Tour du Poitou-Charentes: Tony Martin wins the overall, Trentin claims final stage
German wins first race since Tour de France crash
Stage 5: Gourge - Poitiers
The Tour du Poitou-Charentes will be Tony Martin's first stage race overall victory of the 2015 season – and probably the last one since his pre-World’s schedule from now on only includes one-day races [GP Plouay on Sunday, GP Fourmies, GP Québec and GP Montreal].
Etixx-QuickStep kept the race under control for the German after he took over through the individual time trial. Martin himself gave an excellent lead out to Matteo Trentin, who claimed his second victory of the week in Poitiers ahead of local favourite Bryan Coquard of Europcar.
"Winning the Tour du Poitou-Charentes means a lot to me," Martin said. "My crash at the Tour de France wasn’t that far away so I wasn’t sure of my condition, but I end up with the victory. It’s perfect for my motivation for the World’s. I’m super happy now. I’m also thankful to the team. They supported me really well.
"We had a great day on this last stage. We had a great week here actually. If you just look at the names, we came here with a really strong team. We wanted to win at least one stage. We won two plus the best young rider’s jersey [with Petr Vakoc], the green jersey [with Trentin] and the overall. It’s perfect. It shows we are in a real good condition for the world championship for team time trial."
Etixx-QuickStep maintained the gap under four minutes to the six leaders, Alexandre Blain (Team Marseille 13-KTM), Thomas Boudat (Europcar), Clément Venturini (Cofidis), Frédéric Brun (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Romain Combaud (Armée de Terre) and Ludwig De Winter (Wallonie-Bruxelles). The last two of them got caught with 5km to go.
Angelo Tulik (Europcar) tried his luck. The last Frenchman to believe that a bunch sprint was avoidable was 21-year-old Anthony Turgis (Cofidis), but he got reined in in the last kilometre of racing. Two days after taking his first victory of the year in La Crèche, Trentin doubled up.
"The first victory gave me the answers I was looking for," Trentin told Cyclingnews. "Yesterday morning, the bad luck has played against me because I was going to sprint for a second victory and I got a puncture with 1km to go. Today I was going well. The team’s first goal was to defend the leader’s jersey. We’ve remained at the front all day. I was supposed to sprint in case we’d have some energy left. I’m very happy because today’s victory is the confirmation I was looking for. It was the hardest stage of the whole Tour and we’ve been the strongest team in the finale.
"From the last climb onwards, Coquard clearly indicated that he wanted to sprint," Trentin continued. "I think he made this particular stage his main goal of the week. My next race will be World Tour race GP Plouay on Sunday. I don’t know what I can do there because it hasn’t been a walk in the park here. I’ll be somehow tired. It’s a long race. So far I haven’t been able to do well in Plouay but I hope it’ll be different this time."
Movistar’s Adriano Malori and Jonathan Castroviejo accompanied Martin on stage for the award of the top 3 riders overall. Etixx-QuickStep won the Tour du Poitou-Charentes by taking advantage of the subtle terrain and the echelons more than the individual time trial.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:46:58
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|7
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|13
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|14
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|15
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|16
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|17
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|18
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|19
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|20
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|21
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|22
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|23
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93
|26
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|31
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|32
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|33
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|34
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|35
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|36
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|37
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|38
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|39
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|41
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|42
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|43
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
|45
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|46
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|47
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|50
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Xavier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|53
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|54
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:00:18
|55
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:24
|56
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|57
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|58
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|59
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:28
|60
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:00:31
|61
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|62
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:41
|63
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:48
|64
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|65
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|67
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|68
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:59
|69
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:12
|70
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:34
|71
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|72
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|74
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:03
|76
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|77
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|78
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|80
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|81
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:02:27
|82
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:33
|83
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|85
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|86
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|88
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|89
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|90
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:02:37
|92
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|93
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|94
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|95
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|96
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:40
|97
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|98
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:41
|99
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|100
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:08
|101
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:03:14
|102
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|103
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:19
|104
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:06:39
|105
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|106
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|107
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|108
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:05
|110
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:08:13
|111
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|112
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|113
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:11:13
|114
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|DNF
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|DNF
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|DNS
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
|DNS
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|DNS
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
Final General Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16:48:46
|2
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|3
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:40
|5
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:45
|6
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:06
|7
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:07
|8
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:18
|9
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:29
|10
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:35
|12
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:36
|13
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:38
|14
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:01:39
|15
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:01:54
|16
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:56
|17
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:57
|19
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:58
|20
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:10
|21
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:12
|22
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:18
|23
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:39
|24
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:46
|25
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:50
|26
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:03:01
|27
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:03:14
|28
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:21
|29
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:25
|31
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:26
|32
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:28
|33
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|34
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:33
|35
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:53
|36
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:58
|37
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:04:09
|38
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:10
|39
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
|0:04:15
|40
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:18
|41
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:28
|42
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:33
|43
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:35
|44
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:04:39
|45
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93
|0:04:45
|46
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:04:51
|47
|Danny Pate United States Team Sky
|0:04:57
|48
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:05:05
|49
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:07
|50
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:10
|51
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:16
|52
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:25
|53
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:05:26
|54
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|0:05:38
|55
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|0:05:42
|56
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|0:05:46
|57
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:49
|58
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:05:52
|59
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:58
|61
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:06:00
|62
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:06:07
|63
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:06:11
|64
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:06:27
|65
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:28
|66
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|67
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:06:42
|68
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:06:45
|69
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:06:50
|70
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:51
|71
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|72
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:21
|73
|Tyler Farrar United States MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:49
|74
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:08:00
|75
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:08:17
|76
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:08:42
|77
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:11
|78
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:09:20
|79
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:48
|80
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:37
|81
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:10:58
|82
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:07
|83
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:11:08
|84
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:11:57
|85
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:12:01
|86
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:44
|87
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:49
|88
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:13:50
|89
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:19
|90
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:14:37
|91
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:14:39
|92
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:16:00
|93
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:16:21
|94
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:16:29
|95
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:16:45
|96
|Xavier San Sebastian (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:57
|97
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:18:04
|98
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:18:31
|100
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:52
|101
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:19:03
|102
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:19:16
|103
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:19:17
|104
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:20:26
|105
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:20:31
|106
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:11
|107
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|0:21:29
|108
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:23:50
|109
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:24:10
|110
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:30:39
|111
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:32:25
|112
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:33:05
|113
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:34:00
|114
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:42:19
Points Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|pts
|2
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|49
|3
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|40
|4
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|5
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|31
|6
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|29
|7
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|28
|8
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|9
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|23
|10
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|20
Mountains Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|25
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|18
|3
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|15
|4
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|8
|5
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|5
|6
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|7
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|5
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|9
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|10
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
Best Young Rider Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16:49:53
|2
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|3
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:32
|4
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:00:47
|5
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:50
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:03
|7
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:11
|8
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:39
|9
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:14
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:18
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy