Trending

Tour du Poitou-Charentes stage 3: Marc Sarreau takes maiden pro win

Vanmarcke snatches race lead from Gérard

Image 1 of 4

Marc Sarreau waits to be called to the podium

Marc Sarreau waits to be called to the podium
(Image credit: JF Quenet)
Image 2 of 4

Marc Sarreau on the podium

Marc Sarreau on the podium
(Image credit: JF Quenet)
Image 3 of 4

Marc Sarreau on the podium

Marc Sarreau on the podium
(Image credit: JF Quenet)
Image 4 of 4

Sep Vanmarcke pulls on the leader's jersey

Sep Vanmarcke pulls on the leader's jersey
(Image credit: JF Quenet)

FDJ neo-pro Marc Sarreau entered the world of successful sprinters on Thursday as he claimed his first professional victory on stage 3 of the Tour du Poitou-Charentes ahead of MTN-Qhubeka’s Tyler Farrar.

At the stage finish in Loudun, the home of Theophraste Renaudot, who was considered the father of journalism after he founded "La Gazette" in May 1631, Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) took over from Arnaud Gérard (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) in the lead of the general classification thanks to a time bonus collected on the road.

"I’ve been looking for this first win since the beginning of the year so it’s a relief to finally get it," declared the 22-year-old Sarreau.

"I was frustrated to not have made the front group yesterday. It was my entire fault. Thanks to my team, I was well positioned for the sprint. To beat a big name like Farrar adds value to my victory in the eye of the public. In professional cycling, there isn’t any small victory. I knew this was probably my only chance to win a stage at the Tour du Poitou-Charentes. I felt under pressure to perform."

The sprint was led out by Etixx-Quick Step. Following his first win of the year on stage 2, Matteo Trentin was hungry for more but he had a flat tyre in the last kilometre. "Then the team decided to do the sprint for me," said Julian Alaphilippe who finished fifth. "I took the last curve in first position but unfortunately, I didn’t have the legs to finish it off. However, I’m happy for Marc [Sarreau] who is my long time friend and we are in a good situation with Tony Martin before the time trial."

FDJ’s road captain Jérémy Roy, who won an amateur race on the same finishing line in Loudun fourteen years ago, explained how things played out, with lone breakaway rider Edvaldas Siskevicius of Marseille 13-KTM reined in within 10km to go. 

"In the past two days, Marc won the bunch sprint but it was not for the win," said Roy. "He needed to get his chance to win, that’s why Arthur [Vichot] rode all stage with Etixx at the front. He didn’t mess up in the hair pin with 400 metres to go."

Farrar wasn’t too disappointed to lose to Sarreau by a length of a bike. "I didn’t know this new French sprinter," the American told Cyclingnews. "I had heard his name and I was told he’s young and talented. It was a slippery finale and he rode a nice sprint. This was the first time I've done a sprint for myself for a long time. It was for Gerald [Ciolek] before. It’s interesting to see where I’m at. After the Tour, I took a big rest and I’m trying to build my form for the World Championships. I could test the legs today and it’s ok."

Sarreau is the fifth French U23 cyclist to win a pro race this year after Lorrenzo Manzin (FDJ) at the Roue tourangelle, Quentin Jaurégui (AG2R-La Mondiale) at the GP de la Somme, Anthony Turgis (Cofidis) at the Boucles de la Mayenne (stage 2 plus GC) and Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) at the Tour de l’Ain (stage 5). They were eligible for the Tour de l’Avenir this week but have decided to speed their career up.

"I’m just a neo pro and my team-mates trust me to win so I guess I’ve given them some reasons to do it again. It’s great for me," Sarreau added

Vanmarcke is the new leader of the Tour du Poitou-Charentes but the classification is set to be reshuffled through the afternoon’s time trial involving top specialists like Martin, Adriano Malori, Alex Dowsett, Jonathan Castroviejo, Rasmus Quaade and Johan Le Bon.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr2:15:16
2Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
3Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
7Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
9Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
11Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
12Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
13Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
15Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
16Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
17Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
18Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
19Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
20Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
21Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
22Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
24Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
25Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
26Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
27Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
29Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
30Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
31Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
32Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
33Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:06
34Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
35Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
36Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
37Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
38Xavier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
41Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
42Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
44Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
45Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
46Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
47Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
48Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
49Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
51José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
52Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
53Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
54Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
55Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
56Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
59Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
60Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
61Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
63Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:00:14
65Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
66Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
68Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
69César Bihel (Fra) Auber 930:00:16
70Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
71Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
72Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93
73Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:00:20
74Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
75Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
76Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
77Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:23
78Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
79Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
80Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM
81Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:29
82Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
83Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
84Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
85David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
86Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
87Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
88Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
89Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
90Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
91Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
93Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:33
94Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
95Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
96Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:38
97Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
98Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
100Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:41
101Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:42
102Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:44
103Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
104Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
105Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
106Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
107Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
108Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
109Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
110Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:48
111Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:53
112Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:00
113Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
114Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 930:01:51
115Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
116Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
117Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
118Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
119Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
120Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
121John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
122Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
124Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
125Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
126Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
127Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:02:19
128Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:28
129Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:30
130Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
131Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:14
132Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:04:25
133Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:04:31
134Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr

General Classification after stage 3a

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11:33:47
2Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:01
3Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:06
4Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:08
5Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
7Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:10
8Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:12
9Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:14
10Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:16
11Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
12Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
13Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:22
15Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
16Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
17Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:00:25
18Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:28
19Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
20Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:35
21Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:37
22Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
23Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
24Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:39
25Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
26Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:41
27José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
28Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:43
29Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
30Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
31Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
32Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
33Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
34Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
35David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
36Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
37Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:45
38Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
39Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:48
40Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:49
41Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
42Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
43Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
44Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
45Danny Pate United States Team Sky
46Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
49Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
50Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
51Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
52Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
54Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
55Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
56Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
58Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
60Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:50
61Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:56
62Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:57
63Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 930:00:59
65Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:03
66Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
67Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
68Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:10
69Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:12
70Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
71David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
72Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Tyler Farrar United States MTN - Qhubeka0:01:13
74Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:01:16
75Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
76Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:01:21
77Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:01:27
78Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
79Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
80Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
81Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:01:46
82Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:23
83Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 930:02:34
84Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
85Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
86Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
87Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:02:48
88Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 930:02:54
89Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:13
90Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:19
91Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:04:03
92Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:28
93Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:14
94Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:07:05
95Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:07:11
96Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:07:15
97Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:07:24
98Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
99Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
100Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:34
101Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:40
102Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:07:58
103Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:26
104Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:09:10
105Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:09:36
106Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:10:35
107Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:55
108Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:12:01
109Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:12:17
110Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:12:46
111Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:12:48
112Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:58
113Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:13:10
114Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:14:08
115John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
116Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
117Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:14:31
118Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:32
119Xavier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:56
120César Bihel (Fra) Auber 930:15:01
121Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:15:08
122Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:16:36
123Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:16:42
124Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:13
125Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:37
126Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:20
127Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:19:16
128Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:20:49
129Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:50
130Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:23:10
131Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:25:08
132Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:26:24
133Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka0:28:10
134Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:29:00

Latest on Cyclingnews