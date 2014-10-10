Trending

Mezgec wins stage one of Tour of Beijing

Giant-Shimano rider takes sprint in Zhangjiakou

Image 1 of 29

Luka Mezgec wins opening stage of the Tour of Beijing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 29

Route 66

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 29

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) takes the early race lead in Beijing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 29

The escapees fail to attract the attention of a local donkey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 29

Nikolas Maes arrives at the finish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 29

The TV Helicopter

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 29

The riders line up at the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 29

The route passed through some very rural areas

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 29

The locals watch the peloton pass

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 29

Despite the eco measures there was still a heavy smog in the sky

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 29

The riders wait for the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 29

Wind turbines were a regular future during the day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 29

It was a lumpy day for the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 29

The long and winding road

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 29

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) wins the opening stage in Beijing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 29

One of many windmills along route at the Tour of Beijing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 29

The breakaway during stage 1 at the Tour of Beijing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 29

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) on the stage 1 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 29

Team Katusha

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 29

Omega Pharma-Quickstep during the opening stage at the Tour of Beijing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 29

A breakaway gains some time on the main field

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 29

Tyler Farrar throws his bike to the line for third place

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 29

Two in a row for Luka Mezgec

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 29

Luka Mezgec celebrates his victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 29

There were plenty of fans with flags at the finish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 29

A few fans cheer on the riders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 29

The peloton wind their was through the Chinese countryside

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 29

Stage one was rolling one that challenged the tired legs of the rider

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 29

Luka Mezgec leads Tyler Farrar in the sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) picked up where he left off at the Tour of Beijing with a sprint victory into Zhangjiakou on stage one. The Slovenian, who claimed his first WorldTour victory in the final stage of the 2013 Tour of Beijing, overhauled a tiring Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) to win by a clear margin. Farrar hung on to take third, with young Australian Caleb Ewan beating him into second place.

Sky did much of the work leading into the twisting finale, with Orica-GreenEdge joining the party in the closing kilometres. Edvald Boasson Hagen took the initiative in bringing back the inevitable attacks in the final 10 kilometres. The Norwegian led the bunch with three kilometres remaining, but the team seemed to have miscalculated somewhat as Ben Swift was left well down the bunch as it hit the final corner.

Garmin’s Steele von Hoff kicked off the sprint, setting up his teammate Tyler Farrar. There was nothing the American could do to hold off the charging Mezgec, who powered down the centre of the road. Ewan, who claimed silver in the under-23 Worlds and only joined Orica-GreenEdge as a stagiaire in August, put in an impressive performance to pip Farrar for second. Mezgec now leads the general classification by four seconds over Ewan, by virtue of the 10-second bonus he took at the finish. He also heads up the points classification.

“That’s a fantastic comeback to this race and I hope we can do something more this week,” a delighted Mezgec said at the finish. “I feel honoured that I can be a player on the flat stages. It’s a big compliment for me as a second year as a professional.

"I suffered today as it was constantly up and down and the race was at quite high altitude for a long time. The team was strong in helping control early on and then keeping me in position when it was hard, keeping me fresher for the finish. The plan was to stick me in the right wheel at the front in the final few kilometres and this worked perfectly. It's great to win again here in Beijing and hopefully we can continue this week with other opportunities for us. It will be hard to defend the overall in the next few days before the mountain stage but we will see tomorrow how it is."

Clear and mud

The smoggy skies that forced some of the riders to don protective masks during pre-race training still hung over the Beijing sky-line. There were no masks today, however, as the riders rolled out of Chong Li on Friday morning. A rolling day lay ahead of them, with three classified climbs, before a long sweeping descent towards the finish in Zhangjiakou.

It wasn’t long after the flag dropped when the first attack of the day went off the front, as a three-man move with Jérémy Roy (FDJ.fr), Tosh Van de Sande (Lotto-Belisol) and Christophe Kern (Europcar) forged clear. The trio quickly established a lead and had almost three minutes on the peloton by kilometre 10. The advantage continued to grow to a maximum of 8:15 at the 50-kilometre mark before the peloton began to reel them back in.

Lampre-Merida’s Nelson Oliveira became the race’s first casualty, as he was forced to abandon with a cold. Back in the bunch, Team Sky took control of the peloton for most of the day, although they didn’t push the pace hard through the Beijing smog and the race was run close to its slowest schedule.

As the leaders closed in on the second and final sprint of the day, Roy dispatched of his two breakaway companions who chose to wait for the peloton. The Frenchman tried valiantly, but Sky’s increased efforts on the front of the peloton ended his lone effort with 20 kilometres remaining. The sprinters’ teams managed the inevitable attacks, ensuring the expected bunch gallop to the line.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano4:22:58
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
7Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
8Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
9Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
10Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
11Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
12Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
13Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
14Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
15Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
16Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
17Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
18Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
19Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
20Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
21Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
22Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
23Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
24Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
25Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
26Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
27Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
28Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
29Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
30Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
31Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
32Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
33Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
34David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
35Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
36Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
37Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2r-La Mondiale
38Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
39Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
40Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
41Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
42Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
43Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
44Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
45Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
46Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
47Philip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
48Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
49Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
50Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
51Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale
52Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
53Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
54Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
55Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
56Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
57Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
58Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
59Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
60Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
61Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
62Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
63Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol
64Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
65Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
66Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
67Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
68Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
69Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
70Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
71Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
72Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
73Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
74Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
75Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
76Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
77Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
78Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
79Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
80Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
81Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
82Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
83Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
84Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
85Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
86Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
87Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
88Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
89Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
90Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:38
91Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:42
92Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:02:50
93Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
94Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:18:04
95Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
96Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
97Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
98Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
99Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
100Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
101Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
102Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
103Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
104Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
105Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
106Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
107Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
108Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
109Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
110Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
111Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
112Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
113Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
114Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
115Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
116Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
117Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
118Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
119Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
120Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
121Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
122Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
123Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
124Maximiliano Richeze Ariel (Arg) Lampre-Merida
125Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
126Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
127Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
128Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
129Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
130Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
131Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFGiovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFStephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
DNFNelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
DNFRobert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing

Sprint 1 - San Hao Village, 21 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale5pts
2Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
3Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr2
4Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky1

Sprint 2 - Hui Cai Liang Village, 124 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr5pts
2Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale3
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
4Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano15pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge14
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp13
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
5Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep11
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
7Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp9
8Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing8
9Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale7
10Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr6
11Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky5
12Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale4
13Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano2
15Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 - Hua Pi Ling Summit, 32.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol8pts
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr6
3Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale4
4Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
5Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale1

Mountain 2 - He Shun Ding Summit, 38 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol5pts
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr3
3Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale2
4Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1

Mountain 3 - 64.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol5pts
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr3
3Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale2
4Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Shimano13:08:54
2Omega Pharma-QuickStep
3Movistar Team
4Garmin-Sharp
5AG2R La Mondiale
6Orica GreenEDGE
7Team Europcar
8Team Sky
9Katusha Team
10Cannondale
11Lampre-Merida
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team
13FDJ.fr
14Trek Factory Racing
15Tinkoff-Saxo
16Lotto-Belisol Team
17BMC Racing Team

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano4:22:48
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:04
3Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:00:05
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:06
5Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
6Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:08
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:10
9Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
10Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
11Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
12Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
13Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
14Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
15Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
16Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
17Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
18Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
19Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
20Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
21Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
23Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
24Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
25Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
26Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
27Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
28Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
29Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
30Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
31Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
32Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
33Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
34Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
35Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
36Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
37David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
38Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
39Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
40Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2r-La Mondiale
41Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
42Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
43Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
44Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
45Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
46Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
47Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
48Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
49Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
50Philip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
51Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
52Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
53Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
54Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
55Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
56Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
57Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
58Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
59Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
60Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
61Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
62Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
63Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
64Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
65Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol
66Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
67Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
68Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
69Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
70Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
71Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
72Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
73Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
74Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
75Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
76Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
77Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
78Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
79Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
80Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
81Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
82Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
83Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
84Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
85Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
86Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
87Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
88Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
89Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
90Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:48
91Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:52
92Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:03:00
93Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
94Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:18:14
95Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
96Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
97Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
98Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
99Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
100Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
101Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
102Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
103Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
104Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
105Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
106Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
107Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
108Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
109Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
110Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
111Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
112Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
113Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
114Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
115Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
116Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
117Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
118Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
119Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
120Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
121Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
122Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
123Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
124Maximiliano Richeze Ariel (Arg) Lampre-Merida
125Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
126Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
127Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
128Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
129Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
130Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
131Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano15pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge14
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp13
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
5Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep11
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
7Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp9
8Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale8
9Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing8
10Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr7
11Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale7
12Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr6
13Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky5
14Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale4
15Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
16Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team3
17Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
18Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano2
19Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
20Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale1
21Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol18pts
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr12
3Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale8
4Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
5Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale1
6Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1
7Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Shimano13:08:54
2Omega Pharma-QuickStep
3Movistar Team
4Garmin-Sharp
5AG2R La Mondiale
6Orica GreenEDGE
7Team Europcar
8Team Sky
9Katusha Team
10Cannondale
11Lampre-Merida
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team
13FDJ.fr
14Trek Factory Racing
15Tinkoff-Saxo
16Lotto-Belisol Team
17BMC Racing Team

