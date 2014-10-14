Trending

Gilbert takes overall victory at Tour of Beijing

Modolo wins final sprint

Image 1 of 33

Sacha Modolo takes his second WorldTour victory of the season

Sacha Modolo takes his second WorldTour victory of the season
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 33

The peloton string out as the pass the Bird's Nest Stadium

The peloton string out as the pass the Bird's Nest Stadium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 33

Esteban Chaves wins the young riders' classification

Esteban Chaves wins the young riders' classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 33

Even the cars are an attraction for the fans

Even the cars are an attraction for the fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 33

The panda got plenty of publicity this week

The panda got plenty of publicity this week
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 33

Europcar ride to the start

Europcar ride to the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 33

Philippe Gilbert is one of the last to sign his name on the board

Philippe Gilbert is one of the last to sign his name on the board
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 33

Omega Pharma-QuickStep sign on

Omega Pharma-QuickStep sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 33

Lotto-Belisol get creative with their signings for 2015

Lotto-Belisol get creative with their signings for 2015
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 33

Philippe Gilbert and his new panda friend

Philippe Gilbert and his new panda friend
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 33

The jerseys line up at the start plus a special panda appearance

The jerseys line up at the start plus a special panda appearance
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 33

The peloton passes in front of the picture of Chairman Mao

The peloton passes in front of the picture of Chairman Mao
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 33

It is rare you see no traffic on the roads in Beijing

It is rare you see no traffic on the roads in Beijing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 33

The riders come around to complete another lap

The riders come around to complete another lap
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 33

The stage went through the heart of Beijing

The stage went through the heart of Beijing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 33

Philippe Gilbert looking comfortable in red

Philippe Gilbert looking comfortable in red
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 33

Laurent Mangel was awarded the most combative

Laurent Mangel was awarded the most combative
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 33

There were no hills so Michal Golas had an easy day defending his jersey

There were no hills so Michal Golas had an easy day defending his jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 33

Orica-GreenEdge won the team's classification

Orica-GreenEdge won the team's classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 33

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 33

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano)

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 33

Dan Martin chats with Nathan Haas

Dan Martin chats with Nathan Haas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 33

How do you get a panda in a car?

How do you get a panda in a car?
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 33

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) in the leader's jersey in Beijing

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) in the leader's jersey in Beijing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 33

Philiipe Gilbert rides to overall victory

Philiipe Gilbert rides to overall victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 33

Laurent Mangel (FDJ.fr) and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Belisol) in the break

Laurent Mangel (FDJ.fr) and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Belisol) in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 33

BMC work to keep Philippe Gilbert safe

BMC work to keep Philippe Gilbert safe
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 33

Michal Golas won the mountains classification

Michal Golas won the mountains classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 33

Sacha Modolo edges out Greg Henderson

Sacha Modolo edges out Greg Henderson
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 33

Pieter Serry stays tucked in the bunch

Pieter Serry stays tucked in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 33

Sacha Modolo and Greg Henderson go head to head in the sprint

Sacha Modolo and Greg Henderson go head to head in the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 33

Sacha Modolo celebrates his win

Sacha Modolo celebrates his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 33

It was an easy final day for the peloton

It was an easy final day for the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) secured overall victory at the Tour of Beijing after the final stage around the Bird's Nest Piazza finished in a bunch sprint.

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) won the final high-speed sprint after the peloton caught the day's breakaway pair of Laurent Mangel (FDJ.fr) and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Belisol) inside the final kilometre.

The sprinters' teams tried to lead out the peloton but the speed was too high for one team to take control. Modolo was perfectly placed and opened his sprint with two hundred metres to go. The other sprinters came up on his right but Modolo hung on to win by a less than half a wheel.

Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) was a close second, with Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) taking third. Tyler Farrar’s fourth place was enough to see him snatch victory in the green jersey points competition from Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano), who could only take sixth on the stage.

Gilbert set up overall victory by winning stage two and then defended his race lead on the climb to the finish at Mentougou Miaofeng Mountain on Monday. He dug deep to finish just two seconds behind stage winner Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) and so held onto a three-second lead. With all the riders finishing in the same time on the final stage, Martin finished second overall at three seconds, with Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Orica-GreenEdge) third at nine seconds.

Gilbert is the fourth and final winner of the Tour of Beijing after Tony Martin (2011 and 2012) and Benat Intxausti. The WorldTour race will not be held in 2015.

“Yesterday was a very big effort for me. On a climb of 10km I usually suffer a lot but I was there and so I'm very happy,” Gilbert said.

“It was still a stressful last stage because I only had a three-second advantage. I had to be ready for a gap. I took the next to last corner in a good position but then I didn't take any further risks and it was ok.”

Gilbert was at the forefront of the rider protests about racing in poor air conditions but was diplomatic after winning the race.

“It's been a great experience and I'm glad that my name is on this palmares,” he said. “It's special to finish here with these monuments around us. It's nice to have a chance to ride in a place like this.”

Modolo ends his season on a high

The 117km final stage started in Tiananmen Square with teams posing for end of season photographs and ended with laps of the Bird's Nest Piazza near the stunning Olympic stadium.

Laurent Mangel (FDJ.fr) and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Belisol) jumped away almost immediately, with Mangel looking to end his professional career with a day of glory and Van der Sande looking to secure his future. They opened a two-minute gap early in the stage but then the peloton eased and the gap extended to over three minutes as the finishing circuits ticked down. It was still over two minutes with only less than two laps to go and the breakaway pair gave it everything to try and surprise the peloton. They still had a lead of a minute as the bell rang for the last lap but the peloton was now chasing hard with riders giving their all and peeling off.

The catch was made inside the final kilometre after some strong efforts by Garmin-Sharp, Team Sky Belkin and Lampre-Merida. Modolo was placed second wheel after the final left turn and then opened up his sprint as others fought for position, and they left it too late to catch the Italian before the line.

It was Modolo's eighth win of the season but his first since the Tour de Suisse in June. “I needed this win,” he said.

“I won in Suisse but then I had bad Tour de France and crashed at the Eneco Tour and struggled. I've been at home training for a month and so to win is hugely satisfying for me and for the team who helped me here.

“We always thought we'd catch the breakaway. It was close but it’s always difficult for two guys to stay away. We tried to force the other teams to work because the team worked a lot for Rui Costa during the race. I had three guys working for me but they gave me a good lead out.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:40:10
2Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
5Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
6Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
7Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
9Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
10Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
11Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
12Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
13Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
14Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
15Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
16Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
17Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
18Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
19Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
20Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
21Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
22Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
23Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
24Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
25Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
26Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
27Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
28Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
29Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
30Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
31Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
32Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
33Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
34Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
35Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
36Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
37Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
38Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
39Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
40Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
41Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
42Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
43David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
44Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
45Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
46Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
47Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
48Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
49Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
50Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
51Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
52Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
53Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
54Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
55Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
56Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
57Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
58Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
59Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
60Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
61Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
62Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
63Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
64Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
65Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
66Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
67Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
68Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
69Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
70Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
71Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
72Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
73Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
74Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
75Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
76Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
77Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
78Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
79Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale
80Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol
81Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
82Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
83Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
84Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
85Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
86Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
87Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:00:14
88Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:26
89Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
90Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
91Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
92Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
93Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:26
94Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
95Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
96Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
97Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
98Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
99Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
100Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
101Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
102Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:30
103Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
104Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
105Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:32
106Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
107Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
108Maximiliano Richeze Ariel (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:00:39
109Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:42
110Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:54
111Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:00
112Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:01
113Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:04
114Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:01:06
115Philip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:16
116Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:20
117Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
118Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:03
119Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
120Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
121Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:02:05
122Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:02:28
123Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
124Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
125Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
126Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
127Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:03:02
128Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:11
129Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:40
DNFLachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol5pts
2Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr3
3Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano2
4Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr5pts
2Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
3Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano2
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida15pts
2Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol14
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky13
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp12
5Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team11
6Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano10
7Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale9
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky8
9Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge7
10Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep5
12Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha4
13Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha3
14Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale2
15Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:40:10
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
3Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
4Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
5Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
6Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
7Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
10Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
11Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
12Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
13Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
14Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
15Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
16Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
17Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
18Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
19Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
20Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
21Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol
22Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
23Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:26
24Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
25Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
26Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
27Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:32
29Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:03
30Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:28
31Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
32Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
33Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:11
34Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:40

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale8:00:30
2Team Giant-Shimano
3Orica GreenEdge
4Team Sky
5Lotto-Belisol Team
6Omega Pharma-QuickStep
7Katusha Team
8Trek Factory Racing
9Cannondale
10Garmin-Sharp
11Belkin Pro Cycling Team
12BMC Racing Team
13Team Europcar
14Lampre-Merida
15Movistar Team
16FDJ.fr
17Tinkoff-Saxo

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team17:59:57
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:00:03
3Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:09
4Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:11
5Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:23
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
7Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
8Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
9Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
10Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:00:26
11Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
12David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
13Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
14Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:44
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:00:48
17Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:54
18Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
19Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:00
20Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:06
21Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:01:32
22Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:01:40
23Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:01:46
24Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:04
25Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:02:10
26Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:20
27Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
28Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:45
29Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:04
30Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:13
31Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:29
32Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:34
33Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:04
34Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
35Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:06
36Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:23
37Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:31
38Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:04:59
39Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:05:02
40Philip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:05:32
41Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:46
42Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:06
43Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:25
44Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:07:27
45Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:07:51
46Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:26
47Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
48Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:08:52
49Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:09:04
50Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:09:12
51Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:09:32
52Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:44
53Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:22
54Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:10:48
55Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:10:50
56Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:11:16
57Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:11:30
58Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:32
59Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:57
60Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:56
61Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:13:03
62Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:40
63Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:13:53
64Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:15
65Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:15:31
66Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:56
67Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:57
68Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:00
69Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:18:02
70Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:18:56
71Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:19:32
72Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:19:38
73Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:48
74Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:20:03
75Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:20
76Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:20:33
77Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:20:46
78Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:20:49
79Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:08
80Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:10
81Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:22
82Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:21:25
83Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:21:32
84Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:21:49
85Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:21:50
86Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:23:45
87Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:25:30
88Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:25:47
89Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:26:05
90Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:23
91Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:26:53
92Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:48
93Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:28:04
94Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:27
95Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:29:39
96Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:29:40
97Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:29:53
98Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:30:41
99Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:31:15
100Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:32:36
101Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:32:56
102Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:33:19
103Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar0:33:56
104Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:54
105Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:35:07
106Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:36:13
107Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:38:35
108Maximiliano Richeze Ariel (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:39:51
109Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:41:24
110Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:42:09
111Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:42:12
112Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:42:38
113Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:43:36
114Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:43:45
115Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:44:47
116Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:46:13
117Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:46:51
118Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:47:08
119Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:47:43
120Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
121Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
122Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:47:47
123Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:49:46
124Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:49:54
125Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:51:03
126Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale1:09:03
127Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha1:11:21
128Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:20:13
129Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:23:24

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp45pts
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano44
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team33
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team31
5Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep29
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida27
7Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge27
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp26
9Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida26
10Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano26
11Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha23
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky23
13Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale23
14Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge22
15Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol18
16Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing16
17Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep15
18Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr14
19Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp14
20Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep13
21Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge13
22Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky13
23Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team12
24Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing11
25Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol11
26Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing11
27Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale11
28Maximiliano Richeze Ariel (Arg) Lampre-Merida11
29Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano9
30Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale9
31Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team9
32Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing9
33Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale8
34Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr7
35Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
36Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale7
37David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky6
38Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr6
39Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep5
40Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team5
41Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team4
42Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge4
43Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha4
44Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale4
45Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale3
46Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep3
47Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
48Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr2
49Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
50Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
51Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale1
52Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep1
53Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
54Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky1
55Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep44pts
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale30
3Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep25
4Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team24
5Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo20
6Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol19
7Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr16
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep14
9Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol13
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp12
11Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr12
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
13Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge8
14Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale8
15Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team8
16Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing7
17Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida7
18Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale5
19Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale5
20Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol3
21Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano3
22Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing3
23Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep2
24Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
25Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr2
26Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
27Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha1
28Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1
29Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale1
30Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team1
31Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1
32Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge18:00:06
2Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:14
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
4Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:02:11
5Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:36
6Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:55
7Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:55
8Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:57
10Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:08:17
11Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:09:03
12Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:23
13Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:48
14Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:12:54
15Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:47
16Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:48
17Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:39
18Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:19:54
19Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:11
20Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:01
21Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:26:44
22Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:30:32
23Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:31:06
24Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:32:47
25Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:45
26Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:36:04
27Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:38:26
28Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:42:00
29Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:43:27
30Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:46:42
31Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:47:34
32Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
33Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale1:08:54
34Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha1:11:12

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge54:01:16
2Team Europcar0:01:19
3Team Sky0:01:25
4Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:28
5Katusha Team0:01:50
6Garmin-Sharp0:03:52
7AG2R La Mondiale0:04:13
8Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:56
9Team Giant-Shimano0:06:22
10Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:04
11BMC Racing Team0:07:42
12FDJ.fr0:09:01
13Trek Factory Racing0:10:24
14Movistar Team0:10:49
15Lampre-Merida0:12:05
16Lotto-Belisol Team0:15:57
17Cannondale0:16:46

