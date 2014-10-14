Image 1 of 33 Sacha Modolo takes his second WorldTour victory of the season (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 33 The peloton string out as the pass the Bird's Nest Stadium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 33 Esteban Chaves wins the young riders' classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 33 Even the cars are an attraction for the fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 33 The panda got plenty of publicity this week (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 33 Europcar ride to the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 33 Philippe Gilbert is one of the last to sign his name on the board (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 33 Omega Pharma-QuickStep sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 33 Lotto-Belisol get creative with their signings for 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 33 Philippe Gilbert and his new panda friend (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 33 The jerseys line up at the start plus a special panda appearance (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 33 The peloton passes in front of the picture of Chairman Mao (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 33 It is rare you see no traffic on the roads in Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 33 The riders come around to complete another lap (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 33 The stage went through the heart of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 33 Philippe Gilbert looking comfortable in red (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 33 Laurent Mangel was awarded the most combative (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 33 There were no hills so Michal Golas had an easy day defending his jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 33 Orica-GreenEdge won the team's classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 33 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 33 Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 33 Dan Martin chats with Nathan Haas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 33 How do you get a panda in a car? (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 33 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) in the leader's jersey in Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 33 Philiipe Gilbert rides to overall victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 33 Laurent Mangel (FDJ.fr) and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Belisol) in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 33 BMC work to keep Philippe Gilbert safe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 33 Michal Golas won the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 33 Sacha Modolo edges out Greg Henderson (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 33 Pieter Serry stays tucked in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 33 Sacha Modolo and Greg Henderson go head to head in the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 33 Sacha Modolo celebrates his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 33 It was an easy final day for the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) secured overall victory at the Tour of Beijing after the final stage around the Bird's Nest Piazza finished in a bunch sprint.

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) won the final high-speed sprint after the peloton caught the day's breakaway pair of Laurent Mangel (FDJ.fr) and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Belisol) inside the final kilometre.

The sprinters' teams tried to lead out the peloton but the speed was too high for one team to take control. Modolo was perfectly placed and opened his sprint with two hundred metres to go. The other sprinters came up on his right but Modolo hung on to win by a less than half a wheel.

Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) was a close second, with Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) taking third. Tyler Farrar’s fourth place was enough to see him snatch victory in the green jersey points competition from Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano), who could only take sixth on the stage.

Gilbert set up overall victory by winning stage two and then defended his race lead on the climb to the finish at Mentougou Miaofeng Mountain on Monday. He dug deep to finish just two seconds behind stage winner Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) and so held onto a three-second lead. With all the riders finishing in the same time on the final stage, Martin finished second overall at three seconds, with Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Orica-GreenEdge) third at nine seconds.

Gilbert is the fourth and final winner of the Tour of Beijing after Tony Martin (2011 and 2012) and Benat Intxausti. The WorldTour race will not be held in 2015.

“Yesterday was a very big effort for me. On a climb of 10km I usually suffer a lot but I was there and so I'm very happy,” Gilbert said.

“It was still a stressful last stage because I only had a three-second advantage. I had to be ready for a gap. I took the next to last corner in a good position but then I didn't take any further risks and it was ok.”

Gilbert was at the forefront of the rider protests about racing in poor air conditions but was diplomatic after winning the race.

“It's been a great experience and I'm glad that my name is on this palmares,” he said. “It's special to finish here with these monuments around us. It's nice to have a chance to ride in a place like this.”

Modolo ends his season on a high

The 117km final stage started in Tiananmen Square with teams posing for end of season photographs and ended with laps of the Bird's Nest Piazza near the stunning Olympic stadium.

Laurent Mangel (FDJ.fr) and Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Belisol) jumped away almost immediately, with Mangel looking to end his professional career with a day of glory and Van der Sande looking to secure his future. They opened a two-minute gap early in the stage but then the peloton eased and the gap extended to over three minutes as the finishing circuits ticked down. It was still over two minutes with only less than two laps to go and the breakaway pair gave it everything to try and surprise the peloton. They still had a lead of a minute as the bell rang for the last lap but the peloton was now chasing hard with riders giving their all and peeling off.

The catch was made inside the final kilometre after some strong efforts by Garmin-Sharp, Team Sky Belkin and Lampre-Merida. Modolo was placed second wheel after the final left turn and then opened up his sprint as others fought for position, and they left it too late to catch the Italian before the line.

It was Modolo's eighth win of the season but his first since the Tour de Suisse in June. “I needed this win,” he said.

“I won in Suisse but then I had bad Tour de France and crashed at the Eneco Tour and struggled. I've been at home training for a month and so to win is hugely satisfying for me and for the team who helped me here.

“We always thought we'd catch the breakaway. It was close but it’s always difficult for two guys to stay away. We tried to force the other teams to work because the team worked a lot for Rui Costa during the race. I had three guys working for me but they gave me a good lead out.”



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:40:10 2 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 5 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 7 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 9 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 12 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 13 Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 14 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 15 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 16 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 18 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 19 Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 20 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 21 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 22 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 23 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 24 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 25 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 26 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 27 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 28 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 29 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 30 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 31 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 32 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 33 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 34 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 35 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 36 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 37 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 38 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 39 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 40 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 42 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 43 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 44 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 45 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 46 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 47 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 49 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 50 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 51 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 52 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 53 Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 54 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 56 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 57 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 59 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 60 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 61 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 62 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 63 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 64 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 65 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 66 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 67 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 68 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 69 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 70 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 71 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 72 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 73 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 74 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 75 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 76 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 77 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 78 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 79 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale 80 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol 81 Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 82 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 83 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 84 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 85 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11 87 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:00:14 88 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:26 89 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 90 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 91 Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 92 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 93 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:26 94 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 95 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 96 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 97 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 98 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 99 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 100 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 101 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 102 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:30 103 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 104 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 105 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:32 106 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 107 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 108 Maximiliano Richeze Ariel (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:00:39 109 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:42 110 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:54 111 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:00 112 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:01 113 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:04 114 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:01:06 115 Philip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:16 116 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:20 117 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 118 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:03 119 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 120 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 121 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:02:05 122 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:02:28 123 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 124 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 125 Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 126 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 127 Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:03:02 128 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:11 129 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:40 DNF Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 pts 2 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 3 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 2 4 Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 pts 2 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 3 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 2 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 pts 2 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 14 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 13 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 12 5 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 6 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 10 7 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 9 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 8 9 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 7 10 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 5 12 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 4 13 Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 3 14 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 2 15 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:40:10 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 4 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 5 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 6 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 7 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 10 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 12 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 14 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 16 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 18 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 19 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 20 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 21 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 23 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:26 24 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 25 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 26 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 27 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:32 29 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:03 30 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:28 31 Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 33 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:11 34 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:40

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 8:00:30 2 Team Giant-Shimano 3 Orica GreenEdge 4 Team Sky 5 Lotto-Belisol Team 6 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 7 Katusha Team 8 Trek Factory Racing 9 Cannondale 10 Garmin-Sharp 11 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 BMC Racing Team 13 Team Europcar 14 Lampre-Merida 15 Movistar Team 16 FDJ.fr 17 Tinkoff-Saxo

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17:59:57 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:00:03 3 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:09 4 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:11 5 Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:23 6 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 7 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 8 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 9 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 10 Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:00:26 11 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 12 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 13 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 14 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:44 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:00:48 17 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:54 18 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 19 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:00 20 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:06 21 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:01:32 22 Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:40 23 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:01:46 24 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:04 25 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:02:10 26 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:20 27 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 28 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:45 29 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:04 30 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:13 31 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:29 32 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:34 33 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:04 34 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 35 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:06 36 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:23 37 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:31 38 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:04:59 39 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:05:02 40 Philip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:05:32 41 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:46 42 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:06 43 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:25 44 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:07:27 45 Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:07:51 46 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:26 47 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 48 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:52 49 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:09:04 50 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:09:12 51 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:09:32 52 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:44 53 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:22 54 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:10:48 55 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:10:50 56 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:11:16 57 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:11:30 58 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:32 59 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:57 60 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:56 61 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:13:03 62 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:40 63 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:53 64 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:15 65 Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:15:31 66 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:56 67 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:57 68 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:16:00 69 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:18:02 70 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:18:56 71 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:19:32 72 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:19:38 73 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:48 74 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:20:03 75 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:20 76 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:20:33 77 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:20:46 78 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:20:49 79 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:08 80 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:10 81 Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:22 82 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:21:25 83 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:21:32 84 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:21:49 85 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:50 86 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:23:45 87 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:25:30 88 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:25:47 89 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:26:05 90 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:26:23 91 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:26:53 92 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:48 93 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:28:04 94 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:27 95 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:29:39 96 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:40 97 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:29:53 98 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:30:41 99 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:31:15 100 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:32:36 101 Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:32:56 102 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:33:19 103 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 0:33:56 104 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:54 105 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:35:07 106 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:36:13 107 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:38:35 108 Maximiliano Richeze Ariel (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:39:51 109 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:41:24 110 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:42:09 111 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:42:12 112 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:42:38 113 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:43:36 114 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:43:45 115 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:44:47 116 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:46:13 117 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:46:51 118 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:47:08 119 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:47:43 120 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 121 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 122 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:47:47 123 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:49:46 124 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:49:54 125 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:51:03 126 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 1:09:03 127 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:11:21 128 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:20:13 129 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:23:24

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 45 pts 2 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 44 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 33 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 5 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 29 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 27 7 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 27 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 26 9 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 26 10 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 26 11 Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 23 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 23 13 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 23 14 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 22 15 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 18 16 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 16 17 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 15 18 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 19 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 14 20 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 13 21 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 13 22 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 13 23 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 12 24 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 11 25 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 26 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 11 27 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 11 28 Maximiliano Richeze Ariel (Arg) Lampre-Merida 11 29 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 9 30 Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 9 31 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 9 32 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 9 33 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale 8 34 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 35 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 36 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 7 37 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 6 38 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 39 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 5 40 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 5 41 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 4 42 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 4 43 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 4 44 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 4 45 Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 3 46 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3 47 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 48 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 49 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 50 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 51 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 1 52 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 1 53 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 54 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 1 55 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 44 pts 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 30 3 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 25 4 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 5 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 6 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 19 7 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 14 9 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 13 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 12 11 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 13 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 8 14 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale 8 15 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 8 16 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 7 17 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 7 18 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 5 19 Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 5 20 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 3 21 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 3 22 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 3 23 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 2 24 Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 25 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 26 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 27 Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 1 28 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 29 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 1 30 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1 31 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1 32 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 18:00:06 2 Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:14 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 4 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:02:11 5 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:36 6 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:55 7 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:55 8 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:57 10 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:08:17 11 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:09:03 12 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:23 13 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:48 14 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:12:54 15 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:47 16 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:48 17 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:39 18 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:19:54 19 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:11 20 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:01 21 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:26:44 22 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:30:32 23 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:31:06 24 Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:32:47 25 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:45 26 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:36:04 27 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:38:26 28 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:42:00 29 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:43:27 30 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:46:42 31 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:47:34 32 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 33 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 1:08:54 34 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:11:12