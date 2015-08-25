Image 1 of 3 Arnaud Gérard takes the leader's jersey (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 2 of 3 Arnaud Gérard after the finish (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 3 of 3 Tony Martin on rollers after the finish (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

The 2002 junior world champion Arnaud Gérard (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) took his first victory since the 2008 Polynormande at the end of the thrilling finale of stage 1 in the Tour Poitou-Charentes after breaking away as he followed a move by Tony Martin. On the second race of his comeback, the German impressed. He gained eight seconds over most of his rivals for the general classification set to take shape on stage 4 through a 23km individual time trial.

“There were a lot of attacks in the finale, I made sure we cover them all," Martin told Cyclingnews. “I accelerated myself at the top of the last climb [just inside 10km to go]. The guys were watching me but I’m happy I was in the front group. My come back race after my crash at the Tour de France [with the yellow jersey on stage 6 in Le Havre] was on Sunday in Hamburg. My form is good. My efforts these days are part of my preparation for the world championship.”

Alex Dowsett was upset that he and most of the time triallists let Martin go with eleven other riders, namely Gérard, Johan Le Bon (FDJ), Mirko Selvaggi (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Wout Poels (Sky), Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka), Maxime Daniel (AG2R-La Mondiale), José Herrada (Movistar), Angelo Tulik (Europcar), Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo), Mauro Finetto (Southeast) and Rasmus Quaade (Cult) who was the other ITT specialist finishing three seconds down on lone winner Gérard while the peloton crossed the line with a deficit of 11 seconds.

Herrada was the only Movistar rider in the leading group although the Spanish squad made their way to the French race with top TT specialists Dowsett, Adriano Malori and Jonathan Castroviejo with the aim of winning the overall classification. Their teammate Jasha Sütterlin was part of the initial breakaway with Rudy Kowalski (Roubaix-Lille Métropole), Jordan Levasseur (Armée de Terre) and Thomas Wertz (Wallonie-Bruxelles). They got caught with 40km to go.

When the peloton passed the finishing line for the first time with 30km left, Martin was leading with Arthur Vichot (FDJ) on his wheel. He was putting a lot of riders in pain. His attack 9km before the end was decisive and he kept on impressing his breakaway companions. “It was all about Martin”, Gérard admitted. “In the front group, there wasn’t a perfect cooperation. It was obvious to everyone that he was the best time triallist of all of us and he had a big chance of winning GC if this breakaway worked. I bluffed him a bit. I rode away as we passed the 2km to go mark. Then I didn’t look back. Last weekend in Belgium, [Bretagne-Séché Environnement sport director] Sébastien Hinault was speaking about talking opportunities. I’ve taken the opportunity today. Now I’ll try to make a good GC as well.”

Gérard can probably count on Etixx-Quick Step for keeping the race together in the next two stages before the time trial for which Martin hasn’t hidden that he’s already back on track.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4:39:53 2 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:01 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:03 4 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 5 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 6 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 8 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 9 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:11 14 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 17 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 18 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 21 Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 22 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 23 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 24 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 25 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 26 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 27 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 28 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 31 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 32 Michaël Svengaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 33 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 34 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 35 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 36 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 37 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 38 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 39 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 40 Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 41 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 42 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 44 David Menut (Fra) Auber 93 45 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 46 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 47 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 48 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 49 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 50 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 54 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 56 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 57 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 58 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 59 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 60 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 61 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 63 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 66 Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 67 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 68 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 70 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93 71 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 73 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 75 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 76 Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93 77 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 78 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 79 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 80 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 81 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 82 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 83 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 84 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 85 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 87 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 88 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 89 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 91 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 93 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 94 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 95 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 96 Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93 97 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 98 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 99 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 100 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 101 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 102 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 103 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 104 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 105 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:34 106 Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:00:35 107 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:38 108 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:45 109 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 110 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 111 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:00:56 112 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 113 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:03 114 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:20 115 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:32 116 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:47 117 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:02:14 118 Xabier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:44 119 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:40 120 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:23 121 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:08 122 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:14 123 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:08:14 124 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 125 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 126 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:11:04 127 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:16 128 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:14:13 129 Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 130 César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93 131 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 132 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 133 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 134 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 135 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:19 DNF Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre DNF Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar DNS Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 - Point l'Abbé d'Arnoult # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 2 3 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1

Sprint 2 - Saint Genis de Saintonge # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 2 3 Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 1

Sprint 3 - Challignac # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 pts 2 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 25 pts 2 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 4 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 14 5 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 12 6 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 10 7 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 9 8 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 8 9 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 10 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 12 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 13 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 14 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 pts 2 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2 3 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 2 3 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 2 3 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2 3 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:39:54 2 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:00:02 3 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:10 4 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 5 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 7 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 8 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 Michaël Svengaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 13 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 14 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 15 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 16 Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 17 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 18 David Menut (Fra) Auber 93 19 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 22 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 23 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 24 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 25 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 27 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 28 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 30 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 31 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 32 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 33 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 34 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 35 Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:00:34 36 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:00:55 37 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:19 38 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:46 39 Xabier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:43 40 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:07 41 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:13 42 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:08:13 43 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:11:03 44 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:14:12 45 Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 46 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 47 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 14:00:01 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:01 3 FDJ.fr 0:00:03 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 5 MTN - Qhubeka 6 Movistar Team 7 Southeast Pro Cycling 8 Cult Energy Pro Cycling 9 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 Team Sky 11 Team Europcar 12 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:11 14 Wallonie - Bruxelles 15 Auber 93 16 Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 17 Roubaix Lille Metropole 18 Team Marseille 13 KTM

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4:39:43 2 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:05 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:09 4 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:13 5 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 6 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 8 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 9 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:15 14 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:18 15 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 16 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:19 17 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:20 18 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:21 19 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 22 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 23 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 24 Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 25 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 26 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 27 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 28 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 29 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 30 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 31 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 34 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 35 Michaël Svengaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 36 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 37 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 38 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 39 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 40 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 41 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 42 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 43 Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 44 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 46 David Menut (Fra) Auber 93 47 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 48 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 49 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 50 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 51 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 52 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 56 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 57 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 58 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 59 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 60 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 61 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 62 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 63 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 66 Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 67 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 68 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 70 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93 71 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 73 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 75 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 76 Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93 77 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 78 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 79 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 80 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 81 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 82 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 83 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 84 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 85 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 87 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 88 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 89 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 91 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 93 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 94 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 95 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 96 Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93 97 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 98 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 99 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 100 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 101 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 102 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 103 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 104 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:41 105 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:44 106 Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:00:45 107 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:48 108 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:55 109 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 110 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 111 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:01:06 112 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 113 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:13 114 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:30 115 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:42 116 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:57 117 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:02:24 118 Xabier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:54 119 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:50 120 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:33 121 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:18 122 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:24 123 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:08:24 124 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 125 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 126 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:11:14 127 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:26 128 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:14:23 129 Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 130 César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93 131 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 132 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 133 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 134 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 135 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:29

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 25 pts 2 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 4 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 14 5 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 12 6 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 10 7 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 9 8 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 8 9 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 8 10 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 11 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 6 12 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 13 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 14 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 15 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 16 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 17 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 18 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 19 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 20 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 13 pts 2 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 8 3 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 4 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2 5 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 8 pts 2 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 3 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 5 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 17 pts 2 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 11 3 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 4 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 5 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 4 6 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 7 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 8 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 9 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2 10 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 11 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1 12 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:39:48 2 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:00:08 3 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:10 4 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:13 5 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:16 6 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 7 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 8 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 9 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Michaël Svengaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 14 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 15 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 17 Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 18 David Menut (Fra) Auber 93 19 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 22 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 23 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 24 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 26 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 27 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 29 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 30 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 31 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 32 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 33 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 34 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:36 35 Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:00:40 36 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:01:01 37 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:25 38 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:52 39 Xabier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:49 40 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:13 41 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:19 42 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:08:19 43 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:11:09 44 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:14:18 45 Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 46 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 47 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles