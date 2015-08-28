Trending

Tour du Poitou-Charentes: Tony Martin wins the overall, Trentin claims final stage

German wins first race since Tour de France crash

Image 1 of 2

Tony Martin missed the time trial win but took the race lead after stage 4

(Image credit: JF Quenet)
Image 2 of 2

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: JF Quenet)

The Tour du Poitou-Charentes will be Tony Martin's first stage race overall victory of the 2015 season – and probably the last one since his pre-World’s schedule from now on only includes one-day races [GP Plouay on Sunday, GP Fourmies, GP Québec and GP Montreal].

Etixx-QuickStep kept the race under control for the German after he took over through the individual time trial. Martin himself gave an excellent lead out to Matteo Trentin, who claimed his second victory of the week in Poitiers ahead of local favourite Bryan Coquard of Europcar.

"Winning the Tour du Poitou-Charentes means a lot to me," Martin said. "My crash at the Tour de France wasn’t that far away so I wasn’t sure of my condition, but I end up with the victory. It’s perfect for my motivation for the World’s. I’m super happy now. I’m also thankful to the team. They supported me really well.

"We had a great day on this last stage. We had a great week here actually. If you just look at the names, we came here with a really strong team. We wanted to win at least one stage. We won two plus the best young rider’s jersey [with Petr Vakoc], the green jersey [with Trentin] and the overall. It’s perfect. It shows we are in a real good condition for the world championship for team time trial."

Etixx-QuickStep maintained the gap under four minutes to the six leaders, Alexandre Blain (Team Marseille 13-KTM), Thomas Boudat (Europcar), Clément Venturini (Cofidis), Frédéric Brun (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Romain Combaud (Armée de Terre) and Ludwig De Winter (Wallonie-Bruxelles). The last two of them got caught with 5km to go.

Angelo Tulik (Europcar) tried his luck. The last Frenchman to believe that a bunch sprint was avoidable was 21-year-old Anthony Turgis (Cofidis), but he got reined in in the last kilometre of racing. Two days after taking his first victory of the year in La Crèche, Trentin doubled up.

"The first victory gave me the answers I was looking for," Trentin told Cyclingnews. "Yesterday morning, the bad luck has played against me because I was going to sprint for a second victory and I got a puncture with 1km to go. Today I was going well. The team’s first goal was to defend the leader’s jersey. We’ve remained at the front all day. I was supposed to sprint in case we’d have some energy left. I’m very happy because today’s victory is the confirmation I was looking for. It was the hardest stage of the whole Tour and we’ve been the strongest team in the finale.

"From the last climb onwards, Coquard clearly indicated that he wanted to sprint," Trentin continued. "I think he made this particular stage his main goal of the week. My next race will be World Tour race GP Plouay on Sunday. I don’t know what I can do there because it hasn’t been a walk in the park here. I’ll be somehow tired. It’s a long race. So far I haven’t been able to do well in Plouay but I hope it’ll be different this time."

Movistar’s Adriano Malori and Jonathan Castroviejo accompanied Martin on stage for the award of the top 3 riders overall. Etixx-QuickStep won the Tour du Poitou-Charentes by taking advantage of the subtle terrain and the echelons more than the individual time trial.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step4:46:58
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
3Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
5Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
6Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
7Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
8Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
9Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
10Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
11Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
13Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
14Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
15Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
16Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
17Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
18Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
19Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
20Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
21Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
22Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
23Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93
26Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
30Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
31Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
32Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
33Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
34Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
35Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
36Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
37Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
38Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
39Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
41Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
42Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
43Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
45Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
46Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
47Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
48Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
50Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
51Xavier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
53Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
54Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:00:18
55Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:24
56Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
57Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
58Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
59Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:28
60Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:00:31
61Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
62Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:41
63Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:48
64Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:52
65Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
66Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
67Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
68Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:59
69Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:12
70Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:34
71Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
72Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
74Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:03
76Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
77Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
78José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
79Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
80Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
81Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:02:27
82Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:33
83Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
84Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
85Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
86Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
88César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
89Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
90Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:02:37
92Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
93Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
94Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
95Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
96Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:40
97Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
98Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:41
99Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
100Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:08
101Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:03:14
102Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
103Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:19
104Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:06:39
105Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
106Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
107Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
108Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:05
110Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:08:13
111Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
112Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
113Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:11:13
114Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFBenoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFLukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFJohn Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
DNFDavid Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
DNFMoreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFSteven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFRobin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMartin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFBenjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
DNSDavid Menut (Fra) Auber 93
DNSFlavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
DNSMauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNSJulien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole

Final General Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step16:48:46
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:37
3Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:38
4Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:40
5Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:45
6Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:06
7Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:07
8Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:01:18
9Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:29
10Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
11Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:35
12Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:36
13Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:38
14Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:01:39
15Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:01:54
16Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:56
17Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:57
19Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:58
20Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:10
21Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:12
22Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:18
23Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:39
24Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:46
25Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:50
26Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:03:01
27Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:03:14
28Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:21
29Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:25
31Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:26
32Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:28
33Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
34Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:33
35Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:53
36Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:58
37Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:04:09
38Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:10
39Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 930:04:15
40Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:18
41Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:28
42Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:33
43José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:35
44Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:04:39
45Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 930:04:45
46Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:04:51
47Danny Pate United States Team Sky0:04:57
48Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:05:05
49Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:07
50Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:10
51Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:16
52Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:25
53Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:05:26
54Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 930:05:38
55Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 930:05:42
56Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 930:05:46
57Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:49
58Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:05:52
59Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
60Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:58
61Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:06:00
62Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:06:07
63Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:06:11
64Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:06:27
65Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:28
66Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
67Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:06:42
68Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:06:45
69Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:06:50
70Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:51
71Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
72Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:21
73Tyler Farrar United States MTN - Qhubeka0:07:49
74Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:08:00
75Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:08:17
76Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:08:42
77Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:11
78Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:09:20
79Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:48
80Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:37
81Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:10:58
82Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:07
83Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:11:08
84Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:11:57
85Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:12:01
86Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:44
87Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:49
88Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:13:50
89Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:19
90Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:14:37
91Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:14:39
92Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:16:00
93Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:16:21
94Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:16:29
95Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:16:45
96Xavier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:57
97Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:18:04
98Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:18:31
100Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:52
101Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:19:03
102Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:19:16
103Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:19:17
104Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:20:26
105Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:20:31
106Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:11
107César Bihel (Fra) Auber 930:21:29
108Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:23:50
109Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:24:10
110Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:30:39
111Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:32:25
112Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:33:05
113Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:34:00
114Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka0:42:19

Points Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step50pts
2Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo49
3Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr40
4Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale34
5Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement31
6Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert29
7Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement28
8Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar26
9Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling23
10Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM20

Mountains Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole25pts
2Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM18
3Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team15
4Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM8
5Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre5
6Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
7Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles5
8Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step4
9Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
10Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3

Best Young Rider Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step16:49:53
2Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
3Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:32
4Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:00:47
5Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:50
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:03
7Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:11
8Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:39
9Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:14
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:18

 

