Trending

Cavendish gets off the mark in Dumfries

Manxman wins opening stage of Tour of Britain

Image 1 of 14

Mark Cavendish easily wins the sprint on the Tour of Britain's first stage.

Mark Cavendish easily wins the sprint on the Tour of Britain's first stage.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 14

Matthew Brammeier leads the chase of the breakaway.

Matthew Brammeier leads the chase of the breakaway.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 14

HTC's train with Irishman Matthew Brammeier at the head.

HTC's train with Irishman Matthew Brammeier at the head.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 4 of 14

The Tour of Britain heads through the area near Scotland.

The Tour of Britain heads through the area near Scotland.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 5 of 14

Peter Ghyllebert leads Russell Hampton in the breakaway.

Peter Ghyllebert leads Russell Hampton in the breakaway.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 6 of 14

Big crowds greet the Tour of Britain

Big crowds greet the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 7 of 14

The Tour of Britain starts on High Street in Peebles.

The Tour of Britain starts on High Street in Peebles.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 14

The riders head out from Peebles

The riders head out from Peebles
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 9 of 14

Mark Cavendish and Michael Rogers, future Sky teammates?

Mark Cavendish and Michael Rogers, future Sky teammates?
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 10 of 14

Mark Cavendish looking confident at the start of the Tour of Britain.

Mark Cavendish looking confident at the start of the Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 11 of 14

Cavendish lines up next to Australian Michael Rogers

Cavendish lines up next to Australian Michael Rogers
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 12 of 14

World Champion Thor Hushovd signs some autographs at the start.

World Champion Thor Hushovd signs some autographs at the start.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 13 of 14

Lars Boom (Rabobank) poses at the BSpoke bike shop

Lars Boom (Rabobank) poses at the BSpoke bike shop
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 14 of 14

Cavendish in the yellow leader's jersey at the Tour of Britain

Cavendish in the yellow leader's jersey at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

When Mark Cavendish announced a week before the start of the Tour of Britain that he would be riding his national tour for the first time since 2007 it was probably not the news the other riders wanted to hear. When the opening stage finished in Dumfries, their worst fears were realised as the Manx Missile took the bunch finish with ease, with HTC teammate Mark Renshaw second.

Following his win, and wearing the IG Markets gold leaders' jersey, Cavendish was upbeat about his repeat performance of four years ago when he won the prologue to take the lead in the Tour of Britain.

"Its always incredible to win the first stage because you get also get the leader's jersey. We were up for it today but it was always going to be a hard day, with the weather anyway. If it was nice weather it would have been a lot faster, still probably the same result, but it would have been easier. Its been wicked here, all day. The crowds are spectacular especially considering the weather."

Although the safe money was on Cavendish to take the opening stage of the eighth Tour of Britain, a pair of riders decided they weren't going to make it easy for the rest of the peloton and Cavendish's HTC team in particular on the 106 mile stage.

Soon after the 95 rider field rolled out of the sleepy town of Peebles, Russell Hampton (Sigma Sport) and Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post-Sean Kelly) set off on a breakaway that would stay away until 10 miles before the finish. It was a brave move indeed, given that most of it was into a headwind in the rain.

The break, which earned home rider Hampton the Combativity award and his Belgian counterpart Ghyllebert the Yodel Sprints competition, got a maximum advantage of over six minutes before the bunch slowly, and painfully, dragged it back.

After the race Cavendish paid tribute to his team: "We had to ride with a few of our guys today but we had support from Sky and the guys did an incredible job to control the break. You know, then it was run of the mill stuff to set me up for the finish."

When the race did eventually finish in Dumfries it was 30 minutes down on schedule, testament to the strong winds, but perhaps nothing compared to the hurricane gusts that are predicted to disrupt tomorrow's stage from Kendal to Blackpool.

Asked how long he could keep the leader's jersey Cavendish replied, "Hopefully it will be a sprint again tomorrow. We could keep it for a good few days, but its harder to control with a six man team."

Cavendish, who pulled out of the Vuelta a Espana on stage four, will be using the eight-stage Tour of Britain as preparation for the world championships in Copenhagen, and post-race questions soon turned to the effectiveness of this race in that respect.

"It's actually good preparation because its likely to be raining and cold in Copenhagen - this has been perfect (today) because it favours me. I like this weather - I couldn't handle the Vuelta because it was too hot."

Despite being chuffed with his win today, Cavendish still had time for some straight talking: "Rabobank as usual came with everybody (at the finish line) after doing no work all day and tried to take over the lead out. But like I always say the best thing for me is having the whole team ride for me because it puts the pressure on me and I don't want to let them down."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad4:41:06
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
3Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
6Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
7Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
10Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
11Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
12Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
13Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
14Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
15Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
17Andy Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
18Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
19Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
20Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
21Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
22Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
23Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
24Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
25Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
26Jan-Bert Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
28Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
29Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
30Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
31Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
32Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
33Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
34Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
35Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
36Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
37Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
38Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
39Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
40Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
41Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
42Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
43Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
44Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
45Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
46Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
47Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
49Alex Wetterall (Swe) Endura Racing
50Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
51Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
52Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
53Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
54Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
55Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
56Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
57Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
58Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
59Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
60Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
61Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
62Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
63Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
64Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
65Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
66Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
67Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
68Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
70Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing0:00:18
71Will Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
72Matt Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:00:21
73Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
74Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
75Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
76Jamie Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
77Rik Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
78Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
79Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
80Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
81Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
82Steve Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:00:33
83Gael Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
84Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
85Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
86James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
87Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh
88Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:01:02
89Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:04
90Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
91Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
92Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
93Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
94Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:42
DNFJens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad15pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad14
3Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13
4Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling11
6Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
7Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling9
8Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
9Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
10Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing6
11Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling5
12Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling4
13Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint3
14Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint2
15Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Sprint 1 - Innerleithen, 4.5 mi
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly5pts
2Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized3
3Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint2
4Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly1

Sprint 2 - Moffat, 44 mi
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly5pts
2Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized3
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Sprint 3 - Dumfries, 69.9 mi
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly5pts
2Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized3
3Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling2
4Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Megget Hill (Cat 3), 23.9 mi
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized4pts
2Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly3
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling2
4Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad1

Mountain 2 - Devil's Beef Tub (Cat 3), 37 mi
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized4pts
2Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly3
3Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling2
4Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad1

Mountain 3 - Banks Hill (Cat 3), 87.1 mi
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized4pts
2Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly3
3Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling2
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Combativity Award
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky ProCycling14:03:18
2HTC Highroad
3Rabobank
4UnitedHealthcare
5Team Garmin - Cervelo
6Vacansoleil - DCM
7Motorpoint
8Topsport Vlaanderen
9Rapha Condor - Sharp
10Team NetApp
11Team Europcar
12Endura Racing
13An Post - Sean Kelly
14Leopard Trek
15Team Raleigh
16Sigma Sport-Specialised0:00:25

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad4:40:56
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:04
3Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:06
4Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:09
5Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
6Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
7Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
9Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
10Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
11Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
12Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
13Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
14Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
15Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
16Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
18Andy Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
19Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
20Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
21Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
22Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
23Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
25Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
26Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
27Jan-Bert Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
29Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
30Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
31Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
32Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
33Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
34Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
35Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
36Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
37Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
38Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
39Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
40Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
41Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
43Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
44Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
45Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
46Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
47Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
48Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
50Alex Wetterall (Swe) Endura Racing
51Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
52Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
53Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
54Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
55Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
56Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
57Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
58Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
59Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
60Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
61Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
62Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
63Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
64Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
65Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
66Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
67Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
69Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:00:20
70Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:26
71Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing0:00:28
72Will Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
73Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:00:29
74Matt Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:00:31
75Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
76Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
77Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
78Jamie Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
79Rik Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
80Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
81Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
82Steve Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:00:43
83Gael Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
84Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
85Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
86James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
87Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh
88Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:01:12
89Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:14
90Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
91Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
92Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
93Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
94Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:52

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad15pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad14
3Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13
4Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling11
6Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
7Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling9
8Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
9Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
10Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing6
11Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling5
12Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling4
13Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint3
14Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint2
15Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized12pts
2Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly9
3Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling2
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling2
5Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad2
6Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling2
7Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly15pts
2Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized9
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling3
5Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint2
6Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky ProCycling14:03:18
2HTC Highroad
3Rabobank
4UnitedHealthcare
5Team Garmin - Cervelo
6Vacansoleil - DCM
7Motorpoint
8Topsport Vlaanderen
9Rapha Condor - Sharp
10Team NetApp
11Team Europcar
12Endura Racing
13An Post - Sean Kelly
14Leopard Trek
15Team Raleigh
16Sigma Sport-Specialised0:00:25

 

Latest on Cyclingnews