Victor de la Parte held off numerous attacks to bring home the yellow jersey on the final stage at the Tour of Austria Sunday, earning the biggest success in Team Vorarlberg’s 17-year history. De la Parte crossed the finish within the group behind the sprinters to secure his overall win. Ben Hermans (BMC Racing) finished runner-up with Jan Hirt (CCC-Sprandi-Polkowice) in third. Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Garmin) won the final stage, his first of the season.

“It’s simply sensational what the guys have done here,” Thomas Kofler said, directeur sportif for Team Vorarlberg. “Many teams have congratulated us. Victor is a deserved winner, with such a success that we never expected. I am proud.”

As it was throughout the week, riders attacked straight from the start looking to gain for one final day. The 184km stage for the finale included two categorized climbs, providing the opportunity for Cannondale-Garmin to take advantage. Several of their riders including Ben King, and Tom Jelte Slagter, drove the pace off the front, forcing a selection.

“We had options and the team knew it,” Directeur Sportif Johnny Weltz explained. “There were a lot of attacks and breakaways. It was to our benefit to race really hard – even if the race came back together at the end.”

The tight finale left Moser unsure if he had won as he streamed across the finish line. The Italian narrowly beat David Tanner (IAM Cycling) and Clément Venturini (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) for the win.

“I beat [Tanner] by 10 centimeters or something like this,” Moreno explained. “I wasn’t sure. I asked him: ‘Did I win or did you win?’ and that’s when he told me I had beaten him. Yesterday I did a good sprint for third, so I wanted to try today. I’m happy to repay my teammates.”

After nine days of intense racing, and two stage wins in as many days, De La Parte proved he was the supreme victor. The 29-year-old added, it was the best result of his career since he began with Caja Rural in 2011. The Spaniard was also the victor of the overall GC at Flèche du Sud this past May.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4:44:36 2 David John Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 3 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 5 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz-BMC 7 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 10 Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife 11 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 13 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz-BMC 16 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 18 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 19 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz-BMC 21 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 24 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 25 Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 26 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 29 Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 30 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 31 Gonzalez Victo De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg 32 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 33 Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 34 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 35 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 36 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 37 Lawrence K Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 38 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 39 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 41 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 43 Dennis Paulus (Aut) Amplatz-BMC 44 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 45 Benjamin T King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 46 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 48 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 49 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 50 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 51 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 52 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 53 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 54 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 55 Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 56 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:00:19 57 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 58 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:27 59 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 60 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:38 61 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 62 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:23 63 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:51 64 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:03 65 Troels Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:46 66 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:03:04 67 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 68 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:19 69 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 70 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:16:21 71 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 72 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 73 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 74 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 76 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 77 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 78 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 79 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 81 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 82 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg 83 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 84 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 85 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 86 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 87 Alexander Brus (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 88 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 89 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Markus Götz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 91 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 92 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 93 Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 94 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 95 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 96 Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 97 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 98 Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 99 Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 100 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:31 101 Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz-BMC 102 Patrick Jäger (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:20:36 103 Jan Sokol (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 104 Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz-BMC 105 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 106 Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 107 Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 108 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 109 Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 110 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 111 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 112 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 113 Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz-BMC 114 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 115 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 116 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 117 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 118 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 119 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 120 Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 121 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 122 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 123 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 124 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz-BMC 125 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 126 Andreas Müller (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 127 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 128 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 129 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 130 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gonzalez Victo De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg 36:05:54 2 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:21 3 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:32 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:13 5 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:16 6 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:00 7 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:12 8 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:03:16 9 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:20 10 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:03:34 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:11 12 Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:04:28 13 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:42 14 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:17 15 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:51 16 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:06:18 17 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:19 18 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:53 19 Lawrence K Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:07:05 20 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:23 21 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:35 22 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:41 23 Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:10:04 24 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:10:19 25 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:10:35 26 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:44 27 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz-BMC 0:10:51 28 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:20 30 Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife 0:11:28 31 Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 32 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:12:55 33 Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:13:59 34 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:14:20 35 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:45 36 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:54 37 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:16:03 38 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:17:18 39 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:19:41 40 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:32 41 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:23 42 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:21:32 43 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:00 44 Benjamin T King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:23:11 45 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:24:38 46 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 0:26:05 47 Dennis Paulus (Aut) Amplatz-BMC 0:26:08 48 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:55 49 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:29:20 50 Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz-BMC 0:29:54 51 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:30:03 52 David John Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:30:30 53 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:31:14 54 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg 0:33:03 55 Troels Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:33:31 56 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:34:17 57 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 0:34:29 58 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:34:49 59 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:35:38 60 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:37:20 61 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:37:42 62 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:03 63 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:40:11 64 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:32 65 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:41:35 66 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:41:37 67 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz-BMC 0:43:40 68 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:44:54 69 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:47:46 70 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:47:58 71 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:48:24 72 Markus Götz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:49:04 73 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:24 74 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:50:32 75 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:51:24 76 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:52:06 77 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 0:52:37 78 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:55:03 79 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:55:43 80 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:41 81 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:44 82 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:57:08 83 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:57:26 84 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:58:48 85 Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:59:26 86 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:59:35 87 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:00:08 88 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:00:13 89 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:06 90 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:05:25 91 Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 1:06:21 92 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:06:39 93 Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 1:08:27 94 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 1:09:52 95 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 1:12:38 96 Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:12:44 97 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 1:13:01 98 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:14:56 99 Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz-BMC 1:19:09 100 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:19:18 101 Jan Sokol (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 1:21:18 102 Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 1:21:20 103 Alexander Brus (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 1:27:39 104 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:32:54 105 Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 1:39:26 106 Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 1:40:12 107 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 1:43:58 108 Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz-BMC 1:50:09 109 Patrick Jäger (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 2:05:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz-BMC 62 pts 2 David John Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 39 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 4 Gonzalez Victo De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg 30 5 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 6 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 25 7 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 8 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 24 9 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 22 10 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 21 11 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 12 Troels Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 18 13 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 16 14 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 16 15 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 16 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 17 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 13 18 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 12 19 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz-BMC 10 20 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 21 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 9 22 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 23 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 24 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 8 25 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 8 26 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 27 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 6 28 Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 6 29 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 30 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 31 Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 6 32 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 6 33 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 34 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 5 35 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 36 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 5 37 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 38 Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 4 39 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 4 40 Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz-BMC 4 41 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 4 42 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 43 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 3 44 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 3 45 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 46 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 3 47 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 48 Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife 2 49 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 2 50 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 2 51 Benjamin T King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 52 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 53 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 54 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 55 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 56 Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 2 57 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 58 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 59 Jan Sokol (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 48 pts 2 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 40 3 Gonzalez Victo De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg 32 4 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 17 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 6 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 7 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 8 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 9 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 10 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz-BMC 9 11 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 9 12 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 8 13 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 14 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 7 15 Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 6 16 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 17 Lawrence K Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 6 18 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 6 19 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 20 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 5 21 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 4 22 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 23 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 24 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 25 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 3 26 Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz-BMC 2 27 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 28 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 29 Benjamin T King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 30 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1 31 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 32 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 33 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 1

Best Austrian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 36:09:28 2 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:07:01 3 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:09:21 4 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:12:29 5 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:17:58 6 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 0:22:31 7 Dennis Paulus (Aut) Amplatz-BMC 0:22:34 8 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:27:40 9 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:41:20 10 Markus Götz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:45:30 11 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:51:29 12 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:55:14 13 Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:55:52 14 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:01:51 15 Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 1:04:53 16 Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:09:10 17 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:11:22 18 Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz-BMC 1:15:35 19 Jan Sokol (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 1:17:44 20 Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 1:17:46 21 Alexander Brus (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 1:24:05 22 Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 1:35:52 23 Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 1:36:38 24 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 1:40:24 25 Patrick Jäger (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 2:01:58