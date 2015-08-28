Image 1 of 2 Tony Martin missed the time trial win but took the race lead after stage 4 (Image credit: JF Quenet) Image 2 of 2 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: JF Quenet)

The Tour du Poitou-Charentes will be Tony Martin's first stage race overall victory of the 2015 season – and probably the last one since his pre-World’s schedule from now on only includes one-day races [GP Plouay on Sunday, GP Fourmies, GP Québec and GP Montreal].

Etixx-QuickStep kept the race under control for the German after he took over through the individual time trial. Martin himself gave an excellent lead out to Matteo Trentin, who claimed his second victory of the week in Poitiers ahead of local favourite Bryan Coquard of Europcar.

"Winning the Tour du Poitou-Charentes means a lot to me," Martin said. "My crash at the Tour de France wasn’t that far away so I wasn’t sure of my condition, but I end up with the victory. It’s perfect for my motivation for the World’s. I’m super happy now. I’m also thankful to the team. They supported me really well.

"We had a great day on this last stage. We had a great week here actually. If you just look at the names, we came here with a really strong team. We wanted to win at least one stage. We won two plus the best young rider’s jersey [with Petr Vakoc], the green jersey [with Trentin] and the overall. It’s perfect. It shows we are in a real good condition for the world championship for team time trial."

Etixx-QuickStep maintained the gap under four minutes to the six leaders, Alexandre Blain (Team Marseille 13-KTM), Thomas Boudat (Europcar), Clément Venturini (Cofidis), Frédéric Brun (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Romain Combaud (Armée de Terre) and Ludwig De Winter (Wallonie-Bruxelles). The last two of them got caught with 5km to go.

Angelo Tulik (Europcar) tried his luck. The last Frenchman to believe that a bunch sprint was avoidable was 21-year-old Anthony Turgis (Cofidis), but he got reined in in the last kilometre of racing. Two days after taking his first victory of the year in La Crèche, Trentin doubled up.

"The first victory gave me the answers I was looking for," Trentin told Cyclingnews. "Yesterday morning, the bad luck has played against me because I was going to sprint for a second victory and I got a puncture with 1km to go. Today I was going well. The team’s first goal was to defend the leader’s jersey. We’ve remained at the front all day. I was supposed to sprint in case we’d have some energy left. I’m very happy because today’s victory is the confirmation I was looking for. It was the hardest stage of the whole Tour and we’ve been the strongest team in the finale.

"From the last climb onwards, Coquard clearly indicated that he wanted to sprint," Trentin continued. "I think he made this particular stage his main goal of the week. My next race will be World Tour race GP Plouay on Sunday. I don’t know what I can do there because it hasn’t been a walk in the park here. I’ll be somehow tired. It’s a long race. So far I haven’t been able to do well in Plouay but I hope it’ll be different this time."

Movistar’s Adriano Malori and Jonathan Castroviejo accompanied Martin on stage for the award of the top 3 riders overall. Etixx-QuickStep won the Tour du Poitou-Charentes by taking advantage of the subtle terrain and the echelons more than the individual time trial.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:46:58 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 7 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 8 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 9 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 13 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 14 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 15 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 16 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 17 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 18 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 19 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 20 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 21 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 22 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 23 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93 26 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 30 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 31 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 32 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 33 Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93 34 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 35 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 36 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 37 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 38 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 39 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 41 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 42 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 43 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93 45 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 46 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 47 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 50 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Xavier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 53 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 54 Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:00:18 55 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:24 56 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 57 Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 58 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 59 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:28 60 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:00:31 61 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 62 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:41 63 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:48 64 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:00:52 65 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 66 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 67 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 68 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:59 69 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:12 70 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:34 71 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 72 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 74 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:03 76 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 77 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 78 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 80 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 81 Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:02:27 82 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:33 83 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 85 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 86 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 88 César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93 89 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 90 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:02:37 92 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 93 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 94 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 95 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 96 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:40 97 Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 98 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:41 99 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 100 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:08 101 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:03:14 102 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 103 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:19 104 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:06:39 105 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 106 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 107 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 108 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:05 110 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:08:13 111 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 112 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 113 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:11:13 114 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team DNF David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky DNF Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling DNF Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM DNS David Menut (Fra) Auber 93 DNS Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93 DNS Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling DNS Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole

Final General Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 16:48:46 2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:37 3 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:38 4 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:40 5 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:45 6 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:06 7 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:07 8 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:18 9 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:29 10 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:35 12 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:36 13 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:38 14 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:01:39 15 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:01:54 16 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:56 17 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:57 19 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:58 20 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:10 21 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:12 22 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:18 23 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:39 24 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:46 25 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:50 26 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:03:01 27 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:03:14 28 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:21 29 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:25 31 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:26 32 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:28 33 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 34 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:03:33 35 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:53 36 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:58 37 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:04:09 38 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:10 39 Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93 0:04:15 40 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:18 41 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:28 42 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:33 43 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:35 44 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:04:39 45 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93 0:04:45 46 Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:04:51 47 Danny Pate United States Team Sky 0:04:57 48 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:05:05 49 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:07 50 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:10 51 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:16 52 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:25 53 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:05:26 54 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 0:05:38 55 Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93 0:05:42 56 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 0:05:46 57 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:49 58 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:05:52 59 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 60 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:58 61 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:06:00 62 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:06:07 63 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:06:11 64 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:06:27 65 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:28 66 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 67 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:06:42 68 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:06:45 69 Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:06:50 70 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:51 71 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 72 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:21 73 Tyler Farrar United States MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:49 74 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:08:00 75 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:08:17 76 Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:08:42 77 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:11 78 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:09:20 79 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:48 80 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:37 81 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:10:58 82 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:07 83 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:11:08 84 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:11:57 85 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:12:01 86 Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:44 87 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:49 88 Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:13:50 89 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:19 90 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:14:37 91 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:14:39 92 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:16:00 93 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:16:21 94 Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:16:29 95 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:16:45 96 Xavier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:57 97 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:18:04 98 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:18:31 100 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:52 101 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:19:03 102 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:19:16 103 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:19:17 104 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:20:26 105 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:20:31 106 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:11 107 César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93 0:21:29 108 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:23:50 109 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:24:10 110 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:30:39 111 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:32:25 112 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:33:05 113 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 0:34:00 114 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 0:42:19

Points Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 pts 2 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 49 3 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 40 4 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 5 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 31 6 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 29 7 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 28 8 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 26 9 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 23 10 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 20

Mountains Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 25 pts 2 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 18 3 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 15 4 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 8 5 Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre 5 6 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 7 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 5 8 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 9 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 10 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3

