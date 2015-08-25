Tour Poitou-Charentes stage 1: Arnaud Gérard soloes to victory
Tony Martin on the attack
Stage 1: Rochefort - Barbezieux
The 2002 junior world champion Arnaud Gérard (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) took his first victory since the 2008 Polynormande at the end of the thrilling finale of stage 1 in the Tour Poitou-Charentes after breaking away as he followed a move by Tony Martin. On the second race of his comeback, the German impressed. He gained eight seconds over most of his rivals for the general classification set to take shape on stage 4 through a 23km individual time trial.
“There were a lot of attacks in the finale, I made sure we cover them all," Martin told Cyclingnews. “I accelerated myself at the top of the last climb [just inside 10km to go]. The guys were watching me but I’m happy I was in the front group. My come back race after my crash at the Tour de France [with the yellow jersey on stage 6 in Le Havre] was on Sunday in Hamburg. My form is good. My efforts these days are part of my preparation for the world championship.”
Alex Dowsett was upset that he and most of the time triallists let Martin go with eleven other riders, namely Gérard, Johan Le Bon (FDJ), Mirko Selvaggi (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Wout Poels (Sky), Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka), Maxime Daniel (AG2R-La Mondiale), José Herrada (Movistar), Angelo Tulik (Europcar), Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo), Mauro Finetto (Southeast) and Rasmus Quaade (Cult) who was the other ITT specialist finishing three seconds down on lone winner Gérard while the peloton crossed the line with a deficit of 11 seconds.
Herrada was the only Movistar rider in the leading group although the Spanish squad made their way to the French race with top TT specialists Dowsett, Adriano Malori and Jonathan Castroviejo with the aim of winning the overall classification. Their teammate Jasha Sütterlin was part of the initial breakaway with Rudy Kowalski (Roubaix-Lille Métropole), Jordan Levasseur (Armée de Terre) and Thomas Wertz (Wallonie-Bruxelles). They got caught with 40km to go.
When the peloton passed the finishing line for the first time with 30km left, Martin was leading with Arthur Vichot (FDJ) on his wheel. He was putting a lot of riders in pain. His attack 9km before the end was decisive and he kept on impressing his breakaway companions. “It was all about Martin”, Gérard admitted. “In the front group, there wasn’t a perfect cooperation. It was obvious to everyone that he was the best time triallist of all of us and he had a big chance of winning GC if this breakaway worked. I bluffed him a bit. I rode away as we passed the 2km to go mark. Then I didn’t look back. Last weekend in Belgium, [Bretagne-Séché Environnement sport director] Sébastien Hinault was speaking about talking opportunities. I’ve taken the opportunity today. Now I’ll try to make a good GC as well.”
Gérard can probably count on Etixx-Quick Step for keeping the race together in the next two stages before the time trial for which Martin hasn’t hidden that he’s already back on track.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4:39:53
|2
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:01
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:03
|4
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|9
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:11
|14
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|21
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|22
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|23
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|24
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|25
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|26
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|27
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|28
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|31
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|32
|Michaël Svengaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|33
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|34
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|35
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|36
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|37
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|38
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|39
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|40
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|41
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|42
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|44
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
|45
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|46
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|48
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|50
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|54
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|56
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|57
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|58
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|59
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|60
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|61
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|63
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|66
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|67
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|68
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|70
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93
|71
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|73
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|75
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|76
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
|77
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|78
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|79
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|80
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|81
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|82
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|83
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|84
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|85
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|87
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|88
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|89
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|91
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|93
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|94
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|95
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|96
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|97
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|98
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|99
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|100
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|101
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|102
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|103
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|104
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|105
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:34
|106
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:00:35
|107
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:38
|108
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:45
|109
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|110
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|111
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:00:56
|112
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|113
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:03
|114
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:20
|115
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:32
|116
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:47
|117
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:02:14
|118
|Xabier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:44
|119
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:40
|120
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:23
|121
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:08
|122
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:14
|123
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:08:14
|124
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|125
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:11:04
|127
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:16
|128
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:14:13
|129
|Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|130
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|131
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|132
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|133
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|134
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|135
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:19
|DNF
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNS
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|2
|3
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|3
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|25
|pts
|2
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|4
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|14
|5
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|6
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|10
|7
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|8
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|10
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|12
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|13
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|14
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|pts
|2
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|3
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|3
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|3
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|3
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:39:54
|2
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:10
|4
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|5
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|7
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|8
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Michaël Svengaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|13
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|16
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|17
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|18
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
|19
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|23
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|24
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|25
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|27
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|28
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|30
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|31
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|32
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|33
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|34
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|35
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:00:34
|36
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:00:55
|37
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:19
|38
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:46
|39
|Xabier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:43
|40
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:07
|41
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:13
|42
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:08:13
|43
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:11:03
|44
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:14:12
|45
|Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|46
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|47
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|14:00:01
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:01
|3
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:03
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|8
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|9
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|Team Sky
|11
|Team Europcar
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:11
|14
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|15
|Auber 93
|16
|Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|17
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Team Marseille 13 KTM
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4:39:43
|2
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:09
|4
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:13
|5
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|9
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|14
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:18
|15
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:19
|17
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:20
|18
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:21
|19
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|22
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|23
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|24
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|25
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|26
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|27
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|28
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|29
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|30
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|31
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|34
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|35
|Michaël Svengaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|36
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|37
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|38
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|39
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|40
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|41
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|42
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|43
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|44
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|46
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
|47
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|48
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|50
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|51
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|52
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|56
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|57
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|58
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|59
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|60
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|61
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|62
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|66
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|67
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|68
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|70
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93
|71
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|73
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|75
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|76
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
|77
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|78
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|79
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|80
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|81
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|82
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|83
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|84
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|85
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|87
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|88
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|89
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|91
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|93
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|94
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|95
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|96
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|97
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|98
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|99
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|100
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|101
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|102
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|103
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|104
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:41
|105
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:44
|106
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:00:45
|107
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:48
|108
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:55
|109
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|110
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|111
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:01:06
|112
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|113
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:13
|114
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:30
|115
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:42
|116
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:57
|117
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:02:24
|118
|Xabier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:54
|119
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:50
|120
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:33
|121
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:18
|122
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:24
|123
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:08:24
|124
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|125
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:11:14
|127
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:26
|128
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:14:23
|129
|Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|130
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|131
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|132
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|133
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|134
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|135
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|25
|pts
|2
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|4
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|14
|5
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|6
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|10
|7
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|8
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|8
|10
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|11
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|12
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|13
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|15
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|16
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|17
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|18
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|19
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|20
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|13
|pts
|2
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|3
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|4
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|5
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|3
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|5
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|17
|pts
|2
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|11
|3
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|4
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|5
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|6
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|7
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|8
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|9
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|10
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|11
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|12
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:39:48
|2
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|3
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:13
|5
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:16
|6
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|8
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|9
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|Michaël Svengaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|14
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|17
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
|19
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|23
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|24
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|26
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|27
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|29
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|30
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|31
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|32
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|33
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|34
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:36
|35
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:00:40
|36
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:01:01
|37
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:25
|38
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:52
|39
|Xabier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:49
|40
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:13
|41
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:19
|42
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:08:19
|43
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:11:09
|44
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:14:18
|45
|Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|46
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|47
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|14:00:01
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:01
|3
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:03
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|8
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|9
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|Team Sky
|11
|Team Europcar
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:11
|14
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|15
|Auber 93
|16
|Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|17
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Team Marseille 13 KTM
