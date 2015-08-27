Image 1 of 4 Marc Sarreau waits to be called to the podium (Image credit: JF Quenet) Image 2 of 4 Marc Sarreau on the podium (Image credit: JF Quenet) Image 3 of 4 Marc Sarreau on the podium (Image credit: JF Quenet) Image 4 of 4 Sep Vanmarcke pulls on the leader's jersey (Image credit: JF Quenet)

FDJ neo-pro Marc Sarreau entered the world of successful sprinters on Thursday as he claimed his first professional victory on stage 3 of the Tour du Poitou-Charentes ahead of MTN-Qhubeka’s Tyler Farrar.

At the stage finish in Loudun, the home of Theophraste Renaudot, who was considered the father of journalism after he founded "La Gazette" in May 1631, Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) took over from Arnaud Gérard (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) in the lead of the general classification thanks to a time bonus collected on the road.

"I’ve been looking for this first win since the beginning of the year so it’s a relief to finally get it," declared the 22-year-old Sarreau.

"I was frustrated to not have made the front group yesterday. It was my entire fault. Thanks to my team, I was well positioned for the sprint. To beat a big name like Farrar adds value to my victory in the eye of the public. In professional cycling, there isn’t any small victory. I knew this was probably my only chance to win a stage at the Tour du Poitou-Charentes. I felt under pressure to perform."

The sprint was led out by Etixx-Quick Step. Following his first win of the year on stage 2, Matteo Trentin was hungry for more but he had a flat tyre in the last kilometre. "Then the team decided to do the sprint for me," said Julian Alaphilippe who finished fifth. "I took the last curve in first position but unfortunately, I didn’t have the legs to finish it off. However, I’m happy for Marc [Sarreau] who is my long time friend and we are in a good situation with Tony Martin before the time trial."

FDJ’s road captain Jérémy Roy, who won an amateur race on the same finishing line in Loudun fourteen years ago, explained how things played out, with lone breakaway rider Edvaldas Siskevicius of Marseille 13-KTM reined in within 10km to go.

"In the past two days, Marc won the bunch sprint but it was not for the win," said Roy. "He needed to get his chance to win, that’s why Arthur [Vichot] rode all stage with Etixx at the front. He didn’t mess up in the hair pin with 400 metres to go."

Farrar wasn’t too disappointed to lose to Sarreau by a length of a bike. "I didn’t know this new French sprinter," the American told Cyclingnews. "I had heard his name and I was told he’s young and talented. It was a slippery finale and he rode a nice sprint. This was the first time I've done a sprint for myself for a long time. It was for Gerald [Ciolek] before. It’s interesting to see where I’m at. After the Tour, I took a big rest and I’m trying to build my form for the World Championships. I could test the legs today and it’s ok."

Sarreau is the fifth French U23 cyclist to win a pro race this year after Lorrenzo Manzin (FDJ) at the Roue tourangelle, Quentin Jaurégui (AG2R-La Mondiale) at the GP de la Somme, Anthony Turgis (Cofidis) at the Boucles de la Mayenne (stage 2 plus GC) and Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) at the Tour de l’Ain (stage 5). They were eligible for the Tour de l’Avenir this week but have decided to speed their career up.

"I’m just a neo pro and my team-mates trust me to win so I guess I’ve given them some reasons to do it again. It’s great for me," Sarreau added

Vanmarcke is the new leader of the Tour du Poitou-Charentes but the classification is set to be reshuffled through the afternoon’s time trial involving top specialists like Martin, Adriano Malori, Alex Dowsett, Jonathan Castroviejo, Rasmus Quaade and Johan Le Bon.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:15:16 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 9 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 12 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 13 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 15 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 16 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 17 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 18 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 19 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 21 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 22 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 David Menut (Fra) Auber 93 24 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 26 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 29 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 30 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 31 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 33 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:06 34 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 35 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 36 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 37 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 Xavier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 41 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 42 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 44 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 45 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 46 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 47 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 48 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 49 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 51 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93 54 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 55 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 56 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 59 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 60 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 61 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 63 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:00:14 65 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 66 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 68 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 69 César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93 0:00:16 70 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 71 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 72 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93 73 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:00:20 74 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 75 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 76 Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93 77 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:23 78 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 79 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 80 Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM 81 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:29 82 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 83 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 85 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 86 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 88 Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 89 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 90 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 93 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:33 94 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 95 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 96 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:38 97 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 98 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 100 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:00:41 101 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:42 102 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:44 103 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 104 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 105 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 107 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 108 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 109 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 110 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:48 111 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:00:53 112 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:00 113 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 114 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 0:01:51 115 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 116 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 117 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 118 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 119 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 120 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 121 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 122 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 124 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 125 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 126 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 127 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:02:19 128 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:28 129 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:30 130 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 131 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:14 132 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:04:25 133 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:04:31 134 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr

General Classification after stage 3a