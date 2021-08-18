Trending

Tour du Limousin: Dorian Godon wins stage 2

AG2R Citroën rider takes the overall lead in Payzac

Stage 2: Agonac - Payzac

Dorian Godon (AG2R Citroen Team)
Dorian Godon (AG2R Citroen Team) (Image credit: Getty images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
3Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
4Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
5Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
6Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
7Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
8Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
9Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
10Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
11Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
12Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team

