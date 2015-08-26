Image 1 of 3 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: JF Quenet) Image 2 of 3 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: JF Quenet) Image 3 of 3 Arnaud Gerard (Bretagne-Seche Evironnement) (Image credit: JF Quenet)

Italy's Matteo Trentin claimed his first victory of the year in a day marked by echelons at the Tour Poitou-Charentes. Etixx-Quick Step outnumbered the other teams in the 33-man leading group to give Trentin a royal lead out by no less than Tony Martin, Julian Alaphilippe and Mark Renshaw.

Arnaud Gérard of Bretagne-Séché Environnement retained the first place in the overall classification ahead of a morning stage to be followed by a 23-km individual time trial for which Martin appears like the hot favourite.

"It's surely a very nice win for me," Trentin told Cyclingnews at the finish. "I've not been very lucky this year. I wanted to win to turn things to my favour after what happened to me early this year. Thanks to my team I managed to come up with this win today. I was supposed to sprint today but it's never easy. We've been helped by the wind, that's how we were six of us in the 33-man group. It was a good situation. It's always difficult to win a sprint. There was [Bryan] Coquard at the front, [Yauheni] Hutarovitch who came second, many other fast riders. There was competition!"

Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) who was part of the front group and a potential threat for the Etixx-Quick Step train had a flat tyre with 12km to go. Since the 33-man escape was formed with 30km to go, it was a duel between the Belgian team at the head and Movistar in the peloton. Rather than saving energy for the crucial time trial on day 3, Martin put the hammer down for the second day in a row.

"It was a hard stage but we showed once again that we were the strongest team in the wind," said Martin who identified the other time triallists in the move. Rasmus Quaade (Cult Energy) and Johan Le Bon (FDJ) remain in the same time as the triple world champion but in two days, the man who crashed at the Tour de France in the yellow jersey managed to create a difference of 35 seconds with the Movistar trio made of Alex Dowsett, Adriano Malori and Jonathan Castroviejo.

"Etixx-Quick Step really wanted to leave Movistar behind," noted race leader Arnaud Gérard. "They were riding strongly. Otherwise, with no wind, it would have been a quiet day. I never panicked though. It's a pity that Hutarovitch finished second. We would have liked to have two wins in two days. Anyway, nobody will be able to say that this Tour Poitou-Charentes is a race of stereotypes. It's more interesting than most of the World Tour events!"

Talking about the World Tour, Trentin said his next goal is Sunday's GP Plouay, a race that suits him as well. "Then we'll see if I make the cut for the world championship," the Italian added. "Today's win was more for me than for [national coach Davide] Cassani, now I can try and do something else for Cassani."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:38:13 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 7 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 10 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 11 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 14 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 15 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:06 18 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 19 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 21 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 22 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 23 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 24 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:00:10 25 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:13 26 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:21 28 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:27 29 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 30 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 32 Michaël Svengaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 33 Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 34 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 35 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 36 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 37 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 38 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 39 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 41 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 42 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 43 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 45 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 46 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 47 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 48 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 49 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 50 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 51 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 52 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 53 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 54 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 55 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 56 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 57 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 58 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 59 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 60 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 62 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 63 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93 64 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 65 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 66 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 67 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 68 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 69 Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93 70 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 71 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 72 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 73 César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93 74 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 75 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 76 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 77 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 79 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 80 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 81 Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 82 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 84 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 88 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 91 David Menut (Fra) Auber 93 92 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 93 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 94 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 95 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 96 Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 97 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:01:51 98 Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93 0:02:18 99 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 100 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 101 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 102 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:57 103 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:06:17 104 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:06:27 105 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:06:45 106 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 107 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:06:49 108 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 109 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:55 111 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 112 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM 114 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:10:19 115 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:10:30 116 Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:12:01 117 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 118 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 119 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 120 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 121 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 122 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 123 Xabier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 124 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 126 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 127 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 128 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 129 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 130 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 131 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 132 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 133 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:06 134 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 135 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 4 pts 2 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 2 3 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 pts 2 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 2 3 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 4 pts 2 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 pts 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 20 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 4 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 6 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 10 7 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 8 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 9 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 7 10 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 11 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 13 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 14 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 2 15 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 pts 2 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 2 3 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 pts 2 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 pts 2 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 2 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 pts 2 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 2 3 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 1

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 pts 2 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 3 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:38:13 2 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:06 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 6 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:13 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:21 8 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:27 9 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 Michaël Svengaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 11 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 12 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 13 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 14 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 15 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 16 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 17 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 19 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 20 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 21 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 22 Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 23 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 26 David Menut (Fra) Auber 93 27 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 28 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 29 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 30 Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 31 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:01:51 32 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:02:18 33 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 34 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:06:17 35 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:06:49 36 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:55 37 Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM 38 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:10:30 39 Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:12:01 40 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 41 Xabier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 43 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 44 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 45 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 46 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:06 47 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx - Quick-Step 13:54:39 2 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:06 3 Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:27 4 FDJ.fr 5 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:33 8 MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:54 9 Team Sky 0:01:00 10 Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 11 Team Europcar 0:01:01 12 Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:01:04 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:21 14 Movistar Team 15 Wallonie - Bruxelles 16 Southeast Pro Cycling 17 Auber 93 18 Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:25:39

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 9:17:56 2 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:05 3 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:11 5 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:13 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:15 9 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:18 10 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:19 11 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:21 13 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 14 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:00:23 19 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:00:24 20 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:26 21 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:27 22 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 23 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 24 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:31 26 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:34 27 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:40 28 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 29 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:42 31 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 32 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:46 33 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:47 34 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:48 35 Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 36 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 37 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 38 Michaël Svengaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 39 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 40 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 41 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 42 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 43 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 44 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 45 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 47 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 48 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 49 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 50 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 52 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 53 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 55 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 56 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 57 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 58 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 59 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 60 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 62 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 63 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93 64 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 65 David Menut (Fra) Auber 93 66 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 68 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93 71 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 72 Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 73 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 74 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 76 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 77 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 78 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 79 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 80 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 81 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 84 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 85 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:08 86 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:15 87 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:22 88 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 89 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:33 90 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:40 91 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:02:39 92 Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93 93 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:02 94 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:03:24 95 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:06:38 96 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:45 97 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:06:48 98 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:07:06 99 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 100 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:10 101 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 102 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:16 103 Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:07:40 104 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:50 105 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:25 106 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:08:31 107 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:10:15 108 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:10:40 109 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:31 110 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:12:15 111 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:12:22 112 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 113 Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 114 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 115 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 116 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 117 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 118 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:25 119 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:53 120 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:14:03 121 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:14:25 122 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:14:50 123 César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93 124 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 125 Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 126 Xabier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:55 127 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:51 128 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:34 129 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:25 130 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:20:25 131 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:23:15 132 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:24:53 133 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:26:23 134 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:24 135 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:26:35

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 pts 2 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 32 3 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 31 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 5 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 20 6 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 15 7 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 14 8 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 9 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 10 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 12 11 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 10 12 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 13 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 10 14 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 10 15 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 9 16 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 8 17 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 8 18 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 19 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 20 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 6 21 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 22 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 23 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 24 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 25 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 3 26 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 27 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 28 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 29 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 30 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 31 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 1 32 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling -3 33 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 24 pts 2 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 13 3 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 6 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 5 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 6 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 7 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 2 8 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 9 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2 10 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1 11 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 12 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 10 pts 2 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 8 3 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 8 4 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 5 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 3 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 7 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 8 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 9 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 21 pts 2 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 16 3 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 5 4 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 7 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2 8 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 9 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2 10 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 11 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9:18:01 2 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:13 3 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:00:19 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:22 5 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:29 7 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:00:35 8 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:37 9 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 10 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:43 11 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 Michaël Svengaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 13 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 14 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 16 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 17 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 18 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 19 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 20 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 21 David Menut (Fra) Auber 93 22 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 24 Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 25 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 26 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 27 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:03 28 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:02:34 29 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:03:19 30 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:06:33 31 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:40 32 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:07:05 33 Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:07:35 34 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:20 35 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:10:10 36 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:12:17 37 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 38 Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 39 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:20 40 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:13:58 41 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:14:45 42 Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 43 Xabier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:50 44 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:20 45 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:23:10 46 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:24:48 47 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:26:18