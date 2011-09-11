Cavendish gets off the mark in Dumfries
Manxman wins opening stage of Tour of Britain
When Mark Cavendish announced a week before the start of the Tour of Britain that he would be riding his national tour for the first time since 2007 it was probably not the news the other riders wanted to hear. When the opening stage finished in Dumfries, their worst fears were realised as the Manx Missile took the bunch finish with ease, with HTC teammate Mark Renshaw second.
Following his win, and wearing the IG Markets gold leaders' jersey, Cavendish was upbeat about his repeat performance of four years ago when he won the prologue to take the lead in the Tour of Britain.
"Its always incredible to win the first stage because you get also get the leader's jersey. We were up for it today but it was always going to be a hard day, with the weather anyway. If it was nice weather it would have been a lot faster, still probably the same result, but it would have been easier. Its been wicked here, all day. The crowds are spectacular especially considering the weather."
Although the safe money was on Cavendish to take the opening stage of the eighth Tour of Britain, a pair of riders decided they weren't going to make it easy for the rest of the peloton and Cavendish's HTC team in particular on the 106 mile stage.
Soon after the 95 rider field rolled out of the sleepy town of Peebles, Russell Hampton (Sigma Sport) and Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post-Sean Kelly) set off on a breakaway that would stay away until 10 miles before the finish. It was a brave move indeed, given that most of it was into a headwind in the rain.
The break, which earned home rider Hampton the Combativity award and his Belgian counterpart Ghyllebert the Yodel Sprints competition, got a maximum advantage of over six minutes before the bunch slowly, and painfully, dragged it back.
After the race Cavendish paid tribute to his team: "We had to ride with a few of our guys today but we had support from Sky and the guys did an incredible job to control the break. You know, then it was run of the mill stuff to set me up for the finish."
When the race did eventually finish in Dumfries it was 30 minutes down on schedule, testament to the strong winds, but perhaps nothing compared to the hurricane gusts that are predicted to disrupt tomorrow's stage from Kendal to Blackpool.
Asked how long he could keep the leader's jersey Cavendish replied, "Hopefully it will be a sprint again tomorrow. We could keep it for a good few days, but its harder to control with a six man team."
Cavendish, who pulled out of the Vuelta a Espana on stage four, will be using the eight-stage Tour of Britain as preparation for the world championships in Copenhagen, and post-race questions soon turned to the effectiveness of this race in that respect.
"It's actually good preparation because its likely to be raining and cold in Copenhagen - this has been perfect (today) because it favours me. I like this weather - I couldn't handle the Vuelta because it was too hot."
Despite being chuffed with his win today, Cavendish still had time for some straight talking: "Rabobank as usual came with everybody (at the finish line) after doing no work all day and tried to take over the lead out. But like I always say the best thing for me is having the whole team ride for me because it puts the pressure on me and I don't want to let them down."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|4:41:06
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|11
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|12
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
|14
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|15
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|17
|Andy Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|18
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|19
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|20
|Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|22
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|23
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|25
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|Jan-Bert Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|28
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|29
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|30
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|31
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|32
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|33
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|35
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|36
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|37
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|38
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|39
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|40
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|41
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|42
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|43
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|44
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|45
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|46
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|47
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|49
|Alex Wetterall (Swe) Endura Racing
|50
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|51
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|52
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|53
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|54
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
|55
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|56
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|57
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|58
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|59
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
|60
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|61
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|63
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
|64
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|65
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|66
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|67
|Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|68
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|70
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:00:18
|71
|Will Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|72
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:21
|73
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|74
|Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|75
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|76
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
|77
|Rik Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|78
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|79
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|80
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|81
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
|82
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:00:33
|83
|Gael Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
|84
|Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|85
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|86
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
|87
|Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh
|88
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:01:02
|89
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:04
|90
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|91
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|92
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|93
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|94
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:42
|DNF
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|14
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|6
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|8
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|10
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|6
|11
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|12
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|13
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
|3
|14
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|2
|15
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|pts
|2
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|3
|3
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
|2
|4
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|pts
|2
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|3
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|pts
|2
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|3
|3
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|4
|pts
|2
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|3
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|4
|pts
|2
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|3
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|4
|pts
|2
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|3
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky ProCycling
|14:03:18
|2
|HTC Highroad
|3
|Rabobank
|4
|UnitedHealthcare
|5
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|6
|Vacansoleil - DCM
|7
|Motorpoint
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen
|9
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|10
|Team NetApp
|11
|Team Europcar
|12
|Endura Racing
|13
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|14
|Leopard Trek
|15
|Team Raleigh
|16
|Sigma Sport-Specialised
|0:00:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|4:40:56
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:04
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|6
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
|7
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|13
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
|15
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|16
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|18
|Andy Tennant (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|19
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|20
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|21
|Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|22
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|23
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|26
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|Jan-Bert Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|29
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|30
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|31
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|32
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|33
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|34
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|36
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|37
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|38
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|39
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|40
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|41
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|43
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|44
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|45
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|47
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|48
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|50
|Alex Wetterall (Swe) Endura Racing
|51
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|52
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|53
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|54
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Motorpoint
|55
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|56
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|57
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|58
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|59
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
|60
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|61
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|63
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|64
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|65
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|66
|Dan Fleeman (GBr) Team Raleigh
|67
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Jonathan Tiernan Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|69
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:20
|70
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:26
|71
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:00:28
|72
|Will Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|73
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:00:29
|74
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:31
|75
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|76
|Lars Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|77
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|78
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh
|79
|Rik Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|80
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
|82
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:00:43
|83
|Gael Le Bellec (Fra) Team Raleigh
|84
|Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|85
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|86
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
|87
|Jeroen Janssen (Ned) Team Raleigh
|88
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:01:12
|89
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:14
|90
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|91
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|92
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|93
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|94
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|14
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|6
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|8
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|10
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|6
|11
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|12
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|13
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
|3
|14
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|2
|15
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|12
|pts
|2
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|9
|3
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|5
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|6
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|7
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|pts
|2
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|9
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|5
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
|2
|6
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky ProCycling
|14:03:18
|2
|HTC Highroad
|3
|Rabobank
|4
|UnitedHealthcare
|5
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|6
|Vacansoleil - DCM
|7
|Motorpoint
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen
|9
|Rapha Condor - Sharp
|10
|Team NetApp
|11
|Team Europcar
|12
|Endura Racing
|13
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|14
|Leopard Trek
|15
|Team Raleigh
|16
|Sigma Sport-Specialised
|0:00:25
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy