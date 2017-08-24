Viviani wins Tour du Poitou-Charentes stage 3
Italian moves into race lead
Stage 3: Vouillé - Neuville-de-Poitou
Elia Viviani (Team Sky) claimed victory on stage 3 of the Tour du Poitou-Charentes, beating Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and Jempy Drucker (BMC) in a bunch finish in Neuville de Poitou to move back into the overall leader.
It was Viviani's second win of the race after he took victory on Tuesday's opening stage and a continuation of his fine run of recent form. The Italian placed second at the European Championships earlier this month and emerged victorious at the EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg on Sunday.
Viviani was well guided by his Sky team in the finale on Thursday morning, and he was clear of the crash just outside the final kilometre that saw several riders hit the ground. In the final sprint, the Italian had too much for the previous day's winner Bouhanni and he divested the Frenchman of the leader's jersey in the process.
The start of the short morning stage was an aggressive one, marked by a flurry of attacks. Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo-Oscaro) was the first escapee to gain any traction, and he was joined in his early effort by Joeri Calleeuw (Roubaix-Lille Metropole) and Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia).
The trio combined well together but they were never able to bring their lead north of two minutes as Bouhanni's Cofidis team marshalled affairs at the head of the peloton, with Dimitri Claeys prominent.
Pichon, Calleeuw and Mosca held a lead of one minute as they entered the final 30 kilometres, but with the speed ratcheting upwards in the main peloton, it was always going to be a tough ask to stay clear.
Even so, they stuck resolutely to their task in the finale, and still had 35 seconds in hand on the bunch with 9 kilometres to go. At that point, Cofidis had come to the front of the peloton en masse, and it took a wholehearted effort before the move was eventually snuffed out with a little under four kilometres remaining.
The Armée de Terre squad took up the reins on the final run-in to the line, but on the evidence of the opening two stages, it seemed clear that the road to victory would run through Viviani and Bouhanni, and so it proved.
The two best sprinters in the race enjoyed another fine duel, with Viviani emerging victorious ahead of the Frenchman and Drucker. Rudy Barbier (AG2R La Mondiale) took fourth, while Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) surprised by taking 5th in the sprint, just ahead of Dan McLay (Fortuneo-Oscaro).
In the overall standings, Viviani is two seconds clear of Bouhanni and 13 seconds up on Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) ahead of Thursday afternoon's 20.6-kilometre individual time trial.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|2:08:32
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|7
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|8
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|12
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|14
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|16
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|17
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|23
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|24
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
|25
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|26
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|29
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|31
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
|33
|Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ
|34
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|35
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|36
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|37
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|38
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|42
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|43
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|44
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|45
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|46
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|47
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|48
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|51
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|52
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|54
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|55
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|58
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|59
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|60
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|61
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|62
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|63
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|64
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|67
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|68
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:38
|69
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|71
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:55
|72
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|73
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|74
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|75
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|76
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|77
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|78
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|79
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|81
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|83
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|84
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|85
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
|86
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
|88
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|90
|Bram Welten (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|92
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|93
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|94
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|95
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|96
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|97
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|98
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|99
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|100
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:03
|101
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:02:05
|102
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|103
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|104
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:50
|106
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|107
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|108
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|109
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:53
|112
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|113
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|114
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|115
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:03
|116
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:09
|117
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:10
|118
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|119
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|0:03:30
|120
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
|121
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:32
|122
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:35
|123
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:05
|124
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|125
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|126
|Clement Orceau (Fra) Direct Energie
|127
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|129
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:07:13
|130
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre
|131
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:16
|132
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|133
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|134
|Killian Evenot (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|135
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:00
|DNF
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|DNS
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|4
|pts
|2
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|2
|3
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|25
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|3
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|16
|4
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|5
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|6
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|10
|7
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|9
|8
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|9
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|10
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|11
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|5
|12
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|13
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|3
|14
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|15
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|4
|pts
|2
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|2
|3
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|4
|pts
|2
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|2
|3
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|4
|pts
|2
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|2
|3
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|11:14:23
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:02
|3
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:13
|4
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:18
|5
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|7
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|8
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|13
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
|17
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|18
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|20
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|22
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|23
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|26
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|27
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
|28
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|30
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:43:00
|31
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:46:00
|32
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:49:00
|33
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:55:00
|34
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:00
|35
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:01:17
|36
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:50
|37
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:53
|38
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|39
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:02:12
|41
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:17
|42
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|44
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:30
|45
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:33
|46
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:34
|47
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|48
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|51
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|52
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|54
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|55
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:57
|56
|Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:21
|57
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|58
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:25
|59
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:03:29
|60
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:31
|61
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:03:57
|62
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|63
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:03
|64
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|65
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:04:05
|66
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:12
|67
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|68
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|0:04:13
|69
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:04:14
|70
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:04:29
|71
|Bram Welten (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|74
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:44
|75
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:54
|76
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:07
|77
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:20
|78
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:27
|79
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|80
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:05:35
|81
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:38
|82
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:05:39
|83
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:40
|84
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:05:57
|85
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:06:00
|86
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
|87
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
|89
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|90
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:06
|91
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:08
|92
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:06:12
|93
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:41
|94
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:06:58
|95
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:06:59
|96
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:07:15
|97
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:07:23
|98
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:07:32
|99
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:07:34
|100
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:07:50
|101
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|0:08:22
|102
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:28
|103
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:29
|104
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:38
|105
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:10
|106
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:09:26
|107
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:29
|108
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:09:45
|109
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:10:10
|110
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:17
|111
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:50
|112
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:12
|113
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:24
|114
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:11:48
|115
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:12:07
|116
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:09
|117
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:21
|118
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:35
|119
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:55
|120
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:13:10
|121
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:27
|122
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:20
|123
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:22
|124
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:38
|125
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:56
|126
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|0:16:13
|127
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:16:27
|128
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:44
|129
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:10
|130
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:29
|131
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:33
|132
|Killian Evenot (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:19:12
|133
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:26:21
|134
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:11
|135
|Clement Orceau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:31:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|70
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|3
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|30
|5
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|6
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|7
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|18
|8
|Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|16
|9
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|10
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|11
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
|14
|12
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|14
|13
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|14
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|15
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|10
|16
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|9
|17
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|9
|18
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|19
|Bram Welten (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|7
|20
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|21
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|6
|22
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|23
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|24
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|25
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|26
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|5
|27
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|28
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|4
|29
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|30
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|31
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|3
|32
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|33
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|3
|34
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|35
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|2
|36
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|37
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|38
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|39
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1
|40
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|41
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|16
|pts
|2
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|10
|3
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|10
|4
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|8
|5
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|6
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|7
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|8
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|3
|9
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2
|10
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
