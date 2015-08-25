Trending

Tour Poitou-Charentes stage 1: Arnaud Gérard soloes to victory

Tony Martin on the attack

Arnaud Gérard takes the leader's jersey

Arnaud Gérard takes the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Arnaud Gérard after the finish

Arnaud Gérard after the finish
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Tony Martin on rollers after the finish

Tony Martin on rollers after the finish
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

The 2002 junior world champion Arnaud Gérard (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) took his first victory since the 2008 Polynormande at the end of the thrilling finale of stage 1 in the Tour Poitou-Charentes after breaking away as he followed a move by Tony Martin. On the second race of his comeback, the German impressed. He gained eight seconds over most of his rivals for the general classification set to take shape on stage 4 through a 23km individual time trial.

“There were a lot of attacks in the finale, I made sure we cover them all," Martin told Cyclingnews. “I accelerated myself at the top of the last climb [just inside 10km to go]. The guys were watching me but I’m happy I was in the front group. My come back race after my crash at the Tour de France [with the yellow jersey on stage 6 in Le Havre] was on Sunday in Hamburg. My form is good. My efforts these days are part of my preparation for the world championship.”

Alex Dowsett was upset that he and most of the time triallists let Martin go with eleven other riders, namely Gérard, Johan Le Bon (FDJ), Mirko Selvaggi (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Wout Poels (Sky), Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka), Maxime Daniel (AG2R-La Mondiale), José Herrada (Movistar), Angelo Tulik (Europcar), Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo), Mauro Finetto (Southeast) and Rasmus Quaade (Cult) who was the other ITT specialist finishing three seconds down on lone winner Gérard while the peloton crossed the line with a deficit of 11 seconds.

Herrada was the only Movistar rider in the leading group although the Spanish squad made their way to the French race with top TT specialists Dowsett, Adriano Malori and Jonathan Castroviejo with the aim of winning the overall classification. Their teammate Jasha Sütterlin was part of the initial breakaway with Rudy Kowalski (Roubaix-Lille Métropole), Jordan Levasseur (Armée de Terre) and Thomas Wertz (Wallonie-Bruxelles). They got caught with 40km to go.

When the peloton passed the finishing line for the first time with 30km left, Martin was leading with Arthur Vichot (FDJ) on his wheel. He was putting a lot of riders in pain. His attack 9km before the end was decisive and he kept on impressing his breakaway companions. “It was all about Martin”, Gérard admitted. “In the front group, there wasn’t a perfect cooperation. It was obvious to everyone that he was the best time triallist of all of us and he had a big chance of winning GC if this breakaway worked. I bluffed him a bit. I rode away as we passed the 2km to go mark. Then I didn’t look back. Last weekend in Belgium, [Bretagne-Séché Environnement sport director] Sébastien Hinault was speaking about talking opportunities. I’ve taken the opportunity today. Now I’ll try to make a good GC as well.”

Gérard can probably count on Etixx-Quick Step for keeping the race together in the next two stages before the time trial for which Martin hasn’t hidden that he’s already back on track.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4:39:53
2Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:01
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:03
4Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
5Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
6Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
7Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
8Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
9Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
11Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
12Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:11
14Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
15Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
17Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
19Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
21Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
22Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
23Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
24Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
25Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
26Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
27Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
28Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
31Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
32Michaël Svengaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
33Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
34Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
35Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
36Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
37Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
38Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
39Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
40Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
41Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
42Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
43Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
44David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
45Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
46Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
47Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
48Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
49Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
50Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
53Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
54Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
55Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
56Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
57Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
58Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
59Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
60Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
61Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
63Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
65Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
66Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
67Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
68Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
70Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93
71Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
73Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
74Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
75Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
76Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
77Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
78Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
79Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
80Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
81Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
82Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
83Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
84David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
85Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
87Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
88John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
89Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
91Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
93Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
94Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
95Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
96Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
97Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
98Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
99Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
100Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
101Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
102Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
103Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
104Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
105Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:34
106Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:00:35
107Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:38
108Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:45
109Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
110Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
111Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:00:56
112Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
113Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:03
114Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:20
115Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:32
116Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:47
117Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:02:14
118Xabier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:44
119Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:40
120Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:23
121Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:08
122Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:14
123Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:08:14
124Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
125Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
126Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:11:04
127Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:16
128Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:14:13
129Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
130César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
131Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
132Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
133Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
134Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
135Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:19
DNFJordan Levasseur (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
DNFBaptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFVincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
DNSGiorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 - Point l'Abbé d'Arnoult
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team4pts
2Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre2
3Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1

Sprint 2 - Saint Genis de Saintonge
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team4pts
2Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
3Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre1

Sprint 3 - Challignac
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step4pts
2Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement25pts
2Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
4Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky14
5Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar12
6Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling10
7Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka9
8Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling8
9Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
10José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr5
12Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step4
13Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr3
14Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4pts
2Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2
3Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team4pts
2Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
3Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team4pts
2Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
3Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team4pts
2Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2
3Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:39:54
2Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:02
3Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:10
4Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
5Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
7Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
8Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12Michaël Svengaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
13Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
14Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
15Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
16Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
17Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
18David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
19Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
20Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
22Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
23Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
24Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
25Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
26Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
27Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
28Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
30Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
31Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
32Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
33Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
34Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
35Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:00:34
36Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:00:55
37Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:19
38Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:46
39Xabier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:43
40Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:07
41Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:13
42Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:08:13
43Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:11:03
44Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:14:12
45Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
46Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
47Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bretagne-Séché Environnement14:00:01
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:01
3FDJ.fr0:00:03
4Etixx - Quick-Step
5MTN - Qhubeka
6Movistar Team
7Southeast Pro Cycling
8Cult Energy Pro Cycling
9Team LottoNL-Jumbo
10Team Sky
11Team Europcar
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:11
14Wallonie - Bruxelles
15Auber 93
16Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
17Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Team Marseille 13 KTM

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4:39:43
2Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:05
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:09
4Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:13
5Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
6Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
7Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
8Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
9Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
11Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
12Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:15
14Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:18
15Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
16Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:19
17Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:20
18Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:21
19Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
20Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
22Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
23Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
24Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
25Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
26Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
27Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
28Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
29Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
30Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
31Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
32Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
34Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
35Michaël Svengaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
36Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
37Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
38Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
39Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
40Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
41Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
42Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
43Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
44Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
45Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
46David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
47Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
48Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
49Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
50Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
51Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
52Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
55Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
56Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
57Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
58Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
59Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
60Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
61Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
62Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
65Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
66Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
67Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
68Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
70Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93
71Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
73Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
74Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
75Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
76Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
77Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
78Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
79Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
80Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
81Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
82Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
83Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
84David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
85Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
87Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
88John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
89Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
91Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
93Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
94Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
95Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
96Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
97Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
98Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
99Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
100Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
101Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
102Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
103Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
104Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:41
105Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:44
106Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:00:45
107Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:48
108Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:55
109Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
110Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
111Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:01:06
112Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
113Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:13
114Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:30
115Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:42
116Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:57
117Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:02:24
118Xabier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:54
119Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:50
120Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:33
121Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:18
122Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:24
123Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:08:24
124Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
125Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
126Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:11:14
127Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:26
128Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:14:23
129Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
130César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
131Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
132Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
133Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
134Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
135Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement25pts
2Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
4Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky14
5Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar12
6Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling10
7Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka9
8Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team8
9Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling8
10Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
11José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team6
12Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr5
13Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step4
14Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step4
15Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
16Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr3
17Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
18Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team2
19Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1
20Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team13pts
2Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole8
3Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
4Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2
5Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team8pts
2Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step4
3Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
5Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team17pts
2Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole11
3Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
4Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step4
5Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team4
6Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
7Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
8Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
9Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2
10Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
11Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1
12Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:39:48
2Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:08
3Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:10
4Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:13
5Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:16
6Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
7Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
8Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
9Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
13Michaël Svengaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
14Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
15Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
16Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
17Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
18David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
19Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
20Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
22Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
23Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
24Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
26Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
27Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
29Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
30Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
31Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
32Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
33Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
34Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:36
35Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:00:40
36Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:01:01
37Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:25
38Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:52
39Xabier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:49
40Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:13
41Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:19
42Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:08:19
43Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:11:09
44Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:14:18
45Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
46Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
47Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bretagne-Séché Environnement14:00:01
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:01
3FDJ.fr0:00:03
4Etixx - Quick-Step
5MTN - Qhubeka
6Movistar Team
7Southeast Pro Cycling
8Cult Energy Pro Cycling
9Team LottoNL-Jumbo
10Team Sky
11Team Europcar
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:11
14Wallonie - Bruxelles
15Auber 93
16Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
17Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Team Marseille 13 KTM

