Winner Elia Viviani (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) won the opening stage of the Tour du Poitou-Charentes, beating Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and Danilo Napolitano (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in a bunch finish in Saintes. It was the Italian's second win in three days after he claimed the EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg on Sunday.

The opening part of the stage was enlivened by a five-man escape featuring Julen Amezqueta (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia), Kenneth Van Rooy (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Simone Velasco (Bardiani-CSF), Igor Boev (Gazprom-Rusvelo) and Jérémy Leveu (Roubaix-Lille Métropole).

The quintet went clear after five kilometres and struck up a sound working alliance to establish a maximum lead of a little over four minutes, before Sky – with Ian Boswell very prominent – and Cofidis set about trimming their advantage down to more manageable proportions.

FDJ and Direct Energie joined the chase shortly after the midway point, which added a little more urgency to the pursuit. With 60 kilometres to go, the gap was down to just 1:15 and it was clear that the escapees were living on borrowed time.

While the leading group began to fragment, with Velasco and Boev pressing clear together, Direct Energie sought to split the peloton inside the final 50 kilometres, with two sustained bouts of forcing in crosswind sections, but despite sending a frisson through the bunch, the race remained together ahead of the finale.

Boev and Velasco, meanwhile, were swept up with 25 kilometres, at which point a bunch finish seemed inevitable. Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) has quickly built up a reputation for a Thomas Voeckler-style never-say-die attitude in his two seasons in the peloton, however, and the Frenchman made an ambitious move off the front in the finale, and he was joined by Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo-Oscaro) and Luca Wackermann (Bardiani-CSF), but they were unable to shake off the attentions of the sprinters' teams.

The finale was fraught as a crash split the peloton with a little under 7 kilometres to go, leaving only 40 riders in contention for the win come the final approach to the line. FDJ were to the fore in the closing kilometres, and they continued to lead beneath the flamme rouge in support of Marc Sarreau.

FDJ's Jacopo Guarnieri led out the sprint for Sarreau, but it was a former Liquigas teammate, Elia Viviani, who proved the quickest in the finishing straight. Viviani delivered another pitch-perfect sprint to claim a fine win and continue his run of August form, which began with second place behind Alexander Kristoff at the European Championships in Herning.

Viviani, who will ride for Quick-Step Floors in 2018, proved too quick in the closing metres for Bouhanni, Napolitano and the fourth-placed Sarreau.

Viviani will carry the overall lead into Wednesday's stage 2 from Saint-Savinien-sur-Charente to Roumazières-Loubert.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4:47:29 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 5 Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre 6 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 8 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 9 Bram Welten (Ned) BMC Racing Team 10 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 12 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 16 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 17 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 18 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 21 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 23 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 24 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 27 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 28 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 29 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre 30 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 31 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 32 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 33 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 34 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 35 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 36 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 38 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 39 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 40 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 42 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 43 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 44 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 46 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 47 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 48 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 49 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 50 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 51 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 52 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 53 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 54 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 56 Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ 57 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 59 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 60 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina 62 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre 63 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 64 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre 65 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 66 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 67 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:00:21 69 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 70 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:43 71 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:00:55 72 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 73 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole 74 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 75 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:01:00 76 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:01:09 77 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:01:31 78 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ 81 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 82 Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre 83 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 84 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 86 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 87 Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93 88 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 89 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 90 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 91 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 92 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 93 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 94 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole 95 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole 96 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole 97 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 98 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 99 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 100 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 101 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre 102 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole 103 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 104 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 105 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 106 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:03:05 107 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 108 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 109 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 110 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 111 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 112 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 113 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 114 Killian Evenot (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 115 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 117 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:03:52 118 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:22 119 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:16 120 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 121 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 122 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 123 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 124 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:46 125 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:34 126 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:06:40 127 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:45 128 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:55 129 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 130 Emils Liepins (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:07:28 131 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:43 132 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 133 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 135 Clement Orceau (Fra) Direct Energie 136 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:07:51 137 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:11:01 138 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:44 139 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 140 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 141 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:33