Gilbert takes overall victory at Tour of Beijing
Modolo wins final sprint
Stage 5: Tiananmen Square - Bird's Nest Piazza
Philippe Gilbert (BMC) secured overall victory at the Tour of Beijing after the final stage around the Bird's Nest Piazza finished in a bunch sprint.
Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) won the final high-speed sprint after the peloton caught the day's breakaway pair of Laurent Mangel (FDJ.fr) and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Belisol) inside the final kilometre.
The sprinters' teams tried to lead out the peloton but the speed was too high for one team to take control. Modolo was perfectly placed and opened his sprint with two hundred metres to go. The other sprinters came up on his right but Modolo hung on to win by a less than half a wheel.
Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) was a close second, with Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) taking third. Tyler Farrar’s fourth place was enough to see him snatch victory in the green jersey points competition from Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano), who could only take sixth on the stage.
Gilbert set up overall victory by winning stage two and then defended his race lead on the climb to the finish at Mentougou Miaofeng Mountain on Monday. He dug deep to finish just two seconds behind stage winner Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) and so held onto a three-second lead. With all the riders finishing in the same time on the final stage, Martin finished second overall at three seconds, with Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Orica-GreenEdge) third at nine seconds.
Gilbert is the fourth and final winner of the Tour of Beijing after Tony Martin (2011 and 2012) and Benat Intxausti. The WorldTour race will not be held in 2015.
“Yesterday was a very big effort for me. On a climb of 10km I usually suffer a lot but I was there and so I'm very happy,” Gilbert said.
“It was still a stressful last stage because I only had a three-second advantage. I had to be ready for a gap. I took the next to last corner in a good position but then I didn't take any further risks and it was ok.”
Gilbert was at the forefront of the rider protests about racing in poor air conditions but was diplomatic after winning the race.
“It's been a great experience and I'm glad that my name is on this palmares,” he said. “It's special to finish here with these monuments around us. It's nice to have a chance to ride in a place like this.”
Modolo ends his season on a high
The 117km final stage started in Tiananmen Square with teams posing for end of season photographs and ended with laps of the Bird's Nest Piazza near the stunning Olympic stadium.
Laurent Mangel (FDJ.fr) and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Belisol) jumped away almost immediately, with Mangel looking to end his professional career with a day of glory and Van der Sande looking to secure his future. They opened a two-minute gap early in the stage but then the peloton eased and the gap extended to over three minutes as the finishing circuits ticked down. It was still over two minutes with only less than two laps to go and the breakaway pair gave it everything to try and surprise the peloton. They still had a lead of a minute as the bell rang for the last lap but the peloton was now chasing hard with riders giving their all and peeling off.
The catch was made inside the final kilometre after some strong efforts by Garmin-Sharp, Team Sky Belkin and Lampre-Merida. Modolo was placed second wheel after the final left turn and then opened up his sprint as others fought for position, and they left it too late to catch the Italian before the line.
It was Modolo's eighth win of the season but his first since the Tour de Suisse in June. “I needed this win,” he said.
“I won in Suisse but then I had bad Tour de France and crashed at the Eneco Tour and struggled. I've been at home training for a month and so to win is hugely satisfying for me and for the team who helped me here.
“We always thought we'd catch the breakaway. It was close but it’s always difficult for two guys to stay away. We tried to force the other teams to work because the team worked a lot for Rui Costa during the race. I had three guys working for me but they gave me a good lead out.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:40:10
|2
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|5
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|12
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|13
|Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|15
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|18
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|20
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|21
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|23
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|26
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|29
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|30
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|31
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|32
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|34
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|36
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|37
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|39
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|40
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|43
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|44
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|47
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|49
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|50
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|51
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|52
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|53
|Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|54
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|56
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|57
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|59
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|60
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|62
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|63
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|64
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|65
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|67
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|69
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|70
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|71
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|73
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|74
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|75
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|76
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|78
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|79
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|80
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|81
|Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|82
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|83
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|85
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|87
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|88
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:26
|89
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|90
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|91
|Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|92
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:26
|94
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|95
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|96
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|97
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|98
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|100
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|101
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|102
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:30
|103
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|104
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|105
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:32
|106
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|107
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|108
|Maximiliano Richeze Ariel (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:39
|109
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:42
|110
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:54
|111
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:00
|112
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:01
|113
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:04
|114
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:01:06
|115
|Philip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:16
|116
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:20
|117
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:03
|119
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|121
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:02:05
|122
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:02:28
|123
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|124
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|125
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|127
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:03:02
|128
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:11
|129
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:40
|DNF
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|pts
|2
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|3
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|4
|Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|pts
|2
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|3
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|4
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|pts
|2
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|14
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|13
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|12
|5
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|7
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|10
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|5
|12
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|4
|13
|Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|14
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|2
|15
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:40:10
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|16
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|19
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|20
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|21
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|23
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:26
|24
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|25
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:32
|29
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:03
|30
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:28
|31
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|33
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:11
|34
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:00:30
|2
|Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Orica GreenEdge
|4
|Team Sky
|5
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|6
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|7
|Katusha Team
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Cannondale
|10
|Garmin-Sharp
|11
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|13
|Team Europcar
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|15
|Movistar Team
|16
|FDJ.fr
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17:59:57
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:03
|3
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:09
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:11
|5
|Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:23
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|9
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|10
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|11
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|12
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:44
|15
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:48
|17
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:54
|18
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|19
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:00
|20
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:06
|21
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:01:32
|22
|Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:40
|23
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:46
|24
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|25
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:02:10
|26
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:20
|27
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|28
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:45
|29
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:04
|30
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:13
|31
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:29
|32
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:34
|33
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:04
|34
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|35
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:06
|36
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:23
|37
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:31
|38
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:04:59
|39
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:05:02
|40
|Philip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:32
|41
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:46
|42
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:06
|43
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:25
|44
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:07:27
|45
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:07:51
|46
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:26
|47
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|48
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:52
|49
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:09:04
|50
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:09:12
|51
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:09:32
|52
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:44
|53
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:22
|54
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:10:48
|55
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:10:50
|56
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:16
|57
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:30
|58
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:32
|59
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:57
|60
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:56
|61
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:13:03
|62
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:40
|63
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:53
|64
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:15
|65
|Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:15:31
|66
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:56
|67
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:57
|68
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:00
|69
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:18:02
|70
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:18:56
|71
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:19:32
|72
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:19:38
|73
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:48
|74
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:03
|75
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:20
|76
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:20:33
|77
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:20:46
|78
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:20:49
|79
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:08
|80
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:10
|81
|Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:22
|82
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:21:25
|83
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:32
|84
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:21:49
|85
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:50
|86
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:45
|87
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:25:30
|88
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:25:47
|89
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:26:05
|90
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:26:23
|91
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:26:53
|92
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:48
|93
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:28:04
|94
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:27
|95
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:29:39
|96
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:40
|97
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:29:53
|98
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:30:41
|99
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:31:15
|100
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:32:36
|101
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:56
|102
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:33:19
|103
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|0:33:56
|104
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:54
|105
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:07
|106
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:36:13
|107
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:38:35
|108
|Maximiliano Richeze Ariel (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:51
|109
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:41:24
|110
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:42:09
|111
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:42:12
|112
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:42:38
|113
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:43:36
|114
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:45
|115
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:44:47
|116
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:46:13
|117
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:46:51
|118
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:08
|119
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:43
|120
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|122
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:47:47
|123
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:49:46
|124
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:49:54
|125
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:51:03
|126
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|1:09:03
|127
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:11:21
|128
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:20:13
|129
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:23:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|45
|pts
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|44
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|5
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|29
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|27
|7
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|27
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|26
|9
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|26
|10
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|26
|11
|Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|23
|13
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|23
|14
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|22
|15
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|18
|16
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|17
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|15
|18
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|19
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|14
|20
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|13
|21
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|22
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|23
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|24
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|25
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|26
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|27
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|11
|28
|Maximiliano Richeze Ariel (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|11
|29
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|30
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|9
|31
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|32
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|33
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|8
|34
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|35
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|36
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|7
|37
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|38
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|39
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|5
|40
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|41
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|4
|42
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|43
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|4
|44
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|4
|45
|Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|3
|46
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3
|47
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|48
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|49
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|50
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|51
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|1
|52
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1
|53
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|54
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|1
|55
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|44
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|30
|3
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|25
|4
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|5
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|6
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|19
|7
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|14
|9
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|12
|11
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|13
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|14
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|8
|15
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|16
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|17
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|7
|18
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|5
|19
|Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|5
|20
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|3
|21
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|22
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|23
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|2
|24
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|26
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|27
|Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|28
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|29
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|1
|30
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|31
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|32
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|18:00:06
|2
|Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:14
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:02:11
|5
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:36
|6
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:55
|7
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:55
|8
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:57
|10
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:08:17
|11
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:09:03
|12
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:23
|13
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:48
|14
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:12:54
|15
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:47
|16
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:48
|17
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:39
|18
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:54
|19
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:11
|20
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:01
|21
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:26:44
|22
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:30:32
|23
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:31:06
|24
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:47
|25
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:45
|26
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:36:04
|27
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:38:26
|28
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:42:00
|29
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:43:27
|30
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:46:42
|31
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:34
|32
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|1:08:54
|34
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:11:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|54:01:16
|2
|Team Europcar
|0:01:19
|3
|Team Sky
|0:01:25
|4
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:28
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:01:50
|6
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:52
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:13
|8
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:56
|9
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:22
|10
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:04
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:42
|12
|FDJ.fr
|0:09:01
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:24
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:10:49
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|0:12:05
|16
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:15:57
|17
|Cannondale
|0:16:46
