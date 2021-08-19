Trending

Tour du Limousin: Simone Velasco wins stage 3

By

More to come!

LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 25 Simone Velasco of Italy and Team Gazprom Rusvelo during the 107th Liege Bastogne Liege 2021 Mens Elite a 2595km race from Bastogne to Lige LBL on April 25 2021 in Liege Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images
Simone Velasco (Team Gazprom Rusvelo) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Latest on Cyclingnews