Tour du Limousin: Christophe Laporte wins stage 1
By Cyclingnews
Cofidis sprinter takes the first leader's jersey
Stage 1: Isle - Sainte-Feyre
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour du Limousin: Christophe Laporte wins stage 1Cofidis sprinter takes the first leader's jersey
-
The dirt doubleheader of Leadville 100 MTB and SBT GRVL 2021 - GalleryImages from the weekend of racing in the Rocky Mountains that packs 250 miles of riding into two days
-
Vincenzo Nibali close to inking 2022 contract with AstanaItalian set to leave Trek-Segafredo for swansong with Vinokourov
-
Why Katie Compton's doping case is so shocking'US rider has either been lying about being against doping or is another victim of contamination'
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.