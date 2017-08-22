Tour du Poitou-Charentes: Viviani wins stage 1
Italian beats Bouhanni and Napolitano
Stage 1: Bressuire - Saintes
Elia Viviani (Team Sky) won the opening stage of the Tour du Poitou-Charentes, beating Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and Danilo Napolitano (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in a bunch finish in Saintes. It was the Italian's second win in three days after he claimed the EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg on Sunday.
The opening part of the stage was enlivened by a five-man escape featuring Julen Amezqueta (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia), Kenneth Van Rooy (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Simone Velasco (Bardiani-CSF), Igor Boev (Gazprom-Rusvelo) and Jérémy Leveu (Roubaix-Lille Métropole).
The quintet went clear after five kilometres and struck up a sound working alliance to establish a maximum lead of a little over four minutes, before Sky – with Ian Boswell very prominent – and Cofidis set about trimming their advantage down to more manageable proportions.
FDJ and Direct Energie joined the chase shortly after the midway point, which added a little more urgency to the pursuit. With 60 kilometres to go, the gap was down to just 1:15 and it was clear that the escapees were living on borrowed time.
While the leading group began to fragment, with Velasco and Boev pressing clear together, Direct Energie sought to split the peloton inside the final 50 kilometres, with two sustained bouts of forcing in crosswind sections, but despite sending a frisson through the bunch, the race remained together ahead of the finale.
Boev and Velasco, meanwhile, were swept up with 25 kilometres, at which point a bunch finish seemed inevitable. Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) has quickly built up a reputation for a Thomas Voeckler-style never-say-die attitude in his two seasons in the peloton, however, and the Frenchman made an ambitious move off the front in the finale, and he was joined by Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo-Oscaro) and Luca Wackermann (Bardiani-CSF), but they were unable to shake off the attentions of the sprinters' teams.
The finale was fraught as a crash split the peloton with a little under 7 kilometres to go, leaving only 40 riders in contention for the win come the final approach to the line. FDJ were to the fore in the closing kilometres, and they continued to lead beneath the flamme rouge in support of Marc Sarreau.
FDJ's Jacopo Guarnieri led out the sprint for Sarreau, but it was a former Liquigas teammate, Elia Viviani, who proved the quickest in the finishing straight. Viviani delivered another pitch-perfect sprint to claim a fine win and continue his run of August form, which began with second place behind Alexander Kristoff at the European Championships in Herning.
Viviani, who will ride for Quick-Step Floors in 2018, proved too quick in the closing metres for Bouhanni, Napolitano and the fourth-placed Sarreau.
Viviani will carry the overall lead into Wednesday's stage 2 from Saint-Savinien-sur-Charente to Roumazières-Loubert.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4:47:29
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
|6
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|8
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|9
|Bram Welten (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|17
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|18
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|21
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|23
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|27
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|28
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
|30
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|31
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|32
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|33
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|34
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|35
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|36
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|38
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|39
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|40
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|44
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|48
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|50
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|52
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|53
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|54
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|56
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
|57
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|60
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|62
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|63
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|65
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|66
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|67
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|0:00:21
|69
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|70
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:43
|71
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:00:55
|72
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|73
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|74
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|75
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:01:00
|76
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:09
|77
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:31
|78
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ
|81
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|82
|Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
|83
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|86
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
|88
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|89
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|90
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|92
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|94
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|95
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|96
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|97
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|98
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|99
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|100
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|101
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre
|102
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|103
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|104
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|105
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|106
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:03:05
|107
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|109
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|111
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|112
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|113
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|114
|Killian Evenot (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|115
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|117
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:03:52
|118
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:22
|119
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:16
|120
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|121
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|122
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|123
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|124
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:46
|125
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:34
|126
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:06:40
|127
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:45
|128
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:55
|129
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|130
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:07:28
|131
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:43
|132
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|133
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|135
|Clement Orceau (Fra) Direct Energie
|136
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:07:51
|137
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:11:01
|138
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:44
|139
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|140
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|141
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:33
