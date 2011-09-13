Boom strikes in Stoke-on-Trent
Rabobank rider takes the race lead from Cavendish
The apocalyptic weather that forced the cancellation of stage 2 yesterday seemed a million miles away today in Stoke-on-Trent as Rabobank rider Lars Boom won a stage bathed in golden sunshine and also pulled on the golden jersey of race leader. The Dutch fast man sprinted away from all the major players on the tight uphill finish, led-out by his Australian teammate Michael Matthews, giving the Netherlands team first and second on the day.
Although the conditions were still on the windy side as the 94-rider bunch tackled the 86-mile stage it was no bother to the Dutch hard man Boom who said afterwards, "I know that it is always tricky with the wind when you are in England, but I’m from Holland, so I’m used to it."
The deceptively hard parcours and the nagging wind made it hard for breakaways, as the early trio of Andrew Fenn (An Post-Sean Kelly), Russell Hampton (Sigma Sport-Specialized) and Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) found out to their cost after slipping away shortly after the race left the start in Trentham Gardens.
The move gained a maximum of three minutes over the peloton while behind the race split up into four distinct groups. At the front of the chasing group was the HTC-Highroad team of race leader Mark Cavendish, who were assisted by Team Sky, hoping to launch one of their guys off the front. The enthusiasm of the British team was such that they didn’t even slow down for lunch at the feed station after 45 miles but carried on drilling the pace into the wind.
Boom was clearly aware of the tactics having watched HTC-Highroad and Sky working together on stage one and said, "We knew that you can't bring HTC and Cavendish or the Sky boys to the finish. We knew we would have to surprise them, and we managed to do that."
Meanwhile, the brave efforts of the breakaway threesome were over by the top of the category one climb of Gun Hill (after 53 miles) and a select group of 27 riders, including eventual winner Boom and race leader Cavendish, steamed on into Stoke, leaving the rest of the field in tatters.
That should have been that, in terms of further attacking, but no one told 22-year-old Alex Dowsett of Team Sky, who went off the front with over ten miles remaining. Despite an epic effort against the clock, the recently crowned British time trial champion was reeled in with a little over a mile to go, setting the stage for a bunch finish in The Potteries town of Hanley.
The finish in Stoke-on-Trent makes it hard to organise a lead-out but former cyclo-cross world champion Boom stuck to the wheel of teammate Matthews, a former U-23 World Road Race champion, and swung round the corner to the take victory. Home rider Geraint Thomas was third on the stage and goes into third place overall. Mark Cavendish finished fifth on the stage and loses his lead to go into second place with a deficit of three seconds.
After pulling on the leader's jersey 25-year-old Boom said of his win: "With 200 metres to go I managed to jump over [Steve] Cummings and [Geraint] Thomas and then the corners started, so they couldn't pass us anymore. My first aim was to pull for Michael [Matthews] and then I felt good so I am happy to win."
The rider from Vlijmen in the Netherlands, who has spent his entire junior and professional career riding for Rabobank, finished by saying, "It is nice to win. It's nice to win before the world championships. I will try and defend the jersey and win the overall, that is the goal now."
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:23:42
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|6
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
|7
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|8
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|10
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|11
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|13
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|14
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|15
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|17
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|18
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|20
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|21
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:09
|22
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|23
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|24
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:26
|26
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:55
|27
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:06
|28
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|29
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:57
|30
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:59
|31
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|32
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:07:45
|35
|Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
|36
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
|37
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|38
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
|39
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|41
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|42
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|43
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|44
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|45
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|46
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|47
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|48
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|49
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|50
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|51
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|52
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|54
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|55
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|56
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|57
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|58
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|59
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|61
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|62
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|63
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|64
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:12:06
|65
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:12:12
|66
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|67
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|68
|Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|69
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|70
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|71
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|72
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
|73
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|74
|James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
|75
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|76
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|77
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|78
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
|79
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|80
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|81
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|82
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|83
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|84
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh
|86
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|87
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|88
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|89
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|90
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|91
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|92
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|93
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|4
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|11
|6
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
|10
|7
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|9
|8
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|9
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|7
|10
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|6
|11
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|12
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|4
|13
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|14
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|2
|15
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|pts
|2
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|2
|4
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|1
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|3
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|2
|4
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|1
|1
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|6
|pts
|2
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|3
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|4
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|5
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|2
|6
|Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh
|1
|1
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|10
|pts
|2
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|9
|3
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|4
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|7
|5
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|6
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|7
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|4
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|3
|9
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|2
|10
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|6
|pts
|2
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|5
|3
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|5
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|6
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|1
|1
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:23:42
|2
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|4
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:59
|6
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:07:45
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|8
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|9
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:12:12
|1
|Rabobank
|10:11:06
|2
|Leopard Trek
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|4
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:04:08
|5
|HTC-Highroad
|0:04:12
|6
|Team NetApp
|0:07:45
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:57
|8
|Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:07:58
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:11:42
|10
|Motorpoint
|0:15:30
|11
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|12
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|13
|Endura Racing
|14
|Sigma Sport-Specialised
|0:15:39
|15
|Team Raleigh
|0:23:15
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:23:56
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8:04:35
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:03
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:06
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|6
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|7
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:00:13
|8
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|9
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|14
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|16
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|17
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|18
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|19
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:20
|20
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:22
|21
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:25
|22
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:00:31
|24
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:38
|25
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:00:39
|26
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:07
|27
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:29
|28
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:40
|29
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:10
|30
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:04:12
|31
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|33
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:54
|34
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:58
|35
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|36
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|37
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|38
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|39
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|40
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|41
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|42
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|43
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|44
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|45
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
|46
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|47
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|50
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|51
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|52
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|53
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|54
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|55
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|56
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:08:14
|57
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
|0:08:23
|58
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|59
|Gaël Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:08:31
|60
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|61
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:09:00
|62
|Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:09:02
|63
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|64
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:12:19
|65
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:21
|66
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:12:24
|67
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:12:25
|68
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|69
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|70
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|71
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|72
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|74
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|75
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|76
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|78
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|79
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|80
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|81
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|82
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:12:43
|83
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:12:46
|84
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|85
|James Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
|0:12:50
|86
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|87
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:12:52
|88
|Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:12:58
|89
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
|90
|Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh
|91
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:29
|92
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|93
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|26
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|14
|6
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
|13
|7
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|8
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|9
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|10
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|9
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|12
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|13
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|7
|14
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|15
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|6
|16
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|6
|17
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|18
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|19
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|4
|20
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|21
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|22
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|2
|23
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|2
|24
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|25
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|26
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|-5
|1
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|17
|pts
|2
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|13
|3
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|4
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|7
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|8
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|9
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
|2
|10
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|1
|11
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|1
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|32
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|16
|3
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|4
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|12
|5
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|6
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|7
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|9
|8
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|4
|9
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|3
|10
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|11
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|2
|12
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|13
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|14
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|2
|15
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|16
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|17
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|1
|18
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|19
|Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh
|1
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8:04:42
|2
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:01
|3
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|6
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|0:07:51
|7
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:08:53
|9
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:12:18
|1
|Rabobank
|24:14:24
|2
|Leopard Trek
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|4
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:04:08
|5
|HTC-Highroad
|0:04:12
|6
|Team NetApp
|0:07:45
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:57
|8
|Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:07:58
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:11:42
|10
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:15:30
|11
|Motorpoint
|12
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|13
|Endura Racing
|14
|Sigma Sport-Specialised
|0:16:04
|15
|Team Raleigh
|0:23:15
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:23:56
