De la Parte wins overall title at Tour of Austria
Moser wins final stage in Bregenzer Festspiele
Stage 8: Innsbruck-Völs - Bregenzer Festspiele
Victor de la Parte held off numerous attacks to bring home the yellow jersey on the final stage at the Tour of Austria Sunday, earning the biggest success in Team Vorarlberg’s 17-year history. De la Parte crossed the finish within the group behind the sprinters to secure his overall win. Ben Hermans (BMC Racing) finished runner-up with Jan Hirt (CCC-Sprandi-Polkowice) in third. Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Garmin) won the final stage, his first of the season.
“It’s simply sensational what the guys have done here,” Thomas Kofler said, directeur sportif for Team Vorarlberg. “Many teams have congratulated us. Victor is a deserved winner, with such a success that we never expected. I am proud.”
As it was throughout the week, riders attacked straight from the start looking to gain for one final day. The 184km stage for the finale included two categorized climbs, providing the opportunity for Cannondale-Garmin to take advantage. Several of their riders including Ben King, and Tom Jelte Slagter, drove the pace off the front, forcing a selection.
“We had options and the team knew it,” Directeur Sportif Johnny Weltz explained. “There were a lot of attacks and breakaways. It was to our benefit to race really hard – even if the race came back together at the end.”
The tight finale left Moser unsure if he had won as he streamed across the finish line. The Italian narrowly beat David Tanner (IAM Cycling) and Clément Venturini (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) for the win.
“I beat [Tanner] by 10 centimeters or something like this,” Moreno explained. “I wasn’t sure. I asked him: ‘Did I win or did you win?’ and that’s when he told me I had beaten him. Yesterday I did a good sprint for third, so I wanted to try today. I’m happy to repay my teammates.”
After nine days of intense racing, and two stage wins in as many days, De La Parte proved he was the supreme victor. The 29-year-old added, it was the best result of his career since he began with Caja Rural in 2011. The Spaniard was also the victor of the overall GC at Flèche du Sud this past May.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4:44:36
|2
|David John Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|3
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|5
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
|7
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|10
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife
|11
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|13
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
|16
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|19
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz-BMC
|21
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|24
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|26
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|29
|Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|30
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|31
|Gonzalez Victo De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
|32
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|33
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|34
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|35
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|36
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|37
|Lawrence K Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|38
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|41
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Amplatz-BMC
|44
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|Benjamin T King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|48
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|49
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|52
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|53
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|54
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|55
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|56
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:00:19
|57
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|58
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:27
|59
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:38
|61
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|62
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:23
|63
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:51
|64
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:03
|65
|Troels Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:46
|66
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:04
|67
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:19
|69
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:16:21
|71
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|72
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|73
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|74
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|76
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|77
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|78
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|79
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|81
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|82
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
|83
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|84
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|85
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|87
|Alexander Brus (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|88
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|89
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Markus Götz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|91
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|92
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|93
|Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|94
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|95
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|96
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|97
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|98
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|99
|Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|100
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:31
|101
|Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
|102
|Patrick Jäger (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:20:36
|103
|Jan Sokol (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|104
|Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz-BMC
|105
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|106
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|107
|Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|108
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|109
|Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|110
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|111
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|112
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|113
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz-BMC
|114
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|115
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|116
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|117
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|118
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|120
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|121
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|122
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|123
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|124
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz-BMC
|125
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|126
|Andreas Müller (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|127
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|128
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|129
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|130
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gonzalez Victo De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
|36:05:54
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:21
|3
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:32
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:13
|5
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:16
|6
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:00
|7
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:12
|8
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:03:16
|9
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:20
|10
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:03:34
|11
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:11
|12
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:04:28
|13
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:42
|14
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:17
|15
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:51
|16
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:06:18
|17
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:19
|18
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:53
|19
|Lawrence K Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:07:05
|20
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:23
|21
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:35
|22
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:41
|23
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:10:04
|24
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:10:19
|25
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:10:35
|26
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:44
|27
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz-BMC
|0:10:51
|28
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:20
|30
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife
|0:11:28
|31
|Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|32
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:12:55
|33
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:13:59
|34
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:14:20
|35
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:45
|36
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:54
|37
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:16:03
|38
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:17:18
|39
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:19:41
|40
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:32
|41
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:23
|42
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:21:32
|43
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:00
|44
|Benjamin T King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:11
|45
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:38
|46
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:26:05
|47
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Amplatz-BMC
|0:26:08
|48
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:27:55
|49
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:20
|50
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
|0:29:54
|51
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:30:03
|52
|David John Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:30:30
|53
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:31:14
|54
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
|0:33:03
|55
|Troels Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:33:31
|56
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:17
|57
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:34:29
|58
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:34:49
|59
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:35:38
|60
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:37:20
|61
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:37:42
|62
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:03
|63
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:11
|64
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:32
|65
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:41:35
|66
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:41:37
|67
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
|0:43:40
|68
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:44:54
|69
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:47:46
|70
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:47:58
|71
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:48:24
|72
|Markus Götz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:49:04
|73
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:24
|74
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:32
|75
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:51:24
|76
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:52:06
|77
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:52:37
|78
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:55:03
|79
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:55:43
|80
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:41
|81
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:44
|82
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:57:08
|83
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:57:26
|84
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:58:48
|85
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:59:26
|86
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:59:35
|87
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:08
|88
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:13
|89
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:06
|90
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:05:25
|91
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1:06:21
|92
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:06:39
|93
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1:08:27
|94
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|1:09:52
|95
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|1:12:38
|96
|Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:12:44
|97
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|1:13:01
|98
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:14:56
|99
|Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz-BMC
|1:19:09
|100
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:19:18
|101
|Jan Sokol (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|1:21:18
|102
|Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|1:21:20
|103
|Alexander Brus (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|1:27:39
|104
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:32:54
|105
|Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|1:39:26
|106
|Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|1:40:12
|107
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1:43:58
|108
|Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
|1:50:09
|109
|Patrick Jäger (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|2:05:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
|62
|pts
|2
|David John Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|39
|3
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|4
|Gonzalez Victo De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
|30
|5
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|6
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|7
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|8
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|24
|9
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|22
|10
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|21
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|12
|Troels Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|18
|13
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|14
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|15
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|16
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|17
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|18
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|12
|19
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz-BMC
|10
|20
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|21
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|22
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|23
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|24
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|8
|25
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|26
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|27
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|6
|28
|Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|6
|29
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|30
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|31
|Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|6
|32
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|6
|33
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|34
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|5
|35
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|36
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|5
|37
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|38
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|4
|39
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|4
|40
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
|4
|41
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|4
|42
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|43
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|3
|44
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|45
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|46
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|3
|47
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|48
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife
|2
|49
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|2
|50
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|51
|Benjamin T King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|52
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|53
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|54
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|55
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|56
|Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|2
|57
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|58
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|59
|Jan Sokol (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|48
|pts
|2
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|40
|3
|Gonzalez Victo De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
|32
|4
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|17
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|6
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|7
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|8
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|9
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|10
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
|9
|11
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|9
|12
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|8
|13
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|6
|16
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|17
|Lawrence K Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|6
|18
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|6
|19
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|20
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|5
|21
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|22
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|23
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|24
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|25
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|3
|26
|Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
|2
|27
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|28
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|29
|Benjamin T King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|30
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
|31
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|32
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|33
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|36:09:28
|2
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:07:01
|3
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:09:21
|4
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:12:29
|5
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:17:58
|6
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:22:31
|7
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Amplatz-BMC
|0:22:34
|8
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:27:40
|9
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:41:20
|10
|Markus Götz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:45:30
|11
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:51:29
|12
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:55:14
|13
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:55:52
|14
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:01:51
|15
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1:04:53
|16
|Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:09:10
|17
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:11:22
|18
|Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz-BMC
|1:15:35
|19
|Jan Sokol (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|1:17:44
|20
|Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|1:17:46
|21
|Alexander Brus (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|1:24:05
|22
|Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|1:35:52
|23
|Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|1:36:38
|24
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1:40:24
|25
|Patrick Jäger (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|2:01:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|108:13:58
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:49
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:04:52
|4
|Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:06:04
|5
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:57
|6
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:16:59
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:09
|8
|Cofidis, Solution Credits
|0:26:15
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:30:35
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:36:43
|11
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:48:58
|12
|Amplatz - BMC
|0:54:49
|13
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:56:19
|14
|Team Marseille 13 KTM
|1:00:30
|15
|WSA-Greenlife
|1:01:06
|16
|Team Vorarlberg
|1:10:11
|17
|MTN - Qhubeka
|1:15:38
|18
|Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1:20:43
|19
|Tirol Cycling Team
|1:22:39
