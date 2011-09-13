Trending

Boom strikes in Stoke-on-Trent

Rabobank rider takes the race lead from Cavendish

Image 1 of 14

Lars Boom (Rabobank) celebrates his victory in stage 3 at the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 14

The break of Andrew Fenn, Boy Van Poppel and Russell Hampton at 15 miles

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 14

Andrew Fenn, Boy Van Poppel and Russell Hampton

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 14

HTC-Highroad leads the chase

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 5 of 14

Andy Fenn checks behind as the chase group closes in

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 6 of 14

Four groups chase across the Moorlands

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 7 of 14

The race breaks up on the Staffordshire Moorlands

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 14

The yellow jersey group is chasing hard

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 9 of 14

The remainders of the bunch in the sunshine

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 10 of 14

Lars Boom (Rabobank) wins Stoke to Stoke stage

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 11 of 14

Russell Hampton gets another KoM yeti

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 12 of 14

Mark Cavendish is now wearing the blue Prostate Cancer Charity Points jersey.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 13 of 14

Lars Boom pulls on the leader’s yellow jersey

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 14 of 14

Lars Boom (Rabobank) is the new leader of the Tour of Britain.

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

The apocalyptic weather that forced the cancellation of stage 2 yesterday seemed a million miles away today in Stoke-on-Trent as Rabobank rider Lars Boom won a stage bathed in golden sunshine and also pulled on the golden jersey of race leader. The Dutch fast man sprinted away from all the major players on the tight uphill finish, led-out by his Australian teammate Michael Matthews, giving the Netherlands team first and second on the day.

Although the conditions were still on the windy side as the 94-rider bunch tackled the 86-mile stage it was no bother to the Dutch hard man Boom who said afterwards, "I know that it is always tricky with the wind when you are in England, but I’m from Holland, so I’m used to it."

The deceptively hard parcours and the nagging wind made it hard for breakaways, as the early trio of Andrew Fenn (An Post-Sean Kelly), Russell Hampton (Sigma Sport-Specialized) and Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) found out to their cost after slipping away shortly after the race left the start in Trentham Gardens.

The move gained a maximum of three minutes over the peloton while behind the race split up into four distinct groups. At the front of the chasing group was the HTC-Highroad team of race leader Mark Cavendish, who were assisted by Team Sky, hoping to launch one of their guys off the front. The enthusiasm of the British team was such that they didn’t even slow down for lunch at the feed station after 45 miles but carried on drilling the pace into the wind.

Boom was clearly aware of the tactics having watched HTC-Highroad and Sky working together on stage one and said, "We knew that you can't bring HTC and Cavendish or the Sky boys to the finish. We knew we would have to surprise them, and we managed to do that."

Meanwhile, the brave efforts of the breakaway threesome were over by the top of the category one climb of Gun Hill (after 53 miles) and a select group of 27 riders, including eventual winner Boom and race leader Cavendish, steamed on into Stoke, leaving the rest of the field in tatters.

That should have been that, in terms of further attacking, but no one told 22-year-old Alex Dowsett of Team Sky, who went off the front with over ten miles remaining. Despite an epic effort against the clock, the recently crowned British time trial champion was reeled in with a little over a mile to go, setting the stage for a bunch finish in The Potteries town of Hanley.

The finish in Stoke-on-Trent makes it hard to organise a lead-out but former cyclo-cross world champion Boom stuck to the wheel of teammate Matthews, a former U-23 World Road Race champion, and swung round the corner to the take victory. Home rider Geraint Thomas was third on the stage and goes into third place overall. Mark Cavendish finished fifth on the stage and loses his lead to go into second place with a deficit of three seconds.

After pulling on the leader's jersey 25-year-old Boom said of his win: "With 200 metres to go I managed to jump over [Steve] Cummings and [Geraint] Thomas and then the corners started, so they couldn't pass us anymore. My first aim was to pull for Michael [Matthews] and then I felt good so I am happy to win."

The rider from Vlijmen in the Netherlands, who has spent his entire junior and professional career riding for Rabobank, finished by saying, "It is nice to win. It's nice to win before the world championships. I will try and defend the jersey and win the overall, that is the goal now."

Full Results
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:23:42
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
4Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
6Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
7Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
8Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
10Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
11Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
12Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
13Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
14Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
15Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
17Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
18Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
20Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:07
21Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:09
22Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
23Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:12
24Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
25Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:26
26Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:55
27Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:02:06
28Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
29Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:57
30Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:59
31Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
32Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:07:45
35Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
36Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
37Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
38Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
39Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
40Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
41Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
42Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
43Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
44Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
45Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
46Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
47Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
48Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
49Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
50Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
51Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
52Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
53Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
54Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
55Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
56Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
57Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
58Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
59Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
60Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
61Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
62Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
63Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
64Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:12:06
65Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:12:12
66Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
67Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
68Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
69William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
70Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
71Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
72James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
73Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
74James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
75Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
76Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
77Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
78Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
79Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
80Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
81Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
82Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
83Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
84Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
85Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh
86Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
87Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
88Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
89Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
90Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
91Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
92Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
93Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team14
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling13
4Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling12
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad11
6Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint10
7Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp9
8Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
9Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek7
10Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly6
11Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
12Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp4
13Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek3
14Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing2
15Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 1 - Stone, 22.4km
1Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly5pts
2Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized2
4Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly1

Sprint 2 - Uttoxeter, 44.9km
1Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly3
3Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized2
4Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly1

Sprint 3 - Leek, 94.1km
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
3Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling2
4Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad1

Mountain 1 - Ramshorn (Cat. 2) 63.2km
1Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized6pts
2Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly5
3Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
4Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly3
5Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh2
6Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh1

Mountain 2 - Gun Hill (Cat. 1) 86.4km
1Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp10pts
2Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized9
3Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
4Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly7
5Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling6
6Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling5
7Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad4
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad3
9Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing2
10Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Commonside (Cat. 2) 112.7km
1Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp6pts
2Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized5
3Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling4
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling3
5Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2
6Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek1

Most combative
1Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly

Young riders
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team3:23:42
2Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
3Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
4Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:59
6Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:07:45
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
8Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
9Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh0:12:12

Teams
1Rabobank10:11:06
2Leopard Trek
3Sky Procycling0:00:07
4Rapha Condor - Sharp0:04:08
5HTC-Highroad0:04:12
6Team NetApp0:07:45
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:57
8Vacansoleil - DCM0:07:58
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:11:42
10Motorpoint0:15:30
11An Post - Sean Kelly
12Team Garmin - Cervelo
13Endura Racing
14Sigma Sport-Specialised0:15:39
15Team Raleigh0:23:15
16Team Europcar0:23:56

General classification after stage 3
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8:04:35
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:00:03
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:06
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:07
5Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:08
6Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
7Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint0:00:13
8Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
9Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
10Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
11Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
14Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
16Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
17Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
18Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
19Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:20
20Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:22
21Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:25
22Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
23Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing0:00:31
24Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:38
25Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:00:39
26Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:07
27Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:02:29
28Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:02:40
29Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:10
30Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:04:12
31Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
32Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:37
33Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:54
34Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:58
35Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
36Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
37Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
38Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
39Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
40Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
41Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
42Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
43Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
44Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
45Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
46Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
47Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
49Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
50Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
51Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
52Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
53Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
54Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
55Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
56Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:08:14
57Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint0:08:23
58Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
59Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh0:08:31
60Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
61Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:09:00
62Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:09:02
63Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
64Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:12:19
65Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:21
66Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint0:12:24
67Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing0:12:25
68Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
69Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
70Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
71Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
72Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
73Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
74Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
75Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
76Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
77Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
78Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
79Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
80Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
81Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
82William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:12:43
83Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:12:46
84Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
85James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh0:12:50
86Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
87Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:12:52
88Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:12:58
89James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
90Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh
91Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:29
92Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
93Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator

Points classification
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad26pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling24
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team23
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team14
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad14
6Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint13
7Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13
8Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling12
9Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
10Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp9
11Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling9
12Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
13Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek7
14Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
15Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly6
16Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing6
17Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
18Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling5
19Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp4
20Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling4
21Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek3
22Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing2
23Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint2
24Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
25Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1
26Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad-5

Sprint classification
1Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly17pts
2Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized13
3Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
4Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly8
5Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
7Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling3
8Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling2
9Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint2
10Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad1
11Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly1

Mountains classification
1Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized32pts
2Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp16
3Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
4Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly12
5Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling12
6Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling10
7Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly9
8Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad4
9Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad3
10Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly3
11Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing2
12Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling2
13Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2
14Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh2
15Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad2
16Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
17Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek1
18Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1
19Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh1

Young riders classification
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team8:04:42
2Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:01
3Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
4Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:30
6Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint0:07:51
7Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:08:53
9Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh0:12:18

Teams classification
1Rabobank24:14:24
2Leopard Trek
3Sky Procycling0:00:07
4Rapha Condor - Sharp0:04:08
5HTC-Highroad0:04:12
6Team NetApp0:07:45
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:57
8Vacansoleil - DCM0:07:58
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:11:42
10Team Garmin - Cervelo0:15:30
11Motorpoint
12An Post - Sean Kelly
13Endura Racing
14Sigma Sport-Specialised0:16:04
15Team Raleigh0:23:15
16Team Europcar0:23:56

