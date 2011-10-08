Trending

Aksoy takes opener in Konakli

Turk becomes race leader

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ismail Aksoy (Tur)0:10:01
2Nazim Bakirci (Tur)0:00:13
3Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:00:18
4Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Azerbaijan0:00:23
5Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:24
6Ugur Marmara (Tur)0:00:26
7Mutlu Mert (Tur)
8Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:27
9Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:00:28
10Nevzat Kiral (Tur)0:00:31
11Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:35
12Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia0:00:36
13Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia0:00:39
14Gökhan Hasta (Tur)
15Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:00:42
16Serhat Sert (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:43
17Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia0:00:46
18Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
19Dazkirli Secaattin (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:47
20Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) Ukraine
21Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:00:48
22Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:00:49
23Rasim Reis (Tur) Turkey0:00:50
24Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Ukraine
25Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:00:51
26Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:00:56
27Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Turkey0:01:01
28Ali Riza Tanriverdi (Tur)
29Elchin Asadov (Aze) Azerbaijan0:01:03
30Timur Tascan (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:01:07
31Mustafa Sirin (Tur) Turkey0:01:10
32Bogdan Ryaposov (Ukr) Ukraine0:01:14
33Ivan Stevic (Srb) Serbia0:01:15
34Ghafari Vahid (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:01:16
35Karim Pourgholibelvirdi (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
36Ali Gulcan (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team0:01:17
37Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:01:18
38Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
39Igor Bykov (Ukr) Ukraine0:01:21
40Sergey Sevostianov (Ukr) Ukraine0:01:24
41Anton Storchous (Ukr) Ukraine
42Selcuk Turkcetin (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:01:27
43Bilal Akgul (Tur)
44Kamil Akalp (Tur) Turkey0:01:41
45Zafer Yalin (Tur) Turkey
46Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Serbia0:01:43
47Shahbolagh Alimohammadi (IRI) Suren Cycling Team0:01:48
48Mahammad Alakbarov (Aze) Azerbaijan0:02:10
49Agshin Ismaylov (Aze) Azerbaijan0:02:12
50Salih Yalizat (Tur) Turkey0:02:14
51Halil Emre (Tur) Turkey0:02:30
DNFGamid Manafov (Aze) Azerbaijan

