Tour du Limousin: Dorian Godon wins stage 2
By Cyclingnews
AG2R Citroën rider takes the overall lead in Payzac
Stage 2: Agonac - Payzac
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|3
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|6
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|7
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|9
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|10
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|11
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|12
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour du Limousin: Dorian Godon wins stage 2AG2R Citroën rider takes the overall lead in Payzac
-
Zwift Racing League: What it is and how to joinAs Season four of the Zwift Racing League approaches, we take a detailed look at the biggest virtual cycling league in the world
-
Pogacar reportedly highest-paid rider in peloton with new UAE Team Emirates €6 million dealTour de France winner set to target European Road Race Championships in Trento and Il Lombardia
-
How to watch the 2021 Vuelta a España – live TV and streamingRoglic, Bernal, Carapaz, Carthy, López and more set to do battle in Spain
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.