Winner Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) claimed victory on stage 3 of the Tour du Poitou-Charentes, beating Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and Jempy Drucker (BMC) in a bunch finish in Neuville de Poitou to move back into the overall leader.

It was Viviani's second win of the race after he took victory on Tuesday's opening stage and a continuation of his fine run of recent form. The Italian placed second at the European Championships earlier this month and emerged victorious at the EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg on Sunday.

Viviani was well guided by his Sky team in the finale on Thursday morning, and he was clear of the crash just outside the final kilometre that saw several riders hit the ground. In the final sprint, the Italian had too much for the previous day's winner Bouhanni and he divested the Frenchman of the leader's jersey in the process.

The start of the short morning stage was an aggressive one, marked by a flurry of attacks. Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo-Oscaro) was the first escapee to gain any traction, and he was joined in his early effort by Joeri Calleeuw (Roubaix-Lille Metropole) and Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia).

The trio combined well together but they were never able to bring their lead north of two minutes as Bouhanni's Cofidis team marshalled affairs at the head of the peloton, with Dimitri Claeys prominent.

Pichon, Calleeuw and Mosca held a lead of one minute as they entered the final 30 kilometres, but with the speed ratcheting upwards in the main peloton, it was always going to be a tough ask to stay clear.

Even so, they stuck resolutely to their task in the finale, and still had 35 seconds in hand on the bunch with 9 kilometres to go. At that point, Cofidis had come to the front of the peloton en masse, and it took a wholehearted effort before the move was eventually snuffed out with a little under four kilometres remaining.

The Armée de Terre squad took up the reins on the final run-in to the line, but on the evidence of the opening two stages, it seemed clear that the road to victory would run through Viviani and Bouhanni, and so it proved.

The two best sprinters in the race enjoyed another fine duel, with Viviani emerging victorious ahead of the Frenchman and Drucker. Rudy Barbier (AG2R La Mondiale) took fourth, while Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) surprised by taking 5th in the sprint, just ahead of Dan McLay (Fortuneo-Oscaro).

In the overall standings, Viviani is two seconds clear of Bouhanni and 13 seconds up on Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) ahead of Thursday afternoon's 20.6-kilometre individual time trial.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 2:08:32 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 4 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 6 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 7 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole 8 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 11 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre 12 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 13 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 14 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Emils Liepins (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 16 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 17 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 19 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 23 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 24 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre 25 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 26 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina 29 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 31 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ 33 Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ 34 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 35 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 36 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 37 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 38 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 40 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 42 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 43 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 44 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 45 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 46 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 47 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 48 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 49 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 51 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 52 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 54 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 55 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre 58 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 59 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 60 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 61 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 62 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 63 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 64 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 65 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 66 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 67 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole 68 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:38 69 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 70 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 71 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:55 72 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 73 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole 74 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole 75 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 76 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 77 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 78 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 79 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 81 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 82 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 83 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 84 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 85 Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93 86 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre 88 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 90 Bram Welten (Ned) BMC Racing Team 91 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 92 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 93 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 94 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre 95 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 96 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 97 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 98 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 99 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 100 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:03 101 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:02:05 102 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 103 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 104 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:50 106 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 107 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 108 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 109 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 110 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:53 112 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 113 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 114 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 115 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:03 116 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:09 117 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:10 118 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 119 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:03:30 120 Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre 121 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:32 122 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:35 123 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:05 124 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 125 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 126 Clement Orceau (Fra) Direct Energie 127 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 128 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 129 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:07:13 130 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre 131 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:08:16 132 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 133 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 134 Killian Evenot (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 135 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:00 DNF Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole DNS Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole

Sprint - 52.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 4 pts 2 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 2 3 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 25 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 16 4 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 5 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 12 6 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 10 7 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole 9 8 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 9 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 10 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 6 11 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre 5 12 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 4 13 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 3 14 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 15 Emils Liepins (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Mountain 1 - 11.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole 4 pts 2 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 2 3 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1

Mountain 2 - 37.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 4 pts 2 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole 2 3 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1

Mountain 3 - 65.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole 4 pts 2 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 2 3 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 1

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 11:14:23 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:02 3 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:13 4 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:18 5 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 6 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 7 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22 8 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 13 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 14 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Armee de Terre 17 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 18 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 19 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 21 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 22 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 23 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ 25 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 26 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina 27 Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre 28 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre 30 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:43:00 31 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:46:00 32 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:49:00 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:55:00 34 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:56:00 35 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:01:17 36 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:01:50 37 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:53 38 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 39 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:02:12 41 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:17 42 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre 44 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:30 45 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:33 46 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:34 47 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 48 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 50 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 51 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 52 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 53 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 54 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 55 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:57 56 Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ 0:03:21 57 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 58 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:25 59 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:03:29 60 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:31 61 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:03:57 62 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole 63 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:03 64 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 65 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:04:05 66 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:12 67 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 68 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 0:04:13 69 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:04:14 70 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:04:29 71 Bram Welten (Ned) BMC Racing Team 72 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 73 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 74 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:44 75 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:04:54 76 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:07 77 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:20 78 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:27 79 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 80 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:05:35 81 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:38 82 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:05:39 83 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:40 84 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:05:57 85 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:06:00 86 Alo Jakin (Est) HP BTP - Auber 93 87 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre 89 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 90 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:06 91 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:08 92 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:06:12 93 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:41 94 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:06:58 95 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:06:59 96 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:07:15 97 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:07:23 98 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:07:32 99 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:07:34 100 Emils Liepins (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:07:50 101 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 0:08:22 102 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:28 103 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:29 104 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:38 105 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:10 106 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:09:26 107 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:29 108 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:09:45 109 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:10:10 110 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:17 111 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:50 112 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:12 113 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:24 114 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:11:48 115 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:12:07 116 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:09 117 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:12:21 118 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:35 119 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:55 120 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:13:10 121 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:27 122 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:14:20 123 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:22 124 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:14:38 125 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:56 126 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 0:16:13 127 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:16:27 128 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:44 129 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:17:10 130 Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:29 131 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:33 132 Killian Evenot (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:19:12 133 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:26:21 134 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:11 135 Clement Orceau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:31:23

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 70 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 3 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 30 5 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 6 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 19 7 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 18 8 Damien Touze (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 16 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 15 10 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 14 11 Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre 14 12 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 14 13 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 12 14 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 12 15 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 10 16 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 9 17 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole 9 18 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 19 Bram Welten (Ned) BMC Racing Team 7 20 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 6 21 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 6 22 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 6 23 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 24 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 25 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 5 26 Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre 5 27 Emils Liepins (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 28 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro 4 29 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 30 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 31 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 3 32 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 33 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix-Lille Metropole 3 34 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 35 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 2 36 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 37 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 38 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 39 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1 40 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 1 41 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix-Lille Metropole 1