Video: Ellingworth talks Cavendish and the World Championships
Great Britain Elite men’s team to be decided on Friday
Great Britain road coach Rod Ellingworth revealed that Mark Cavendish has been clocking up extra kilometers after stages of the Tour of Britain, as he continues to work hard for next week’s world road race championships in Copenhagen.
Ellingworth has been Cavendish’s coach for several years and appears confident that Cavendish can be competitive at the world championships despite retiring from the Vuelta a Espana after just four stages.
In this video interview recorded at the Tour of Britain, Ellingworth also revealed that the final line-up of Great Britain's elite men’s team will be selected on Friday.
