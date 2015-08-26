Trending

Trentin wins stage 2 of Tour du Poitou Charentes

Gerard keeps race lead

Italy's Matteo Trentin claimed his first victory of the year in a day marked by echelons at the Tour Poitou-Charentes. Etixx-Quick Step outnumbered the other teams in the 33-man leading group to give Trentin a royal lead out by no less than Tony Martin, Julian Alaphilippe and Mark Renshaw.

Arnaud Gérard of Bretagne-Séché Environnement retained the first place in the overall classification ahead of a morning stage to be followed by a 23-km individual time trial for which Martin appears like the hot favourite.

"It's surely a very nice win for me," Trentin told Cyclingnews at the finish. "I've not been very lucky this year. I wanted to win to turn things to my favour after what happened to me early this year. Thanks to my team I managed to come up with this win today. I was supposed to sprint today but it's never easy. We've been helped by the wind, that's how we were six of us in the 33-man group. It was a good situation. It's always difficult to win a sprint. There was [Bryan] Coquard at the front, [Yauheni] Hutarovitch who came second, many other fast riders. There was competition!"

Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) who was part of the front group and a potential threat for the Etixx-Quick Step train had a flat tyre with 12km to go. Since the 33-man escape was formed with 30km to go, it was a duel between the Belgian team at the head and Movistar in the peloton. Rather than saving energy for the crucial time trial on day 3, Martin put the hammer down for the second day in a row.

"It was a hard stage but we showed once again that we were the strongest team in the wind," said Martin who identified the other time triallists in the move. Rasmus Quaade (Cult Energy) and Johan Le Bon (FDJ) remain in the same time as the triple world champion but in two days, the man who crashed at the Tour de France in the yellow jersey managed to create a difference of 35 seconds with the Movistar trio made of Alex Dowsett, Adriano Malori and Jonathan Castroviejo.

"Etixx-Quick Step really wanted to leave Movistar behind," noted race leader Arnaud Gérard. "They were riding strongly. Otherwise, with no wind, it would have been a quiet day. I never panicked though. It's a pity that Hutarovitch finished second. We would have liked to have two wins in two days. Anyway, nobody will be able to say that this Tour Poitou-Charentes is a race of stereotypes. It's more interesting than most of the World Tour events!"

Talking about the World Tour, Trentin said his next goal is Sunday's GP Plouay, a race that suits him as well. "Then we'll see if I make the cut for the world championship," the Italian added. "Today's win was more for me than for [national coach Davide] Cassani, now I can try and do something else for Cassani."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step4:38:13
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
4Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
7Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
10Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
11Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
13Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
14Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
15Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
16Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
17Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:06
18Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
19Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
20Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
21Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
22Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
23Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
24Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:00:10
25Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:13
26Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
27Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:21
28Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:27
29Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
30Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
32Michaël Svengaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
33Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
34Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
35Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
36Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
37Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
38Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
39Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
41Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
42Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
43Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
45Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
46Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
47Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
48Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
49Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
50Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
52Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
53Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
54Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
55Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
56Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
57Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
58Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
59Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
60Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
61Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
62Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93
64Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
65Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
66Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
67Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
68Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
69Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
70Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
71David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
72Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
73César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
74Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
75Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
76Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
77Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
79Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
80Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
81Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
82Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
84José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
85Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
88Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
90Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
91David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
92Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
93Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
94Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
95Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
96Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
97Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:01:51
98Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 930:02:18
99Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
100Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
101Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
102Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:57
103Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:06:17
104Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:06:27
105Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:06:45
106Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
107Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:06:49
108Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
109Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
110Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:55
111Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
112Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM
114Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:10:19
115Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:10:30
116Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:12:01
117John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
118Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
119Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
120Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
121Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
122Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
123Xabier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
124Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
126Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
127Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
128Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
129Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
130Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
131Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
132Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
133Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:06
134Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
135Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM4pts
2Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre2
3Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4pts
2Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM2
3Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM4pts
2Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step25pts
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement20
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
4Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step12
6Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka10
7Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
8Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step8
9Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling7
10Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
11Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr4
13Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
14Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling2
15Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4pts
2Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM2
3Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4pts
2Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4pts
2Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM2
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4pts
2Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM2
3Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles1

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step4pts
2Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
3Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:38:13
2Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:06
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
6Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:13
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:21
8Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:27
9Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
10Michaël Svengaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
11Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
12Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
13Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
14Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
15Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
16Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
17Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
19Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
20Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
21Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
22Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
23Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
25Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
26David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
27Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
28Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
29Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
30Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:01:51
32Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:02:18
33Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
34Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:06:17
35Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:06:49
36Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:55
37Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM
38Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:10:30
39Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:12:01
40Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
41Xabier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
43Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
44Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
45Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
46Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:06
47Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step13:54:39
2Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:06
3Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:27
4FDJ.fr
5Bretagne-Séché Environnement
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:33
8MTN - Qhubeka0:00:54
9Team Sky0:01:00
10Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
11Team Europcar0:01:01
12Team Marseille 13 KTM0:01:04
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:21
14Movistar Team
15Wallonie - Bruxelles
16Southeast Pro Cycling
17Auber 93
18Roubaix Lille Metropole0:25:39

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement9:17:56
2Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:05
3Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:11
5Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:13
6Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:15
9Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:18
10Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:19
11Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:21
13Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
14Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
15Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
16Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
17Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:00:23
19Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:00:24
20Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:26
21Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:27
22Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
23Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
24Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
25Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:31
26Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:34
27Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:40
28Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
29José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
30Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:42
31Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
32Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:46
33Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:47
34Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:48
35Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
36Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
37Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
38Michaël Svengaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
39Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
40Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
41Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
42Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
43Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
44Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
45Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
47Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
48Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
49Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
50Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
52Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
53Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
54Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
55Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
56Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
57Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
58Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
59Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
60Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
61Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
62Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93
64Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
65David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
66Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
68Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
70Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
71Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
72Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
73Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
74Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
76Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
77David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
78Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
79Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
80Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
81Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
84Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
85Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:08
86Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:15
87Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:22
88Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
89Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:33
90Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:40
91Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:02:39
92Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
93Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:02
94Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:03:24
95Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:06:38
96Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:45
97Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:06:48
98Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:07:06
99Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
100Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:10
101Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
102Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:16
103Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:07:40
104Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:07:50
105Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:25
106Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:08:31
107Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:10:15
108Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:10:40
109Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:31
110Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:12:15
111Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:12:22
112Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
113Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
114Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
115John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
116Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
117Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
118Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:25
119Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:53
120Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:14:03
121Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:14:25
122Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:14:50
123César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
124Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
125Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
126Xabier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:55
127Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:51
128Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:34
129Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:25
130Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:20:25
131Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:23:15
132Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:24:53
133Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:26:23
134Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:24
135Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:26:35

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale34pts
2Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo32
3Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement31
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step25
5Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement20
6Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling15
7Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky14
8Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step12
9Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step12
10Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar12
11Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM10
12Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
13Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka10
14Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling10
15Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka9
16Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team8
17Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole8
18Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
19Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr6
20José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team6
21Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
22Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step4
23Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr4
24Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
25Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre3
26Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr3
27Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
28Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team2
29Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
30Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1
31Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles1
32Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling-3
33Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole24pts
2Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team13
3Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM6
4Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step4
5Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
6Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
7Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre2
8Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
9Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2
10Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1
11Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
12Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM10pts
2Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team8
3Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole8
4Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step4
5Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre3
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
7Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
8Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1
9Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole21pts
2Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM16
3Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre5
4Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step4
6Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step4
7Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2
8Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
9Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2
10Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
11Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9:18:01
2Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:13
3Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:00:19
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:22
5Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
6Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:29
7Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:35
8Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:37
9Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
10Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:43
11Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12Michaël Svengaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
13Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
14Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
16Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
17Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
18Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
19Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
20Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
21David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
22Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
24Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
25Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
26Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
27Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:03
28Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:02:34
29Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:03:19
30Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:06:33
31Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:40
32Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:07:05
33Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:07:35
34Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:20
35Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:10:10
36Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:12:17
37Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
38Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
39Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:20
40Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:13:58
41Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:14:45
42Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Xabier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:50
44Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:20
45Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:23:10
46Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:24:48
47Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:26:18

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step27:54:43
2Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:06
3Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:24
4AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
5FDJ.fr0:00:27
6Cult Energy Pro Cycling
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:33
8MTN - Qhubeka0:00:54
9Team Sky0:01:00
10Team Europcar0:01:01
11Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:01:08
12Team Marseille 13 KTM0:01:12
13Movistar Team0:01:21
14Southeast Pro Cycling
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:29
16Wallonie - Bruxelles
17Auber 93
18Roubaix Lille Metropole0:25:47

 

