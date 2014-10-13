Image 1 of 28 Dan Martin stays calm in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 28 Samuel Sanchez kept Philippe Gilbert in contention on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 28 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 28 Not even a sneaky peak att he riders whizzing by (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 28 Julien Vermote ascends the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 28 Michal Golas held onto the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 28 Philippe Gilbert wearing the red race leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 28 Some fans watch the riders go by (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 28 Philippe Gilbert waits to see if he is stil the race leader (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 28 Esteban Chaves congratulates Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 28 Julian Vermote talks to the press (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 28 Tyler Ferrar was dropped on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 28 The autumnal colours highlight the Beijing countryside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 28 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 28 Dan Martin missed out on the overall classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 28 Dan Martin wins stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 28 Philippe Gilbert has to dig deep to minimise his losses (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 28 Dan Martin leads Esteban Chaves on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 28 Lone Ryder, Ryder Hesjedal forges on ahead of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 28 Ryder Hesjedal attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 28 The bunch was whittled down on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 28 Julien Vermote is the last escapee standing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 28 Guillaume Boivin and Julien Vermote (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 28 It was a clear day for the riders on stage four (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 28 Four riders formed the day's break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 28 The route passed through part of the Great Wall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 28 The peloton string out under the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 28 Philippe Gilbert held onto the leader's jersey by three seconds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) capped off an aggressive performance from his team to claim victory on stage 4 of the Tour of Beijing. The Irish climber attacked inside the final kilometre on the climb of Mentougou Miaofeng to distance his rivals, with Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) finishing second and race leader Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing) taking third.

The Belgian rider was forced to dig deep into his reserves on the final climb as Martin – who started the day eleven seconds down on GC - went on the attack. Despite picking up a ten second bonus for his win Gilbert was able to claw back four of them in the sprint for third. The BMC rider now leads the Garmin rider by three seconds with one stage remaining.

Martin’s bid for glory came after Ryder Hesjedal had laid the foundations of Garmin’s intent with a blistering attack midway up the final climb. The Canadian-Irish tandem has combined on a number of occasions in the past, and in this instance the former Giro d’Italia winner ensured that Martin could hide within the bunch as a number of rivals tired themselves out on the final climb.

The tactic paid off, even when Hesjedal was reeled after work from Team Sky’s Dario Cataldo. BMC’s plan was clear from the start as they attempted to keep the pace as even as possible for Gilbert to follow. Samuel Sanchez duly took control of affairs once Hesjedal had been caught but with just under one kilometre remaining Martin’s inevitable attack came.

By that time the steepest sections of the Mentougou Miaofeng had already been covered and the Garmin rider was forced to accelerate several times. Chaves was the only rider capable of matching him as Gilbert and, another former world champion, Rui Costa (Lampre Merida) attempted to drag themselves into contention.

Martin, a man on form after his win in the Tour of Lombardy last week, kicked once more as the line approached and although he was able to finally distance Chaves and pick up the ten second bonus for his win he was unable overturn his overall deficit to Gilbert.

How it unfolded

With only one major uphill finish in this year’s Tour of Beijing, Monday’s stage 4 between Yanqing and Mentougou Miaofeng Mountain was always going to play a significant part in the final outcome of the race. Six categorised climbs lay in wait for the peloton with the final ascent always destined to be the final battle ground with 11 seconds separating the top 24 riders in the race.

An early break of four formed inside the opening 25 kilometres of the action with Graeme Brown (Belkin), Guillaume Boivin (Cannondale), Boris Vallee (Lotto Belisol), and Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma QuickStep) establishing a four minute lead. Vermote sat just 21 seconds off Gilbert’s overall race lead and was the strongest rider in the break, riding away from his companions on the lower slopes of the final climb.

By that stage BMC and Garmin had combined to reduce the break’s lead to under a minute, nullifying the majority of QuickStep’s advantage before the climb had even begun.

With the gradient varying from around four to six percent and small pitches peaking at seven, there were a number of twisting corners to attack from. When Vermote was finally caught a flurry of attacks soon followed with AG2R and Lampre looking to break up Garmin’s rhythm.

Louis Vervaeke (Lotto Belisol) was the first rider to open up a sizeable gap, the young Belgian establishing a ten second lead as Gilbert and Sanchez discussed tactics at the back of a thinned out group of contenders.

Cataldo moved to the front of the peloton in a bid to set up David Lopez but when Vervaeke’s legs began to buckle Hesjedal picked his moment to jump clear. Constantly looking back, the Canadian quickly opened up an impressive but bridgeable ten second lead, as Cataldo forced the pace once more. Martin, meanwhile, moved into second wheel and when his teammate was finally caught after some excellent work from Pieter Weening, Sanchez continued where the Dutchman had left off.

Into the final kilometre and Martin punched clear with Chaves on his wheel. Rui Costa and Gilbert immediately tried to respond but were unable to deal with the immediate acceleration as Warren Barguil and Rigoberto Uran began to lose ground. With just two final corners to go Martin pushed on the pedals once more, distancing Chaves by two seconds, with a fast finishing Gilbert securing third.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 4:12:14 2 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:02 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 5 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:10 6 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 7 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 8 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 9 Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 10 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:13 11 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 13 Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 14 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18 16 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:25 17 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 18 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:00:31 19 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 21 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 22 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:00:35 23 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:43 24 Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:45 25 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:01:21 26 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:23 27 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 29 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:01:30 30 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:51 31 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 32 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 33 Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 35 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:32 36 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:50 37 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:52 38 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:05 39 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:30 40 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 Philip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:03:37 42 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 43 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 44 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol 46 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:26 48 Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:04:36 49 Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 50 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 51 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 52 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 54 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 55 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:16 56 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:07:57 57 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 58 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 59 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 60 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 61 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 62 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 63 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 64 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 65 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:49 66 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 67 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:30 68 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 69 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 70 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale 71 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 72 Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 73 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 75 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 76 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 77 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 78 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 79 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:31 80 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:13 81 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 82 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 83 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 85 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 86 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:13:16 87 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:15 88 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 89 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:16:14 90 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 91 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 92 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:18:27 93 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:18:46 94 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 96 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 97 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:18:46 98 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 99 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 100 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 101 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 102 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 103 Maximiliano Richeze Ariel (Arg) Lampre-Merida 104 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 105 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 106 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 107 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 108 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 109 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 110 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 111 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 112 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 113 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 114 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 115 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 116 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 117 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 118 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 119 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 120 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 121 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 122 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 123 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 124 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 125 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 126 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:36 127 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 128 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 129 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:31:00 130 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNS Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 5 pts 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 3 3 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 2 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 5 pts 2 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 3 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 15 pts 2 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 14 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 4 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 12 5 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 11 6 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 10 7 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 9 8 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 8 9 Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 7 10 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 6 11 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 5 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 4 13 Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 3 14 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Xian Ren Dong Village Kom Summit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 12 pts 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 3 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 6 4 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 5 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2

Mountain 2 - Gao Ya Kou Kom Summit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 6 3 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 4 4 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 5 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 1

Mountain 3 - Pu Sa Lu Kom Summit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 5 pts 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 2 4 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Mountain 4 - Si Jia Shui Komm Summit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 5 pts 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 4 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 1

Mountain 5 - Dong Fang Hong Tunnel Kom Summit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 8 pts 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 6 3 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 4 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 6 - Mentougou Miaofeng Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 12 pts 2 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 8 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 4 5 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 4:12:16 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:08 3 Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:11 5 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:01:28 6 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:49 7 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 8 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:30 9 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:50 10 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:28 11 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:03:35 12 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol 13 Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:34 14 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 15 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:07:55 16 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 17 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 18 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:28 19 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:13:11 23 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:13 24 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 25 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:18:25 26 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:18:44 27 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 28 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 29 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 30 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 31 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 32 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 33 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 35 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:34

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEdge 12:37:28 2 Team Europcar 0:00:47 3 Team Sky 0:01:15 4 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:01:28 5 Katusha Team 0:01:30 6 Garmin-Sharp 0:03:26 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:13 8 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:35 9 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:59 10 Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:22 11 BMC Racing Team 0:07:26 12 FDJ.fr 0:07:35 13 Trek Factory Racing 0:08:06 14 Movistar Team 0:10:19 15 Lampre-Merida 0:11:16 16 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:14:44 17 Cannondale 0:15:24

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15:19:47 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:00:03 3 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:09 4 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:11 5 Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:23 6 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 7 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 8 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 9 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 10 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:26 11 Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 12 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 13 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 15 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:44 16 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 17 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:00:48 18 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:54 19 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 20 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:00 21 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:06 22 Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:14 23 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:01:36 24 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:01:46 25 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:04 26 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:02:10 27 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:20 28 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 29 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:45 30 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:04 31 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:13 32 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:29 33 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:34 34 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:53 35 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:04 36 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 37 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:06 38 Philip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:04:16 39 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:26 40 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:33 41 Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:04:49 42 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:04:59 43 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 44 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:05:02 45 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:25 46 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:26 47 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 48 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:52 49 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:09:04 50 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:09:06 51 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:09:12 52 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:18 53 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:54 54 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:22 55 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:10:48 56 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:10:50 57 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:11:16 58 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:32 59 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:11:36 60 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:12:37 61 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:56 62 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:19 63 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:40 64 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:14:21 65 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:29 66 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:31 67 Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 68 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:16:00 69 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:18:02 70 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:18:56 71 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:19:32 72 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:19:38 73 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:19:43 74 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:48 75 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:20:03 76 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:20 77 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:20:33 78 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:44 79 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:20:46 80 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:21:06 81 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:08 82 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 83 Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:22 84 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:21:23 85 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:21:25 86 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:23:24 87 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:23:55 88 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:24:25 89 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:24:47 90 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:25:00 91 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:25:39 92 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:57 93 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:22 94 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:27:50 95 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:27 96 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:29:23 97 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:29:39 98 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:40 99 Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:30:28 100 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:30:41 101 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:30:49 102 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:31:35 103 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:32:26 104 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:33:19 105 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 0:33:56 106 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:34:41 107 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:36:13 108 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:38:35 109 Maximiliano Richeze Ariel (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:39:12 110 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:39:44 111 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:41:24 112 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:42:09 113 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:42:11 114 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:43:36 115 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:43:40 116 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:43:43 117 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:43:45 118 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:45:42 119 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:46:13 120 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:46:57 121 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:47:43 122 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 123 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 124 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 125 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:49:54 126 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:51:03 127 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 1:09:03 128 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:10:55 129 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:18:53 130 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:21:21

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 34 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 33 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 26 5 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 26 6 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 24 7 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 22 8 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 22 9 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 21 10 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 20 11 Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 19 12 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 16 13 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 15 14 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 14 15 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 14 16 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 13 17 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 12 18 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 12 19 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 20 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 11 21 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 11 22 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 11 23 Maximiliano Richeze Ariel (Arg) Lampre-Merida 11 24 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 10 25 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 9 26 Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 9 27 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 9 28 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale 8 29 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 30 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 31 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 6 32 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 33 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 34 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 5 35 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 5 36 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 5 37 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 5 38 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 4 39 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 4 40 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 4 41 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 4 42 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 3 43 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 44 Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 3 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3 46 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 47 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 48 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 49 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 50 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 1 51 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 1 52 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 53 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 1 54 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 44 pts 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 30 3 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 25 4 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 5 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 6 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 19 7 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 14 9 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 13 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 12 11 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 13 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 8 14 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale 8 15 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 8 16 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 7 17 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 7 18 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 5 19 Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 5 20 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 3 21 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 3 22 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 3 23 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 2 24 Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 25 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 26 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 27 Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 1 28 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 29 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 1 30 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1 31 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1 32 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 15:19:56 2 Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:14 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:17 5 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:02:11 6 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:36 7 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:55 8 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:55 9 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 10 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 0:08:17 11 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:09:03 12 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:45 13 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:23 14 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:12:28 15 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:20 16 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:22 17 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:39 18 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:19:54 19 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:11 20 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:35 21 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:23:15 22 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:24:16 23 Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:30:19 24 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:30:32 25 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:30:40 26 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:32:17 27 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:36:04 28 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:38:26 29 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:42:00 30 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:43:27 31 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:43:31 32 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:47:34 33 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 1:08:54 35 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:10:46