Trending

Tour of Beijing: Dan Martin wins stage 4

Gilbert holds onto race lead

Image 1 of 28

Dan Martin stays calm in the peloton

Dan Martin stays calm in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 28

Samuel Sanchez kept Philippe Gilbert in contention on the final climb

Samuel Sanchez kept Philippe Gilbert in contention on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 28

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 28

Not even a sneaky peak att he riders whizzing by

Not even a sneaky peak att he riders whizzing by
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 28

Julien Vermote ascends the final climb

Julien Vermote ascends the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 28

Michal Golas held onto the mountains classification

Michal Golas held onto the mountains classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 28

Philippe Gilbert wearing the red race leader's jersey

Philippe Gilbert wearing the red race leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 28

Some fans watch the riders go by

Some fans watch the riders go by
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 28

Philippe Gilbert waits to see if he is stil the race leader

Philippe Gilbert waits to see if he is stil the race leader
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 28

Esteban Chaves congratulates Philippe Gilbert

Esteban Chaves congratulates Philippe Gilbert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 28

Julian Vermote talks to the press

Julian Vermote talks to the press
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 28

Tyler Ferrar was dropped on the final climb

Tyler Ferrar was dropped on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 28

The autumnal colours highlight the Beijing countryside

The autumnal colours highlight the Beijing countryside
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 28

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 28

Dan Martin missed out on the overall classification

Dan Martin missed out on the overall classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 28

Dan Martin wins stage 4

Dan Martin wins stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 28

Philippe Gilbert has to dig deep to minimise his losses

Philippe Gilbert has to dig deep to minimise his losses
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 28

Dan Martin leads Esteban Chaves on the final climb

Dan Martin leads Esteban Chaves on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 28

Lone Ryder, Ryder Hesjedal forges on ahead of the peloton

Lone Ryder, Ryder Hesjedal forges on ahead of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 28

Ryder Hesjedal attacks

Ryder Hesjedal attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 28

The bunch was whittled down on the final climb

The bunch was whittled down on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 28

Julien Vermote is the last escapee standing

Julien Vermote is the last escapee standing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 28

Guillaume Boivin and Julien Vermote

Guillaume Boivin and Julien Vermote
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 28

It was a clear day for the riders on stage four

It was a clear day for the riders on stage four
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 28

Four riders formed the day's break

Four riders formed the day's break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 28

The route passed through part of the Great Wall

The route passed through part of the Great Wall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 28

The peloton string out under the pace

The peloton string out under the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 28

Philippe Gilbert held onto the leader's jersey by three seconds

Philippe Gilbert held onto the leader's jersey by three seconds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) capped off an aggressive performance from his team to claim victory on stage 4 of the Tour of Beijing. The Irish climber attacked inside the final kilometre on the climb of Mentougou Miaofeng to distance his rivals, with Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) finishing second and race leader Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing) taking third.

Related Articles

Martin and Hesjedal pairing pays dividends at Tour of Beijing

The Belgian rider was forced to dig deep into his reserves on the final climb as Martin – who started the day eleven seconds down on GC - went on the attack. Despite picking up a ten second bonus for his win Gilbert was able to claw back four of them in the sprint for third. The BMC rider now leads the Garmin rider by three seconds with one stage remaining.

Martin’s bid for glory came after Ryder Hesjedal had laid the foundations of Garmin’s intent with a blistering attack midway up the final climb. The Canadian-Irish tandem has combined on a number of occasions in the past, and in this instance the former Giro d’Italia winner ensured that Martin could hide within the bunch as a number of rivals tired themselves out on the final climb.

The tactic paid off, even when Hesjedal was reeled after work from Team Sky’s Dario Cataldo. BMC’s plan was clear from the start as they attempted to keep the pace as even as possible for Gilbert to follow. Samuel Sanchez duly took control of affairs once Hesjedal had been caught but with just under one kilometre remaining Martin’s inevitable attack came.

By that time the steepest sections of the Mentougou Miaofeng had already been covered and the Garmin rider was forced to accelerate several times. Chaves was the only rider capable of matching him as Gilbert and, another former world champion, Rui Costa (Lampre Merida) attempted to drag themselves into contention.

Martin, a man on form after his win in the Tour of Lombardy last week, kicked once more as the line approached and although he was able to finally distance Chaves and pick up the ten second bonus for his win he was unable overturn his overall deficit to Gilbert.

How it unfolded
With only one major uphill finish in this year’s Tour of Beijing, Monday’s stage 4 between Yanqing and Mentougou Miaofeng Mountain was always going to play a significant part in the final outcome of the race. Six categorised climbs lay in wait for the peloton with the final ascent always destined to be the final battle ground with 11 seconds separating the top 24 riders in the race.

An early break of four formed inside the opening 25 kilometres of the action with Graeme Brown (Belkin), Guillaume Boivin (Cannondale), Boris Vallee (Lotto Belisol), and Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma QuickStep) establishing a four minute lead. Vermote sat just 21 seconds off Gilbert’s overall race lead and was the strongest rider in the break, riding away from his companions on the lower slopes of the final climb.

By that stage BMC and Garmin had combined to reduce the break’s lead to under a minute, nullifying the majority of QuickStep’s advantage before the climb had even begun.

With the gradient varying from around four to six percent and small pitches peaking at seven, there were a number of twisting corners to attack from. When Vermote was finally caught a flurry of attacks soon followed with AG2R and Lampre looking to break up Garmin’s rhythm.

Louis Vervaeke (Lotto Belisol) was the first rider to open up a sizeable gap, the young Belgian establishing a ten second lead as Gilbert and Sanchez discussed tactics at the back of a thinned out group of contenders.

Cataldo moved to the front of the peloton in a bid to set up David Lopez but when Vervaeke’s legs began to buckle Hesjedal picked his moment to jump clear. Constantly looking back, the Canadian quickly opened up an impressive but bridgeable ten second lead, as Cataldo forced the pace once more. Martin, meanwhile, moved into second wheel and when his teammate was finally caught after some excellent work from Pieter Weening, Sanchez continued where the Dutchman had left off.

Into the final kilometre and Martin punched clear with Chaves on his wheel. Rui Costa and Gilbert immediately tried to respond but were unable to deal with the immediate acceleration as Warren Barguil and Rigoberto Uran began to lose ground. With just two final corners to go Martin pushed on the pedals once more, distancing Chaves by two seconds, with a fast finishing Gilbert securing third.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp4:12:14
2Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:02
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
5Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:00:10
6Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
7Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
8Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
9Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
10David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:00:13
11Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
12Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
13Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
14Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
16Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:25
17Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
18Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:00:31
19Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
20Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
21Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
22Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:00:35
23Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:43
24Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:00:45
25Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:01:21
26Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:23
27Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
28Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
29Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:01:30
30Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:51
31Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
32Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
33Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
34Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
35Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:32
36Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:50
37Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:52
38Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:05
39Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:30
40Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
41Philip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:03:37
42Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
43Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
44Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
45Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol
46Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:26
48Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:04:36
49Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
50Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
51Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
52Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
53Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
54Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
55Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:16
56Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:07:57
57Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
58Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
59Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
60Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
61Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
62Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
63Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
64Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
65Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:49
66Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
67Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:30
68Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
69Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
70Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale
71Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
72Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
73Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
74Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
75Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
76Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
77Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
78Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
79Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:31
80Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:13
81Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
82Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
83Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
84Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
85Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
86Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:13:16
87Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:15:15
88Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
89Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:16:14
90Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
91Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
92Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:18:27
93Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:18:46
94Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
95Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
96Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
97Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:18:46
98Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
99Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
100Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
101Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
102Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
103Maximiliano Richeze Ariel (Arg) Lampre-Merida
104Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
105Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
106Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
107Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
108Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
109Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
110Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
111Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
112Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
113Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
114Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
115Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
116Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
117Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
118Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
119Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
120Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
121Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
122Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
123Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
124Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
125Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
126Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:36
127Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
128Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
129Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:31:00
130Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNSMaxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano5pts
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge3
3Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp2
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep5pts
2Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
3Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp15pts
2Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge14
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
4Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida12
5Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing11
6Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale10
7Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano9
8Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep8
9Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha7
10David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky6
11Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep5
12Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge4
13Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale3
14Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team2
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Xian Ren Dong Village Kom Summit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale12pts
2Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
3Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep6
4Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
5Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team2

Mountain 2 - Gao Ya Kou Kom Summit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8pts
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale6
3Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep4
4Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
5Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep1

Mountain 3 - Pu Sa Lu Kom Summit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale5pts
2Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
3Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep2
4Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Mountain 4 - Si Jia Shui Komm Summit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep5pts
2Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
3Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale1

Mountain 5 - Dong Fang Hong Tunnel Kom Summit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep8pts
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale6
3Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
4Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
5Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 6 - Mentougou Miaofeng Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp12pts
2Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge8
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
4Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida4
5Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge4:12:16
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:08
3Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
4Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:11
5Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:01:28
6Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:49
7Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
8Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:30
9Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:50
10Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:28
11Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:03:35
12Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol
13Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:34
14Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
15Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:07:55
16Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
17Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
18Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:10:28
19Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
22Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:13:11
23Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:15:13
24Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
25Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:18:25
26Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:18:44
27Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
28Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
29Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
30Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
31Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
32Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
33Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
34Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
35Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:34

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge12:37:28
2Team Europcar0:00:47
3Team Sky0:01:15
4Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:28
5Katusha Team0:01:30
6Garmin-Sharp0:03:26
7AG2R La Mondiale0:04:13
8Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:35
9Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:59
10Team Giant-Shimano0:06:22
11BMC Racing Team0:07:26
12FDJ.fr0:07:35
13Trek Factory Racing0:08:06
14Movistar Team0:10:19
15Lampre-Merida0:11:16
16Lotto-Belisol Team0:14:44
17Cannondale0:15:24

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team15:19:47
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:00:03
3Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:09
4Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:11
5Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:23
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
7Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
8Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
9Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
10Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:26
11Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
12David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
13Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
14Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
15Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:44
16Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
17Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:00:48
18Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:54
19Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
20Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:00
21Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:06
22Ricardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:01:14
23Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:01:36
24Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:01:46
25Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:04
26Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:02:10
27Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:20
28Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
29Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:45
30Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:04
31Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:13
32Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:29
33Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:34
34Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:53
35Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:04
36Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
37Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:06
38Philip Gaimon (USA) Garmin Sharp0:04:16
39Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:26
40Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:33
41Carlos Betancur (Col) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:04:49
42Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:04:59
43Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
44Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:05:02
45Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:25
46Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:26
47Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
48Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:08:52
49Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:09:04
50Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:09:06
51Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:09:12
52Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:18
53Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:54
54Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:22
55Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:10:48
56Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:10:50
57Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:11:16
58Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:32
59Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:11:36
60Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:12:37
61Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:56
62Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:13:19
63Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:40
64Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:14:21
65Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:29
66Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:31
67Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
68Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:00
69Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:18:02
70Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:18:56
71Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:19:32
72Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:19:38
73Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:19:43
74Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:48
75Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:20:03
76Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:20
77Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:20:33
78Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:44
79Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:20:46
80Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:21:06
81Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:21:08
82Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
83Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:22
84Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:21:23
85Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:21:25
86Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:23:24
87Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:23:55
88Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:24:25
89Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:24:47
90Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:25:00
91Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:25:39
92Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:57
93Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:22
94Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:27:50
95Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:27
96Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:29:23
97Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:29:39
98Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:29:40
99Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:30:28
100Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:30:41
101Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:30:49
102Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:31:35
103Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:32:26
104Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:33:19
105Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar0:33:56
106Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:34:41
107Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:36:13
108Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:38:35
109Maximiliano Richeze Ariel (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:39:12
110Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:39:44
111Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:41:24
112Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:42:09
113Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:42:11
114Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:43:36
115Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:43:40
116Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:43:43
117Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:43:45
118Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:45:42
119Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:46:13
120Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:46:57
121Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:47:43
122Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
123Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
124Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
125Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:49:54
126Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:51:03
127Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale1:09:03
128Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha1:10:55
129Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:18:53
130Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:21:21

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano34pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp33
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team31
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp26
5Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida26
6Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep24
7Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge22
8Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team22
9Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano21
10Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge20
11Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha19
12Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing16
13Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep15
14Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale14
15Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp14
16Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge13
17Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma-QuickStep12
18Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team12
19Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
20Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing11
21Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing11
22Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale11
23Maximiliano Richeze Ariel (Arg) Lampre-Merida11
24Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky10
25Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano9
26Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale9
27Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing9
28Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale8
29Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr7
30Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
31David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky6
32Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr6
33Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr6
34Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep5
35Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team5
36Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky5
37Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale5
38Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team4
39Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge4
40Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol4
41Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale4
42Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team3
43Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
44Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale3
45Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep3
46Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
47Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr2
48Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
49Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
50Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale1
51Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep1
52Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
53Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky1
54Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-QuickStep44pts
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale30
3Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep25
4Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team24
5Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo20
6Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol19
7Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr16
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep14
9Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol13
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp12
11Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr12
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
13Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge8
14Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r-La Mondiale8
15Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team8
16Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing7
17Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida7
18Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale5
19Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale5
20Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol3
21Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano3
22Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing3
23Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep2
24Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
25Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr2
26Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
27Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha1
28Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1
29Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale1
30Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team1
31Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1
32Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge15:19:56
2Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:14
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
4Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:17
5Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:02:11
6Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:36
7Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:55
8Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:55
9Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
10Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:08:17
11Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:09:03
12Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:45
13Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:23
14Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:12:28
15Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:20
16Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:22
17Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:39
18Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:19:54
19Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:11
20Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:35
21Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:23:15
22Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:24:16
23Nick Van Der Lijke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:30:19
24Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:30:32
25Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:30:40
26Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:32:17
27Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:36:04
28Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:38:26
29Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:42:00
30Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:43:27
31Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:43:31
32Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:47:34
33Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
34Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale1:08:54
35Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha1:10:46

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge46:00:46
2Team Europcar0:01:19
3Team Sky0:01:25
4Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:28
5Katusha Team0:01:50
6Garmin-Sharp0:03:52
7AG2R La Mondiale0:04:13
8Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:56
9Team Giant-Shimano0:06:22
10Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:04
11BMC Racing Team0:07:42
12FDJ.fr0:09:01
13Trek Factory Racing0:10:24
14Movistar Team0:10:49
15Lampre-Merida0:12:05
16Lotto-Belisol Team0:15:57
17Cannondale0:16:46

Latest on Cyclingnews