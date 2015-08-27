Image 1 of 3 Adriano Malori on the stage 4 podium. (Image credit: JF Quenet) Image 2 of 3 Adriano Malori on the stage 4 podium. (Image credit: JF Quenet) Image 3 of 3 Tony Martin missed the time trial win but took the race lead after stage 4 (Image credit: JF Quenet)

Although Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) was expected to win both the individual time trial of the Tour du Poitou-Charentes and the overall classification, he actually took the lead with a comfortable advantage of 37 seconds but completed the 23km long stage 4 course in third place as he lost four seconds to Italian champion Adriano Malori, whose Movistar teammates Jonathan Castroviejo and Alex Dowsett took second and fourth place, respectively.

"Everybody expected that I would win here, but there was a pretty strong wind and I was a bit tired after the efforts I made yesterday," Martin told Cyclingnews before being presented the jersey of the Poitou-Charentes region. "With the wind, I didn’t hear the time gaps, so I didn’t know that I was one second ahead of Malori at half way. In the curvy finale, I didn’t take any risk.

"It’s OK for me," Martin added. "I’m on the way to the Worlds. After my crash at the Tour de France I didn’t expect to be in super condition here. I have to accept that I haven’t won. I’m first on GC, which is the most important and I will analyze all the data from today’s race. We’re here for GC. We also won the stage yesterday, and I’m confident we can defend the lead tomorrow. That’s the main goal for now. I have one more month to finalize my condition for the world championship."

It was a rain-soaked time trial but the conditions were the same for everyone from Monts-sur-Guesnes to Loudun.

"I’m really very happy because beating Martin in a time trial means to beat the world’s best time trialist," Malori said. "It’s a very big result. Especially one month ahead of the world championship, it gives me a great confidence. My goal will be to make the top 5 in Richmond. Tony is coming back from a crash. At the Worlds he’ll be stronger. There will be also [Fabian] Cancellara, [Rohan] Dennis and [Taylor] Phinney has made a great come back, so there’ll be a fierce competition."

The rouleur from Parma who won the conclusive stage of the Vuelta a Espana one year ago at Santiago di Compostella, expressed some regrets about missing out in the echelons formed by Martin and his teammates the day before.

"Unfortunately, we’ve messed up yesterday," Malori admitted. "Etixx-QuickStep surprised us at a time when we weren’t well positioned. But let’s enjoy this win that saves our journey."

Besides Movistar’s domination, AG2R-La Mondiale also put on a strong performance with four riders in the top 10: Patrick Gretsch, Jean-Christophe Péraud, Damien Gaudin and Pierre Latour.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:27:49 2 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:01 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:04 4 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:17 5 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 6 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 7 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:49 8 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:52 9 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 10 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:01 11 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:02 12 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:06 13 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 14 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:07 15 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:12 16 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:13 17 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:01:14 18 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:16 19 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:01:17 20 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:18 21 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:20 22 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:22 23 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:25 24 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:26 25 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:32 26 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:33 27 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 28 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:38 30 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:46 31 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:48 32 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:49 33 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 34 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:50 35 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:52 36 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:53 37 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 38 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:57 39 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:58 40 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:02 41 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:03 42 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:04 43 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 44 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:07 45 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:08 46 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:12 47 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:13 48 Xavier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 50 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:15 51 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:17 52 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:20 53 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:21 54 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:02:22 55 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:25 57 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 58 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 59 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 60 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:32 61 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:34 62 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:35 63 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 64 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:02:37 65 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:38 66 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:42 67 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:46 69 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:48 70 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:02:50 71 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:02:53 72 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:55 73 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 74 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:56 75 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:58 76 Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93 0:03:00 77 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 78 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:03 79 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:06 80 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:08 81 Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:03:10 82 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:13 83 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:14 84 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:03:15 85 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 0:03:16 86 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:03:17 87 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:18 88 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:03:19 89 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:20 90 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:21 91 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:23 92 Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:03:24 93 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:03:25 94 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:26 95 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:03:27 96 Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:03:31 97 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:03:36 98 Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:03:37 99 Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93 0:03:38 100 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:03:39 101 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 102 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:40 103 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:03:45 104 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:46 105 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:47 106 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 107 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:48 108 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:03:50 109 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 110 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:03:53 111 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93 0:03:58 112 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 113 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:04:03 114 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:04:04 115 David Menut (Fra) Auber 93 0:04:07 116 César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93 117 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:04:08 118 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:13 119 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:15 120 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:04:17 121 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 122 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:04:20 123 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:04:26 124 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 0:04:30 125 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 126 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:04:31 127 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:43 128 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:05:08 129 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 0:05:15 130 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:05:33 131 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:05:36 DNS Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky DNS Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNS Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

