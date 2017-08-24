Trending

Viviani wins Tour du Poitou-Charentes stage 3

Italian moves into race lead

Winner Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) claimed victory on stage 3 of the Tour du Poitou-Charentes, beating Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and Jempy Drucker (BMC) in a bunch finish in Neuville de Poitou to move back into the overall leader.

It was Viviani's second win of the race after he took victory on Tuesday's opening stage and a continuation of his fine run of recent form. The Italian placed second at the European Championships earlier this month and emerged victorious at the EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg on Sunday.

Viviani was well guided by his Sky team in the finale on Thursday morning, and he was clear of the crash just outside the final kilometre that saw several riders hit the ground. In the final sprint, the Italian had too much for the previous day's winner Bouhanni and he divested the Frenchman of the leader's jersey in the process.

The start of the short morning stage was an aggressive one, marked by a flurry of attacks. Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo-Oscaro) was the first escapee to gain any traction, and he was joined in his early effort by Joeri Calleeuw (Roubaix-Lille Metropole) and Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia).

The trio combined well together but they were never able to bring their lead north of two minutes as Bouhanni's Cofidis team marshalled affairs at the head of the peloton, with Dimitri Claeys prominent.

Pichon, Calleeuw and Mosca held a lead of one minute as they entered the final 30 kilometres, but with the speed ratcheting upwards in the main peloton, it was always going to be a tough ask to stay clear.

Even so, they stuck resolutely to their task in the finale, and still had 35 seconds in hand on the bunch with 9 kilometres to go. At that point, Cofidis had come to the front of the peloton en masse, and it took a wholehearted effort before the move was eventually snuffed out with a little under four kilometres remaining.

The Armée de Terre squad took up the reins on the final run-in to the line, but on the evidence of the opening two stages, it seemed clear that the road to victory would run through Viviani and Bouhanni, and so it proved.

The two best sprinters in the race enjoyed another fine duel, with Viviani emerging victorious ahead of the Frenchman and Drucker. Rudy Barbier (AG2R La Mondiale) took fourth, while Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) surprised by taking 5th in the sprint, just ahead of Dan McLay (Fortuneo-Oscaro).

In the overall standings, Viviani is two seconds clear of Bouhanni and 13 seconds up on Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) ahead of Thursday afternoon's 20.6-kilometre individual time trial.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky2:08:32
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
4Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
6Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
7Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
8Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
10Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
11Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
12Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
13Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
14Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Emils Liepins (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
16Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
17Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
19Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
23Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
24Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
25Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
26Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
27Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
29Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
31Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
33Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ
34Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
35Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
36Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
37Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
38Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
39Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
40Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
41Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
42Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
43Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
44Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
46Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
47Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
48Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
49Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
51Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
52Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
53Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
54Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
55Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
56Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
57Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
58Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
59Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
60Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
61Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
62Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
63Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
64Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
65Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
66Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
67Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
68Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:38
69Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
70Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
71Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:55
72Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
73Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
74Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
75Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
76Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
77Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
78Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
79Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
80Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
81Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
82Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
83Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
84Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
85Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
86Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
88Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
89Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
90Bram Welten (Ned) BMC Racing Team
91Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
92Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
93Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
94Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
95Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
96Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
97Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
98Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
99Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
100Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:03
101Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:02:05
102Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
103Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
104Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
105Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:50
106Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
107Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
108Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
109Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:53
112Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
113Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
114Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
115Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:03
116Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:09
117Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:10
118Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
119Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ0:03:30
120Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
121Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:32
122Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:35
123Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:05
124Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
125Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
126Clement Orceau (Fra) Direct Energie
127Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
128Ayden Toovey (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
129Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre0:07:13
130Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre
131Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:08:16
132Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
133Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
134Killian Evenot (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
135Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:00
DNFJeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
DNSMathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSEmiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole

Sprint - 52.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro4pts
2Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina2
3Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky25pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team16
4Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
5Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie12
6Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro10
7Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole9
8Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
9Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7
10Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky6
11Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre5
12Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo4
13Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 933
14Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
15Emils Liepins (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Mountain 1 - 11.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole4pts
2Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina2
3Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1

Mountain 2 - 37.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina4pts
2Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole2
3Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1

Mountain 3 - 65.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole4pts
2Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina2
3Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro1

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky11:14:23
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:02
3Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:13
4Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:18
5Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
7Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
8Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
9Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
12Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
13Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
14Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
15Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre
17Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
18Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
19Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
20Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
21Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
22Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
23Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
24Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
25Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
26Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
27Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
28Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
29Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
30Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:43:00
31Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:46:00
32Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:49:00
33Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:55:00
34Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:56:00
35Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:01:17
36Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:01:50
37Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:53
38Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
39Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
40Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:02:12
41Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:17
42Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
43Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
44Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:02:30
45Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:33
46Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:02:34
47Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
48Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
50Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
51Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
52Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
54Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
55Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:57
56Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ0:03:21
57Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
58Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:25
59Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:03:29
60Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:31
61Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:03:57
62Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole
63Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:03
64Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
65Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:04:05
66Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:12
67Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
68Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ0:04:13
69Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre0:04:14
70Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:04:29
71Bram Welten (Ned) BMC Racing Team
72Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
73Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
74Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:44
75Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:04:54
76Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:07
77Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:20
78Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:05:27
79Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
80Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:05:35
81Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:38
82Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:05:39
83Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:40
84Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:05:57
85Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:06:00
86Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93
87Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
89Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
90Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:06
91Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:08
92Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:06:12
93Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:41
94Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:06:58
95Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:06:59
96Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:07:15
97Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:07:23
98Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:07:32
99Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:07:34
100Emils Liepins (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:07:50
101Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina0:08:22
102Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:28
103Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:08:29
104Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:38
105Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:10
106Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:09:26
107Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:29
108Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:09:45
109Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre0:10:10
110Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:17
111Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:10:50
112Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:12
113Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:24
114Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:11:48
115Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:12:07
116Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:09
117Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:12:21
118Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:35
119Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:55
120Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:13:10
121Ayden Toovey (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:13:27
122Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:14:20
123Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:22
124Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:14:38
125Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:56
126Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina0:16:13
127Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre0:16:27
128Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:44
129Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:10
130Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:29
131Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:33
132Killian Evenot (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:19:12
133Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:26:21
134Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:11
135Clement Orceau (Fra) Direct Energie0:31:23

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky70pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits65
3Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert33
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team30
5Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
6Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM19
7Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro18
8Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 9316
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo15
10Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team14
11Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre14
12Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ14
13Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo12
14Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie12
15Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo10
16Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina9
17Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole9
18Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise7
19Bram Welten (Ned) BMC Racing Team7
20Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky6
21Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 936
22Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie6
23Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
24Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
25Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo5
26Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre5
27Emils Liepins (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
28Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro4
29Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
30Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
31Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 933
32Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
33Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole3
34Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
35Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina2
36Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
37Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
38Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
39Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1
40Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie1
41Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole16pts
2Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole10
3Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 9310
4Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina8
5Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise7
6Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo3
7Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
8Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro3
9Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2
10Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team2

