Tour of Austria: Zabel garners first professional win
Katusha's Vicioso moves into the overall lead
Stage 3: Windischgarsten - Gratwein/Straßengel
After crashing in the final kilometres yesterday, Rick Zabel (BMC Racing) bounced back to his first professional victory Tuesday on stage 3 at the Tour of Austria. The win came on the birthday of his father, Erik, the six-time winner of the points classification at the Tour de France. Zabel out-sprinted Ángel Vicioso (Team Katusha) and Jan Tratnik (Amplatz-BMC) after 181.8km of racing, as Vicioso took the lead in the GC classification, one second ahead of Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka).
A two-man breakaway including Dylan Teuns, Zabel’s teammate, were given space for most of the day before being caught with only two kilometres to go.
“After the breakaway was caught, there was a bit of chaos because nobody was strong enough to control it any more,” Zabel said. “I was one of the last guys to make it over the steep climb on the circuit. Fortunately, it was still about 10km from the top to the finish, so I was able to recover.”
As on Monday, Zabel was second wheel through the final turn. "With 400 meters to go, I was already in front, but I waited a bit and a rider from the Amplatz-BMC team passed me," he said. "So I went on his wheel and he actually did a good lead out for me. In the final meters, Vicioso came close to me, but luckily I was strong enough to hold on for the win."
Vicioso slide into the yellow jersey after gaining a time bonus for second place. “This morning I was really motivated to do well in this stage,” he said. “I am pretty fast in the sprint and that climb in the last 10km could provide a good selection for a small group in the finish.
I wanted to get some bonus seconds and, why not, to try to get the yellow jersey. I started [sprinting] a little bit early, right after we passed the last corner, only Zabel could pass me,” Vicioso concluded.
Zabel now sits in third on GC, with the top three all within one second of each other. Stage 4 begins tomorrow in Gratin Stift Rein before finishing in Villacher Alpenstraße/Dobratsch for 210.2km.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4:23:06
|2
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
|4
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
|9
|Troels Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|10
|Clement Koretzky (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
|11
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|12
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|16
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|18
|David John Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|19
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife
|20
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|21
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz-BMC
|25
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Bruno Manuel Silva Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Gonzalez Victo De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
|28
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|29
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|30
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|33
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|35
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|36
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|37
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|38
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|39
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|40
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|41
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|42
|Lawrence K Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|43
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|44
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Amplatz-BMC
|45
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|49
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|51
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|52
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|53
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|56
|Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|57
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|58
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|59
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|61
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|62
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|63
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
|64
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|65
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|67
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|68
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|69
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|70
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|71
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|72
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:52
|73
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:36
|74
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|75
|Jan Sokol (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|76
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|77
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|78
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|79
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|80
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|81
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|82
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|83
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|84
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|85
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|86
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|88
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|89
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz-BMC
|0:04:49
|91
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|92
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|93
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|94
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|95
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|96
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|97
|Markus Götz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|98
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|99
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz-BMC
|100
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|101
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:59
|103
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|104
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:06
|105
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|106
|Patrick Jäger (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|107
|Alexander Brus (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|108
|Benjamin T King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|111
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|112
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|113
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|115
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|118
|Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|119
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|120
|Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|121
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|122
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|123
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|124
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|125
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|126
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|127
|Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|128
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|129
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|130
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|131
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|132
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|133
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz-BMC
|138
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|139
|Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
|140
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|141
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|142
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|143
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|144
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|145
|Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:09:01
|146
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|147
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:11:03
|148
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|149
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|150
|Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|151
|Andreas Müller (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|152
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|3
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
|10
|4
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|5
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|7
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|8
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
|4
|9
|Troels Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|10
|Clement Koretzky (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|4
|pts
|2
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|4
|pts
|2
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|2
|3
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|4
|pts
|2
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|3
|3
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|6
|3
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gonzalez Victo De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
|2
|pts
|2
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|14:24:36
|2
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:01
|3
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|4
|David John Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:05
|5
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|6
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:07
|7
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:08
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|10
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:15
|14
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|18
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|20
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|21
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
|0:00:16
|23
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz-BMC
|24
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:00:17
|25
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|26
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|27
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|28
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|29
|Lawrence K Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|30
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:18
|31
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|33
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
|0:00:20
|34
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:21
|35
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|36
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|37
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|38
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|39
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|40
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:23
|41
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|42
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:24
|46
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|Bruno Manuel Silva Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife
|49
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|50
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|51
|Troels Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|52
|Clement Koretzky (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
|53
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|54
|Gonzalez Victo De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
|55
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|56
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|57
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|58
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|59
|Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|60
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
|61
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|62
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:44
|63
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:50
|64
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Amplatz-BMC
|0:00:54
|65
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|66
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:58
|67
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:22
|68
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:55
|69
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:04
|70
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:03:51
|71
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|72
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|73
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:03:55
|74
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:00
|75
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|76
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:14
|77
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:04:30
|78
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:38
|80
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:40
|81
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:05:17
|82
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:05:22
|83
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz-BMC
|0:05:28
|84
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:05:42
|85
|Markus Götz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:06:16
|86
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:06:37
|87
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:07:02
|88
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:08
|89
|Benjamin T King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:19
|90
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:21
|91
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:29
|93
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|94
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:50
|95
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:58
|96
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:26
|97
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:27
|98
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:09:35
|99
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:58
|100
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:01
|101
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:05
|102
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|103
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:10:13
|104
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:11:31
|105
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:32
|106
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:01
|107
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:02
|108
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:05
|109
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:12:17
|110
|Jan Sokol (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|111
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:12:26
|112
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|113
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:36
|114
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:12:44
|115
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:48
|116
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:13:25
|117
|Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz-BMC
|0:13:26
|118
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:13:27
|119
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:13:34
|120
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:14:14
|121
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:15:24
|122
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:16:28
|123
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:16:38
|124
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:41
|125
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz-BMC
|0:16:43
|127
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:50
|128
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:16:55
|129
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:56
|130
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|131
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:58
|132
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:17:12
|133
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:33
|134
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:41
|135
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:19:53
|136
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:20:44
|137
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:21:18
|138
|Alexander Brus (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:22:08
|139
|Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:22:59
|140
|Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:23:03
|141
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:23:05
|142
|Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
|0:23:34
|143
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:23:46
|144
|Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:24:19
|145
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:24:32
|146
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:24:55
|147
|Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:24:59
|148
|Patrick Jäger (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:25:02
|149
|Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:27:53
|150
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:34:20
|151
|Andreas Müller (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:34:25
|152
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:36:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
|24
|pts
|2
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|3
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|4
|David John Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|15
|5
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|15
|6
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|13
|7
|Troels Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|13
|8
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|12
|9
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|10
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|12
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|13
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz-BMC
|10
|14
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|15
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|8
|16
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|17
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|6
|18
|Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|6
|19
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|20
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|6
|21
|Clement Koretzky (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
|5
|22
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|4
|23
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|24
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|4
|25
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|26
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
|4
|27
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|4
|28
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|3
|29
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|2
|30
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|31
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|2
|32
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|2
|33
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|34
|Benjamin T King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|35
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|15
|pts
|2
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|13
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|9
|4
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|6
|6
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|6
|7
|Gonzalez Victo De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
|5
|8
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|5
|9
|Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz-BMC
|2
|10
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|1
|11
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|1
|12
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|13
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|14:24:51
|2
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|4
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|5
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:00:13
|6
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:29
|7
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Amplatz-BMC
|0:00:39
|8
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|9
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:03:36
|10
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|11
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:05:07
|12
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz-BMC
|0:05:13
|13
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:05:27
|14
|Markus Götz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:06:01
|15
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:06:22
|16
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:08:26
|17
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:09:52
|18
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:11:16
|19
|Jan Sokol (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:12:02
|20
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:12:11
|21
|Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz-BMC
|0:13:11
|22
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:13:59
|23
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:19:38
|24
|Alexander Brus (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:21:53
|25
|Daniel Auer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:22:44
|26
|Florian Schipflinger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:22:48
|27
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:23:31
|28
|Andreas Walzel (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:24:04
|29
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:24:40
|30
|Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:24:44
|31
|Patrick Jäger (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:24:47
|32
|Andreas Müller (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:34:10
|33
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:35:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|43:02:39
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Cofidis, Solution Credits
|0:00:08
|4
|IAM Cycling
|5
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|6
|Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:00:10
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:11
|8
|Amplatz - BMC
|0:00:13
|9
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:14
|10
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:16
|12
|Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:21
|13
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|14
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:27
|15
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:15
|16
|WSA-Greenlife
|0:04:51
|17
|Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:05:10
|18
|Tirol Cycling Team
|0:07:23
|19
|Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:07:29
|20
|Bardiani CSF
|0:12:41
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy