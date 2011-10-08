Aksoy takes opener in Konakli
Turk becomes race leader
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ismail Aksoy (Tur)
|0:10:01
|2
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur)
|0:00:13
|3
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|4
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Aze) Azerbaijan
|0:00:23
|5
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:00:24
|6
|Ugur Marmara (Tur)
|0:00:26
|7
|Mutlu Mert (Tur)
|8
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:00:27
|9
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|10
|Nevzat Kiral (Tur)
|0:00:31
|11
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:00:35
|12
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:00:36
|13
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:00:39
|14
|Gökhan Hasta (Tur)
|15
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|16
|Serhat Sert (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:00:43
|17
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:00:46
|18
|Huseyin Ozcan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|19
|Dazkirli Secaattin (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:00:47
|20
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) Ukraine
|21
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|22
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|23
|Rasim Reis (Tur) Turkey
|0:00:50
|24
|Sergii Shumilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|25
|Mustafa Carsi (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|26
|Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|27
|Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Turkey
|0:01:01
|28
|Ali Riza Tanriverdi (Tur)
|29
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Azerbaijan
|0:01:03
|30
|Timur Tascan (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|31
|Mustafa Sirin (Tur) Turkey
|0:01:10
|32
|Bogdan Ryaposov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:01:14
|33
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Serbia
|0:01:15
|34
|Ghafari Vahid (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|35
|Karim Pourgholibelvirdi (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|36
|Ali Gulcan (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|37
|Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:01:18
|38
|Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|39
|Igor Bykov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:01:21
|40
|Sergey Sevostianov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:01:24
|41
|Anton Storchous (Ukr) Ukraine
|42
|Selcuk Turkcetin (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:01:27
|43
|Bilal Akgul (Tur)
|44
|Kamil Akalp (Tur) Turkey
|0:01:41
|45
|Zafer Yalin (Tur) Turkey
|46
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Serbia
|0:01:43
|47
|Shahbolagh Alimohammadi (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|48
|Mahammad Alakbarov (Aze) Azerbaijan
|0:02:10
|49
|Agshin Ismaylov (Aze) Azerbaijan
|0:02:12
|50
|Salih Yalizat (Tur) Turkey
|0:02:14
|51
|Halil Emre (Tur) Turkey
|0:02:30
|DNF
|Gamid Manafov (Aze) Azerbaijan
