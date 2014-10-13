Tour of Beijing: Dan Martin wins stage 4
Gilbert holds onto race lead
Stage 4: Yanqing - Mentougou Miaofeng Mountain
Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) capped off an aggressive performance from his team to claim victory on stage 4 of the Tour of Beijing. The Irish climber attacked inside the final kilometre on the climb of Mentougou Miaofeng to distance his rivals, with Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) finishing second and race leader Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing) taking third.
The Belgian rider was forced to dig deep into his reserves on the final climb as Martin – who started the day eleven seconds down on GC - went on the attack. Despite picking up a ten second bonus for his win Gilbert was able to claw back four of them in the sprint for third. The BMC rider now leads the Garmin rider by three seconds with one stage remaining.
Martin’s bid for glory came after Ryder Hesjedal had laid the foundations of Garmin’s intent with a blistering attack midway up the final climb. The Canadian-Irish tandem has combined on a number of occasions in the past, and in this instance the former Giro d’Italia winner ensured that Martin could hide within the bunch as a number of rivals tired themselves out on the final climb.
The tactic paid off, even when Hesjedal was reeled after work from Team Sky’s Dario Cataldo. BMC’s plan was clear from the start as they attempted to keep the pace as even as possible for Gilbert to follow. Samuel Sanchez duly took control of affairs once Hesjedal had been caught but with just under one kilometre remaining Martin’s inevitable attack came.
By that time the steepest sections of the Mentougou Miaofeng had already been covered and the Garmin rider was forced to accelerate several times. Chaves was the only rider capable of matching him as Gilbert and, another former world champion, Rui Costa (Lampre Merida) attempted to drag themselves into contention.
Martin, a man on form after his win in the Tour of Lombardy last week, kicked once more as the line approached and although he was able to finally distance Chaves and pick up the ten second bonus for his win he was unable overturn his overall deficit to Gilbert.
How it unfolded
With only one major uphill finish in this year’s Tour of Beijing, Monday’s stage 4 between Yanqing and Mentougou Miaofeng Mountain was always going to play a significant part in the final outcome of the race. Six categorised climbs lay in wait for the peloton with the final ascent always destined to be the final battle ground with 11 seconds separating the top 24 riders in the race.
An early break of four formed inside the opening 25 kilometres of the action with Graeme Brown (Belkin), Guillaume Boivin (Cannondale), Boris Vallee (Lotto Belisol), and Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma QuickStep) establishing a four minute lead. Vermote sat just 21 seconds off Gilbert’s overall race lead and was the strongest rider in the break, riding away from his companions on the lower slopes of the final climb.
By that stage BMC and Garmin had combined to reduce the break’s lead to under a minute, nullifying the majority of QuickStep’s advantage before the climb had even begun.
With the gradient varying from around four to six percent and small pitches peaking at seven, there were a number of twisting corners to attack from. When Vermote was finally caught a flurry of attacks soon followed with AG2R and Lampre looking to break up Garmin’s rhythm.
Louis Vervaeke (Lotto Belisol) was the first rider to open up a sizeable gap, the young Belgian establishing a ten second lead as Gilbert and Sanchez discussed tactics at the back of a thinned out group of contenders.
Cataldo moved to the front of the peloton in a bid to set up David Lopez but when Vervaeke’s legs began to buckle Hesjedal picked his moment to jump clear. Constantly looking back, the Canadian quickly opened up an impressive but bridgeable ten second lead, as Cataldo forced the pace once more. Martin, meanwhile, moved into second wheel and when his teammate was finally caught after some excellent work from Pieter Weening, Sanchez continued where the Dutchman had left off.
Into the final kilometre and Martin punched clear with Chaves on his wheel. Rui Costa and Gilbert immediately tried to respond but were unable to deal with the immediate acceleration as Warren Barguil and Rigoberto Uran began to lose ground. With just two final corners to go Martin pushed on the pedals once more, distancing Chaves by two seconds, with a fast finishing Gilbert securing third.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|4:12:14
|2
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:02
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:10
|6
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|7
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|9
|Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:13
|11
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|14
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|16
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:25
|17
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|18
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:00:31
|19
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|22
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:35
|23
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:43
|24
|Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:45
|25
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:01:21
|26
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:23
|27
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|28
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|29
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:30
|30
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:51
|31
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|35
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:32
|36
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:50
|37
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:52
|38
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:05
|39
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:30
|40
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|Philip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:37
|42
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|43
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|44
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|46
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:26
|48
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:04:36
|49
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|51
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|52
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|54
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|55
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:16
|56
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:07:57
|57
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|58
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|59
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|61
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|62
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|63
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|64
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|65
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:49
|66
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:30
|68
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|69
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|70
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|71
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|72
|Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|73
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|75
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|77
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|78
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|79
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:31
|80
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:13
|81
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|82
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|83
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|86
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:13:16
|87
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:15
|88
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|89
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:16:14
|90
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|91
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|92
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:18:27
|93
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:18:46
|94
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|95
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:18:46
|98
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|99
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|100
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|101
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|102
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|103
|Maximiliano Richeze Ariel (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|104
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|105
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|106
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|107
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|108
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|109
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|110
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|111
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|112
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|113
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|114
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|115
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|116
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|117
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|118
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|119
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|120
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|121
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|124
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|125
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|126
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:36
|127
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|129
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:00
|130
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|2
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|5
|pts
|2
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|3
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|15
|pts
|2
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|12
|5
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|6
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|8
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|8
|9
|Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|10
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|11
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|5
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|13
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|12
|pts
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|6
|4
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|5
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|6
|3
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|4
|4
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|5
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|5
|pts
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|2
|4
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|5
|pts
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|4
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|8
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|6
|3
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|4
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|12
|pts
|2
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|4
|5
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:12:16
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:08
|3
|Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:11
|5
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:28
|6
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:49
|7
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|8
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:30
|9
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:50
|10
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:28
|11
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:03:35
|12
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:34
|14
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|15
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:07:55
|16
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|17
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|18
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:28
|19
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:13:11
|23
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:13
|24
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:18:25
|26
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:44
|27
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|28
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|29
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|30
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|31
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|32
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|33
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|12:37:28
|2
|Team Europcar
|0:00:47
|3
|Team Sky
|0:01:15
|4
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:28
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:01:30
|6
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:26
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:13
|8
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:35
|9
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:59
|10
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:22
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:26
|12
|FDJ.fr
|0:07:35
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:06
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:10:19
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|0:11:16
|16
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:14:44
|17
|Cannondale
|0:15:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15:19:47
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:03
|3
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:09
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:11
|5
|Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:23
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|9
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|10
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:26
|11
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|12
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:44
|16
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|17
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:48
|18
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:54
|19
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|20
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:00
|21
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:06
|22
|Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:14
|23
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:01:36
|24
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:46
|25
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|26
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:02:10
|27
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:20
|28
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|29
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:45
|30
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:04
|31
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:13
|32
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:29
|33
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:34
|34
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:53
|35
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:04
|36
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|37
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:06
|38
|Philip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:16
|39
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:26
|40
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:33
|41
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:04:49
|42
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:04:59
|43
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|44
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:05:02
|45
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:25
|46
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:26
|47
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|48
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:52
|49
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:09:04
|50
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:09:06
|51
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:09:12
|52
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:18
|53
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:54
|54
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:22
|55
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:10:48
|56
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:10:50
|57
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:16
|58
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:32
|59
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:36
|60
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:12:37
|61
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:56
|62
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:19
|63
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:40
|64
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:21
|65
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:29
|66
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:31
|67
|Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|68
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:00
|69
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:18:02
|70
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:18:56
|71
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:19:32
|72
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:19:38
|73
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:19:43
|74
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:48
|75
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:03
|76
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:20
|77
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:20:33
|78
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:44
|79
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:20:46
|80
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:06
|81
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:08
|82
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|83
|Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:22
|84
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:21:23
|85
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:21:25
|86
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:23:24
|87
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:55
|88
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:24:25
|89
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:24:47
|90
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:25:00
|91
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:25:39
|92
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:57
|93
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:22
|94
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:27:50
|95
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:27
|96
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:29:23
|97
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:29:39
|98
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:40
|99
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:28
|100
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:30:41
|101
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:30:49
|102
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:31:35
|103
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:32:26
|104
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:33:19
|105
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|0:33:56
|106
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:41
|107
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:36:13
|108
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:38:35
|109
|Maximiliano Richeze Ariel (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:12
|110
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:39:44
|111
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:41:24
|112
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:42:09
|113
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:42:11
|114
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:43:36
|115
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:43:40
|116
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:43:43
|117
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:45
|118
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:45:42
|119
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:46:13
|120
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:57
|121
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:43
|122
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|124
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|125
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:49:54
|126
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:51:03
|127
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|1:09:03
|128
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:10:55
|129
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:18:53
|130
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:21:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|33
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|26
|5
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|26
|6
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|24
|7
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|22
|8
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|9
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|21
|10
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|11
|Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|12
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|13
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|15
|14
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|14
|15
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|14
|16
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|17
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|12
|18
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|19
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|20
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|21
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|22
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|11
|23
|Maximiliano Richeze Ariel (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|11
|24
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|10
|25
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|26
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|9
|27
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|28
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|8
|29
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|30
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|31
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|32
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|33
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|34
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|5
|35
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|36
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|37
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|5
|38
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|4
|39
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|40
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|4
|41
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|4
|42
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|43
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|44
|Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|3
|45
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3
|46
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|47
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|48
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|49
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|50
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|1
|51
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1
|52
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|53
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|1
|54
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|44
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|30
|3
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|25
|4
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|5
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|6
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|19
|7
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|14
|9
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|12
|11
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|13
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|14
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|8
|15
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|16
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|17
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|7
|18
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|5
|19
|Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|5
|20
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|3
|21
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|22
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|23
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|2
|24
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|26
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|27
|Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|28
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|29
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|1
|30
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|31
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|32
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|15:19:56
|2
|Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:14
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:17
|5
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:02:11
|6
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:36
|7
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:55
|8
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:55
|9
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|10
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|0:08:17
|11
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:09:03
|12
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:45
|13
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:23
|14
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:12:28
|15
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:20
|16
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:22
|17
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:39
|18
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:54
|19
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:11
|20
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:35
|21
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:23:15
|22
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:24:16
|23
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:19
|24
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:30:32
|25
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:30:40
|26
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:32:17
|27
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:36:04
|28
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:38:26
|29
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:42:00
|30
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:43:27
|31
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:43:31
|32
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:34
|33
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|1:08:54
|35
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:10:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|46:00:46
|2
|Team Europcar
|0:01:19
|3
|Team Sky
|0:01:25
|4
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:28
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:01:50
|6
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:52
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:13
|8
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:56
|9
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:22
|10
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:04
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:42
|12
|FDJ.fr
|0:09:01
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:24
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:10:49
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|0:12:05
|16
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:15:57
|17
|Cannondale
|0:16:46
