Tour du Poitou-Charentes stage 4: Malori wins time trial

Tony Martin claims race lead after four stages

Adriano Malori on the stage 4 podium.

(Image credit: JF Quenet)
Adriano Malori on the stage 4 podium.

(Image credit: JF Quenet)
Tony Martin missed the time trial win but took the race lead after stage 4

(Image credit: JF Quenet)

Although Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) was expected to win both the individual time trial of the Tour du Poitou-Charentes and the overall classification, he actually took the lead with a comfortable advantage of 37 seconds but completed the 23km long stage 4 course in third place as he lost four seconds to Italian champion Adriano Malori, whose Movistar teammates Jonathan Castroviejo and Alex Dowsett took second and fourth place, respectively.

"Everybody expected that I would win here, but there was a pretty strong wind and I was a bit tired after the efforts I made yesterday," Martin told Cyclingnews before being presented the jersey of the Poitou-Charentes region. "With the wind, I didn’t hear the time gaps, so I didn’t know that I was one second ahead of Malori at half way. In the curvy finale, I didn’t take any risk.

"It’s OK for me," Martin added. "I’m on the way to the Worlds. After my crash at the Tour de France I didn’t expect to be in super condition here. I have to accept that I haven’t won. I’m first on GC, which is the most important and I will analyze all the data from today’s race. We’re here for GC. We also won the stage yesterday, and I’m confident we can defend the lead tomorrow. That’s the main goal for now. I have one more month to finalize my condition for the world championship."

It was a rain-soaked time trial but the conditions were the same for everyone from Monts-sur-Guesnes to Loudun.

"I’m really very happy because beating Martin in a time trial means to beat the world’s best time trialist," Malori said. "It’s a very big result. Especially one month ahead of the world championship, it gives me a great confidence. My goal will be to make the top 5 in Richmond. Tony is coming back from a crash. At the Worlds he’ll be stronger. There will be also [Fabian] Cancellara, [Rohan] Dennis and [Taylor] Phinney has made a great come back, so there’ll be a fierce competition."

The rouleur from Parma who won the conclusive stage of the Vuelta a Espana one year ago at Santiago di Compostella, expressed some regrets about missing out in the echelons formed by Martin and his teammates the day before.

"Unfortunately, we’ve messed up yesterday," Malori admitted. "Etixx-QuickStep surprised us at a time when we weren’t well positioned. But let’s enjoy this win that saves our journey."

Besides Movistar’s domination, AG2R-La Mondiale also put on a strong performance with four riders in the top 10: Patrick Gretsch, Jean-Christophe Péraud, Damien Gaudin and Pierre Latour.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:27:49
2Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:01
3Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:04
4Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:17
5Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
6Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
7Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:49
8Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:52
9Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
10Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
11Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:02
12Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:06
13Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
14Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:07
15Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:12
16Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:13
17Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:01:14
18Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:01:16
19Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:01:17
20Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:18
21Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:20
22Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:22
23Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:25
24Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:26
25Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:32
26Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:33
27Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
28Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:38
30Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:46
31Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:48
32Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:49
33Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
34Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:50
35Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:52
36Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:53
37Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
38Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:57
39Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:58
40Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:02
41José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:03
42Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:04
43Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
44Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:07
45Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:08
46Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
47Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:13
48Xavier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
50Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:15
51Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:17
52Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:20
53Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:21
54Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:02:22
55Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:25
57Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
58Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
59Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
60Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:32
61Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:02:34
62Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:35
63Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
64Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:02:37
65Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:38
66Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:42
67Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:46
69Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:48
70Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:02:50
71Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:02:53
72Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:55
73Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
74Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:56
75Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:58
76Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 930:03:00
77Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
78Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:03
79Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:06
80Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:08
81Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:03:10
82Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:03:13
83Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:14
84Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:15
85Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 930:03:16
86Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:03:17
87Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:18
88Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:03:19
89Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:20
90Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:21
91Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:23
92Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:03:24
93Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:03:25
94Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:26
95Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:03:27
96Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:31
97Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:03:36
98Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:03:37
99Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 930:03:38
100Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:39
101Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
102Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:40
103Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:03:45
104David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:03:46
105Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:47
106Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
107Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:48
108Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:03:50
109Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
110Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:03:53
111Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 930:03:58
112Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
113Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:04:03
114Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:04:04
115David Menut (Fra) Auber 930:04:07
116César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
117Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:04:08
118Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:13
119Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:15
120Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:04:17
121Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
122Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:04:20
123Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:04:26
124Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 930:04:30
125Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
126John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:04:31
127Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:43
128Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:05:08
129Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 930:05:15
130Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:05:33
131Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:05:36
DNSBen Swift (GBr) Team Sky
DNSDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNSMirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

General Classification after stage 4

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step12:01:48
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:37
3Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:38
4Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:40
5Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:45
6Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:06
7Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:07
8Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:01:18
9Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:01:21
10Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:29
11Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:35
13Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:36
14Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:38
15Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:01:39
16Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:01:43
17Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:47
18Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:01:54
19Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:55
20Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:56
21Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:57
23Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:58
24Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:06
25Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:10
26Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:18
27Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:21
28Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:22
29Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:02:30
30Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:31
31José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:32
32Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:34
33Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:36
34Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:39
35Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:40
36Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:45
37Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
38Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:46
39Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:50
40Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:58
41Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:02:59
42Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:03:14
44Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:15
45Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:03:16
46Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:21
47Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:25
48Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:31
49Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:32
50Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:40
51Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:45
52Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:03:49
53Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:03:50
54Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:51
55Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:53
56Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:54
57Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:04:08
58Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:04:10
59Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 930:04:15
60Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
61Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:18
62Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
63Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:19
64Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:04:21
65Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:33
66Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
67Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:35
68David Menut (Fra) Auber 930:04:38
69Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:04:39
70Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 930:04:45
71David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:04:46
72Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:04:48
73Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:01
74Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:02
75Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:05:03
76Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:05:05
77Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:05:08
78Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:10
79Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:16
80Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:05:26
81Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:28
82Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 930:05:38
83Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 930:05:42
84Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 930:05:46
85Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:47
86Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:06:07
87Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:28
88Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:40
89Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:06:42
90Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 930:06:52
91Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:07:08
92Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:04
93Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:09:16
94Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:09:20
95Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:09:24
96Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:25
97Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:09:51
98Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:10:37
99Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:07
100Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:11:23
101Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:28
102Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:12:36
103Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:12:37
104Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
105Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:49
106Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:14:08
107Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:19
108Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:14:37
109Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:15:08
110Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:16:05
111Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:16:21
112Xavier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:57
113Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:17:59
114Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:00
115Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:18:11
116Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:18:23
117Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
118John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:18:27
119Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:18:31
120César Bihel (Fra) Auber 930:18:56
121Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:19:17
122Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:37
123Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:56
124Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:08
125Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:04
126Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:24:00
127Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:24:10
128Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:24:12
129Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:27:21
130Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:30:29
131Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka0:31:06
DNSBen Swift (GBr) Team Sky
DNSDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNSMirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

 

