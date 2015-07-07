Trending

Tour of Austria: Zabel garners first professional win

Katusha's Vicioso moves into the overall lead

Image 1 of 4

Rick Zabel (BMC)

Rick Zabel (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 4

Angel Vicioso (Katusha)

Angel Vicioso (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 4

Gerald Ciolek (MTN Qhubeka)

Gerald Ciolek (MTN Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 4

Rick Zabel (Germany) is congratulated by his dad

Rick Zabel (Germany) is congratulated by his dad
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After crashing in the final kilometres yesterday, Rick Zabel (BMC Racing) bounced back to his first professional victory Tuesday on stage 3 at the Tour of Austria. The win came on the birthday of his father, Erik, the six-time winner of the points classification at the Tour de France. Zabel out-sprinted Ángel Vicioso (Team Katusha) and Jan Tratnik (Amplatz-BMC) after 181.8km of racing, as Vicioso took the lead in the GC classification, one second ahead of Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka).

A two-man breakaway including Dylan Teuns, Zabel’s teammate, were given space for most of the day before being caught with only two kilometres to go.

“After the breakaway was caught, there was a bit of chaos because nobody was strong enough to control it any more,” Zabel said. “I was one of the last guys to make it over the steep climb on the circuit. Fortunately, it was still about 10km from the top to the finish, so I was able to recover.”

As on Monday, Zabel was second wheel through the final turn. "With 400 meters to go, I was already in front, but I waited a bit and a rider from the Amplatz-BMC team passed me," he said. "So I went on his wheel and he actually did a good lead out for me. In the final meters, Vicioso came close to me, but luckily I was strong enough to hold on for the win."

Vicioso slide into the yellow jersey after gaining a time bonus for second place. “This morning I was really motivated to do well in this stage,” he said. “I am pretty fast in the sprint and that climb in the last 10km could provide a good selection for a small group in the finish.

I wanted to get some bonus seconds and, why not, to try to get the yellow jersey. I started [sprinting] a little bit early, right after we passed the last corner, only Zabel could pass me,” Vicioso concluded.  

Zabel now sits in third on GC, with the top three all within one second of each other. Stage 4 begins tomorrow in Gratin Stift Rein before finishing in Villacher Alpenstraße/Dobratsch for 210.2km. 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team4:23:06
2Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
3Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
4Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
5Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
8Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
9Troels Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
10Clement Koretzky (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
11Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
12Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
13Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
14Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
16Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
18David John Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
19Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife
20Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
21Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
23Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz-BMC
25Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
26Bruno Manuel Silva Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Gonzalez Victo De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
28Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
29Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
30Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
33Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
34Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
35Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
36Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
37Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
38Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
39Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
40Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
41Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
42Lawrence K Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
43Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
44Dennis Paulus (Aut) Amplatz-BMC
45Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
49Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
51Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
52Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
53Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
55Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
56Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
57Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
58Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
59Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
60Felix Großschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
61Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
62Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
63Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
64Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
65Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
66Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
67Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
68Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
69Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
70Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
71David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
72Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:52
73Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:36
74Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
75Jan Sokol (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
76Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
77Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
78Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
79Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
80Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
81Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
82Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
83Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
84Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
85Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
86Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
88Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
89Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
90Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz-BMC0:04:49
91Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
92Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
93Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
94Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
95Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
96Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
97Markus Götz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
98Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
99Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz-BMC
100Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
101Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:59
103Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
104Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:06
105Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
106Patrick Jäger (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
107Alexander Brus (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
108Benjamin T King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
109Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
110Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
111Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
112Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
113Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
114Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
115Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
116Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
117Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
118Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
119Matej Marin (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
120Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
121Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
122Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
123Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
124Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
125Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
126Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
127Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
128Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
129Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
130Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
131Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
132Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
133Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
134Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
135Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
136Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
137Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz-BMC
138Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
139Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
140Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
141Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
142Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
143Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
144Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
145Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:09:01
146Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
147Josef Benetseder (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:11:03
148Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
149Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
150Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
151Andreas Müller (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
152Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha12
3Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz-BMC10
4Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka8
5Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
7Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team5
8Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz-BMC4
9Troels Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
10Clement Koretzky (Fra) Team Vorarlberg2

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton4pts
2Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team2
3Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton4pts
2Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam2
3Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton4pts
2Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha2
3Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team5pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton3
3Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team8pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton6
3Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam4

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gonzalez Victo De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg2pts
2Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha1

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha14:24:36
2Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:01
3Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
4David John Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:05
5Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
6Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:07
7Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
8Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:08
9Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
11Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
13Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:15
14Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
17Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
18Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
19Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
20Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
21Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
22Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz-BMC0:00:16
23Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz-BMC
24Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:00:17
25Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
26Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
27Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
28Felix Großschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
29Lawrence K Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
30Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:18
31Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
33Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz-BMC0:00:20
34Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:21
35Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
36Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
37Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
38Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
39Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
40Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:23
41Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
42Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:24
46Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Bruno Manuel Silva Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife
49Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
50Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
51Troels Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:28
52Clement Koretzky (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
53Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
54Gonzalez Victo De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
55Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
56Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
57Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
58Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
59Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
60Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
61Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
62Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:00:44
63Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:50
64Dennis Paulus (Aut) Amplatz-BMC0:00:54
65Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
66Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:58
67Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:22
68Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:55
69Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:04
70Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:03:51
71Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
72David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:03:54
73Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:03:55
74Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:00
75Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
76Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:14
77Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:04:30
78Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:38
80Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:40
81Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:05:17
82Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:05:22
83Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz-BMC0:05:28
84Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:05:42
85Markus Götz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:06:16
86Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:06:37
87Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:07:02
88Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:08
89Benjamin T King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:08:19
90Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:08:21
91Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
92Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:29
93Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
94Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:50
95Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:58
96Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:26
97Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:27
98Matej Marin (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:09:35
99Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:58
100Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:01
101Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:05
102Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
103Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:10:13
104Josef Benetseder (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:11:31
105Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:32
106Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:01
107Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:02
108Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:05
109Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:12:17
110Jan Sokol (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
111Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:12:26
112Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
113Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:36
114Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:12:44
115Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:48
116Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:13:25
117Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz-BMC0:13:26
118Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:13:27
119Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:13:34
120Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:14:14
121Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:15:24
122Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:16:28
123Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:16:38
124Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:41
125Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
126Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz-BMC0:16:43
127Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:50
128Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:16:55
129Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:56
130Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
131Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:58
132Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:17:12
133Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:33
134Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:18:41
135Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:19:53
136Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:20:44
137Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:21:18
138Alexander Brus (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:22:08
139Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:22:59
140Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:23:03
141Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:23:05
142Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz-BMC0:23:34
143Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:23:46
144Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:24:19
145Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:32
146Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:24:55
147Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:24:59
148Patrick Jäger (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:25:02
149Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:27:53
150Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:34:20
151Andreas Müller (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:34:25
152Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:36:11

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz-BMC24pts
2Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka16
3Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team15
4David John Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling15
5Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling15
6Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha13
7Troels Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling13
8Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton12
9Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
10Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert11
12Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team10
13Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz-BMC10
14Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka8
15Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg8
16Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
17Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM6
18Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg6
19Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo6
20Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton6
21Clement Koretzky (Fra) Team Vorarlberg5
22Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton4
23Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
24Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife4
25Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
26Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz-BMC4
27Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team4
28Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam3
29Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha2
30Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
31Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels2
32Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels2
33Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
34Benjamin T King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
35Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels15pts
2Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team13
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton9
4Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team7
5Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg6
6Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife6
7Gonzalez Victo De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg5
8Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam5
9Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz-BMC2
10Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha1
11Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels1
12Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
13Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1

Austrian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels14:24:51
2Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:02
3Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
4Felix Großschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
5Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:00:13
6Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:00:29
7Dennis Paulus (Aut) Amplatz-BMC0:00:39
8Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
9Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:03:36
10David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:03:39
11Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:05:07
12Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz-BMC0:05:13
13Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:05:27
14Markus Götz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:06:01
15Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:06:22
16Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:08:26
17Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:09:52
18Josef Benetseder (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:11:16
19Jan Sokol (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:12:02
20Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:12:11
21Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz-BMC0:13:11
22Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:13:59
23Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:19:38
24Alexander Brus (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:21:53
25Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:22:44
26Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:22:48
27Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:23:31
28Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:24:04
29Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:24:40
30Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:24:44
31Patrick Jäger (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:24:47
32Andreas Müller (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:34:10
33Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:35:56

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha43:02:39
2BMC Racing Team0:00:05
3Cofidis, Solution Credits0:00:08
4IAM Cycling
5Team Cannondale - Garmin
6Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:00:10
7AG2R La Mondiale0:00:11
8Amplatz - BMC0:00:13
9Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:14
10CCC Sprandi Polkowice
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:16
12Team Vorarlberg0:00:21
13Cult Energy Pro Cycling
14Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:27
15MTN - Qhubeka0:01:15
16WSA-Greenlife0:04:51
17Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:05:10
18Tirol Cycling Team0:07:23
19Team Marseille 13 KTM0:07:29
20Bardiani CSF0:12:41

 

Latest on Cyclingnews