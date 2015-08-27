Tour du Poitou-Charentes stage 4: Malori wins time trial
Tony Martin claims race lead after four stages
Stage 4: Mont sur Guesnes - Loudun
Although Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) was expected to win both the individual time trial of the Tour du Poitou-Charentes and the overall classification, he actually took the lead with a comfortable advantage of 37 seconds but completed the 23km long stage 4 course in third place as he lost four seconds to Italian champion Adriano Malori, whose Movistar teammates Jonathan Castroviejo and Alex Dowsett took second and fourth place, respectively.
"Everybody expected that I would win here, but there was a pretty strong wind and I was a bit tired after the efforts I made yesterday," Martin told Cyclingnews before being presented the jersey of the Poitou-Charentes region. "With the wind, I didn’t hear the time gaps, so I didn’t know that I was one second ahead of Malori at half way. In the curvy finale, I didn’t take any risk.
"It’s OK for me," Martin added. "I’m on the way to the Worlds. After my crash at the Tour de France I didn’t expect to be in super condition here. I have to accept that I haven’t won. I’m first on GC, which is the most important and I will analyze all the data from today’s race. We’re here for GC. We also won the stage yesterday, and I’m confident we can defend the lead tomorrow. That’s the main goal for now. I have one more month to finalize my condition for the world championship."
It was a rain-soaked time trial but the conditions were the same for everyone from Monts-sur-Guesnes to Loudun.
"I’m really very happy because beating Martin in a time trial means to beat the world’s best time trialist," Malori said. "It’s a very big result. Especially one month ahead of the world championship, it gives me a great confidence. My goal will be to make the top 5 in Richmond. Tony is coming back from a crash. At the Worlds he’ll be stronger. There will be also [Fabian] Cancellara, [Rohan] Dennis and [Taylor] Phinney has made a great come back, so there’ll be a fierce competition."
The rouleur from Parma who won the conclusive stage of the Vuelta a Espana one year ago at Santiago di Compostella, expressed some regrets about missing out in the echelons formed by Martin and his teammates the day before.
"Unfortunately, we’ve messed up yesterday," Malori admitted. "Etixx-QuickStep surprised us at a time when we weren’t well positioned. But let’s enjoy this win that saves our journey."
Besides Movistar’s domination, AG2R-La Mondiale also put on a strong performance with four riders in the top 10: Patrick Gretsch, Jean-Christophe Péraud, Damien Gaudin and Pierre Latour.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:27:49
|2
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:04
|4
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|5
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|6
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|7
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:49
|8
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:52
|9
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|10
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|11
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:02
|12
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:06
|13
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|14
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:07
|15
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:12
|16
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:13
|17
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:01:14
|18
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:16
|19
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:01:17
|20
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:18
|21
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:20
|22
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:22
|23
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:25
|24
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:26
|25
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:32
|26
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:33
|27
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|28
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:38
|30
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:46
|31
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:48
|32
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:49
|33
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|34
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:50
|35
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:52
|36
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:53
|37
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|38
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:57
|39
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:58
|40
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:02
|41
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:03
|42
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:04
|43
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|44
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:07
|45
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:08
|46
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|47
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:13
|48
|Xavier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|50
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:15
|51
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:17
|52
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:20
|53
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:21
|54
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:02:22
|55
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:25
|57
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|58
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|59
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|60
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:32
|61
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:34
|62
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:35
|63
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|64
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:02:37
|65
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:38
|66
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:42
|67
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:46
|69
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:48
|70
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:02:50
|71
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:02:53
|72
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:55
|73
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|74
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:56
|75
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:58
|76
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|0:03:00
|77
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|78
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:03
|79
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:06
|80
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:08
|81
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:03:10
|82
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:13
|83
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:14
|84
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:15
|85
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|0:03:16
|86
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:03:17
|87
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:18
|88
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:03:19
|89
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:20
|90
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:21
|91
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:23
|92
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:03:24
|93
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:03:25
|94
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:26
|95
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:03:27
|96
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:31
|97
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:03:36
|98
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:03:37
|99
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
|0:03:38
|100
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:39
|101
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:40
|103
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:03:45
|104
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:46
|105
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:47
|106
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|107
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:48
|108
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:03:50
|109
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|110
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:03:53
|111
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93
|0:03:58
|112
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|113
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:04:03
|114
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:04:04
|115
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
|0:04:07
|116
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|117
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:04:08
|118
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:13
|119
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:15
|120
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:04:17
|121
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|122
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:04:20
|123
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:04:26
|124
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|0:04:30
|125
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|126
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:04:31
|127
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:43
|128
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:05:08
|129
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|0:05:15
|130
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:05:33
|131
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:05:36
|DNS
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|DNS
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNS
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
General Classification after stage 4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12:01:48
|2
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|3
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:40
|5
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:45
|6
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:06
|7
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:07
|8
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:18
|9
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|10
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:29
|11
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:35
|13
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:36
|14
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:38
|15
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:01:39
|16
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:01:43
|17
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:47
|18
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:01:54
|19
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:55
|20
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:56
|21
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:57
|23
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:58
|24
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:06
|25
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:10
|26
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:18
|27
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:21
|28
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:22
|29
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:02:30
|30
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:31
|31
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:32
|32
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:34
|33
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:36
|34
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:39
|35
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:40
|36
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:45
|37
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:46
|39
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:50
|40
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:58
|41
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:02:59
|42
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:03:14
|44
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:15
|45
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:03:16
|46
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:21
|47
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:25
|48
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:31
|49
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:32
|50
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:40
|51
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:45
|52
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:03:49
|53
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:03:50
|54
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:51
|55
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:53
|56
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:54
|57
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:08
|58
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:04:10
|59
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
|0:04:15
|60
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|61
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:18
|62
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|63
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:19
|64
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:04:21
|65
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:33
|66
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|67
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:35
|68
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
|0:04:38
|69
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:04:39
|70
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93
|0:04:45
|71
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:46
|72
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:04:48
|73
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:01
|74
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:02
|75
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:05:03
|76
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:05:05
|77
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:05:08
|78
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:10
|79
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:16
|80
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:05:26
|81
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:28
|82
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|0:05:38
|83
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|0:05:42
|84
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|0:05:46
|85
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:47
|86
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:06:07
|87
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:28
|88
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:40
|89
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:06:42
|90
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|0:06:52
|91
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:07:08
|92
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:04
|93
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:09:16
|94
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:09:20
|95
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:09:24
|96
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:25
|97
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:09:51
|98
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:10:37
|99
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:07
|100
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:11:23
|101
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:28
|102
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:12:36
|103
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:12:37
|104
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|105
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:49
|106
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:14:08
|107
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:19
|108
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:14:37
|109
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:15:08
|110
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:16:05
|111
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:16:21
|112
|Xavier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:57
|113
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:17:59
|114
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:00
|115
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:18:11
|116
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:18:23
|117
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|118
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:18:27
|119
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:18:31
|120
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|0:18:56
|121
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:19:17
|122
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:37
|123
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:56
|124
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:08
|125
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:04
|126
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:24:00
|127
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:24:10
|128
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:24:12
|129
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:27:21
|130
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:30:29
|131
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:31:06
|DNS
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|DNS
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNS
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
