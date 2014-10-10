Image 1 of 29 Luka Mezgec wins opening stage of the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 29 Route 66 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 29 Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) takes the early race lead in Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 29 The escapees fail to attract the attention of a local donkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 29 Nikolas Maes arrives at the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 29 The TV Helicopter (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 29 The riders line up at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 29 The route passed through some very rural areas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 29 The locals watch the peloton pass (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 29 Despite the eco measures there was still a heavy smog in the sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 29 The riders wait for the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 29 Wind turbines were a regular future during the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 29 It was a lumpy day for the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 29 The long and winding road (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 29 Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) wins the opening stage in Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 29 One of many windmills along route at the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 29 The breakaway during stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 29 Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) on the stage 1 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 29 Team Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 29 Omega Pharma-Quickstep during the opening stage at the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 29 A breakaway gains some time on the main field (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 29 Tyler Farrar throws his bike to the line for third place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 29 Two in a row for Luka Mezgec (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 29 Luka Mezgec celebrates his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 29 There were plenty of fans with flags at the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 29 A few fans cheer on the riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 29 The peloton wind their was through the Chinese countryside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 29 Stage one was rolling one that challenged the tired legs of the rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 29 Luka Mezgec leads Tyler Farrar in the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) picked up where he left off at the Tour of Beijing with a sprint victory into Zhangjiakou on stage one. The Slovenian, who claimed his first WorldTour victory in the final stage of the 2013 Tour of Beijing, overhauled a tiring Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) to win by a clear margin. Farrar hung on to take third, with young Australian Caleb Ewan beating him into second place.

Sky did much of the work leading into the twisting finale, with Orica-GreenEdge joining the party in the closing kilometres. Edvald Boasson Hagen took the initiative in bringing back the inevitable attacks in the final 10 kilometres. The Norwegian led the bunch with three kilometres remaining, but the team seemed to have miscalculated somewhat as Ben Swift was left well down the bunch as it hit the final corner.

Garmin’s Steele von Hoff kicked off the sprint, setting up his teammate Tyler Farrar. There was nothing the American could do to hold off the charging Mezgec, who powered down the centre of the road. Ewan, who claimed silver in the under-23 Worlds and only joined Orica-GreenEdge as a stagiaire in August, put in an impressive performance to pip Farrar for second. Mezgec now leads the general classification by four seconds over Ewan, by virtue of the 10-second bonus he took at the finish. He also heads up the points classification.

“That’s a fantastic comeback to this race and I hope we can do something more this week,” a delighted Mezgec said at the finish. “I feel honoured that I can be a player on the flat stages. It’s a big compliment for me as a second year as a professional.

"I suffered today as it was constantly up and down and the race was at quite high altitude for a long time. The team was strong in helping control early on and then keeping me in position when it was hard, keeping me fresher for the finish. The plan was to stick me in the right wheel at the front in the final few kilometres and this worked perfectly. It's great to win again here in Beijing and hopefully we can continue this week with other opportunities for us. It will be hard to defend the overall in the next few days before the mountain stage but we will see tomorrow how it is."

Clear and mud

The smoggy skies that forced some of the riders to don protective masks during pre-race training still hung over the Beijing sky-line. There were no masks today, however, as the riders rolled out of Chong Li on Friday morning. A rolling day lay ahead of them, with three classified climbs, before a long sweeping descent towards the finish in Zhangjiakou.

It wasn’t long after the flag dropped when the first attack of the day went off the front, as a three-man move with Jérémy Roy (FDJ.fr), Tosh Van de Sande (Lotto-Belisol) and Christophe Kern (Europcar) forged clear. The trio quickly established a lead and had almost three minutes on the peloton by kilometre 10. The advantage continued to grow to a maximum of 8:15 at the 50-kilometre mark before the peloton began to reel them back in.

Lampre-Merida’s Nelson Oliveira became the race’s first casualty, as he was forced to abandon with a cold. Back in the bunch, Team Sky took control of the peloton for most of the day, although they didn’t push the pace hard through the Beijing smog and the race was run close to its slowest schedule.

As the leaders closed in on the second and final sprint of the day, Roy dispatched of his two breakaway companions who chose to wait for the peloton. The Frenchman tried valiantly, but Sky’s increased efforts on the front of the peloton ended his lone effort with 20 kilometres remaining. The sprinters’ teams managed the inevitable attacks, ensuring the expected bunch gallop to the line.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 4:22:58 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 6 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 8 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 9 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 10 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 12 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 13 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 15 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 18 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 19 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 21 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 22 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 23 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 24 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 25 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 26 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 27 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 28 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 29 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 30 Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 31 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 33 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 35 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 36 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 37 Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2r-La Mondiale 38 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 39 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 40 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 41 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 42 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 43 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 44 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 45 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 46 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Philip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 48 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 49 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 50 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 51 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale 52 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 53 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 54 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 55 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 56 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 57 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 58 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 59 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 61 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 62 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 63 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol 64 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 65 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 66 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 67 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 68 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 69 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 70 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 71 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 72 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 73 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 74 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 75 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 76 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 77 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 78 Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 79 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 80 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 81 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 82 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 83 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 84 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 85 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 86 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 87 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 88 Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 89 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 90 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:38 91 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:42 92 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:02:50 93 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 94 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:04 95 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 96 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 97 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 98 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 99 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 100 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 101 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 102 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 103 Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 104 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 105 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 107 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 108 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 109 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 110 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 111 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 112 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 113 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 114 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 115 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 116 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 117 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 118 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 119 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 120 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 121 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 122 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 123 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 124 Maximiliano Richeze Ariel (Arg) Lampre-Merida 125 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 126 Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 127 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 128 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 129 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 130 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 131 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team DNF Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team DNF Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team DNF Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida DNF Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing

Sprint 1 - San Hao Village, 21 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 3 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 4 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 1

Sprint 2 - Hui Cai Liang Village, 124 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 pts 2 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale 3 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 15 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 14 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 13 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 5 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 11 6 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 9 8 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 8 9 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 7 10 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 5 12 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 4 13 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 2 15 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Hua Pi Ling Summit, 32.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 pts 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 3 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale 4 4 Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 1

Mountain 2 - He Shun Ding Summit, 38 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 pts 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 3 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale 2 4 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Mountain 3 - 64.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 pts 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 3 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale 2 4 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Giant-Shimano 13:08:54 2 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3 Movistar Team 4 Garmin-Sharp 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 Orica GreenEDGE 7 Team Europcar 8 Team Sky 9 Katusha Team 10 Cannondale 11 Lampre-Merida 12 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 FDJ.fr 14 Trek Factory Racing 15 Tinkoff-Saxo 16 Lotto-Belisol Team 17 BMC Racing Team

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 4:22:48 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:04 3 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:00:05 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:06 5 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:08 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:10 9 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 10 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 12 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 13 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 14 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 16 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 17 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 19 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 23 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 24 Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 25 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 26 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 27 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 28 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 29 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 30 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 31 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 32 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 33 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 34 Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 35 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 36 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 38 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 39 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 40 Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2r-La Mondiale 41 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 42 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 43 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 44 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 45 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 46 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 47 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 48 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 49 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 50 Philip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 51 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 52 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 53 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 54 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 55 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 56 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 57 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 58 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 59 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 60 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 61 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 63 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 64 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 65 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol 66 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 67 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 68 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 69 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 70 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 71 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 72 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 73 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 74 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 75 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 76 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 77 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 78 Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 79 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 80 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 81 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 82 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 83 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 84 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 85 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 86 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 87 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 88 Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 89 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 90 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:48 91 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:52 92 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:03:00 93 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 94 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:14 95 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 96 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 97 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 98 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 99 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 100 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 101 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 102 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 103 Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 104 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 105 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 107 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 108 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 109 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 110 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 111 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 112 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 113 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 114 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 115 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 116 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 117 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 118 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 119 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 120 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 121 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 122 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 123 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 124 Maximiliano Richeze Ariel (Arg) Lampre-Merida 125 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 126 Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 127 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 128 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 129 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 130 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 131 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 15 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 14 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 13 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 5 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 11 6 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 9 8 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale 8 9 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 8 10 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 11 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 7 12 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 13 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 5 14 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 4 15 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 16 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 3 17 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 18 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 2 19 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 20 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 1 21 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 pts 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 3 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale 8 4 Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 1 6 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1 7 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1