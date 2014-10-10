Mezgec wins stage one of Tour of Beijing
Giant-Shimano rider takes sprint in Zhangjiakou
Stage 1: Chong Li - Zhangjiakou
Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) picked up where he left off at the Tour of Beijing with a sprint victory into Zhangjiakou on stage one. The Slovenian, who claimed his first WorldTour victory in the final stage of the 2013 Tour of Beijing, overhauled a tiring Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) to win by a clear margin. Farrar hung on to take third, with young Australian Caleb Ewan beating him into second place.
Sky did much of the work leading into the twisting finale, with Orica-GreenEdge joining the party in the closing kilometres. Edvald Boasson Hagen took the initiative in bringing back the inevitable attacks in the final 10 kilometres. The Norwegian led the bunch with three kilometres remaining, but the team seemed to have miscalculated somewhat as Ben Swift was left well down the bunch as it hit the final corner.
Garmin’s Steele von Hoff kicked off the sprint, setting up his teammate Tyler Farrar. There was nothing the American could do to hold off the charging Mezgec, who powered down the centre of the road. Ewan, who claimed silver in the under-23 Worlds and only joined Orica-GreenEdge as a stagiaire in August, put in an impressive performance to pip Farrar for second. Mezgec now leads the general classification by four seconds over Ewan, by virtue of the 10-second bonus he took at the finish. He also heads up the points classification.
“That’s a fantastic comeback to this race and I hope we can do something more this week,” a delighted Mezgec said at the finish. “I feel honoured that I can be a player on the flat stages. It’s a big compliment for me as a second year as a professional.
"I suffered today as it was constantly up and down and the race was at quite high altitude for a long time. The team was strong in helping control early on and then keeping me in position when it was hard, keeping me fresher for the finish. The plan was to stick me in the right wheel at the front in the final few kilometres and this worked perfectly. It's great to win again here in Beijing and hopefully we can continue this week with other opportunities for us. It will be hard to defend the overall in the next few days before the mountain stage but we will see tomorrow how it is."
Clear and mud
The smoggy skies that forced some of the riders to don protective masks during pre-race training still hung over the Beijing sky-line. There were no masks today, however, as the riders rolled out of Chong Li on Friday morning. A rolling day lay ahead of them, with three classified climbs, before a long sweeping descent towards the finish in Zhangjiakou.
It wasn’t long after the flag dropped when the first attack of the day went off the front, as a three-man move with Jérémy Roy (FDJ.fr), Tosh Van de Sande (Lotto-Belisol) and Christophe Kern (Europcar) forged clear. The trio quickly established a lead and had almost three minutes on the peloton by kilometre 10. The advantage continued to grow to a maximum of 8:15 at the 50-kilometre mark before the peloton began to reel them back in.
Lampre-Merida’s Nelson Oliveira became the race’s first casualty, as he was forced to abandon with a cold. Back in the bunch, Team Sky took control of the peloton for most of the day, although they didn’t push the pace hard through the Beijing smog and the race was run close to its slowest schedule.
As the leaders closed in on the second and final sprint of the day, Roy dispatched of his two breakaway companions who chose to wait for the peloton. The Frenchman tried valiantly, but Sky’s increased efforts on the front of the peloton ended his lone effort with 20 kilometres remaining. The sprinters’ teams managed the inevitable attacks, ensuring the expected bunch gallop to the line.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:22:58
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|8
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|10
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|13
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|19
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|21
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|22
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|25
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|26
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|27
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|28
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|29
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|30
|Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|35
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|37
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|38
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|39
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|40
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|41
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|42
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|43
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|44
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|45
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|46
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Philip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|48
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|49
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|50
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|51
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|52
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|53
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|54
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|55
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|56
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|57
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|58
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|59
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|61
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|62
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|63
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|64
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|65
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|66
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|67
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|68
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|69
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|70
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|72
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|75
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|76
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|77
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|78
|Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|79
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|80
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|81
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|82
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|84
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|86
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|87
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|88
|Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|89
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|90
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:38
|91
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:42
|92
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:02:50
|93
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|94
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:04
|95
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|96
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|99
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|100
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|102
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|107
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|108
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|109
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|110
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|111
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|113
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|115
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|116
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|117
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|118
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|119
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|120
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|121
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|122
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|123
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|124
|Maximiliano Richeze Ariel (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|125
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|126
|Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|127
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|128
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|129
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|131
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|3
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|4
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|pts
|2
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|13
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|5
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|11
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|9
|8
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|9
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|12
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|4
|13
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|15
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|3
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|4
|4
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|3
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|2
|4
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|3
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|2
|4
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant-Shimano
|13:08:54
|2
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Garmin-Sharp
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Orica GreenEDGE
|7
|Team Europcar
|8
|Team Sky
|9
|Katusha Team
|10
|Cannondale
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|FDJ.fr
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:22:48
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:04
|3
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:06
|5
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:08
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:10
|9
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|10
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|12
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|14
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|17
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|19
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|23
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|25
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|26
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|29
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|30
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|31
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|32
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|33
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|34
|Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|38
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|40
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|41
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|42
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|43
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|44
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|45
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|46
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|47
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|48
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|49
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Philip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|51
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|52
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|53
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|54
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|55
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|56
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|57
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|58
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|59
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|60
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|61
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|63
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|64
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|65
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|66
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|67
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|68
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|69
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|70
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|71
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|72
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|76
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|77
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|78
|Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|79
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|80
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|81
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|82
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|84
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|86
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|87
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|88
|Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|89
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|90
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:48
|91
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:52
|92
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:03:00
|93
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|94
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:14
|95
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|96
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|99
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|100
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|102
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|107
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|108
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|109
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|110
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|111
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|113
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|115
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|116
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|117
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|118
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|119
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|120
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|121
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|122
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|123
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|124
|Maximiliano Richeze Ariel (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|125
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|126
|Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|127
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|128
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|129
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|131
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|13
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|5
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|11
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|9
|8
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|10
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|11
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|7
|12
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|13
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|14
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|4
|15
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|16
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|17
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|18
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|19
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|20
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|1
|21
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|3
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|8
|4
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|1
|6
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|7
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant-Shimano
|13:08:54
|2
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Garmin-Sharp
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Orica GreenEDGE
|7
|Team Europcar
|8
|Team Sky
|9
|Katusha Team
|10
|Cannondale
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|FDJ.fr
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|17
|BMC Racing Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy