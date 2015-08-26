Trentin wins stage 2 of Tour du Poitou Charentes
Gerard keeps race lead
Stage 2: Blanzac-Porcheresse - La Creche
Italy's Matteo Trentin claimed his first victory of the year in a day marked by echelons at the Tour Poitou-Charentes. Etixx-Quick Step outnumbered the other teams in the 33-man leading group to give Trentin a royal lead out by no less than Tony Martin, Julian Alaphilippe and Mark Renshaw.
Arnaud Gérard of Bretagne-Séché Environnement retained the first place in the overall classification ahead of a morning stage to be followed by a 23-km individual time trial for which Martin appears like the hot favourite.
"It's surely a very nice win for me," Trentin told Cyclingnews at the finish. "I've not been very lucky this year. I wanted to win to turn things to my favour after what happened to me early this year. Thanks to my team I managed to come up with this win today. I was supposed to sprint today but it's never easy. We've been helped by the wind, that's how we were six of us in the 33-man group. It was a good situation. It's always difficult to win a sprint. There was [Bryan] Coquard at the front, [Yauheni] Hutarovitch who came second, many other fast riders. There was competition!"
Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) who was part of the front group and a potential threat for the Etixx-Quick Step train had a flat tyre with 12km to go. Since the 33-man escape was formed with 30km to go, it was a duel between the Belgian team at the head and Movistar in the peloton. Rather than saving energy for the crucial time trial on day 3, Martin put the hammer down for the second day in a row.
"It was a hard stage but we showed once again that we were the strongest team in the wind," said Martin who identified the other time triallists in the move. Rasmus Quaade (Cult Energy) and Johan Le Bon (FDJ) remain in the same time as the triple world champion but in two days, the man who crashed at the Tour de France in the yellow jersey managed to create a difference of 35 seconds with the Movistar trio made of Alex Dowsett, Adriano Malori and Jonathan Castroviejo.
"Etixx-Quick Step really wanted to leave Movistar behind," noted race leader Arnaud Gérard. "They were riding strongly. Otherwise, with no wind, it would have been a quiet day. I never panicked though. It's a pity that Hutarovitch finished second. We would have liked to have two wins in two days. Anyway, nobody will be able to say that this Tour Poitou-Charentes is a race of stereotypes. It's more interesting than most of the World Tour events!"
Talking about the World Tour, Trentin said his next goal is Sunday's GP Plouay, a race that suits him as well. "Then we'll see if I make the cut for the world championship," the Italian added. "Today's win was more for me than for [national coach Davide] Cassani, now I can try and do something else for Cassani."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:38:13
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|10
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|11
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|15
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:06
|18
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|19
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|21
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|22
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|23
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|24
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:00:10
|25
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:13
|26
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:21
|28
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:27
|29
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|30
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|Michaël Svengaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|33
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|34
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|35
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|36
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|37
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|38
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|39
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|41
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|42
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|43
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|45
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|46
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|47
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|48
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|49
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|50
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|51
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|52
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|53
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|54
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|55
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|56
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|57
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|58
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|59
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|60
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|62
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93
|64
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|65
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|66
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|67
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|68
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|69
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
|70
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|71
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|72
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|73
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|74
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|75
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|76
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|77
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|79
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|82
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|84
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|88
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
|92
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|93
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|94
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|95
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|96
|Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|97
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:01:51
|98
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|0:02:18
|99
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|100
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|101
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|102
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:57
|103
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:06:17
|104
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:06:27
|105
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:06:45
|106
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|107
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:06:49
|108
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|109
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:55
|111
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|112
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|114
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:10:19
|115
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:10:30
|116
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:12:01
|117
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|118
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|119
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|120
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|121
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|122
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|123
|Xabier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|124
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|126
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|127
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|128
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|129
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|130
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|131
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|132
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|133
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:06
|134
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|135
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|4
|pts
|2
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|2
|3
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|2
|3
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|4
|pts
|2
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|pts
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|20
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|4
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|6
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|9
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|7
|10
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|11
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|13
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|14
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|2
|15
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|2
|3
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|pts
|2
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|2
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|2
|3
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|3
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:38:13
|2
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:06
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|6
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:13
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:21
|8
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:27
|9
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|Michaël Svengaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|11
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|12
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|14
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|15
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|16
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|17
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|20
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|21
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|22
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|23
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
|27
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|28
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|29
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|30
|Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:01:51
|32
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:02:18
|33
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|34
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:06:17
|35
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:06:49
|36
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:55
|37
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|38
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:10:30
|39
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:12:01
|40
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|41
|Xabier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|43
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|44
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|45
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|46
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:06
|47
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|13:54:39
|2
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:06
|3
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|4
|FDJ.fr
|5
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:33
|8
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:54
|9
|Team Sky
|0:01:00
|10
|Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:01:01
|12
|Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:01:04
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:21
|14
|Movistar Team
|15
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|16
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|17
|Auber 93
|18
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:25:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|9:17:56
|2
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:05
|3
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:11
|5
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:13
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:15
|9
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:18
|10
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:19
|11
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:21
|13
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:00:23
|19
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:00:24
|20
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:26
|21
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:27
|22
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|23
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|26
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:34
|27
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:40
|28
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|29
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:42
|31
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|32
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:46
|33
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:47
|34
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:48
|35
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|36
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|37
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|38
|Michaël Svengaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|39
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|41
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|42
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|43
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|44
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|47
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|48
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|49
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|52
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|53
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|55
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|56
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|57
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|58
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|59
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|60
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|62
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93
|64
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|65
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
|66
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|68
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
|71
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|72
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|73
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|74
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|76
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|77
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|78
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|79
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|81
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|84
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|85
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:08
|86
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:15
|87
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:22
|88
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|89
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:33
|90
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:40
|91
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:02:39
|92
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|93
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:02
|94
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:03:24
|95
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:06:38
|96
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:45
|97
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:06:48
|98
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:07:06
|99
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|100
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:10
|101
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|102
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:16
|103
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:07:40
|104
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:50
|105
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:25
|106
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:08:31
|107
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:10:15
|108
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:10:40
|109
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:31
|110
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:12:15
|111
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:12:22
|112
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|113
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|114
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|115
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|116
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|117
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|118
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:25
|119
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:53
|120
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:14:03
|121
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:14:25
|122
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:14:50
|123
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|124
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|125
|Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|126
|Xabier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:55
|127
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:51
|128
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:34
|129
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:25
|130
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:20:25
|131
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:23:15
|132
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:24:53
|133
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:26:23
|134
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:24
|135
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:26:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|pts
|2
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|3
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|31
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|5
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|20
|6
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|15
|7
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|14
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|9
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|10
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|11
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|10
|12
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|13
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|14
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|10
|15
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|16
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|8
|17
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|18
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|19
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|20
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|21
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|22
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|23
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|24
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|25
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|3
|26
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|27
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|28
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|29
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|30
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|31
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|1
|32
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|-3
|33
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|24
|pts
|2
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|13
|3
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|6
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|5
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|6
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|7
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|2
|8
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|9
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|10
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|11
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|12
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|10
|pts
|2
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|4
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|5
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|3
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|7
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|8
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|9
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|21
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|16
|3
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|5
|4
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|7
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2
|8
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|9
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|10
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|11
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9:18:01
|2
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:13
|3
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:00:19
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:22
|5
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:29
|7
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:35
|8
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:37
|9
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|10
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:43
|11
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Michaël Svengaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|13
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|16
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|17
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|18
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|19
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|20
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|21
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
|22
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|25
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|27
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:03
|28
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:02:34
|29
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:03:19
|30
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:06:33
|31
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:40
|32
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:07:05
|33
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:07:35
|34
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:20
|35
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:10:10
|36
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:12:17
|37
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|38
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|39
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:20
|40
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:13:58
|41
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:14:45
|42
|Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Xabier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:50
|44
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:20
|45
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:23:10
|46
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:24:48
|47
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:26:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|27:54:43
|2
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:06
|3
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:24
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|5
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:27
|6
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:33
|8
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:54
|9
|Team Sky
|0:01:00
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:01:01
|11
|Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:01:08
|12
|Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:01:12
|13
|Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|14
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:29
|16
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|17
|Auber 93
|18
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:25:47
