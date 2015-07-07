Image 1 of 4 Rick Zabel (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Angel Vicioso (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Gerald Ciolek (MTN Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Rick Zabel (Germany) is congratulated by his dad (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After crashing in the final kilometres yesterday, Rick Zabel (BMC Racing) bounced back to his first professional victory Tuesday on stage 3 at the Tour of Austria. The win came on the birthday of his father, Erik, the six-time winner of the points classification at the Tour de France. Zabel out-sprinted Ángel Vicioso (Team Katusha) and Jan Tratnik (Amplatz-BMC) after 181.8km of racing, as Vicioso took the lead in the GC classification, one second ahead of Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka).

A two-man breakaway including Dylan Teuns, Zabel’s teammate, were given space for most of the day before being caught with only two kilometres to go.

“After the breakaway was caught, there was a bit of chaos because nobody was strong enough to control it any more,” Zabel said. “I was one of the last guys to make it over the steep climb on the circuit. Fortunately, it was still about 10km from the top to the finish, so I was able to recover.”

As on Monday, Zabel was second wheel through the final turn. "With 400 meters to go, I was already in front, but I waited a bit and a rider from the Amplatz-BMC team passed me," he said. "So I went on his wheel and he actually did a good lead out for me. In the final meters, Vicioso came close to me, but luckily I was strong enough to hold on for the win."

Vicioso slide into the yellow jersey after gaining a time bonus for second place. “This morning I was really motivated to do well in this stage,” he said. “I am pretty fast in the sprint and that climb in the last 10km could provide a good selection for a small group in the finish.

I wanted to get some bonus seconds and, why not, to try to get the yellow jersey. I started [sprinting] a little bit early, right after we passed the last corner, only Zabel could pass me,” Vicioso concluded.

Zabel now sits in third on GC, with the top three all within one second of each other. Stage 4 begins tomorrow in Gratin Stift Rein before finishing in Villacher Alpenstraße/Dobratsch for 210.2km.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4:23:06 2 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 3 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz-BMC 4 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 5 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz-BMC 9 Troels Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 10 Clement Koretzky (Fra) Team Vorarlberg 11 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 12 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 13 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 16 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 18 David John Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 19 Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife 20 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 21 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 23 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz-BMC 25 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 Bruno Manuel Silva Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Gonzalez Victo De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg 28 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 29 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 30 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 31 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 33 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 35 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 36 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 37 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 38 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 39 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 40 Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 41 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 42 Lawrence K Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 43 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 44 Dennis Paulus (Aut) Amplatz-BMC 45 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 49 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 51 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 52 Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 53 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 55 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 56 Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 57 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 58 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 59 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 60 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 61 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 62 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 63 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg 64 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 65 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 66 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 67 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 68 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 69 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 70 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 71 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 72 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:52 73 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:36 74 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 75 Jan Sokol (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 76 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 77 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 78 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 79 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 80 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 81 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 82 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 83 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 84 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 85 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 86 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 88 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 89 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 90 Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz-BMC 0:04:49 91 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 92 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 93 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 94 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 95 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 96 Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 97 Markus Götz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 98 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 99 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz-BMC 100 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 101 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:59 103 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 104 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:06 105 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 106 Patrick Jäger (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 107 Alexander Brus (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 108 Benjamin T King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 109 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 110 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 111 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 112 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 113 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 114 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 115 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 116 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 117 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 118 Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 119 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 120 Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 121 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 122 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 123 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 124 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 125 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 126 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 127 Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 128 Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 129 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 130 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 131 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 132 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 133 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 135 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz-BMC 138 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 139 Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz-BMC 140 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 141 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 142 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 143 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 144 Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 145 Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:09:01 146 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 147 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 0:11:03 148 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 149 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 150 Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 151 Andreas Müller (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 152 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 12 3 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz-BMC 10 4 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 8 5 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 6 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 7 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 8 Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz-BMC 4 9 Troels Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 10 Clement Koretzky (Fra) Team Vorarlberg 2

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 4 pts 2 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 2 3 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 4 pts 2 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 2 3 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 4 pts 2 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 2 3 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 3 3 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 6 3 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 4

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gonzalez Victo De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg 2 pts 2 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 1

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 14:24:36 2 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:01 3 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02 4 David John Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:05 5 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 6 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:07 7 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:08 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 12 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:15 14 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 17 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 18 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 19 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 20 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 21 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 22 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz-BMC 0:00:16 23 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz-BMC 24 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:00:17 25 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 26 Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 27 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 28 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 29 Lawrence K Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 30 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:18 31 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 33 Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz-BMC 0:00:20 34 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:21 35 Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 36 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 37 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 38 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 39 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 40 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:23 41 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 42 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 43 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 44 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 45 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:24 46 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 Bruno Manuel Silva Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife 49 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 50 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 51 Troels Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:28 52 Clement Koretzky (Fra) Team Vorarlberg 53 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 54 Gonzalez Victo De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg 55 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 56 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 57 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 58 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 59 Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 60 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg 61 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 62 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:00:44 63 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:50 64 Dennis Paulus (Aut) Amplatz-BMC 0:00:54 65 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 66 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:00:58 67 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:22 68 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:55 69 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:04 70 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:03:51 71 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 72 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:03:54 73 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:03:55 74 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:00 75 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 76 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:14 77 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:04:30 78 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:38 80 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:40 81 Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 0:05:17 82 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:05:22 83 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz-BMC 0:05:28 84 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:05:42 85 Markus Götz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:06:16 86 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:06:37 87 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:07:02 88 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:08 89 Benjamin T King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:19 90 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:21 91 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 92 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:29 93 Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 94 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:50 95 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:58 96 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:26 97 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:27 98 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:09:35 99 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:58 100 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:01 101 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:05 102 Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 103 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:10:13 104 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 0:11:31 105 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:32 106 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:01 107 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:02 108 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:05 109 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:12:17 110 Jan Sokol (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 111 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:12:26 112 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 113 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:36 114 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:12:44 115 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:48 116 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:13:25 117 Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz-BMC 0:13:26 118 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:13:27 119 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:13:34 120 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:14:14 121 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:15:24 122 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:16:28 123 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:16:38 124 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:41 125 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz-BMC 0:16:43 127 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:50 128 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:16:55 129 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:56 130 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 131 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:58 132 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:17:12 133 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:33 134 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:18:41 135 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:19:53 136 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:20:44 137 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:21:18 138 Alexander Brus (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:22:08 139 Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:22:59 140 Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:23:03 141 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:23:05 142 Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz-BMC 0:23:34 143 Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:23:46 144 Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:24:19 145 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:24:32 146 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 0:24:55 147 Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:24:59 148 Patrick Jäger (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:25:02 149 Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:27:53 150 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:34:20 151 Andreas Müller (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 0:34:25 152 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:36:11

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz-BMC 24 pts 2 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 16 3 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 4 David John Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 15 5 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 15 6 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 13 7 Troels Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 13 8 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 12 9 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 10 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 11 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 12 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 13 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz-BMC 10 14 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 8 15 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 8 16 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 17 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 6 18 Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 6 19 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 20 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 6 21 Clement Koretzky (Fra) Team Vorarlberg 5 22 Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 4 23 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 24 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 4 25 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 26 Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz-BMC 4 27 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 4 28 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 3 29 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 2 30 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 31 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 2 32 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 2 33 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 34 Benjamin T King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 35 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 15 pts 2 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 13 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 9 4 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 7 5 Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 6 6 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 6 7 Gonzalez Victo De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg 5 8 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 5 9 Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz-BMC 2 10 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 1 11 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 1 12 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 13 Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1

Austrian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 14:24:51 2 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:02 3 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 4 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 5 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 0:00:13 6 Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:00:29 7 Dennis Paulus (Aut) Amplatz-BMC 0:00:39 8 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 9 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:03:36 10 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:03:39 11 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:05:07 12 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz-BMC 0:05:13 13 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:05:27 14 Markus Götz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:06:01 15 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:06:22 16 Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:08:26 17 Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 0:09:52 18 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 0:11:16 19 Jan Sokol (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:12:02 20 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:12:11 21 Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz-BMC 0:13:11 22 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:13:59 23 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:19:38 24 Alexander Brus (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:21:53 25 Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:22:44 26 Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:22:48 27 Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:23:31 28 Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:24:04 29 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 0:24:40 30 Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:24:44 31 Patrick Jäger (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:24:47 32 Andreas Müller (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam 0:34:10 33 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:35:56