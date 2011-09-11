Image 1 of 14 Mark Cavendish easily wins the sprint on the Tour of Britain's first stage. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 14 Matthew Brammeier leads the chase of the breakaway. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 14 HTC's train with Irishman Matthew Brammeier at the head. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 14 The Tour of Britain heads through the area near Scotland. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 14 Peter Ghyllebert leads Russell Hampton in the breakaway. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 14 Big crowds greet the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 14 The Tour of Britain starts on High Street in Peebles. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 14 The riders head out from Peebles (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 14 Mark Cavendish and Michael Rogers, future Sky teammates? (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 14 Mark Cavendish looking confident at the start of the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 11 of 14 Cavendish lines up next to Australian Michael Rogers (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 12 of 14 World Champion Thor Hushovd signs some autographs at the start. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 13 of 14 Lars Boom (Rabobank) poses at the BSpoke bike shop (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 14 of 14 Cavendish in the yellow leader's jersey at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

When Mark Cavendish announced a week before the start of the Tour of Britain that he would be riding his national tour for the first time since 2007 it was probably not the news the other riders wanted to hear. When the opening stage finished in Dumfries, their worst fears were realised as the Manx Missile took the bunch finish with ease, with HTC teammate Mark Renshaw second.

Following his win, and wearing the IG Markets gold leaders' jersey, Cavendish was upbeat about his repeat performance of four years ago when he won the prologue to take the lead in the Tour of Britain.

"Its always incredible to win the first stage because you get also get the leader's jersey. We were up for it today but it was always going to be a hard day, with the weather anyway. If it was nice weather it would have been a lot faster, still probably the same result, but it would have been easier. Its been wicked here, all day. The crowds are spectacular especially considering the weather."

Although the safe money was on Cavendish to take the opening stage of the eighth Tour of Britain, a pair of riders decided they weren't going to make it easy for the rest of the peloton and Cavendish's HTC team in particular on the 106 mile stage.

Soon after the 95 rider field rolled out of the sleepy town of Peebles, Russell Hampton (Sigma Sport) and Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post-Sean Kelly) set off on a breakaway that would stay away until 10 miles before the finish. It was a brave move indeed, given that most of it was into a headwind in the rain.

The break, which earned home rider Hampton the Combativity award and his Belgian counterpart Ghyllebert the Yodel Sprints competition, got a maximum advantage of over six minutes before the bunch slowly, and painfully, dragged it back.

After the race Cavendish paid tribute to his team: "We had to ride with a few of our guys today but we had support from Sky and the guys did an incredible job to control the break. You know, then it was run of the mill stuff to set me up for the finish."

When the race did eventually finish in Dumfries it was 30 minutes down on schedule, testament to the strong winds, but perhaps nothing compared to the hurricane gusts that are predicted to disrupt tomorrow's stage from Kendal to Blackpool.

Asked how long he could keep the leader's jersey Cavendish replied, "Hopefully it will be a sprint again tomorrow. We could keep it for a good few days, but its harder to control with a six man team."

Cavendish, who pulled out of the Vuelta a Espana on stage four, will be using the eight-stage Tour of Britain as preparation for the world championships in Copenhagen, and post-race questions soon turned to the effectiveness of this race in that respect.

"It's actually good preparation because its likely to be raining and cold in Copenhagen - this has been perfect (today) because it favours me. I like this weather - I couldn't handle the Vuelta because it was too hot."

Despite being chuffed with his win today, Cavendish still had time for some straight talking: "Rabobank as usual came with everybody (at the finish line) after doing no work all day and tried to take over the lead out. But like I always say the best thing for me is having the whole team ride for me because it puts the pressure on me and I don't want to let them down."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 4:41:06 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 11 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 12 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint 14 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 15 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 Andy Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 18 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 19 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 20 Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 21 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 22 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 23 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 24 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 25 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 Jan-Bert Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 28 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 29 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 30 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 31 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 32 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 33 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 34 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 35 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 37 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 38 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 39 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 40 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 41 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 42 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 43 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 44 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 45 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 46 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 47 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 49 Alex Wetterall (Swe) Endura Racing 50 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 51 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 52 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 53 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 54 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint 55 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 56 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 57 Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 58 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 59 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp 60 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 61 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 62 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 63 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint 64 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 65 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 66 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 67 Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 68 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 70 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 0:00:18 71 Will Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 72 Matt Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:00:21 73 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 74 Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 75 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 76 Jamie Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh 77 Rik Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 78 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 79 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 80 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 81 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint 82 Steve Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:00:33 83 Gael Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh 84 Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 85 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 86 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint 87 Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh 88 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:01:02 89 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:04 90 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 91 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 92 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 93 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 94 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:42 DNF Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 15 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 14 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 4 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 6 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 7 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 8 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 9 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 10 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 6 11 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 12 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 13 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint 3 14 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 2 15 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Sprint 1 - Innerleithen, 4.5 mi # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 pts 2 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 3 3 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint 2 4 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 1

Sprint 2 - Moffat, 44 mi # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 pts 2 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 3 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 4 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Sprint 3 - Dumfries, 69.9 mi # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 pts 2 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 3 3 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Megget Hill (Cat 3), 23.9 mi # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 4 pts 2 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 4 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 1

Mountain 2 - Devil's Beef Tub (Cat 3), 37 mi # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 4 pts 2 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 3 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 4 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 1

Mountain 3 - Banks Hill (Cat 3), 87.1 mi # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 4 pts 2 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 3 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 4 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Combativity Award # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky ProCycling 14:03:18 2 HTC Highroad 3 Rabobank 4 UnitedHealthcare 5 Team Garmin - Cervelo 6 Vacansoleil - DCM 7 Motorpoint 8 Topsport Vlaanderen 9 Rapha Condor - Sharp 10 Team NetApp 11 Team Europcar 12 Endura Racing 13 An Post - Sean Kelly 14 Leopard Trek 15 Team Raleigh 16 Sigma Sport-Specialised 0:00:25

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 4:40:56 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:04 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:09 5 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 6 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint 7 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 13 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint 15 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 16 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 17 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 18 Andy Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 19 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 20 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 21 Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 22 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 23 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 24 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 26 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 Jan-Bert Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 29 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 30 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 31 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 32 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 33 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 34 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 35 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 36 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 37 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 38 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 39 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 40 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 41 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 43 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 44 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 45 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 46 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 47 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 48 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 50 Alex Wetterall (Swe) Endura Racing 51 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 52 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 53 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 54 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint 55 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 56 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 57 Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 58 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 59 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp 60 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 61 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 62 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 63 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 64 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 65 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 66 Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh 67 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 68 Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 69 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:00:20 70 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:26 71 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 0:00:28 72 Will Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 73 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:00:29 74 Matt Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:00:31 75 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 76 Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 77 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 78 Jamie Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh 79 Rik Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 80 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 81 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint 82 Steve Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:00:43 83 Gael Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh 84 Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 85 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 86 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint 87 Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh 88 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:01:12 89 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:14 90 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 91 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 92 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 93 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 94 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:52

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 15 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 14 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 4 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 6 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 7 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 8 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 9 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 10 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 6 11 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 12 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 13 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint 3 14 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint 2 15 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 12 pts 2 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 9 3 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 5 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 6 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 7 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 15 pts 2 Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 9 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 4 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 5 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint 2 6 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 1