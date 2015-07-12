Trending

De la Parte wins overall title at Tour of Austria

Moser wins final stage in Bregenzer Festspiele

Víctor de la Parte (Efapel)

(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo - www.elpedaldefrodo.com)
Moreno Moser (Cannondale - Garmin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Victor de la Parte held off numerous attacks to bring home the yellow jersey on the final stage at the Tour of Austria Sunday, earning the biggest success in Team Vorarlberg’s 17-year history. De la Parte crossed the finish within the group behind the sprinters to secure his overall win. Ben Hermans (BMC Racing) finished runner-up with Jan Hirt (CCC-Sprandi-Polkowice) in third. Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Garmin) won the final stage, his first of the season.

“It’s simply sensational what the guys have done here,” Thomas Kofler said, directeur sportif for Team Vorarlberg. “Many teams have congratulated us. Victor is a deserved winner, with such a success that we never expected. I am proud.”

As it was throughout the week, riders attacked straight from the start looking to gain for one final day. The 184km stage for the finale included two categorized climbs, providing the opportunity for Cannondale-Garmin to take advantage. Several of their riders including Ben King, and Tom Jelte Slagter, drove the pace off the front, forcing a selection.

“We had options and the team knew it,” Directeur Sportif Johnny Weltz explained. “There were a lot of attacks and breakaways. It was to our benefit to race really hard – even if the race came back together at the end.”

The tight finale left Moser unsure if he had won as he streamed across the finish line. The Italian narrowly beat David Tanner (IAM Cycling) and Clément Venturini (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) for the win.

“I beat [Tanner] by 10 centimeters or something like this,” Moreno explained. “I wasn’t sure. I asked him: ‘Did I win or did you win?’ and that’s when he told me I had beaten him. Yesterday I did a good sprint for third, so I wanted to try today. I’m happy to repay my teammates.”

After nine days of intense racing, and two stage wins in as many days, De La Parte proved he was the supreme victor. The 29-year-old added, it was the best result of his career since he began with Caja Rural in 2011. The Spaniard was also the victor of the overall GC at Flèche du Sud this past May.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4:44:36
2David John Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
3Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
5Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
7Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
8Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
10Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife
11Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
12Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
13Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
14Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
16Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
18Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
19Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
20Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz-BMC
21Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
24Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
25Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
26Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
27Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
29Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
30Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
31Gonzalez Victo De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
32Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
33Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
34Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
35Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
36Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
37Lawrence K Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
38Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
39Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
41Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
43Dennis Paulus (Aut) Amplatz-BMC
44Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
45Benjamin T King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
46Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Felix Großschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
48Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
49Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
51Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
52David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
53Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
54Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
55Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
56Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:00:19
57Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
58Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:27
59Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
60Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:38
61Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
62Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:23
63Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:51
64Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:03
65Troels Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:46
66Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:03:04
67Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
68Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:19
69Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
70Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:16:21
71Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
72Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
73Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
74Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
76Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
77Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
78Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
79Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
81Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
82Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
83Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
84Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
85Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
87Alexander Brus (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
88Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
89Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Markus Götz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
91Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
92Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
93Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
94Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
95Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
96Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
97Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
98Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
99Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
100Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:31
101Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
102Patrick Jäger (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:20:36
103Jan Sokol (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
104Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz-BMC
105Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
106Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
107Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
108Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
109Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
110Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
111Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
112Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
113Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz-BMC
114Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
115Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
116Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
117Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
118Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
120Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
121Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
122Matej Marin (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
123Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
124Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz-BMC
125Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
126Andreas Müller (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
127Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
128Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
129Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
130Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gonzalez Victo De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg36:05:54
2Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:21
3Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:32
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:13
5Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:16
6Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:00
7Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:12
8Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling0:03:16
9Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:20
10Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:03:34
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:11
12Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:04:28
13Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:42
14Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:17
15Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:51
16Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:06:18
17Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:19
18Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:53
19Lawrence K Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:07:05
20Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:23
21Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:35
22Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:41
23Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:10:04
24Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:10:19
25Felix Großschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:10:35
26Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:44
27Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz-BMC0:10:51
28Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:20
30Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife0:11:28
31Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
32Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:12:55
33Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:13:59
34Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:14:20
35Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:15:45
36Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:54
37David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:16:03
38Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:17:18
39Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:19:41
40Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:32
41Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:23
42Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:21:32
43Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:00
44Benjamin T King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:23:11
45Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:24:38
46Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:26:05
47Dennis Paulus (Aut) Amplatz-BMC0:26:08
48Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:55
49Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:29:20
50Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz-BMC0:29:54
51Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:30:03
52David John Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:30:30
53Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:31:14
54Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg0:33:03
55Troels Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:33:31
56Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:17
57Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:34:29
58Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling0:34:49
59Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:35:38
60Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:37:20
61Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:37:42
62Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:03
63Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:40:11
64Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:32
65Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:41:35
66Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:41:37
67Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz-BMC0:43:40
68Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:44:54
69Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:47:46
70Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:47:58
71Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:48:24
72Markus Götz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:49:04
73Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:24
74Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:50:32
75Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:51:24
76Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:52:06
77Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha0:52:37
78Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:55:03
79Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:55:43
80Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:41
81Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:44
82Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:57:08
83Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:57:26
84Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:58:48
85Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:59:26
86Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:59:35
87Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:00:08
88Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:00:13
89Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:06
90Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:05:25
91Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1:06:21
92Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:06:39
93Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1:08:27
94Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton1:09:52
95Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton1:12:38
96Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:12:44
97Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton1:13:01
98Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:14:56
99Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz-BMC1:19:09
100Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:19:18
101Jan Sokol (Aut) WSA-Greenlife1:21:18
102Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Vorarlberg1:21:20
103Alexander Brus (Aut) WSA-Greenlife1:27:39
104Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:32:54
105Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife1:39:26
106Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg1:40:12
107Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1:43:58
108Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz-BMC1:50:09
109Patrick Jäger (Aut) Team Vorarlberg2:05:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz-BMC62pts
2David John Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling39
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team32
4Gonzalez Victo De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg30
5Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits29
6Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team25
7Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team24
8Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha24
9Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice22
10Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team21
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert21
12Troels Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling18
13Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka16
14Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha16
15Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
16Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
17Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka13
18Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton12
19Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz-BMC10
20Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
21Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha9
22Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo8
23Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
24Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM8
25Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka8
26Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
27Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM6
28Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg6
29Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
30Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo6
31Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam6
32Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton6
33Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo5
34Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling5
35Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
36Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam5
37Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo4
38Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton4
39Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM4
40Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz-BMC4
41Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels4
42Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
43Felix Großschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels3
44Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha3
45Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
46Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam3
47Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling2
48Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife2
49Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels2
50David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team2
51Benjamin T King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
52Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling2
53Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
54Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
55Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
56Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife2
57Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
58Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
59Jan Sokol (Aut) WSA-Greenlife1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Großschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels48pts
2Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM40
3Gonzalez Victo De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg32
4Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels17
5Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
6Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
7Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling13
8Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
9Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
10Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz-BMC9
11Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton9
12Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling8
13Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
14Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team7
15Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg6
16Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo6
17Lawrence K Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling6
18David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team6
19Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
20Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam5
21Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka4
22Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
23Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo4
24Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
25Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team3
26Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz-BMC2
27Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha2
28Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
29Benjamin T King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
30Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1
31Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
32Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
33Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha1

Best Austrian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling36:09:28
2Felix Großschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:07:01
3Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:09:21
4David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:12:29
5Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:17:58
6Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:22:31
7Dennis Paulus (Aut) Amplatz-BMC0:22:34
8Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:27:40
9Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:41:20
10Markus Götz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:45:30
11Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:51:29
12Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:55:14
13Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:55:52
14Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:01:51
15Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1:04:53
16Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:09:10
17Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:11:22
18Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz-BMC1:15:35
19Jan Sokol (Aut) WSA-Greenlife1:17:44
20Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Vorarlberg1:17:46
21Alexander Brus (Aut) WSA-Greenlife1:24:05
22Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife1:35:52
23Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg1:36:38
24Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1:40:24
25Patrick Jäger (Aut) Team Vorarlberg2:01:58

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team108:13:58
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:49
3IAM Cycling0:04:52
4Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:06:04
5CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:57
6Team Cannondale - Garmin0:16:59
7AG2R La Mondiale0:24:09
8Cofidis, Solution Credits0:26:15
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:30:35
10Team Katusha0:36:43
11Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:48:58
12Amplatz - BMC0:54:49
13Roompot Oranje Peloton0:56:19
14Team Marseille 13 KTM1:00:30
15WSA-Greenlife1:01:06
16Team Vorarlberg1:10:11
17MTN - Qhubeka1:15:38
18Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1:20:43
19Tirol Cycling Team1:22:39

 

