews] and then I felt good so I am happy to win."

The rider from Vlijmen in the Netherlands, who has spent his entire junior and professional career riding for Rabobank, finished by saying, "It is nice to win. It's nice to win before the world championships. I will try and defend the jersey and win the overall, that is the goal now."

Full Results 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:23:42 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 6 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint 7 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 8 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 10 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 11 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 13 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 14 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 15 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 17 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 18 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 20 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 21 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:00:09 22 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 23 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:12 24 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:26 26 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:55 27 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:02:06 28 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 29 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:57 30 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:59 31 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 32 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:07:45 35 Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh 36 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint 37 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 38 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint 39 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 40 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 41 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 42 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 43 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 44 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 45 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 46 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 47 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 48 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 49 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 50 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 51 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 52 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 54 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 55 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 56 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 57 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 58 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 59 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 60 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 61 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 62 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 63 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 64 Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:12:06 65 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:12:12 66 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 67 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 68 Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 69 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 70 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 71 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 72 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint 73 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 74 James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh 75 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 76 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 77 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 78 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint 79 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 80 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 81 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 82 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 83 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 84 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 85 Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh 86 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 87 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 88 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 89 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 90 Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 91 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 92 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 93 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 4 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 11 6 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint 10 7 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 9 8 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 9 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 7 10 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 6 11 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 12 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 4 13 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 14 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 2 15 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 - Stone, 22.4km 1 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 pts 2 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 2 4 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 1

Sprint 2 - Uttoxeter, 44.9km 1 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 3 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 2 4 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 1

Sprint 3 - Leek, 94.1km 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 3 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 4 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 1

Mountain 1 - Ramshorn (Cat. 2) 63.2km 1 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 6 pts 2 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 3 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 4 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 5 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 2 6 Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh 1

Mountain 2 - Gun Hill (Cat. 1) 86.4km 1 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 10 pts 2 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 9 3 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 4 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 7 5 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 6 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 7 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 4 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 3 9 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 2 10 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Commonside (Cat. 2) 112.7km 1 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 6 pts 2 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 5 3 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 5 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 6 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 1

Most combative 1 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly

Young riders 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:23:42 2 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 4 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:59 6 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:07:45 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 8 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 9 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:12:12

Teams 1 Rabobank 10:11:06 2 Leopard Trek 3 Sky Procycling 0:00:07 4 Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:04:08 5 HTC-Highroad 0:04:12 6 Team NetApp 0:07:45 7 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:57 8 Vacansoleil - DCM 0:07:58 9 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:11:42 10 Motorpoint 0:15:30 11 An Post - Sean Kelly 12 Team Garmin - Cervelo 13 Endura Racing 14 Sigma Sport-Specialised 0:15:39 15 Team Raleigh 0:23:15 16 Team Europcar 0:23:56

General classification after stage 3 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8:04:35 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:03 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:06 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:07 5 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:08 6 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 7 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint 0:00:13 8 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 9 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 14 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 16 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 17 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 18 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 19 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:20 20 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:00:22 21 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:25 22 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 0:00:31 24 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:38 25 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:00:39 26 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:07 27 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:02:29 28 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:02:40 29 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:10 30 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:04:12 31 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:37 33 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:54 34 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:58 35 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 36 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 37 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 38 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 39 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 40 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 41 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 42 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 43 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 44 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 45 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint 46 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 47 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 49 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 50 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 51 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 52 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 53 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 54 Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 55 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 56 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:08:14 57 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint 0:08:23 58 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 59 Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:08:31 60 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 61 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:09:00 62 Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:09:02 63 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 64 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:12:19 65 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:21 66 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint 0:12:24 67 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 0:12:25 68 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 69 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 70 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 71 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 72 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 73 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 74 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 75 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 76 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 77 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 78 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 79 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 80 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 81 Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 82 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:12:43 83 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:12:46 84 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 85 James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh 0:12:50 86 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 87 Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:12:52 88 Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:12:58 89 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint 90 Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh 91 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:29 92 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 93 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator

Points classification 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 26 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 14 6 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint 13 7 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 8 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 9 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 10 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 9 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 12 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 13 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 7 14 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 15 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 6 16 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 6 17 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 18 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 19 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 4 20 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 21 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 22 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 2 23 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 2 24 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 25 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1 26 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad -5

Sprint classification 1 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 17 pts 2 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 13 3 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 4 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 8 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 7 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 8 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 9 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint 2 10 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 1 11 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 1

Mountains classification 1 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 32 pts 2 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 16 3 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 4 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 12 5 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 6 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 7 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 9 8 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 4 9 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 3 10 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 11 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 2 12 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 13 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 14 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 2 15 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 16 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 17 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 1 18 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 19 Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh 1

Young riders classification 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 8:04:42 2 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:01 3 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:30 6 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 0:07:51 7 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:08:53 9 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:12:18