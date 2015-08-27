Tour du Poitou-Charentes stage 3: Marc Sarreau takes maiden pro win
Vanmarcke snatches race lead from Gérard
Stage 3: Mont sur Guesnes - Loudun
FDJ neo-pro Marc Sarreau entered the world of successful sprinters on Thursday as he claimed his first professional victory on stage 3 of the Tour du Poitou-Charentes ahead of MTN-Qhubeka’s Tyler Farrar.
At the stage finish in Loudun, the home of Theophraste Renaudot, who was considered the father of journalism after he founded "La Gazette" in May 1631, Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) took over from Arnaud Gérard (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) in the lead of the general classification thanks to a time bonus collected on the road.
"I’ve been looking for this first win since the beginning of the year so it’s a relief to finally get it," declared the 22-year-old Sarreau.
"I was frustrated to not have made the front group yesterday. It was my entire fault. Thanks to my team, I was well positioned for the sprint. To beat a big name like Farrar adds value to my victory in the eye of the public. In professional cycling, there isn’t any small victory. I knew this was probably my only chance to win a stage at the Tour du Poitou-Charentes. I felt under pressure to perform."
The sprint was led out by Etixx-Quick Step. Following his first win of the year on stage 2, Matteo Trentin was hungry for more but he had a flat tyre in the last kilometre. "Then the team decided to do the sprint for me," said Julian Alaphilippe who finished fifth. "I took the last curve in first position but unfortunately, I didn’t have the legs to finish it off. However, I’m happy for Marc [Sarreau] who is my long time friend and we are in a good situation with Tony Martin before the time trial."
FDJ’s road captain Jérémy Roy, who won an amateur race on the same finishing line in Loudun fourteen years ago, explained how things played out, with lone breakaway rider Edvaldas Siskevicius of Marseille 13-KTM reined in within 10km to go.
"In the past two days, Marc won the bunch sprint but it was not for the win," said Roy. "He needed to get his chance to win, that’s why Arthur [Vichot] rode all stage with Etixx at the front. He didn’t mess up in the hair pin with 400 metres to go."
Farrar wasn’t too disappointed to lose to Sarreau by a length of a bike. "I didn’t know this new French sprinter," the American told Cyclingnews. "I had heard his name and I was told he’s young and talented. It was a slippery finale and he rode a nice sprint. This was the first time I've done a sprint for myself for a long time. It was for Gerald [Ciolek] before. It’s interesting to see where I’m at. After the Tour, I took a big rest and I’m trying to build my form for the World Championships. I could test the legs today and it’s ok."
Sarreau is the fifth French U23 cyclist to win a pro race this year after Lorrenzo Manzin (FDJ) at the Roue tourangelle, Quentin Jaurégui (AG2R-La Mondiale) at the GP de la Somme, Anthony Turgis (Cofidis) at the Boucles de la Mayenne (stage 2 plus GC) and Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) at the Tour de l’Ain (stage 5). They were eligible for the Tour de l’Avenir this week but have decided to speed their career up.
"I’m just a neo pro and my team-mates trust me to win so I guess I’ve given them some reasons to do it again. It’s great for me," Sarreau added
Vanmarcke is the new leader of the Tour du Poitou-Charentes but the classification is set to be reshuffled through the afternoon’s time trial involving top specialists like Martin, Adriano Malori, Alex Dowsett, Jonathan Castroviejo, Rasmus Quaade and Johan Le Bon.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:15:16
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|9
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|12
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|13
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|15
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|16
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|17
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|18
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|19
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|21
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|22
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
|24
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|30
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|31
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|33
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:06
|34
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|35
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|36
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|37
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|Xavier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|41
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|42
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|44
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|45
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|46
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|47
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|48
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|49
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|51
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
|54
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|55
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|56
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|59
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|60
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|61
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|63
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:00:14
|65
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|66
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|68
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|69
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|0:00:16
|70
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|71
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|72
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93
|73
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:00:20
|74
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|76
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|77
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:23
|78
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|79
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|80
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|81
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:29
|82
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|83
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|85
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|86
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|88
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|89
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|90
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|93
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|94
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|95
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|96
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:38
|97
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|98
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|100
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|101
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:42
|102
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:44
|103
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|104
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|105
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|107
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|108
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|109
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|110
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:48
|111
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:53
|112
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:00
|113
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|114
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|0:01:51
|115
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|116
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|117
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|118
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|119
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|120
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|121
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|122
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|124
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|125
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|126
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|127
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:02:19
|128
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:28
|129
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:30
|130
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|131
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:14
|132
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:04:25
|133
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:04:31
|134
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
General Classification after stage 3a
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11:33:47
|2
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:01
|3
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:06
|4
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:10
|8
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:12
|9
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|10
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:16
|11
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:22
|15
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:00:25
|18
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:28
|19
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:35
|21
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:37
|22
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|24
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:39
|25
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:41
|27
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:43
|29
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|30
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|31
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|32
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|33
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|34
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|35
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
|36
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|37
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:45
|38
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|39
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:48
|40
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:49
|41
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|42
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|43
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|44
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|45
|Danny Pate United States Team Sky
|46
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|50
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|51
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|52
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|54
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|55
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
|56
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|58
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|60
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:50
|61
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:56
|62
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:57
|63
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93
|0:00:59
|65
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:03
|66
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|67
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|68
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:10
|69
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:12
|70
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|71
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|72
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Tyler Farrar United States MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:13
|74
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:01:16
|75
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|76
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:01:21
|77
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:27
|78
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|79
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|80
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|81
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:46
|82
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:23
|83
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|0:02:34
|84
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|85
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|86
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|87
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:02:48
|88
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|0:02:54
|89
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:13
|90
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:19
|91
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:04:03
|92
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:28
|93
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:14
|94
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:07:05
|95
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:07:11
|96
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:07:15
|97
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:07:24
|98
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|99
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:34
|101
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:40
|102
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:07:58
|103
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:26
|104
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:09:10
|105
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:36
|106
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:10:35
|107
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:55
|108
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:12:01
|109
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:12:17
|110
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:12:46
|111
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:12:48
|112
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:58
|113
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:13:10
|114
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:14:08
|115
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|116
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|117
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:14:31
|118
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:32
|119
|Xavier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:56
|120
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|0:15:01
|121
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:15:08
|122
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:16:36
|123
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:16:42
|124
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:13
|125
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:37
|126
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:20
|127
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:19:16
|128
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:20:49
|129
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:50
|130
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:23:10
|131
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:25:08
|132
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:26:24
|133
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:28:10
|134
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:29:00
