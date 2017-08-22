Trending

Tour du Poitou-Charentes: Viviani wins stage 1

Italian beats Bouhanni and Napolitano

Winner Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) won the opening stage of the Tour du Poitou-Charentes, beating Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and Danilo Napolitano (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in a bunch finish in Saintes. It was the Italian's second win in three days after he claimed the EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg on Sunday.

The opening part of the stage was enlivened by a five-man escape featuring Julen Amezqueta (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia), Kenneth Van Rooy (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Simone Velasco (Bardiani-CSF), Igor Boev (Gazprom-Rusvelo) and Jérémy Leveu (Roubaix-Lille Métropole).

The quintet went clear after five kilometres and struck up a sound working alliance to establish a maximum lead of a little over four minutes, before Sky – with Ian Boswell very prominent – and Cofidis set about trimming their advantage down to more manageable proportions.

FDJ and Direct Energie joined the chase shortly after the midway point, which added a little more urgency to the pursuit. With 60 kilometres to go, the gap was down to just 1:15 and it was clear that the escapees were living on borrowed time.

While the leading group began to fragment, with Velasco and Boev pressing clear together, Direct Energie sought to split the peloton inside the final 50 kilometres, with two sustained bouts of forcing in crosswind sections, but despite sending a frisson through the bunch, the race remained together ahead of the finale.

Boev and Velasco, meanwhile, were swept up with 25 kilometres, at which point a bunch finish seemed inevitable. Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) has quickly built up a reputation for a Thomas Voeckler-style never-say-die attitude in his two seasons in the peloton, however, and the Frenchman made an ambitious move off the front in the finale, and he was joined by Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo-Oscaro) and Luca Wackermann (Bardiani-CSF), but they were unable to shake off the attentions of the sprinters' teams.

The finale was fraught as a crash split the peloton with a little under 7 kilometres to go, leaving only 40 riders in contention for the win come the final approach to the line. FDJ were to the fore in the closing kilometres, and they continued to lead beneath the flamme rouge in support of Marc Sarreau.

FDJ's Jacopo Guarnieri led out the sprint for Sarreau, but it was a former Liquigas teammate, Elia Viviani, who proved the quickest in the finishing straight. Viviani delivered another pitch-perfect sprint to claim a fine win and continue his run of August form, which began with second place behind Alexander Kristoff at the European Championships in Herning.

Viviani, who will ride for Quick-Step Floors in 2018, proved too quick in the closing metres for Bouhanni, Napolitano and the fourth-placed Sarreau.

Viviani will carry the overall lead into Wednesday's stage 2 from Saint-Savinien-sur-Charente to Roumazières-Loubert.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky4:47:29
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
5Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
6Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
8Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
9Bram Welten (Ned) BMC Racing Team
10Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
11Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
12Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
15Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
16Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
17Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
18Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
19Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
21Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
23Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
24Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
27Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
28Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
29Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
30Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
31Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
32Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
33Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
34Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
35Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
36Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
38Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
39Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
40Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
41Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
42Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
44Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
45Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
46Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
47Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
48Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
49Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
50Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
51Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
52Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
53Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
54Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
56Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
57Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
59Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
60Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
61Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
62Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
63Ayden Toovey (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
64Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
65Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
66Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
67Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ0:00:21
69Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
70Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:43
71Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:00:55
72Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
73Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
74Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
75Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:01:00
76Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:01:09
77Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:01:31
78Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
79Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ
81Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
82Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
83Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
84Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
85Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
86Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
87Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
88Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
89Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
90Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
91Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
92Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
93Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
94Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
95Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
96Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
97Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
98Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
99Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
100Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
101Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre
102Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
103Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
104Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
105Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
106Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:03:05
107Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
108Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
109Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
111Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
112Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
113Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
114Killian Evenot (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
115Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
116Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
117Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre0:03:52
118Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:22
119Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:16
120Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
121Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
122Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
123Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
124Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:46
125Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:34
126Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:06:40
127Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:45
128Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:55
129Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
130Emils Liepins (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:07:28
131Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:43
132Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
133Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
134Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
135Clement Orceau (Fra) Direct Energie
136Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:07:51
137Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:11:01
138Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:44
139Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
140Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
141Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:33

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky4:47:19
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:04
3Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:06
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:09
5Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:00:10
6Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
7Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
9Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
10Bram Welten (Ned) BMC Racing Team
11Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
12Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
13Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
17Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
18Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
19Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
20Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
22Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
24Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
25Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
28Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
29Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
30Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
31Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
32Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
33Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
34Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
35Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
36Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
38Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
39Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
40Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
41Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
42Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
44Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
45Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
46Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
47Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
48Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
49Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
50Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
51Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
52Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
53Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
54Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
56Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
57Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
59Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
60Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
61Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
62Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
63Ayden Toovey (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
64Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
65Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
66Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
67Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ0:00:31
69Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
70Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:53
71Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:01
72Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:01:05
73Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
74Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
75Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:01:10
76Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:01:19
77Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:01:33
78Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:01:38
79Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:39
80Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:01:41
81Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
82Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ
84Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
85Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
86Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
87Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
88Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
89Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
90Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
91Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
92Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
93Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
94Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
95Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
96Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
97Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
98Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
99Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
100Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
101Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre
102Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
103Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
104Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
105Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
106Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:03:15
107Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
108Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
109Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
111Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
112Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
113Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
114Killian Evenot (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
115Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
116Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
117Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre0:04:02
118Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:32
119Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:26
120Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
121Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
122Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
123Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
124Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:56
125Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:44
126Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:06:50
127Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:55
128Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:05
129Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
130Emils Liepins (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:07:38
131Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:53
132Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
133Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
134Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
135Clement Orceau (Fra) Direct Energie
136Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:08:01
137Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:11:11
138Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:54
139Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
140Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
141Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:43

