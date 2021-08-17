Trending

Tour du Limousin: Christophe Laporte wins stage 1

By

Cofidis sprinter takes the first leader's jersey

Stage 1: Isle - Sainte-Feyre

Christophe Laporte (Cofidis)
Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
2Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
3Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis

